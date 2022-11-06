Vanthourenhout solos to elite men's Euro Cyclo-cross Championships victory

Image 1 of 13 Michael Vanthourenhout celebrates his victory in Namur (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) The final podium – Vanthourenhout, Van der Haar, and Sweeck (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) The riders during the opening stages of the race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) Riders race through the mud in the opening laps (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) Vanthourenhout and Lars van der Haar go clear of the field (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) The home crowds watch their man Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) Lars van der Haar in pursuit of Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) Laurens Sweeck racing to third place (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) Vanthourenhout left Van der Haar behind to go solo to victory (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) Van der Haar continued on to finish with a silver medal (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) Vanthourenhout late on in the race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) He delivered a rainbow jersey for the home crowds in Belgium (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images ) Confetti for new European champion Vanthourenhout at the finish (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images )

Michael Vanthourenhout showcased his strength across a rain-soaked technical circuit and, in front of cheering home crowds, won the elite men's title at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships on home ground in Namur, Belgium, on Sunday.

Vanthourenhout won what turned out to be a clear battle between two riders, marred by many crashes, but won by 40 seconds ahead of defending champion Lars van der Haar (Netherlands), while Vanthourenhout's teammate Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) finished in third place at 2:17 back.

Dismounting his bike to lift it above his head after crossing the finish line, Vanthourenhout met his family and team to celebrate the championships victory on a day where strength, skill and luck, in equal measure, played a role in his success.

"It was a very tough and one of the hardest races I've ever raced," Vanthourenhout said. "I felt that my legs were very good, but on the second and third laps, I made mistakes, and it was hard to catch Lars.

"I pushed the whole race, and Lars made a lot of mistakes. I was stronger in the technical sections, so I loved the race

"It means a lot. I had never raced in a jersey in the elite category, this is the biggest victory of my life. It is beautiful."

