Meares sets new 500m time trial world record

Wiasak claims women's pursuit

Australia dominated affairs on the second day of the UCI Track World Cup in Mexico, claiming no fewer than four gold medals, headlined by a world record effort by Anna Meares in the Women’s 500 metres time trial.

Meares became the first women in history to dip under the 33-second barrier when she clocked an impressive 32.836, which easily saw off the challenge of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong). “It’s a huge milestone,” Meares said. “Not just for me, but for the sport. I knew that it was going to be possible on this track because of the altitude, especially considering how close I got to that time at the Worlds in Melbourne in 2012.”

Her fellow countrywoman Rebecca Wiasak emerged victorious in a keenly-contested women’s pursuit final against British youngster Elinor Barker. Barker had posted the quickest time in qualifying, but Wiasak proved too quick in the final, clocking 3:28.884 to Barker’s 3:31.070. In the bronze medal race, Ireland’s Caroline Ryan gave further notice of her progress by pipping Anna Solovey (Ukraine) to bronze.

“With Anna Meares winning gold immediately before my event was pretty special. I got off the rollers and the national anthem was playing and it certainly fired me up,” Wiasak said. “At the half way mark I knew I was in front of [Barker] slightly but I knew she would be strong right to the end and I just had to fight every single lap.”

The final of the men’s sprint saw another British-Australian battle, and once again, the honours went Down Under as Matthew Glaetzer won his first World Cup gold medal by beating Olympic champion Jason Kenny. Glaetzer won the match 2-0, but admitted afterwards that his victory was a surprise. “To win another gold medal for Australia is just fantastic and against the Olympic champion is just insane,” he said.

Australia’s fourth gold medal of the day came in the men’s omnium, where Luke Davison won out with a hugely consistent performance. Second in the flying lap and fourth in the individual pursuit, Davison held off Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) for the win.

“It’s definitely one of my highlights in my track career,” Davison said. “I’ve only been back focusing on the track for a year and targeting the omnium for six months so I’m pretty pleased with my results and improvement.”

Elsewhere, Kristina Vogel (Germany) won the women’s keirin from Sze Wai Lee (Hong Kong) and Rebecca James (Great Britain), Owain Doull (Great Britain) claimed the men’s scratch race, while Sarah Hammer (USA) and Laura Trott (Great Britain) exchanged early blows in the women’s omnium, which concludes on Saturday.

Results

Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:03:30.009
2Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia0:03:31.265
3Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:32.755
4Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland0:03:34.668
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland0:03:36.201
6Ruth Winder (USA) United States0:03:38.638
7Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub) Cuba0:03:39.690
8Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy)0:03:40.086
9Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russian Federation0:03:41.259
10Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium0:03:46.248
11Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:47.378
12Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Eustrak-Euskadi0:03:51.593

Women's Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia0:03:28.884
2Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:03:31.070

Women's Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland0:03:34.257
4Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:34.520

Results

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (USA) United States0:00:13.809
2Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:13.849
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:13.860
4Laurie Berthon (Fra) France0:00:13.874
5Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:00:13.880
6Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:13.925
7Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:14.008
8Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada0:00:14.024
9Isabella King (Aus) Australia0:00:14.033
10Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland0:00:14.104
11Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:14.401
12Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy0:00:14.498
13Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan0:00:14.564
14Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:14.623
15Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus0:00:14.744
16Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia0:00:14.758
17Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico0:00:14.908
18Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina
19Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:15.058

Women's Omnium - Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico49pts
2Isabella King (Aus) Australia48
3Sarah Hammer (USA) United States31
4Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain31
5Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine29
6Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy27
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium26
8Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland25
9Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba22
10Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela20
11Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus20
12Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina20
13Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada8
14Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain5
15Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia4
16Laurie Berthon (Fra) France2
17Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation
18Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
19Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
2Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
4Sarah Hammer (USA) United States
5Isabella King (Aus) Australia
6Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
7Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
8Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
9Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
10Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
11Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
12Gillian Carleton (Can) Canada
13Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
14Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Argentina
15Tamara Balabolina (Rus) Russian Federation
16Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
18Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
DSQAnna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's 500m Time Trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:32.836
2Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:33.062
3Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:33.296
4Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:33.325
5Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:33.546
6Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:33.618
7Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:33.625
8Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain0:00:33.849
9Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba0:00:33.928
10Virginie Cueff (Fra) France0:00:34.029
11Olena Tsyos (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:34.362
12Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:34.426
13Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia0:00:34.609
14Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo0:00:34.882
15Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico0:00:35.121
16Prada Rodriguez M. (Ven) Venezuela0:00:35.289
17Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America0:00:35.403
18Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy0:00:36.346
19Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland0:00:36.352
20Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) Belarus0:00:36.844
21Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:38.399
22Mariela Analia Delgado (Arg) Argentina0:00:38.759

Results

Women's Keirin final - 1st-6th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Sze Wai Lee (Hkg) Hong Kong
3Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
4Fateha Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
5Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain)
6Virginie Cueff (Fra) France

Women's Keirin Final - 7th-12th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Elena Brejniva (Rus) Russia
8Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
9Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
10Olena Tsyos (Ukr) Ukraine
11Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
12Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Results

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:19.939
2Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:04:20.000
3Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:04:21.422
4Luke Davison (Aus) Australia0:04:21.638
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium0:04:24.320
6Thomas Boudat (Fra) France0:04:25.350
7Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus0:04:27.541
8Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain0:04:27.982
9Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:04:28.084
10Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:04:28.543
11Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark0:04:29.048
12Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:04:30.265
13Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:04:30.898
14Jacob Duehring (USA) United States0:04:31.555
15Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago0:04:38.450
16Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan0:04:38.962
17Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico0:04:39.913
18Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:44.902
19Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados0:04:49.065

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan0:01:01.739
2Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:02.325
3Thomas Boudat (Fra) France0:01:02.523
4Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:01:02.898
5Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain0:01:03.021
6Luke Davison (Aus) Australia0:01:03.289
7Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:03.530
8Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:03.808
9Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus0:01:03.951
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium0:01:04.137
11Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:01:04.825
12Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:01:05.066
13Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:01:05.249
14Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark0:01:05.368
15Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:01:05.451
16Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados0:01:05.485
17Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico0:01:05.954
18Jacob Duehring (USA) United States0:01:06.599

Men's Omnium - 1 kilometre Time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain0:01:00.908
2Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:01:01.739
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium0:01:02.325
4Luke Davison (Aus) Australia0:01:02.523
5Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:01:02.898
6Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:03.021
7Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:03.289
8Thomas Boudat (Fra) France0:01:03.530
9Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:01:03.808
10Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark0:01:03.951
11Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:04.137
12Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:01:04.825
13Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico0:01:05.066
14Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:01:05.249
15Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus0:01:05.368
16Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan0:01:05.451
17Jacob Duehring (USA) United States0:01:05.485
18Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago0:01:05.954
19Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados0:01:06.599

Men's Omnium - Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Aus) Australia26pts
2Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan30
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium31
4Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain34
5Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus34
6Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands38
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) France38
8Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain43
9Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand44
10Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan44
11Mathias Møller Nielsen (Den) Denmark47
12Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland49
13Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China57
14Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic58
15Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy61
16Jacob Duehring (USA) United States70
17Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Mexico77
18Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados93
19Varun Maharaj (Tri) Trinidad & Tobago103
DSQVladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

Results

Men's Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) Ukraine
4Dylan Kennett (NZl) New Zealand
5Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Belarus
6Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Facundo Lezica (Arg) Argentina
8Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
9Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
10Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
11Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
12Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain
13Vivien Brisse (Fra) France
14Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
15Nolan Hoffman (RSA) South Africa
16Maximo Rojas (Ven) Venezuela
17Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
18Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
19Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Mexico
20Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland
21Matteo Alban (Ita) Italy
22Glenn O'shea (Aus) Australia

Results

Heat 1, Ride 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 1, Ride 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 2, Ride 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 2, Ride 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Ride 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Ride 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Ride 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
2Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Ride 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
2Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint - Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
4Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
5Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
6Francois Pervis (Fra) France
7Michael D'almeida (Fra) France
8Njisane Phillip (Tri) Trinidad and Tobago
9Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
10Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russian Federation
11Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
12Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
13Robert Förstemann (Ger) Germany
14Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
15Matthew Archibald (NZl) New Zealand
16Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
17Hugo Haak (Ned) Netherlands
18Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
19Seiichiro Nakagawa (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
20Lewis Alexander Oliva (GBr) Team Usn
21Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
22Erik Balzer (Ger) Team Erdgas 2012
23Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
24Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
25Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
26Sam Webster (NZl) HPSNZ Track Trade Team
27Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
28Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
29Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
30Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
31Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) HPSNZ Track Trade Team
32Eoin Mullen (Irl) Ireland
33Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
34Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
35Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
36Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
37Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) South Africa
38Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) Malaysia
39Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
40Yohnny Araujo (Ven) Venezuela
41Leandro Hernan Botasso (Arg) Argentina

 

