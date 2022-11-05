Lauren Molengraaf wins junior women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships

Valentina Corvi takes silver, Xaydee van Sinaey bronze medal

Lauren Molengraaf (Netherlands) secured a solo victory in the junior women's race at the Cyclo-cross European Championships in Namur.  She finished with a slim three seconds in hand to take the title from silver medallist Valentina Corvi (Italy) and Xaydee Van Sinaey (Belgium).

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Molengraaf (Ned) 0:36:55
2Valentina Corvi (Ita) 0:00:03
3Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel) 0:00:14
4Cat Ferguson (GBr) 0:00:48
5Amandine Muller (Fra) 0:01:04
6Eliška Hanáková (Cze) 0:01:17
7Célia Gery (Fra) 0:01:31
8Viktória Chladoňová (Svk) 0:01:39
9Julie Lillelund (Den) 0:01:47
10Shanyl De Schoesitter (Bel) 0:01:52
11Arianna Bianchi (Ita) 0:02:00
12Vanda Dlasková (Cze) 0:02:21
13Jana Glaus (Swi) 0:02:29
14Muriel Furrer (Swi) 0:02:42
15Elizabeth Mckinnon (GBr) 0:02:56
16Karla Nováková (Cze) 0:02:57
17Imogen Wolff (GBr) 0:03:02
18Anaïs Moulin (Fra) 0:03:12
19Messane Bräutigam (Ger) 0:03:16
20Alice Colling (GBr) 0:03:19
21Alicja Matula (Pol) 0:03:36
22Lore De Schepper (Bel) 0:03:43
23Jule Märkl (Ger) 0:03:51
24Lore Sas (Bel) 0:04:00
25Wendy Bunea (Rom)
26Puck Langenbarg (Ned) 0:04:15
27Libby Bell (GBr) 0:04:22
28Sofia Ungerová (Svk) 0:04:38
29Kateřina Douděrová (Cze) 0:04:41
30Finley Aspholm (Fin) 0:05:16
31Alexandra Valade (Fra) 0:05:27
32Dorota Vojtíšková (Svk) 0:05:32
33Sara Sonnemans (Ned) 0:05:38
34Olympia Norrid-Mortensen (Den) 0:05:40
35Nora Fischer (Aut) 0:05:44
36Maria Filgueiras Barcenilla (Spa) 0:05:57
37Bloeme Kalis (Ned) 0:06:30
38Maja Jozkowicz (Pol) 0:07:30
39Aroa Otero Taboas (Spa) 0:07:45
40Nahia Arana Quintanilla (Spa) 0:08:28
41Roxanne Takken (Ned) 0:09:04
42Nelia Kabetaj (Alb)
43Uxia Soto Alvarez (Spa)
44Kaija Budde (Ger)
DNFJana Van Der Veken (Bel)
DNSFleur Moors (Bel)

