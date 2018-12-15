Trending

UCI Track World Cup: Wild wins Omnium, Morton claims sprint in London

Buchli wins gold medal in Keirin, Danish duo win men's Madison

Image 1 of 9

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) racing the Omnium in London

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) racing the Omnium in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 9

Kirsten Wild wins the women's Omnium at the London Track World Cup

Kirsten Wild wins the women's Omnium at the London Track World Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 9

Stephanie Morton (Australia) collecting another medal

Stephanie Morton (Australia) collecting another medal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 9

Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) secures the bronze medal in the women's sprint in London

Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) secures the bronze medal in the women's sprint in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 9

Katy Marchant (Great Britain) ahead of the women's sprint

Katy Marchant (Great Britain) ahead of the women's sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 9

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) racing the Omnium in London

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) racing the Omnium in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 9

Great Britain's Madison duo Matthew Walls and Fred Wright got the silver medal, behind winning team from Denmark

Great Britain's Madison duo Matthew Walls and Fred Wright got the silver medal, behind winning team from Denmark
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 9

Denmark's team of Julius Johansen and Casper von Folsach won the men's Madison in London

Denmark's team of Julius Johansen and Casper von Folsach won the men's Madison in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 9

Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) wins the men's Keirin in London

Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) wins the men's Keirin in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The track specialists convened for day two at the fourth round of the UCI Track World Cup in London on Saturday. Australia's Stephanie Morton dominated the women's sprint and brought home the gold medal. Denmark's duo of Julius Johansen and Casper von Folsach secured gold medals in the men's Madison, and Dutch riders Kirsten Wild won the women's Omnium and Matthijs Buchli secured top honours in the men's Keirin.

Morton kicked off the day with the fastest time in the qualifying round of the women's sprint and went on to win the quarterfinal against Great Britain's Katy Marchant, and the semifinals against Olena Starikova (Ukraine). She faced-off against Emma Hinze (Germany) to win the gold medal. Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) won the bronze-medal round against Starikova.

Wild, the world champion in the women's Omnium, showed her top form winning the Scratch Race, Elimination Race and Points Race, and she was third in the Tempo Race, to win the top overall points. She finished with a total of 124 points, beating runner-up Jennifer Valente (USA) who had 118 points and third-placed Allison Beveridge (Canada) with 106 points.

In the men's racing, Buchli had a dominant performance in the Keirin, winning the first and second rounds. He then won the race for gold ahead of runner-up Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) and third-placed Theo Boss (Beat Cycling).

In the men's Madison, Danish teammates Johansen and von Folsach won the gold medal ahead of British duo Fred Wright and Matthew Walls, while the Spanish team of Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora Vedri were third.

 

Full Results

Women's Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:10.595
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:10.760
3Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany0:00:10.780
4Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:10.814
5Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10.819
6Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany0:00:10.872
7Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:10.886
8Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.904
9Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:10.905
10Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada0:00:10.933
11Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia0:00:10.938
12Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands0:00:10.953
13Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:10.983
14Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:10.996
15Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:11.007
16Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.043
17Urszula Los (Pol) Poland0:00:11.092
18Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:11.095
19Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy0:00:11.149
20Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.256
21Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland0:00:11.270
22Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada0:00:11.276
23Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling0:00:11.316
24Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
25Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico0:00:11.324
26Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.328
27Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:11.427
28Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain0:00:11.453
29Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.534
30Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland0:00:11.755
31Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:11.763

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
2Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint 1/16th finals -Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
2Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands
2Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
2Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
2Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
2Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Women's sprint 1/8th finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Women's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Women's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's sprint Semifinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's sprint Semifinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands

Women's sprint Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

Women's sprint Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
4Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
2Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
4Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
5Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
6Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
7Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation
8Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
9Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
10Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
11Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
12Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
13Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
14Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
15Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
16Marta Martins (Por) Portugal
17Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
19Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
20Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
21Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway
22Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
23Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
24Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Omnium - Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico30pts
2Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America3
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands3
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada2
5Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania2
6Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan1
7Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain1
8Laurie Berthon (Fra) France1
9Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium1
10Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland1
11Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
13Marta Martins (Por) Portugal
14Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
16Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
17Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
18Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
19Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway
20Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
21Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
22Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
23Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
24Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria-20

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
2Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
4Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
5Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation
6Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
7Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
8Marta Martins (Por) Portugal
9Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
10Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
11Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
12Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
13Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland
14Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
15Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
16Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany
17Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
18Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
19Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
20Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway
21Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
22Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic
23Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Omnium - Overall Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands124pts
2Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America118
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada106
4Laurie Berthon (Fra) France100
5Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain85
6Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan81
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium75
8Amy Cure (Aus) Australia74
9Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Russian Federation74
10Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania74
11Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China62
12Lizbeth Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico59
13Shannon Mccurley (Irl) Ireland57
14Marta Martins (Por) Portugal54
15Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain50
16Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland49
17Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy30
18Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Germany25
19Anita Stenberg (Nor) Norway14
20Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine12
21Katerina Kohoutkova (Cze) Czech Republic11
22Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria5
23Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China3
24Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia-11

Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands
2Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
3Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
4Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
5Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
6Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
2Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago
3Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
4Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
5Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
6Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
7Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rayan Helal (Fra) France
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
3Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
4Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
5Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
6Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
7Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
2Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
3Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
4Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
5Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
6Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus
7Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
2Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
3Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
4Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
3Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
4Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
5Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
3Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus
4Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
5Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
2Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
3Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
4Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
5Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands
2Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
3Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago
4Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
5Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
6Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
2Rayan Helal (Fra) France
3Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
4Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
5Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
6Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

Men's Keirin Finals - 1 to 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Netherlands
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
3Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
4Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
5Kwesi Browne TTO Trinadad and Tobago
6Rayan Helal (Fra) France

Men's Keirin Finals - 7 to 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
8Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
9Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
10Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
11Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
12Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark46pts
Julius Johansen
Casper von Folsach
2Great Britain30pts
Fred Wright
Matthew Walls
3Spain21pts
Albert Torres Barcelo
Sebastian Mora Vedri
4Netherlands11pts
Yoeri Havik
Jan Willem van Schip
5Austria10pts
Stefan Matzner
Andreas Graf
6Italy7pts
Michele Scartezzini
Francesco Lamon
7Poland5pts
Daniel Staniszewski
Wojciech Pszczolarski
8Switzerland5pts
Thery Schir
Tristan Marguet
9Belgium2pts
Moreno de Pauw
Kenny de Ketele
10New Zealand
Shane Archbold
Aaron Gate
11Ireland
Mark Downey
Felix English
12Germany
Kersten Thiele
Moritz Malcharek
13Hong Kong, China
King Lok Cheung
Chun Wing Leung
14France
Donavan Vincent Grondin
Valentin Tabellion
15Ukraine
Vladyslav Shcherban
Vitaliy Hryniv
DNFPortugal
Cesar Martingil
Miguel Do Rego
DNFRussian Federation
Kirill Sveshnikov
Alexandr Smirnov

Latest on Cyclingnews