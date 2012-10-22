The 2012 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships concluded Sunday at the Angel Fire Resort in Angel Fire, New Mexico, with the dual slalom competition and the omnium awards. The riders battled a dusty course on an otherwise beautiful say with sunny, cloudless skies and comfortably mild temperatures.

The dual slalom course stretched only a quarter of a mile and dropped riders 100 feet of elevation.

Division I men dual slalom

Bryce Hocking (Marian University) defeated the defending Division I men's national champion Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) to win the Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

Schusler won the first of two runs by 0.35 seconds. Hocking made up the difference in the second heat to ascend to the top step of the podium.

The winner of Saturday's Division I men's downhill national champion, John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College), qualified with the fourth-fastest time and looked strong heading into the semifinals against Schusler.

Schusler beat Swanguen to force Swanguen into the contest for the bronze against Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College). Swanguen won as Collins was unable to compete in the contest for bronze.

Division I women dual slalom

Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) upset Crystal Kalogris (Marian University), who won the Division II women's national title in this event in 2011, in the final heat to win the Division I women's national championship.

Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming), who qualified with the sixth-best time, managed to advance to the bronze-medal round. In that round, Behlen defeated Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) to secure the bronze medal.

Division II men dual slalom

Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) repeated as the Division II men's national champion after he defeated Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) in the final.

Mayes crashed during the qualifying runs in the morning and was seeded 24th. He strung together clean rides through the ensuing rounds and advanced to the final where he defeated Tulip.

Mac Banner (Brevard College) won the bronze medal after he slipped past Scott Hoenisch (United States Air Force Academy) in the contest for third place.

Division II women dual slalom

Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) earned her third consecutive collegiate national championship in the dual slalom when she defeated Ariana Altier (University of California-Chico) in the final round.

"I can't even explain it," Barton said. "This year has been so challenging racing Ariana Altier this year. We've been going back and forth all year. She beat me in downhill this weekend. Right when I got to the bottom of downhill, I knew I got second. I said, 'I'm going up to slalom and practicing.' It's so nice to have that competition. It feels so good to have that back and forth in a good competitive spirit. To win for the third time in my third year of college, it blows my mind."

Barton qualified with the best time during the morning qualifying runs, while Altier posted the second-best time. The top two seeds advanced through the 13-rider tournament.

Elisa Otter (Union College-Ky.) defeated Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College) in the ride for the bronze medal.

Full Results

Division 1 men dual slalom # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bryce Hocking (Marian University) 2 Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) 3 John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) 4 Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College) 5 Chase Hines (Marian University) 6 Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 7 Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) 8 Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University) 9 Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) 10 Justin Posey (Marian University) 11 Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College) 12 Jason Blodgett (Marian University) 13 Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College) 14 Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) 15 Ace Savarese (Lindsey Wilson College) 16 Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College) 17 Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College) 18 Tanner Stephens (University of Colorado-Boulder) 19 Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder) 20 Riley Mueller (Northern Arizona University) 21 Max Ramos (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 22 Dan OConnor (University of Connecticut) 23 Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) 24 Trevor Thomassen (University of Nevada-Reno) 25 Wiley Kaupas (University of Colorado-Boulder) 26 John Nichols (Northern Arizona University) 27 Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College) 28 Lucas Cowan (Northern Arizona University) 29 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 30 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 31 Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College) 32 Kevin Feeney-Mosier (University of Colorado-Boulder) 33 Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University) 34 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 35 Ben Jones (University of Nevada-Reno) 36 Michael Bateman (University of Vermont) 37 David Miller (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 38 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 39 Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara) 40 William Czaja (University of Connecticut) 41 Dustin Foudray (Colorado State University) 42 Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College) 43 Garrett McGurk (University of California-Santa Barbara) 44 Marc Schneider (University of Connecticut) 45 Cooper VanVranken (University of Vermont) 46 santiago franco (Florida State University) 47 Kevin Neidorf (Florida State University) 48 Evan Smiley (University of Connecticut) 49 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 50 Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) 51 Ryan Quinn (University of California-Santa Barbara) DNS Victor Alber (University of Florida) DNF Oakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno)

Division 1 women dual slalom # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 2 Crystal Kalogris (Marian University) 3 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 4 Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) 5 Brittany Bates (Marian University) 6 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 7 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 8 Kyrstin Bluhm (Cumberland University) 9 Kathleen Kramer (University of Colorado-Boulder) 10 Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) 11 Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder) 12 Leila Carrillo (Fort Lewis College) 13 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 14 Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College) 15 Heidi Nakaoka (Fort Lewis College) 16 Nora Richards (University of Colorado-Boulder) 17 sarah hill (Lees-McRae College) 18 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder) 19 Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) 20 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 21 Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder) 22 Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno) 23 Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley) 24 Emily Paxson (University of Vermont) 25 Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University) 26 Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College) DNS Lindsey Prososki (Lindsey Wilson College)

Division 2 men dual slalom # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) 2 Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) 3 Mac Banner (Brevard College) 4 Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy) 5 Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) 6 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 7 Alex Pfiffner (Duke University) 8 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 9 Devin McPherson (California State University-Chico) 10 Bobby Zidek (California State University-Chico) 11 cody scott (Western State Colorado University) 12 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 13 caleb woodworth (Western State Colorado University) 14 Coty VanLannen (Michigan Technological University) 15 Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) 16 Corey Davis (Mars Hill College) 17 Thomas Bommarito (Western State Colorado University) 18 taylor biner (Colorado Mesa University) 19 Kyle Greene (Ripon College) 20 Elias Grant (Warren Wilson College) 21 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 22 Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University) 23 Joel Parritt (US Air Force Academy) 24 Kody Adams (Brevard College) 25 mike baird (Union College-KY) 26 Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University) 27 Peter Haile (Union College-KY) 28 Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College) 29 Marley Reed (Warren Wilson College) 30 Ray Dangelmaier (Union College-KY) 31 Tyler Hutchinson (Mars Hill College) 32 Asher Blackmore (Brevard College) 33 Chris Hale (Colorado Mesa University) DNS Joshua Christen (US Air Force Academy) DNS Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines) DNS Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines) DNS Alan Hudson (Mars Hill College)