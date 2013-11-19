Great Britain selects team for UCI Track World Cup in Mexico
Sixteen riders headed to round 2
British Cycling confirmed the 16 riders who will represent Great Britain at the second round of the 2013-2014 UCI Track World Cup, taking place in Aguascalientes, Mexico on December 5-7.
Great Britain won eight medals, including four golds at the opening round of the World Cup series in Manchester earlier this month and is currently leading the series based on points ranking.
For the Mexican round, the team will get an additional rider, new recruit Katie Archibald, who delivered impressive performances at the Manchester World Cup riding for Scotland's Braveheart team.
Speaking of the team selection, Performance Manager Shane Sutton OBE said, "The World Cup in Manchester has given us a steady start to the season - we got some good results there and it also highlighted some aspects the team needs to work on. We're keen to build on that in the next round and earn as many qualifying points for the world championships as we can so we're sending a strong squad over to Mexico for the next round."
Men's sprint
Matt Crampton
Kian Emadi
Jason Kenny
Phil Hindes
Women's sprint
Becky James
Jess Varnish
Men's endurance
Steven Burke
Ed Clancy
Jon Dibben
Owain Doull
Sam Harrison
Women's endurance
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
