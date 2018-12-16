Image 1 of 13 Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the women's Madison on the final day of the UCI Track World Cup in London. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 13 Ryan Owens (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 13 Maximilian Dornbach of Germany in action during qualifying for the Men's Sprint during Day Three of the 2018 TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny celebrate their win in the Madison (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 Action from the final day at the UCI Track World Cup in London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 Maximilian Dornbach of Germany in action during qualifying for the Men's Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 Jack Carlin in action (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Jack Carlin in action (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 A major crash on day 3 of the Track World Cup in London 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in action at the Track World Cup in London 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the women's Madison on the final day of the UCI Track World Cup in London. The British duo collected 34 points, while the Australia pair of Amy Cure and Annette Edmondson finished second with 19 points, while Belgium's Jolien D'hoore and and Lotte Kopecky finished third, two points further back.

"I really enjoyed that race. I got nervous before the race because I've not done that many," said Kenny.

"We're really strong at the sprints but if someone went for an attack I think Katie would follow. Having the different combination in a pairing is a real strength.

In the men's Madison, Denmark came out on top to take the gold medal, with Great Britain leading a strong fightback to silver. Spain rounded out the top three to seal the bronze medal ahead of the Netherlands.

Women's Keirin

In the women's Keirin Stephanie Morton of Australia came out on top ahead of Daria Shmeleva of Russia, with Los Urszula of Poland in third. The race was disrupted by a crash with three laps to go with Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) and Lee Hyejin (South Korea) taken out. Great Britain's Katy Marchant finished fourth. The crash caused the race jury to review the result, before official confirmation handed the result to Morton.

Men's Sprint and Omnium

In the men's sprint, the Dutch ran home the winners and also collected the bronze medal. Harrie Lavreysen was too good for world champion Matthew Glaetzer of Australia, while Jeffrey Hoogland came back from defeat in the first of three heats to see of young Jack Carlin (Great Britain) for the final step of the podium.

In the men's omnium Matthew Walls collected his third medal of the event, taking gold to add to silver and bronze from the first two days of racing. The British rider was a consistent presence in the first three events and went into the Points race with a slender lead. An early crash for Olympic Omnium champion Elia Viviani disrupted the Italian's race but it was Mexico's Ignacio Prado Juarez who threatened Walls with a strong ride that provisionally gave the Mexico rider the lead. However Walls came back in the finale of the race to secure gold, with Juarez settling for second and Viviani securing bronze in the last sprint.

"To come away with the gold is unbelievable really. It's been fantastic. I came here hoping to get two podiums out of the three races and I even thought that was a bit of a stretch so to come away with a gold, silver and bronze is unbelievable," said Walls.

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 3 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 4 Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago 5 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired 6 Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname 7 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain 8 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 9 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 10 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling 11 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 12 Njisane Phillip TTO Trinadad and Tobago 13 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 14 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 15 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 16 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany 17 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 18 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 19 Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France 20 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 21 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 22 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 23 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea 24 Muhammad Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia 25 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 26 Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation 27 Joel Archambault (Can) P2M 28 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 29 David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic 30 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela 31 Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation 32 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland 33 Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China 34 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 35 Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired 2 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname 2 Joel Archambault (Can) P2M

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain 2 Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 Muhammad Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 2 Njisane Phillip TTO Trinadad and Tobago

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France 2 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 2 Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago 2 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain 2 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Men's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Men's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 2 Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Men's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 2 Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname

Men's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired 2 Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago

Men's sprint Semifinals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired

Men's sprint Semifinals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Men's sprint Finals for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint Finals for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 4 Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 2 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 3 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 4 Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain 5 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 6 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 7 Joao Matias (Por) Portugal 8 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada 9 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 10 Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France 11 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine 12 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation 13 Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland 14 Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark 15 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 16 Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic 17 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany 19 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 20 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 20 Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain 26 pts 2 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 25 3 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 24 4 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 5 5 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 4 6 Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark 3 7 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 3 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 2 9 Joao Matias (Por) Portugal 2 10 Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland 11 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany 12 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada 13 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 14 Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland 15 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine 16 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 17 Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France 18 Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic -18 19 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China -20 20 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation -20 DNS Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 2 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 3 Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark 4 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 5 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 6 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 7 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada 8 Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain 9 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 10 Joao Matias (Por) Portugal 11 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany 12 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 13 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 14 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation 15 Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France 16 Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland 17 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 18 Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic 19 Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland 20 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Omnium - Final Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 131 pts 2 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 123 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 114 4 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 113 5 Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain 112 6 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 110 7 Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark 84 8 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada 82 9 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 81 10 Joao Matias (Por) Portugal 74 11 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany 51 12 Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland 49 13 Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France 45 14 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine 41 15 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation 34 16 Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland 31 17 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 30 18 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 28 19 Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland 24 20 Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic 4 DNF Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany 2 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling 3 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada 4 Maila Andreotti (Ita) Team Friuli 5 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 4 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 6 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 3 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 4 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 5 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 6 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 2 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Dahlia Palmer (Jam) Jamaica 5 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 3 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada 4 Dahlia Palmer (Jam) Jamaica

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 2 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 3 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 4 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 4 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Maila Andreotti (Ita) Team Friuli 3 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 2 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 3 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 4 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 2 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 4 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling 5 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 6 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Keirin Finals - 1 to 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 2 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 4 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain DNF Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia DNF Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Women's Keirin Finals - 7 to 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 8 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 9 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany 10 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling 11 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 12 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania