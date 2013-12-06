Altitude helps world records tumble in the team sprint and women's team pursuit
Germany dominates team sprints, Great Britain and Australia win team pursuit
Day 1: Team Pursuit, Team Sprint - Points Race (W)
World records tumbled and the major nations dominated the opening day of racing at the season's second track World Cup at Aguascalientes, taking advantage of the altitude of the Mexican velodrome to set super-fast times in the team pursuit and team sprint events.
Germany won both the men’s and the women’s team sprint events, confirming their current dominance in the sprinter disciplines. Great Britain’s Kian Emadi, Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny set a new world record in qualifying with a time of 42.339 but the German trio of Rene Enders, Robert Forstemann and Joachim Eilers went below 42 seconds to set a new world record time of 41.871.
Great Britain brought in Matt Crampton but couldn’t match Germany in the final, who won in a time of 42.117.
The German women matched their compatriots by also smashing the world record thanks to a great ride at altitude. Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte set a new best time of 32.153 in qualifying and then comfortably beat Great Britain’s Becky James and Jess Varnish in the final. Russia beat China to take the bronze medal.
France had a nightmare ride in both events, with both the men’s and women’s teams disqualified for illegal changes.
Australia got revenge on their British rivals in the Men’s team pursuit, winning the event in an impressive time of 3:55.841, beating Denmark in the final. A young Great Britain team won the bronze ahead of New Zealand.
Great Britain dominated the women’s team pursuit, confirming they have mastered the new four-rider, four kilometre event. Katie Archibald replaced Laura Trott in the GB line-up and with Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Elinor Barker the four broke the world record twice on the way to their second successive World Cup gold medal. The quartet went half a second faster than their world record in the qualifying and then went even better in the final against Canada, stopping the clock in a time of 4:16.552. Canada finished a distant second in 4:23.172, with Australian beating the USA to win the ride-off for bronze in a time of 4:22.533.
Germany took a third gold medal on day thanks to Stephanie Pohl winning the women’s points race. She gained a lap to score 20 points and then finished safely in the main group. Jasmin Glaesser of Canada was second with 13 points and Jarmila Machacova of the Czech Republic was third with 12 points. Laura Trott of Great Britain finished 11th.
Friday’s day two of racing includes women’s individual pursuit, men’s sprint, men’s omnium, women’s omnium, men’s scratch and women’s keirin events.
|1
|Australia
|0:03:55.841
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus)
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
|Alexander Morgan (Aus)
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus)
|2
|Denmark
|0:03:58.275
|Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|Casper Von Folsach (Den)
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
|3
|Great Britain
|0:03:59.009
|Owain Doull (GBr)
|Steven Burke (GBr)
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
|Samuel Harrison (GBr)
|4
|New Zealand
|Overtaken
|Dylan Kennett (NZl)
|Pieter Bulling (NZl)
|Aaron Gate (NZl)
|Marc Ryan (NZl)
|1
|Germany
|0:00:42.117
|Rene Enders (Ger)
|Robert Förstemann (Ger)
|Joachim Eilers (Ger)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.325
|Philip Hindes (GBr)
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|Matthew Crampton (GBr)
|3
|Australia
|0:00:43.201
|Nathan Hart (Aus)
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.246
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
|1
|Luke Davison (Aus) Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|16
|3
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|18
|4
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|20
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|21
|6
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|7
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|22
|8
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|26
|9
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|27
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|29
|11
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|30
|12
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|13
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic
|32
|14
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|33
|15
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
|38
|16
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico
|43
|17
|Leung Chun Wing (HKg) Hong Kong
|46
|18
|Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad &Tobago
|49
|19
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados
|58
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:16.552
|Katie Archibald (GBr)
|Elinor Barker (GBr)
|Danielle King (GBr)
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr)
|2
|Canada
|0:04:23.172
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can)
|Laura Brown (Can)
|Stephanie Roorda (Can)
|3
|Australia
|0:04:22.533
|Isabella King (Aus)
|Amy Cure (Aus)
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|Rebecca Wisiak (Aus)
|4
|United States
|0:04:24.483
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|Kimberly Geist (USA)
|Jennifer Valente (USA)
|Ruth Winder (USA)
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.212
|Miriam Welte (Ger)
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:32.602
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|Rebecca Angharad James (GBr)
|3
|Russia
|0:00:32.579
|Elena Brejniva (Rus)
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)
|4
|China
|0:00:32.686
|Lin Junhong (Chn)
|Zhong Tianshi (Chn)
|1
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|20
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada
|13
|3
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|4
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|11
|5
|Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|6
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|9
|7
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub) Cuba
|8
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|5
|9
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|5
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|5
|11
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|12
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|3
|13
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|3
|14
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|1
|15
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) EustrakEuskadi
|16
|Elizabeth Newell (USA) United States
|17
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno De NavarraWrcConor
|18
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|19
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|20
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|-20
|DNF
|Erica Peralta (Arg) Argentina
|DNF
|Polina Pivovarova (Blr) Belarus
