Emiel Verstrynge wins U23 men's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships

Image 1 of 6 Emiel Verstrynge wins men's under-23 title at UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Emiel Verstrynge goes solo at the UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Thibau Nys and Emiel Verstrynge of Belgium compete in the chase group during the UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Emiel Verstrynge wins men's under-23 title at UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Emiel Verstrynge wins men's under-23 title at UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Emiel Verstrynge wins men's under-23 title at UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images )

Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium) won the men's under-23 title at UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships in Namur, Belgium, on Sunday. The Belgian National Team swept the podium, with Thibau Nys securing the silver medal and Witse Meeussen the bronze.

It was a slippery and muddy course in Namur, with riders running down the off-camber downhill sections to avoid crashing. The Belgian riders dominated the front of the field on the opening lap, with Nys pushing the pace and opening a small gap, Verstrynge and Meeussen close behind.

By the end of the first lap, the Belgian talent continued to push out their gap, but a rear-wheel puncture from Nys forced him out of the lead group in a race-changing moment.

Two Dutch riders, Pim Ronhaar and Tibor del Grosso chased their Belgian rivals Verstrynge and Meeussen, while Nys took a bike change in the pits and chased the front riders.

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)