Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald take women's Madison at London World Cup
Final day of action from the velodrome
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the women's Madison on the final day of the UCI Track World Cup in London. The British duo collected 34 points, while the Australia pair of Amy Cure and Annette Edmondson finished second with 19 points, while Belgium's Jolien D'hoore and and Lotte Kopecky finished third, two points further back.
"I really enjoyed that race. I got nervous before the race because I've not done that many," said Kenny.
"We're really strong at the sprints but if someone went for an attack I think Katie would follow. Having the different combination in a pairing is a real strength.
In the men's Madison, Denmark came out on top to take the gold medal, with Great Britain leading a strong fightback to silver. Spain rounded out the top three to seal the bronze medal ahead of the Netherlands.
Women's Keirin
In the women's Keirin Stephanie Morton of Australia came out on top ahead of Daria Shmeleva of Russia, with Los Urszula of Poland in third. The race was disrupted by a crash with three laps to go with Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) and Lee Hyejin (South Korea) taken out. Great Britain's Katy Marchant finished fourth. The crash caused the race jury to review the result, before official confirmation handed the result to Morton.
Men's Sprint and Omnium
In the men's sprint, the Dutch ran home the winners and also collected the bronze medal. Harrie Lavreysen was too good for world champion Matthew Glaetzer of Australia, while Jeffrey Hoogland came back from defeat in the first of three heats to see of young Jack Carlin (Great Britain) for the final step of the podium.
In the men's omnium Matthew Walls collected his third medal of the event, taking gold to add to silver and bronze from the first two days of racing. The British rider was a consistent presence in the first three events and went into the Points race with a slender lead. An early crash for Olympic Omnium champion Elia Viviani disrupted the Italian's race but it was Mexico's Ignacio Prado Juarez who threatened Walls with a strong ride that provisionally gave the Mexico rider the lead. However Walls came back in the finale of the race to secure gold, with Juarez settling for second and Viviani securing bronze in the last sprint.
"To come away with the gold is unbelievable really. It's been fantastic. I came here hoping to get two podiums out of the three races and I even thought that was a bit of a stretch so to come away with a gold, silver and bronze is unbelievable," said Walls.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|4
|Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago
|5
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|6
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
|7
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|9
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
|11
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|12
|Njisane Phillip TTO Trinadad and Tobago
|13
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|14
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|15
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|16
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany
|17
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|18
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|20
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|21
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|22
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|23
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|24
|Muhammad Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|25
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|26
|Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|27
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
|28
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|29
|David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
|30
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|31
|Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
|32
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland
|33
|Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|34
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|35
|Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
|2
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Aleksei Tkachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Muhammad Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|Njisane Phillip TTO Trinadad and Tobago
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago
|2
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|2
|Nicholas Paul TTO Trinadad and Tobago
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Team Inspired
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|2
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|3
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain
|5
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|7
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|8
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|9
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
|11
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|13
|Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
|14
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark
|15
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|16
|Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic
|17
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany
|19
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|20
|Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain
|26
|pts
|2
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|3
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|24
|4
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|5
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|4
|6
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark
|3
|7
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|3
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|2
|9
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|2
|10
|Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
|11
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany
|12
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|13
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland
|15
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
|18
|Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic
|-18
|19
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|-20
|20
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|-20
|DNS
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|2
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|5
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|8
|Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain
|9
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|11
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany
|12
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|13
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|14
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|15
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
|16
|Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
|17
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|18
|Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland
|20
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|131
|pts
|2
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|123
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|114
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|113
|5
|Sebastian Mora Vendri (Spa) Spain
|112
|6
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|110
|7
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Denmark
|84
|8
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|82
|9
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|81
|10
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|74
|11
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Germany
|51
|12
|Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
|49
|13
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
|45
|14
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|41
|15
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|34
|16
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|31
|17
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|30
|18
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|28
|19
|Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Poland
|24
|20
|Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|DNF
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling
|3
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|4
|Maila Andreotti (Ita) Team Friuli
|5
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|4
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|3
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|5
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|6
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Dahlia Palmer (Jam) Jamaica
|5
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|3
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|4
|Dahlia Palmer (Jam) Jamaica
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|2
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|3
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Maila Andreotti (Ita) Team Friuli
|3
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|3
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|4
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling
|5
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|4
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|9
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|10
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling
|11
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|12
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|34
|pts
|Katie Archibald
|Laura Kenny
|2
|Australia
|18
|pts
|Amy Cure
|Annette Edmondson
|3
|Belgium
|17
|pts
|Jolien D'hoore
|Lotte Kopeckey
|4
|Netherlands
|14
|pts
|Kirsten Wild
|Amy Pieters
|5
|Italy
|6
|pts
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri
|Vittoria Guazzini
|6
|Poland
|3
|pts
|Wiktoria Pikulik
|Daria Pikulik
|7
|Switzerland
|2
|pts
|Aline Seitz
|Andrea Waldis
|8
|Ireland
|2
|pts
|Lydia Boylan
|Shannon McCurley
|9
|France
|2
|pts
|Laurie Berthon
|Marie le Net
|10
|Canada
|Allison Beveridge
|Stephanie Roorda
|11
|Japan
|Yumi Kajihara
|Kie Furuyama
|12
|Ukraine
|Oksana Kliachina
|Ganna Solovei
|13
|Hong Kong, China
|Qianyu Yang
|Yao Pang
|14
|Germany
|Lea Lin Teutenberg
|Michaela Ebert
|15
|Mexico
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar
|Sofia Arreola Navarro
|16
|Czech Republic
|Lucie Hochmann
|Jarmila Machacova
|DNF
|Russian Federation
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Evgenia Augustinas
