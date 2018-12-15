UCI Track World Cup: Wild wins Omnium, Morton claims sprint in London
Buchli wins gold medal in Keirin, Danish duo win men's Madison
Day 2: -
The track specialists convened for day two at the fourth round of the UCI Track World Cup in London on Saturday. Australia's Stephanie Morton dominated the women's sprint and brought home the gold medal. Denmark's duo of Julius Johansen and Casper von Folsach secured gold medals in the men's Madison, and Dutch riders Kirsten Wild won the women's Omnium and Matthijs Buchli secured top honours in the men's Keirin.
Morton kicked off the day with the fastest time in the qualifying round of the women's sprint and went on to win the quarterfinal against Great Britain's Katy Marchant, and the semifinals against Olena Starikova (Ukraine). She faced-off against Emma Hinze (Germany) to win the gold medal. Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) won the bronze-medal round against Starikova.
Wild, the world champion in the women's Omnium, showed her top form winning the Scratch Race, Elimination Race and Points Race, and she was third in the Tempo Race, to win the top overall points. She finished with a total of 124 points, beating runner-up Jennifer Valente (USA) who had 118 points and third-placed Allison Beveridge (Canada) with 106 points.
In the men's racing, Buchli had a dominant performance in the Keirin, winning the first and second rounds. He then won the race for gold ahead of runner-up Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) and third-placed Theo Boss (Beat Cycling).
In the men's Madison, Danish teammates Johansen and von Folsach won the gold medal ahead of British duo Fred Wright and Matthew Walls, while the Spanish team of Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora Vedri were third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.595
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:10.760
|3
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.780
|4
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:10.814
|5
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10.819
|6
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.872
|7
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.886
|8
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.904
|9
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:10.905
|10
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.933
|11
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.938
|12
|Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:10.953
|13
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:10.983
|14
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:10.996
|15
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:11.007
|16
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.043
|17
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|0:00:11.092
|18
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:11.095
|19
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:11.149
|20
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.256
|21
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:11.270
|22
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|0:00:11.276
|23
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling
|0:00:11.316
|24
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|25
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:11.324
|26
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.328
|27
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:11.427
|28
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:11.453
|29
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.534
|30
|Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:11.755
|31
|Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:11.763
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|2
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|2
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|2
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|2
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|2
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|4
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|6
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|7
|Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation
|8
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|9
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|10
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|11
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|12
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
|14
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
|15
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|16
|Marta Martins (Por) Portugal
|17
|Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|19
|Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|20
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|21
|Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|22
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|23
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|24
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|30
|pts
|2
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|3
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|2
|5
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|6
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|1
|7
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|8
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|1
|9
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|1
|10
|Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
|1
|11
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|13
|Marta Martins (Por) Portugal
|14
|Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|16
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|17
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|18
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|19
|Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|20
|Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|21
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|22
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
|23
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|24
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|5
|Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|7
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|8
|Marta Martins (Por) Portugal
|9
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|10
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|13
|Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
|14
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|15
|Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|16
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
|17
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|18
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|19
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|20
|Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|21
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|22
|Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|124
|pts
|2
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|118
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|106
|4
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|100
|5
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|85
|6
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|81
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|75
|8
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|74
|9
|Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation
|74
|10
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|74
|11
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|62
|12
|Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|59
|13
|Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
|57
|14
|Marta Martins (Por) Portugal
|54
|15
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|50
|16
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|49
|17
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|30
|18
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
|25
|19
|Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|14
|20
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|21
|Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|11
|22
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|5
|23
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|24
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|-11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|3
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|4
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|5
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
|2
|Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|4
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
|6
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
|7
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|4
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|5
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|6
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|7
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|2
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|5
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|6
|Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus
|7
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|2
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|3
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
|4
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|3
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
|5
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus
|4
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|5
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|2
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|4
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|5
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|3
|Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago
|4
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|6
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
|4
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|6
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
|4
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|5
|Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago
|6
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|8
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|10
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|11
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|46
|pts
|Julius Johansen
|Casper von Folsach
|2
|Great Britain
|30
|pts
|Fred Wright
|Matthew Walls
|3
|Spain
|21
|pts
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|4
|Netherlands
|11
|pts
|Yoeri Havik
|Jan Willem van Schip
|5
|Austria
|10
|pts
|Stefan Matzner
|Andreas Graf
|6
|Italy
|7
|pts
|Michele Scartezzini
|Francesco Lamon
|7
|Poland
|5
|pts
|Daniel Staniszewski
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|8
|Switzerland
|5
|pts
|Thery Schir
|Tristan Marguet
|9
|Belgium
|2
|pts
|Moreno de Pauw
|Kenny de Ketele
|10
|New Zealand
|Shane Archbold
|Aaron Gate
|11
|Ireland
|Mark Downey
|Felix English
|12
|Germany
|Kersten Thiele
|Moritz Malcharek
|13
|Hong Kong, China
|King Lok Cheung
|Chun Wing Leung
|14
|France
|Donavan Vincent Grondin
|Valentin Tabellion
|15
|Ukraine
|Vladyslav Shcherban
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|DNF
|Portugal
|Cesar Martingil
|Miguel Do Rego
|DNF
|Russian Federation
|Kirill Sveshnikov
|Alexandr Smirnov
