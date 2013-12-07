Meares sets new 500m time trial world record
Wiasak claims women's pursuit
Day 2: Omnium (M), Scratch Race (M), Sprint (M) - 500m TT (W), Individual Pursuit (W), Keirin (W)
Australia dominated affairs on the second day of the UCI Track World Cup in Mexico, claiming no fewer than four gold medals, headlined by a world record effort by Anna Meares in the Women’s 500 metres time trial.
Meares became the first women in history to dip under the 33-second barrier when she clocked an impressive 32.836, which easily saw off the challenge of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong). “It’s a huge milestone,” Meares said. “Not just for me, but for the sport. I knew that it was going to be possible on this track because of the altitude, especially considering how close I got to that time at the Worlds in Melbourne in 2012.”
Her fellow countrywoman Rebecca Wiasak emerged victorious in a keenly-contested women’s pursuit final against British youngster Elinor Barker. Barker had posted the quickest time in qualifying, but Wiasak proved too quick in the final, clocking 3:28.884 to Barker’s 3:31.070. In the bronze medal race, Ireland’s Caroline Ryan gave further notice of her progress by pipping Anna Solovey (Ukraine) to bronze.
“With Anna Meares winning gold immediately before my event was pretty special. I got off the rollers and the national anthem was playing and it certainly fired me up,” Wiasak said. “At the half way mark I knew I was in front of [Barker] slightly but I knew she would be strong right to the end and I just had to fight every single lap.”
The final of the men’s sprint saw another British-Australian battle, and once again, the honours went Down Under as Matthew Glaetzer won his first World Cup gold medal by beating Olympic champion Jason Kenny. Glaetzer won the match 2-0, but admitted afterwards that his victory was a surprise. “To win another gold medal for Australia is just fantastic and against the Olympic champion is just insane,” he said.
Australia’s fourth gold medal of the day came in the men’s omnium, where Luke Davison won out with a hugely consistent performance. Second in the flying lap and fourth in the individual pursuit, Davison held off Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) for the win.
“It’s definitely one of my highlights in my track career,” Davison said. “I’ve only been back focusing on the track for a year and targeting the omnium for six months so I’m pretty pleased with my results and improvement.”
Elsewhere, Kristina Vogel (Germany) won the women’s keirin from Sze Wai Lee (Hong Kong) and Rebecca James (Great Britain), Owain Doull (Great Britain) claimed the men’s scratch race, while Sarah Hammer (USA) and Laura Trott (Great Britain) exchanged early blows in the women’s omnium, which concludes on Saturday.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:30.009
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia
|0:03:31.265
|3
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:32.755
|4
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|0:03:34.668
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland
|0:03:36.201
|6
|Ruth Winder (USA) United States
|0:03:38.638
|7
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:39.690
|8
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy)
|0:03:40.086
|9
|Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:03:41.259
|10
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:46.248
|11
|Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:47.378
|12
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak-Euskadi
|0:03:51.593
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia
|0:03:28.884
|2
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:31.070
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|0:03:34.257
|4
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:34.520
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
|0:00:13.809
|2
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:13.849
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13.860
|4
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|0:00:13.874
|5
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:13.880
|6
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:13.925
|7
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:14.008
|8
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada
|0:00:14.024
|9
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|0:00:14.033
|10
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:14.104
|11
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:14.401
|12
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|0:00:14.498
|13
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:14.564
|14
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:14.623
|15
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:14.744
|16
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:14.758
|17
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:14.908
|18
|Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina
|19
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:15.058
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|49
|pts
|2
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|48
|3
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
|31
|4
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|5
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|29
|6
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|27
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|26
|8
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|25
|9
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|22
|10
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|11
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
|20
|12
|Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina
|20
|13
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada
|8
|14
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|5
|15
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|4
|16
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|2
|17
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation
|18
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
|19
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
|5
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|6
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|7
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|8
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|9
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|10
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|11
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|12
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada
|13
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
|14
|Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina
|15
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation
|16
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
|17
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|18
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|DSQ
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
Women's 500m Time Trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:32.836
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:33.062
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:33.296
|4
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:33.325
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:33.546
|6
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:33.618
|7
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:33.625
|8
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:33.849
|9
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:33.928
|10
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|0:00:34.029
|11
|Olena Tsyos (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:34.362
|12
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:34.426
|13
|Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|0:00:34.609
|14
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|0:00:34.882
|15
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:35.121
|16
|Prada Rodriguez M. (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:35.289
|17
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:35.403
|18
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|0:00:36.346
|19
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:36.352
|20
|Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:36.844
|21
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:38.399
|22
|Mariela Analia Delgado (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:38.759
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Sze Wai Lee (Hkg) Hong Kong
|3
|Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Fateha Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|5
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain)
|6
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Elena Brejniva (Rus) Russia
|8
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|9
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Olena Tsyos (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|12
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:19.939
|2
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:04:20.000
|3
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:21.422
|4
|Luke Davison (Aus) Australia
|0:04:21.638
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:24.320
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|0:04:25.350
|7
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:04:27.541
|8
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:27.982
|9
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:04:28.084
|10
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:28.543
|11
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|0:04:29.048
|12
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:30.265
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:04:30.898
|14
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
|0:04:31.555
|15
|Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
|0:04:38.450
|16
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:04:38.962
|17
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico
|0:04:39.913
|18
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:44.902
|19
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados
|0:04:49.065
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:01.739
|2
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:02.325
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|0:01:02.523
|4
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:02.898
|5
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:03.021
|6
|Luke Davison (Aus) Australia
|0:01:03.289
|7
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:03.530
|8
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:03.808
|9
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:01:03.951
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:04.137
|11
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:04.825
|12
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:01:05.066
|13
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:05.249
|14
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:05.368
|15
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:01:05.451
|16
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados
|0:01:05.485
|17
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:05.954
|18
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
|0:01:06.599
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:00.908
|2
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:01.739
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:02.325
|4
|Luke Davison (Aus) Australia
|0:01:02.523
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:02.898
|6
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:03.021
|7
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:03.289
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|0:01:03.530
|9
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:01:03.808
|10
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:03.951
|11
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:04.137
|12
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:01:04.825
|13
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:05.066
|14
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:05.249
|15
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:01:05.368
|16
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:05.451
|17
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
|0:01:05.485
|18
|Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
|0:01:05.954
|19
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados
|0:01:06.599
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Aus) Australia
|26
|pts
|2
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|30
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|31
|4
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|34
|5
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|34
|6
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|38
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|38
|8
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|9
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|44
|10
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|44
|11
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|47
|12
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|49
|13
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|57
|14
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic
|58
|15
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|61
|16
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
|70
|17
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico
|77
|18
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados
|93
|19
|Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago
|103
|DSQ
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus
|6
|Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
|8
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|10
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
|11
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|12
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain
|13
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
|14
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|15
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
|16
|Maximo Rojas (Ven) Venezuela
|17
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Mexico
|20
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland
|21
|Matteo Alban (Ita) Italy
|22
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Australia
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|6
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|7
|Michael D'almeida (Fra) France
|8
|Njisane Phillip (Tri) Trinidad and Tobago
|9
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|13
|Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany
|14
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|15
|Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand
|16
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|17
|Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|20
|Lewis Alexander Oliva (GBr) Team Usn
|21
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|22
|Erik Balzer (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
|23
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|24
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|25
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|26
|Sam Webster (NZl) HPSNZ Track Trade Team
|27
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|28
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|29
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|30
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|31
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) HPSNZ Track Trade Team
|32
|Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
|33
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|34
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|35
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|36
|Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|37
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
|38
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) Malaysia
|39
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|40
|Yohnny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
|41
|Leandro Hernan Botasso (Arg) Argentina
