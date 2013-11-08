UCI awards final 2013-2014 Track World Cup round to Mexico

Image 1 of 3 The Great Britain team pursuit quiartet head for gold (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 2 of 3 Gillian Carleton (Canada) takes a commanding lead in the Women's Omnium with a second win, this time in the 3K Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 3 of 3 The Manchester velodrome was packed for the British women's team pursuit record ride. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

The UCI announced that the third and final round of the 2013-2014 UCI Track Cycling World Cup will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico. The competition will take place from January 17 to 19, 2014 at the Guadalajara Pan American Velodrome.

The velodrome hosted the track cycling events of the 2011 Pan American Games and more recently, last month, the Pan American Masters Track Championships.

UCI President Brian Cookson welcomed today's announcement. "Mexico has demonstrated a strong commitment to track cycling in recent years, hosting rounds of the World Cup in Aguascalientes," he said. "The organising team for the Guadalajara round has already demonstrated its ability to host a major international event, and I have no doubt that our World Cup final will be of top quality."

The overall World Cup winners will be crowned in Guadalajara six weeks before the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Cali, Colombia (February 26 - March 2).

The opening round of the World Cup was recently contested in Manchester, England and the second round, December 5-7, will also be in Mexico at Aguascalientes.

The UCI is still in discussions with several candidate organizers regarding who will host the 2014 Para-cycling Track World Championships.