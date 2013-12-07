Australia dominated affairs on the second day of the UCI Track World Cup in Mexico, claiming no fewer than four gold medals, headlined by a world record effort by Anna Meares in the Women’s 500 metres time trial.

Meares became the first women in history to dip under the 33-second barrier when she clocked an impressive 32.836, which easily saw off the challenge of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong). “It’s a huge milestone,” Meares said. “Not just for me, but for the sport. I knew that it was going to be possible on this track because of the altitude, especially considering how close I got to that time at the Worlds in Melbourne in 2012.”

Her fellow countrywoman Rebecca Wiasak emerged victorious in a keenly-contested women’s pursuit final against British youngster Elinor Barker. Barker had posted the quickest time in qualifying, but Wiasak proved too quick in the final, clocking 3:28.884 to Barker’s 3:31.070. In the bronze medal race, Ireland’s Caroline Ryan gave further notice of her progress by pipping Anna Solovey (Ukraine) to bronze.

“With Anna Meares winning gold immediately before my event was pretty special. I got off the rollers and the national anthem was playing and it certainly fired me up,” Wiasak said. “At the half way mark I knew I was in front of [Barker] slightly but I knew she would be strong right to the end and I just had to fight every single lap.”

The final of the men’s sprint saw another British-Australian battle, and once again, the honours went Down Under as Matthew Glaetzer won his first World Cup gold medal by beating Olympic champion Jason Kenny. Glaetzer won the match 2-0, but admitted afterwards that his victory was a surprise. “To win another gold medal for Australia is just fantastic and against the Olympic champion is just insane,” he said.

Australia’s fourth gold medal of the day came in the men’s omnium, where Luke Davison won out with a hugely consistent performance. Second in the flying lap and fourth in the individual pursuit, Davison held off Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) for the win.

“It’s definitely one of my highlights in my track career,” Davison said. “I’ve only been back focusing on the track for a year and targeting the omnium for six months so I’m pretty pleased with my results and improvement.”

Elsewhere, Kristina Vogel (Germany) won the women’s keirin from Sze Wai Lee (Hong Kong) and Rebecca James (Great Britain), Owain Doull (Great Britain) claimed the men’s scratch race, while Sarah Hammer (USA) and Laura Trott (Great Britain) exchanged early blows in the women’s omnium, which concludes on Saturday.



Results

Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:30.009 2 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia 0:03:31.265 3 Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 0:03:32.755 4 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 0:03:34.668 5 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland 0:03:36.201 6 Ruth Winder (USA) United States 0:03:38.638 7 Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub) Cuba 0:03:39.690 8 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy) 0:03:40.086 9 Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russian Federation 0:03:41.259 10 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 0:03:46.248 11 Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 0:03:47.378 12 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak-Euskadi 0:03:51.593

Women's Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia 0:03:28.884 2 Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:31.070

Women's Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 0:03:34.257 4 Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 0:03:34.520

Results

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 0:00:13.809 2 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:13.849 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:13.860 4 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 0:00:13.874 5 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:00:13.880 6 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:13.925 7 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:14.008 8 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada 0:00:14.024 9 Isabella King (Aus) Australia 0:00:14.033 10 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 0:00:14.104 11 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:14.401 12 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 0:00:14.498 13 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 0:00:14.564 14 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:14.623 15 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus 0:00:14.744 16 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 0:00:14.758 17 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 0:00:14.908 18 Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina 19 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:15.058

Women's Omnium - Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 49 pts 2 Isabella King (Aus) Australia 48 3 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 31 4 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 31 5 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 29 6 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 27 7 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 26 8 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 25 9 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 22 10 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 20 11 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus 20 12 Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina 20 13 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada 8 14 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 5 15 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 4 16 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 2 17 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation 18 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong 19 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 2 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 4 Sarah Hammer (USA) United States 5 Isabella King (Aus) Australia 6 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 7 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 8 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 9 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 10 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 11 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 12 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada 13 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus 14 Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina 15 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation 16 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong 17 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 18 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan DSQ Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's 500m Time Trial

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:32.836 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:33.062 3 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:33.296 4 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:33.325 5 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:33.546 6 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:33.618 7 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:33.625 8 Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:33.849 9 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 0:00:33.928 10 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 0:00:34.029 11 Olena Tsyos (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:34.362 12 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:34.426 13 Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia 0:00:34.609 14 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 0:00:34.882 15 Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico 0:00:35.121 16 Prada Rodriguez M. (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:35.289 17 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 0:00:35.403 18 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 0:00:36.346 19 Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland 0:00:36.352 20 Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) Belarus 0:00:36.844 21 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:38.399 22 Mariela Analia Delgado (Arg) Argentina 0:00:38.759

Results

Women's Keirin final - 1st-6th # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Sze Wai Lee (Hkg) Hong Kong 3 Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain 4 Fateha Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 5 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain) 6 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France

Women's Keirin Final - 7th-12th # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Elena Brejniva (Rus) Russia 8 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 9 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico 10 Olena Tsyos (Ukr) Ukraine 11 Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia 12 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Results

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:04:19.939 2 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:04:20.000 3 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:21.422 4 Luke Davison (Aus) Australia 0:04:21.638 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 0:04:24.320 6 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 0:04:25.350 7 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 0:04:27.541 8 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:27.982 9 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:04:28.084 10 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:04:28.543 11 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark 0:04:29.048 12 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:30.265 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:04:30.898 14 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States 0:04:31.555 15 Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 0:04:38.450 16 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 0:04:38.962 17 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico 0:04:39.913 18 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic 0:04:44.902 19 Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados 0:04:49.065

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 0:01:01.739 2 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:02.325 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 0:01:02.523 4 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:02.898 5 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:03.021 6 Luke Davison (Aus) Australia 0:01:03.289 7 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:03.530 8 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:03.808 9 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 0:01:03.951 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 0:01:04.137 11 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:04.825 12 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:01:05.066 13 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:01:05.249 14 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark 0:01:05.368 15 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:01:05.451 16 Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados 0:01:05.485 17 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico 0:01:05.954 18 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States 0:01:06.599

Men's Omnium - 1 kilometre Time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:00.908 2 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:01.739 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 0:01:02.325 4 Luke Davison (Aus) Australia 0:01:02.523 5 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:01:02.898 6 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:03.021 7 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:03.289 8 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 0:01:03.530 9 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:01:03.808 10 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark 0:01:03.951 11 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:04.137 12 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:01:04.825 13 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico 0:01:05.066 14 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:05.249 15 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 0:01:05.368 16 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 0:01:05.451 17 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States 0:01:05.485 18 Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 0:01:05.954 19 Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados 0:01:06.599

Men's Omnium - Final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Aus) Australia 26 pts 2 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 30 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 31 4 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 34 5 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 34 6 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 38 7 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 38 8 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 43 9 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 44 10 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 44 11 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark 47 12 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 49 13 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 57 14 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic 58 15 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 61 16 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States 70 17 Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico 77 18 Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados 93 19 Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago 103 DSQ Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

Results

Men's Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand 5 Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus 6 Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7 Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina 8 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 9 Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland 10 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria 11 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation 12 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain 13 Vivien Brisse (Fra) France 14 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 15 Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa 16 Maximo Rojas (Ven) Venezuela 17 Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic 18 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 19 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Mexico 20 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland 21 Matteo Alban (Ita) Italy 22 Glenn O'shea (Aus) Australia

Results

Heat 1, Ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 1, Ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 2, Ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 2, Ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 2 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 2 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand