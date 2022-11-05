Lauren Molengraaf wins junior women's title at Cyclo-cross European Championships
Valentina Corvi takes silver, Xaydee van Sinaey bronze medal
Lauren Molengraaf (Netherlands) secured a solo victory in the junior women's race at the Cyclo-cross European Championships in Namur. She finished with a slim three seconds in hand to take the title from silver medallist Valentina Corvi (Italy) and Xaydee Van Sinaey (Belgium).
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Molengraaf (Ned)
|0:36:55
|2
|Valentina Corvi (Ita)
|0:00:03
|3
|Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel)
|0:00:14
|4
|Cat Ferguson (GBr)
|0:00:48
|5
|Amandine Muller (Fra)
|0:01:04
|6
|Eliška Hanáková (Cze)
|0:01:17
|7
|Célia Gery (Fra)
|0:01:31
|8
|Viktória Chladoňová (Svk)
|0:01:39
|9
|Julie Lillelund (Den)
|0:01:47
|10
|Shanyl De Schoesitter (Bel)
|0:01:52
|11
|Arianna Bianchi (Ita)
|0:02:00
|12
|Vanda Dlasková (Cze)
|0:02:21
|13
|Jana Glaus (Swi)
|0:02:29
|14
|Muriel Furrer (Swi)
|0:02:42
|15
|Elizabeth Mckinnon (GBr)
|0:02:56
|16
|Karla Nováková (Cze)
|0:02:57
|17
|Imogen Wolff (GBr)
|0:03:02
|18
|Anaïs Moulin (Fra)
|0:03:12
|19
|Messane Bräutigam (Ger)
|0:03:16
|20
|Alice Colling (GBr)
|0:03:19
|21
|Alicja Matula (Pol)
|0:03:36
|22
|Lore De Schepper (Bel)
|0:03:43
|23
|Jule Märkl (Ger)
|0:03:51
|24
|Lore Sas (Bel)
|0:04:00
|25
|Wendy Bunea (Rom)
|26
|Puck Langenbarg (Ned)
|0:04:15
|27
|Libby Bell (GBr)
|0:04:22
|28
|Sofia Ungerová (Svk)
|0:04:38
|29
|Kateřina Douděrová (Cze)
|0:04:41
|30
|Finley Aspholm (Fin)
|0:05:16
|31
|Alexandra Valade (Fra)
|0:05:27
|32
|Dorota Vojtíšková (Svk)
|0:05:32
|33
|Sara Sonnemans (Ned)
|0:05:38
|34
|Olympia Norrid-Mortensen (Den)
|0:05:40
|35
|Nora Fischer (Aut)
|0:05:44
|36
|Maria Filgueiras Barcenilla (Spa)
|0:05:57
|37
|Bloeme Kalis (Ned)
|0:06:30
|38
|Maja Jozkowicz (Pol)
|0:07:30
|39
|Aroa Otero Taboas (Spa)
|0:07:45
|40
|Nahia Arana Quintanilla (Spa)
|0:08:28
|41
|Roxanne Takken (Ned)
|0:09:04
|42
|Nelia Kabetaj (Alb)
|43
|Uxia Soto Alvarez (Spa)
|44
|Kaija Budde (Ger)
|DNF
|Jana Van Der Veken (Bel)
|DNS
|Fleur Moors (Bel)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1