Emiel Verstrynge wins U23 men's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships

Belgian teammates Thibau Nys takes silver medal, Witse Meeussen bronze in Namur

NAMUR BELGIUM NOVEMBER 05 Emiel Verstrynge of Belgium celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 20th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2022 Mens U23 EuroCross22 on November 05 2022 in Namur Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Emiel Verstrynge wins men's under-23 title at UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium) won the men's under-23 title at UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships in Namur, Belgium, on Sunday. The Belgian National Team swept the podium, with Thibau Nys securing the silver medal and Witse Meeussen the bronze.

It was a slippery and muddy course in Namur, with riders running down the off-camber downhill sections to avoid crashing. The Belgian riders dominated the front of the field on the opening lap, with Nys pushing the pace and opening a small gap, Verstrynge and Meeussen close behind.

By the end of the first lap, the Belgian talent continued to push out their gap, but a rear-wheel puncture from Nys forced him out of the lead group in a race-changing moment.

Two Dutch riders, Pim Ronhaar and Tibor del Grosso chased their Belgian rivals Verstrynge and Meeussen, while Nys took a bike change in the pits and chased the front riders.

