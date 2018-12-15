Image 1 of 9 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) racing the Omnium in London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 Kirsten Wild wins the women's Omnium at the London Track World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 Stephanie Morton (Australia) collecting another medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 9 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) secures the bronze medal in the women's sprint in London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 9 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) ahead of the women's sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 9 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) racing the Omnium in London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 Great Britain's Madison duo Matthew Walls and Fred Wright got the silver medal, behind winning team from Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 9 Denmark's team of Julius Johansen and Casper von Folsach won the men's Madison in London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 9 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) wins the men's Keirin in London (Image credit: Getty Images)

The track specialists convened for day two at the fourth round of the UCI Track World Cup in London on Saturday. Australia's Stephanie Morton dominated the women's sprint and brought home the gold medal. Denmark's duo of Julius Johansen and Casper von Folsach secured gold medals in the men's Madison, and Dutch riders Kirsten Wild won the women's Omnium and Matthijs Buchli secured top honours in the men's Keirin.

Morton kicked off the day with the fastest time in the qualifying round of the women's sprint and went on to win the quarterfinal against Great Britain's Katy Marchant, and the semifinals against Olena Starikova (Ukraine). She faced-off against Emma Hinze (Germany) to win the gold medal. Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) won the bronze-medal round against Starikova.

Wild, the world champion in the women's Omnium, showed her top form winning the Scratch Race, Elimination Race and Points Race, and she was third in the Tempo Race, to win the top overall points. She finished with a total of 124 points, beating runner-up Jennifer Valente (USA) who had 118 points and third-placed Allison Beveridge (Canada) with 106 points.

In the men's racing, Buchli had a dominant performance in the Keirin, winning the first and second rounds. He then won the race for gold ahead of runner-up Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) and third-placed Theo Boss (Beat Cycling).

In the men's Madison, Danish teammates Johansen and von Folsach won the gold medal ahead of British duo Fred Wright and Matthew Walls, while the Spanish team of Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora Vedri were third.

Full Results

Women's Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.595 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.760 3 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.780 4 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:10.814 5 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:10.819 6 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.872 7 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.886 8 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.904 9 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 0:00:10.905 10 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:10.933 11 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.938 12 Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.953 13 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:10.983 14 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:10.996 15 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:11.007 16 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:11.043 17 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:11.092 18 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:11.095 19 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:11.149 20 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.256 21 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 0:00:11.270 22 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada 0:00:11.276 23 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling 0:00:11.316 24 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 25 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 0:00:11.324 26 Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:11.328 27 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:11.427 28 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:11.453 29 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.534 30 Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland 0:00:11.755 31 Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:11.763

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany 2 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint 1/16th finals -Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 2 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 2 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 2 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands 2 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 2 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 2 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 2 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Women's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's sprint Semifinals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's sprint Semifinals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands

Women's sprint Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 2 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

Women's sprint Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 4 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 4 Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain 5 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 6 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 7 Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation 8 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 9 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 10 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 11 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 12 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 13 Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland 14 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany 15 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 16 Marta Martins (Por) Portugal 17 Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic 18 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 19 Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 20 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 21 Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway 22 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 23 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 24 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Omnium - Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 30 pts 2 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 3 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 3 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 2 5 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 2 6 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 1 7 Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain 1 8 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 1 9 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 1 10 Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland 1 11 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 12 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 13 Marta Martins (Por) Portugal 14 Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation 15 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 16 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 17 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 18 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 19 Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway 20 Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic 21 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 22 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany 23 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 24 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria -20

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 5 Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation 6 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 7 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 8 Marta Martins (Por) Portugal 9 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 10 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 11 Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain 12 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 13 Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland 14 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 15 Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 16 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany 17 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 18 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 19 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 20 Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway 21 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 22 Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic 23 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Omnium - Overall Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 124 pts 2 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 118 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 106 4 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 100 5 Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain 85 6 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 81 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 75 8 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 74 9 Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation 74 10 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 74 11 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 62 12 Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 59 13 Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland 57 14 Marta Martins (Por) Portugal 54 15 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 50 16 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 49 17 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 30 18 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany 25 19 Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway 14 20 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 12 21 Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic 11 22 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 5 23 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 24 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia -11

Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands 2 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 3 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 4 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 5 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling 2 Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago 3 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 4 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela 5 Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil 6 Joel Archambault (Can) P2M 7 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rayan Helal (Fra) France 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 4 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 5 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 6 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation 7 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired 2 Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain 3 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 4 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 5 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea 6 Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus 7 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 2 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 3 Joel Archambault (Can) P2M 4 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 3 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil 5 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus 4 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 5 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 2 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation 3 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 4 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea 5 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired 3 Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago 4 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 5 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 6 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 2 Rayan Helal (Fra) France 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling 4 Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain 5 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 6 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

Men's Keirin Finals - 1 to 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling 4 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired 5 Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago 6 Rayan Helal (Fra) France

Men's Keirin Finals - 7 to 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 8 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 9 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 10 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 11 Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain 12 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada