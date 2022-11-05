Fem van Empel continues winning streak to secure women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships

Image 1 of 6 Fem van Empel's dominance on display to win women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images ) Fem van Empel's dominance on display to win women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images ) Fem van Empel's dominance on display to win women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images ) Fem van Empel's dominance on display to win women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images ) Fem van Empel's dominance on display to win women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images ) Fem van Empel's dominance on display to win women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images )

Fem van Empel (Netherlands) won her first-ever elite women's title at the UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships in Namur, Belgium, on Sunday.

Adding to her remarkable winning streak this season, while racing for the first time in the elite category at the Cyclo-cross European Championships, Van Empel finished 22 seconds ahead of teammate and former world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and 36 seconds ahead of bronze medallist Blanka vas (Hungary).

"After my flat tire, I wanted to reach the finish line without regrets, and I found a good pace and caught up on each lap, so I'm very happy," van Empel said.

"I never thought I would take the jersey at home, but this is my eighth victory of the season, and I can't believe it. Namur is very iconic, and very slippery today, but I like this course, and it's a bit like mountain bike racing."

Multi-discipline World Champion in mountain bike and gravel, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) finished 7th, and Cyclo-cross World Champion Marianne Vos (Netherland) finished in 9th.

