Hocking and Caluag win collegiate dual slalom titles

Defending champs Mayes and Barton win division 2 championships

The 2012 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships concluded Sunday at the Angel Fire Resort in Angel Fire, New Mexico, with the dual slalom competition and the omnium awards. The riders battled a dusty course on an otherwise beautiful say with sunny, cloudless skies and comfortably mild temperatures.

The dual slalom course stretched only a quarter of a mile and dropped riders 100 feet of elevation.

Division I men dual slalom

Bryce Hocking (Marian University) defeated the defending Division I men's national champion Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) to win the Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

Schusler won the first of two runs by 0.35 seconds. Hocking made up the difference in the second heat to ascend to the top step of the podium.

The winner of Saturday's Division I men's downhill national champion, John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College), qualified with the fourth-fastest time and looked strong heading into the semifinals against Schusler.

Schusler beat Swanguen to force Swanguen into the contest for the bronze against Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College). Swanguen won as Collins was unable to compete in the contest for bronze.

Division I women dual slalom

Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) upset Crystal Kalogris (Marian University), who won the Division II women's national title in this event in 2011, in the final heat to win the Division I women's national championship.

Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming), who qualified with the sixth-best time, managed to advance to the bronze-medal round. In that round, Behlen defeated Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) to secure the bronze medal.

Division II men dual slalom

Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) repeated as the Division II men's national champion after he defeated Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) in the final.

Mayes crashed during the qualifying runs in the morning and was seeded 24th. He strung together clean rides through the ensuing rounds and advanced to the final where he defeated Tulip.

Mac Banner (Brevard College) won the bronze medal after he slipped past Scott Hoenisch (United States Air Force Academy) in the contest for third place.

Division II women dual slalom

Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) earned her third consecutive collegiate national championship in the dual slalom when she defeated Ariana Altier (University of California-Chico) in the final round.

"I can't even explain it," Barton said. "This year has been so challenging racing Ariana Altier this year. We've been going back and forth all year. She beat me in downhill this weekend. Right when I got to the bottom of downhill, I knew I got second. I said, 'I'm going up to slalom and practicing.' It's so nice to have that competition. It feels so good to have that back and forth in a good competitive spirit. To win for the third time in my third year of college, it blows my mind."

Barton qualified with the best time during the morning qualifying runs, while Altier posted the second-best time. The top two seeds advanced through the 13-rider tournament.

Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky.) defeated Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College) in the ride for the bronze medal.

Full Results

Division 1 men dual slalom
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bryce Hocking (Marian University)
2Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder)
3John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College)
4Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College)
5Chase Hines (Marian University)
6Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)
7Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)
8Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University)
9Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College)
10Justin Posey (Marian University)
11Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College)
12Jason Blodgett (Marian University)
13Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College)
14Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno)
15Ace Savarese (Lindsey Wilson College)
16Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College)
17Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College)
18Tanner Stephens (University of Colorado-Boulder)
19Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder)
20Riley Mueller (Northern Arizona University)
21Max Ramos (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
22Dan OConnor (University of Connecticut)
23Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)
24Trevor Thomassen (University of Nevada-Reno)
25Wiley Kaupas (University of Colorado-Boulder)
26John Nichols (Northern Arizona University)
27Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College)
28Lucas Cowan (Northern Arizona University)
29Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
30Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
31Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College)
32Kevin Feeney-Mosier (University of Colorado-Boulder)
33Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University)
34Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
35Ben Jones (University of Nevada-Reno)
36Michael Bateman (University of Vermont)
37David Miller (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
38Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
39Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara)
40William Czaja (University of Connecticut)
41Dustin Foudray (Colorado State University)
42Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College)
43Garrett McGurk (University of California-Santa Barbara)
44Marc Schneider (University of Connecticut)
45Cooper VanVranken (University of Vermont)
46santiago franco (Florida State University)
47Kevin Neidorf (Florida State University)
48Evan Smiley (University of Connecticut)
49Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
50Adam Looney (University of Wyoming)
51Ryan Quinn (University of California-Santa Barbara)
DNSVictor Alber (University of Florida)
DNFOakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno)

Division 1 women dual slalom
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)
2Crystal Kalogris (Marian University)
3Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
4Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University)
5Brittany Bates (Marian University)
6Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
7Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
8Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University)
9Kathleen Kramer (University of Colorado-Boulder)
10Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)
11Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder)
12Leila Carrillo (Fort Lewis College)
13Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)
14Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College)
15Heidi Nakaoka (Fort Lewis College)
16Nora Richards (University of Colorado-Boulder)
17sarah hill (Lees-McRae College)
18Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder)
19Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)
20Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
21Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder)
22Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno)
23Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley)
24Emily Paxson (University of Vermont)
25Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
26Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)
DNSLindsey Prososki (Lindsey Wilson College)

Division 2 men dual slalom
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University)
2Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University)
3Mac Banner (Brevard College)
4Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy)
5Daniel Ennis (Brevard College)
6Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
7Alex Pfiffner (Duke University)
8Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
9Devin McPherson (California State University-Chico)
10Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico)
11cody scott (Western State Colorado University)
12Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)
13caleb woodworth (Western State Colorado University)
14Coty VanLannen (Michigan Technological University)
15Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)
16Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)
17Thomas Bommarito (Western State Colorado University)
18taylor biner (Colorado Mesa University)
19Kyle Greene (Ripon College)
20Elias Grant (Warren Wilson College)
21Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
22Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University)
23Joel Parritt (US Air Force Academy)
24Kody Adams (Brevard College)
25mike baird (Union College-KY)
26Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University)
27Peter Haile (Union College-KY)
28Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College)
29Marley Reed (Warren Wilson College)
30Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY)
31Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College)
32Asher Blackmore (Brevard College)
33Chris Hale (Colorado Mesa University)
DNSJoshua Christen (US Air Force Academy)
DNSIan Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines)
DNSTaylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines)
DNSAlan Hudson (Mars Hill College)

Division 2 women dual slalom
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
2Ariana Altier (California State University-Chico)
3Elisa Otter (Union College-KY)
4Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)
5Catherine Harnden (Mars Hill College)
6Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)
7Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)
8Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
9Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
10Ruthanna Hart (Union College-KY)
11Bridgette LeBer (Montana State University-Bozeman)
12Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)
13Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)
DNSMary Martinez (Union College-KY)

