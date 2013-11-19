Great Britain selects team for UCI Track World Cup in Mexico

Image 1 of 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) leaves nothing in the tank whilst finishing second in the Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 2 of 3 The Great Britain women's Team Pursuit quartet at speed (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Andy Tennant leads the Great Britain Team Pursuit quarter (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

British Cycling confirmed the 16 riders who will represent Great Britain at the second round of the 2013-2014 UCI Track World Cup, taking place in Aguascalientes, Mexico on December 5-7.

Great Britain won eight medals, including four golds at the opening round of the World Cup series in Manchester earlier this month and is currently leading the series based on points ranking.

For the Mexican round, the team will get an additional rider, new recruit Katie Archibald, who delivered impressive performances at the Manchester World Cup riding for Scotland's Braveheart team.

Speaking of the team selection, Performance Manager Shane Sutton OBE said, "The World Cup in Manchester has given us a steady start to the season - we got some good results there and it also highlighted some aspects the team needs to work on. We're keen to build on that in the next round and earn as many qualifying points for the world championships as we can so we're sending a strong squad over to Mexico for the next round."

Men's sprint

Matt Crampton

Kian Emadi

Jason Kenny

Phil Hindes

Women's sprint

Becky James

Jess Varnish

Men's endurance

Steven Burke

Ed Clancy

Jon Dibben

Owain Doull

Sam Harrison

Women's endurance

Katie Archibald

Elinor Barker

Dani King

Joanna Rowsell

Laura Trott