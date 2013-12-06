Trending

Altitude helps world records tumble in the team sprint and women's team pursuit

Germany dominates team sprints, Great Britain and Australia win team pursuit

Germany won the men's team sprint world championship.

(Image credit: AFP)
Germany's Miriam Welte (L) and Kristina Vogel celebrate their gold medal in the women's team sprint during the UCI Track World Championships in Minsk.

(Image credit: AFP)
Australia en route to a gold medal in the men's 4000m team pursuit final.

(Image credit: AFP)

World records tumbled and the major nations dominated the opening day of racing at the season's second track World Cup at Aguascalientes, taking advantage of the altitude of the Mexican velodrome to set super-fast times in the team pursuit and team sprint events.

Germany won both the men’s and the women’s team sprint events, confirming their current dominance in the sprinter disciplines. Great Britain’s Kian Emadi, Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny set a new world record in qualifying with a time of 42.339 but the German trio of Rene Enders, Robert Forstemann and Joachim Eilers went below 42 seconds to set a new world record time of 41.871.

Great Britain brought in Matt Crampton but couldn’t match Germany in the final, who won in a time of 42.117.

The German women matched their compatriots by also smashing the world record thanks to a great ride at altitude. Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte set a new best time of 32.153 in qualifying and then comfortably beat Great Britain’s Becky James and Jess Varnish in the final. Russia beat China to take the bronze medal.

France had a nightmare ride in both events, with both the men’s and women’s teams disqualified for illegal changes.

Australia got revenge on their British rivals in the Men’s team pursuit, winning the event in an impressive time of 3:55.841, beating Denmark in the final. A young Great Britain team won the bronze ahead of New Zealand.

Great Britain dominated the women’s team pursuit, confirming they have mastered the new four-rider, four kilometre event. Katie Archibald replaced Laura Trott in the GB line-up and with Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Elinor Barker the four broke the world record twice on the way to their second successive World Cup gold medal. The quartet went half a second faster than their world record in the qualifying and then went even better in the final against Canada, stopping the clock in a time of 4:16.552. Canada finished a distant second in 4:23.172, with Australian beating the USA to win the ride-off for bronze in a time of 4:22.533.

Germany took a third gold medal on day thanks to Stephanie Pohl winning the women’s points race. She gained a lap to score 20 points and then finished safely in the main group. Jasmin Glaesser of Canada was second with 13 points and Jarmila Machacova of the Czech Republic was third with 12 points. Laura Trott of Great Britain finished 11th.

Friday’s day two of racing includes women’s individual pursuit, men’s sprint, men’s omnium, women’s omnium, men’s scratch and women’s keirin events.

Men's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Australia0:03:55.841
Glenn O'Shea (Aus)
Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
Alexander Morgan (Aus)
Mitchell Mulhern (Aus)
2Denmark0:03:58.275
Alex Rasmussen (Den)
Casper Von Folsach (Den)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)

Men's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Great Britain0:03:59.009
Owain Doull (GBr)
Steven Burke (GBr)
Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
Samuel Harrison (GBr)
4New ZealandOvertaken
Dylan Kennett (NZl)
Pieter Bulling (NZl)
Aaron Gate (NZl)
Marc Ryan (NZl)

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
1Germany0:00:42.117
Rene Enders (Ger)
Robert Förstemann (Ger)
Joachim Eilers (Ger)
2Great  Britain0:00:43.325
Philip Hindes (GBr)
Jason Kenny (GBr)
Matthew Crampton (GBr)

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
3Australia0:00:43.201
Nathan Hart (Aus)
Shane Perkins (Aus)
Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
4Netherlands0:00:43.246
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
Hugo Haak (Ned)
Matthijs Buchli (Ned)

Men's Omnium - Standings after 3 rounds
1Luke Davison (Aus) Australia16pts
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium16
3Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus18
4Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain20
5Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand21
6Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan22
7Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark22
8Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland26
9Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan27
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) France29
11Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain30
12Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands31
13Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic32
14Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy33
15Jacob Duehring (USA) United States38
16Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico43
17Leung Chun Wing (HKg) Hong Kong46
18Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad &Tobago49
19Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados58

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Great Britain0:04:16.552
Katie Archibald (GBr)
Elinor Barker (GBr)
Danielle King (GBr)
Joanna Rowsell (GBr)
2Canada0:04:23.172
Gillian Carleton (Can)
Jasmin Glaesser (Can)
Laura Brown (Can)
Stephanie Roorda (Can)

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Australia0:04:22.533
Isabella King (Aus)
Amy Cure (Aus)
Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
Rebecca Wisiak (Aus)
4United States0:04:24.483
Sarah Hammer (USA)
Kimberly Geist (USA)
Jennifer Valente (USA)
Ruth Winder (USA)

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
1Germany0:00:32.212
Miriam Welte (Ger)
Kristina Vogel (Ger)
2Great Britain0:00:32.602
Jessica Varnish (GBr)
Rebecca Angharad James (GBr)

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
3Russia0:00:32.579
Elena Brejniva (Rus)
Anastasiia Voinova (Rus)
4China0:00:32.686
Lin Junhong (Chn)
Zhong Tianshi (Chn)

Women's Points Race - Final
1Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany20pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada13
3Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic12
4Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia11
5Wong Wan Yiu Jamie (HKg) Hong Kong9
6Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico9
7Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub) Cuba8
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium5
9Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia5
10Julie Leth (Den) Denmark5
11Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain4
12Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy3
13Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland3
14Amy Cure (Aus) Australia1
15Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak­Euskadi
16Elizabeth Newell (USA) United States
17Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Reyno De Navarra­Wrc­Conor
18Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
19Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
20Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine-20
DNFErica Peralta (Arg) Argentina
DNFPolina Pivovarova (Blr) Belarus

