Emiel Verstrynge wins U23 men's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships
Belgian teammates Thibau Nys takes silver medal, Witse Meeussen bronze in Namur
Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium) won the men's under-23 title at UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships in Namur, Belgium, on Sunday. The Belgian National Team swept the podium, with Thibau Nys securing the silver medal and Witse Meeussen the bronze.
It was a slippery and muddy course in Namur, with riders running down the off-camber downhill sections to avoid crashing. The Belgian riders dominated the front of the field on the opening lap, with Nys pushing the pace and opening a small gap, Verstrynge and Meeussen close behind.
By the end of the first lap, the Belgian talent continued to push out their gap, but a rear-wheel puncture from Nys forced him out of the lead group in a race-changing moment.
Two Dutch riders, Pim Ronhaar and Tibor del Grosso chased their Belgian rivals Verstrynge and Meeussen, while Nys took a bike change in the pits and chased the front riders.
More to follow...
