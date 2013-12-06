Image 1 of 3 Germany won the men's team sprint world championship. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Germany's Miriam Welte (L) and Kristina Vogel celebrate their gold medal in the women's team sprint during the UCI Track World Championships in Minsk. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Australia en route to a gold medal in the men's 4000m team pursuit final. (Image credit: AFP)

World records tumbled and the major nations dominated the opening day of racing at the season's second track World Cup at Aguascalientes, taking advantage of the altitude of the Mexican velodrome to set super-fast times in the team pursuit and team sprint events.

Germany won both the men’s and the women’s team sprint events, confirming their current dominance in the sprinter disciplines. Great Britain’s Kian Emadi, Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny set a new world record in qualifying with a time of 42.339 but the German trio of Rene Enders, Robert Forstemann and Joachim Eilers went below 42 seconds to set a new world record time of 41.871.

Great Britain brought in Matt Crampton but couldn’t match Germany in the final, who won in a time of 42.117.

The German women matched their compatriots by also smashing the world record thanks to a great ride at altitude. Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte set a new best time of 32.153 in qualifying and then comfortably beat Great Britain’s Becky James and Jess Varnish in the final. Russia beat China to take the bronze medal.

France had a nightmare ride in both events, with both the men’s and women’s teams disqualified for illegal changes.

Australia got revenge on their British rivals in the Men’s team pursuit, winning the event in an impressive time of 3:55.841, beating Denmark in the final. A young Great Britain team won the bronze ahead of New Zealand.

Great Britain dominated the women’s team pursuit, confirming they have mastered the new four-rider, four kilometre event. Katie Archibald replaced Laura Trott in the GB line-up and with Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Elinor Barker the four broke the world record twice on the way to their second successive World Cup gold medal. The quartet went half a second faster than their world record in the qualifying and then went even better in the final against Canada, stopping the clock in a time of 4:16.552. Canada finished a distant second in 4:23.172, with Australian beating the USA to win the ride-off for bronze in a time of 4:22.533.

Germany took a third gold medal on day thanks to Stephanie Pohl winning the women’s points race. She gained a lap to score 20 points and then finished safely in the main group. Jasmin Glaesser of Canada was second with 13 points and Jarmila Machacova of the Czech Republic was third with 12 points. Laura Trott of Great Britain finished 11th.

Friday’s day two of racing includes women’s individual pursuit, men’s sprint, men’s omnium, women’s omnium, men’s scratch and women’s keirin events.

Men's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round 1 Australia 0:03:55.841 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Alexander Morgan (Aus) Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) 2 Denmark 0:03:58.275 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Casper Von Folsach (Den) Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)

Men's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round 3 Great Britain 0:03:59.009 Owain Doull (GBr) Steven Burke (GBr) Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Samuel Harrison (GBr) 4 New Zealand Overtaken Dylan Kennett (NZl) Pieter Bulling (NZl) Aaron Gate (NZl) Marc Ryan (NZl)

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round 1 Germany 0:00:42.117 Rene Enders (Ger) Robert Förstemann (Ger) Joachim Eilers (Ger) 2 Great Britain 0:00:43.325 Philip Hindes (GBr) Jason Kenny (GBr) Matthew Crampton (GBr)

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round 3 Australia 0:00:43.201 Nathan Hart (Aus) Shane Perkins (Aus) Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) 4 Netherlands 0:00:43.246 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Hugo Haak (Ned) Matthijs Buchli (Ned)

Men's Omnium - Standings after 3 rounds 1 Luke Davison (Aus) Australia 16 pts 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 16 3 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 18 4 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 20 5 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 21 6 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 22 7 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark 22 8 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 26 9 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 27 10 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 29 11 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 30 12 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 31 13 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic 32 14 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 33 15 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States 38 16 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico 43 17 Leung Chun Wing (HKg) Hong Kong 46 18 Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad &Tobago 49 19 Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados 58

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round 1 Great Britain 0:04:16.552 Katie Archibald (GBr) Elinor Barker (GBr) Danielle King (GBr) Joanna Rowsell (GBr) 2 Canada 0:04:23.172 Gillian Carleton (Can) Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Laura Brown (Can) Stephanie Roorda (Can)

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round 3 Australia 0:04:22.533 Isabella King (Aus) Amy Cure (Aus) Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Rebecca Wisiak (Aus) 4 United States 0:04:24.483 Sarah Hammer (USA) Kimberly Geist (USA) Jennifer Valente (USA) Ruth Winder (USA)

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round 1 Germany 0:00:32.212 Miriam Welte (Ger) Kristina Vogel (Ger) 2 Great Britain 0:00:32.602 Jessica Varnish (GBr) Rebecca Angharad James (GBr)

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round 3 Russia 0:00:32.579 Elena Brejniva (Rus) Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) 4 China 0:00:32.686 Lin Junhong (Chn) Zhong Tianshi (Chn)