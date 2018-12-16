Trending

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald take women's Madison at London World Cup

Final day of action from the velodrome

Image 1 of 13

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the women's Madison on the final day of the UCI Track World Cup in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 13

Ryan Owens (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 13

Maximilian Dornbach of Germany in action during qualifying for the Men's Sprint during Day Three of the 2018 TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny celebrate their win in the Madison

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

Action from the final day at the UCI Track World Cup in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

Maximilian Dornbach of Germany in action during qualifying for the Men's Sprint

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

Jack Carlin in action (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

Jack Carlin in action (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

A major crash on day 3 of the Track World Cup in London 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in action at the Track World Cup in London 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the women's Madison on the final day of the UCI Track World Cup in London. The British duo collected 34 points, while the Australia pair of Amy Cure and Annette Edmondson finished second with 19 points, while Belgium's Jolien D'hoore and and Lotte Kopecky finished third, two points further back. 

"I really enjoyed that race. I got nervous before the race because I've not done that many," said Kenny.

"We're really strong at the sprints but if someone went for an attack I think Katie would follow. Having the different combination in a pairing is a real strength.

In the men's Madison, Denmark came out on top to take the gold medal, with Great Britain leading a strong fightback to silver. Spain rounded out the top three to seal the bronze medal ahead of the Netherlands.

Women's Keirin

In the women's Keirin Stephanie Morton of Australia came out on top ahead of Daria Shmeleva of Russia, with Los Urszula of Poland in third. The race was disrupted by a crash with three laps to go with Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) and Lee Hyejin (South Korea) taken out. Great Britain's Katy Marchant finished fourth. The crash caused the race jury to review the result, before official confirmation handed the result to Morton.

Men's Sprint and Omnium

In the men's sprint, the Dutch ran home the winners and also collected the bronze medal. Harrie Lavreysen was too good for world champion Matthew Glaetzer of Australia, while Jeffrey Hoogland came back from defeat in the first of three heats to see of young Jack Carlin (Great Britain) for the final step of the podium.

In the men's omnium Matthew Walls collected his third medal of the event, taking gold to add to silver and bronze from the first two days of racing. The British rider was a consistent presence in the first three events and went into the Points race with a slender lead. An early crash for Olympic Omnium champion Elia Viviani disrupted the Italian's race but it was Mexico's Ignacio Prado Juarez who threatened Walls with a strong ride that provisionally gave the Mexico rider the lead. However Walls came back in the finale of the race to secure gold, with Juarez settling for second and Viviani securing bronze in the last sprint.

"To come away with the gold is unbelievable really. It's been fantastic. I came here hoping to get two podiums out of the three races and I even thought that was a bit of a stretch so to come away with a gold, silver and bronze is unbelievable," said Walls.

 

 

Full Results

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
3Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
4Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago
5Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
6Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
7Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
8Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
9Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
10Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
11Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
12Njisane Phillip TTO Trinadad and Tobago
13Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
14Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
15Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
16Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany
17Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
18Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
19Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
20Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
21Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
22Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
23Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
24Muhammad Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
25Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
26Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation
27Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
28Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
29David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
30Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
31Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
32Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland
33Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
34Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
35Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
2Joel Archambault (Can) P2M

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
2Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2Muhammad Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
2Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
2Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
2Njisane Phillip TTO Trinadad and Tobago

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
2Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
2Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago
2Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
2Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
2Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea

Men's sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Men's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Men's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
2Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain

Men's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname

Men's sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
2Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago

Men's sprint Semifinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired

Men's sprint Semifinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Men's sprint Finals for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

Men's sprint Finals for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
4Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
2Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
3Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
4Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain
5Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
6Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
7Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
8Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
9Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
10Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
11Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
12Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
13Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
14Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark
15Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
16Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic
17King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany
19Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
20Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
20Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain26pts
2Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain25
3Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece24
4Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands5
5Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico4
6Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark3
7Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium3
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy2
9Joao Matias (Por) Portugal2
10Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
11Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany
12Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
13Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
14Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland
15Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
16Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
17Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
18Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic-18
19King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China-20
20Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation-20
DNSEiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
2Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
3Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark
4Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
5Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
6Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
7Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
8Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain
9Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
10Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
11Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany
12Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
13King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
15Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
16Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
17Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
18Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic
19Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland
20Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Omnium - Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain131pts
2Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico123
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy114
4Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece113
5Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain112
6Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands110
7Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark84
8Aidan Caves (Can) Canada82
9Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium81
10Joao Matias (Por) Portugal74
11Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany51
12Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland49
13Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France45
14Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine41
15Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation34
16Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland31
17Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary30
18King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China28
19Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland24
20Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic4
DNFEiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling
3Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
4Maila Andreotti (Ita) Team Friuli
5Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
6Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
3Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
4Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
6Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
3Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
4Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
5Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
6Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
3Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
4Dahlia Palmer (Jam) Jamaica
5Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
6Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
3Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
4Dahlia Palmer (Jam) Jamaica

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
2Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
3Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
4Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
3Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
4Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Maila Andreotti (Ita) Team Friuli
3Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
4Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
3Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
4Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
5Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
6Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
3Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
4Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling
5Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
6Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Keirin Finals - 1 to 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
3Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
4Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
DNFMartha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
DNFHyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Women's Keirin Finals - 7 to 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
8Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
9Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
10Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling
11Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
12Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain34pts
Katie Archibald
Laura Kenny
2Australia18pts
Amy Cure
Annette Edmondson
3Belgium17pts
Jolien D'hoore
Lotte Kopeckey
4Netherlands14pts
Kirsten Wild
Amy Pieters
5Italy6pts
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Vittoria Guazzini
6Poland3pts
Wiktoria Pikulik
Daria Pikulik
7Switzerland2pts
Aline Seitz
Andrea Waldis
8Ireland2pts
Lydia Boylan
Shannon McCurley
9France2pts
Laurie Berthon
Marie le Net
10Canada
Allison Beveridge
Stephanie Roorda
11Japan
Yumi Kajihara
Kie Furuyama
12Ukraine
Oksana Kliachina
Ganna Solovei
13Hong Kong, China
Qianyu Yang
Yao Pang
14Germany
Lea Lin Teutenberg
Michaela Ebert
15Mexico
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar
Sofia Arreola Navarro
16Czech Republic
Lucie Hochmann
Jarmila Machacova
DNFRussian Federation
Gulnaz Badykova
Evgenia Augustinas

