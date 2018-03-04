Image 1 of 39 The men's omnium (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 2 of 39 Theo Bos (Netherlands) in the 1km TT (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 3 of 39 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) celebrates the win in the points race (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 39 Spanish Madison duo Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 5 of 39 Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw (Belgium) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 6 of 39 Kirsten Wild celebrating another world title (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 7 of 39 Francois Pervis (France) in the TT (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 8 of 39 Joe Truman (Great Britain) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 9 of 39 Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 10 of 39 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 11 of 39 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) riding to silver in the TT (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 12 of 39 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) riding to gold in the TT (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 13 of 39 Quentin Lafargue (France) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 14 of 39 The shoes of Stefan Ritter (Canada) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 15 of 39 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 16 of 39 Jean Spies (South Africa) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 17 of 39 Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) hits the deck (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 18 of 39 The women's points race (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 19 of 39 Theo Reinhardt celebrates Germany's Madison world title (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 20 of 39 Theo Reinhardt and Roger Kluge - Madison world champions (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 21 of 39 Cam Meyer and Callum Scotson took the bronze in the Madison (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 22 of 39 The men's Madison podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 23 of 39 Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt celebrate (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 24 of 39 Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart (Great Britain) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 25 of 39 The men's Madison (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 26 of 39 Madison World Champions Theo Reinhardt and Roger Kluge (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 27 of 39 Albert Torres and Seba Mora of Spain (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 28 of 39 The women's Keirin world champion Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 29 of 39 Roger Kluge gets thrown in by Theo Reinhardt (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 30 of 39 Women's keirin winner Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) is congratulated by Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 31 of 39 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) surprised with keirin gold (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 32 of 39 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) won the keirin world title (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 33 of 39 Jeffrey Hoogland and Theo Bos (Netherlands) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 34 of 39 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), Jeffrey Hoogland and Theo Bos (Netherlands) on the kilo podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 35 of 39 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) earned a third world title on the final day (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 36 of 39 Jen Valente (USA) took silver in the points race (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 37 of 39 Jen Valente (USA), Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Jasmin Duehring (Canada) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 38 of 39 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 39 of 39 Callum Scotson and Cam Meyer (Australia) in the Madison (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The home country ended the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, with three more medals including two new world titles on the final day of racing. Kirsten Wild picked up her third rainbow jersey of the event, adding the Points Race to her titles in the Omnium and Scratch Race and the silver in the Madison, making her the best mass-start racer of the competition.

Related Articles Dutch riders top medal count in Track World Championships

Wild, who hails from Almelo, 60km down the road from Apeldoorn, dominated the Points Race, taking five of the 10 sprints to claim the gold medal over Jen Valente (United States). Canadian Jasmin Duehring was third.

"It's amazing. I couldn't wish for this before," Wild said. "I never thought about this before. I said to my boyfriend that I hoped I would win one jersey, and now I come home with three!

"I think the Scratch just all went really well, and the Omnium was also okay. In the Madison we were a bit surprised by the British girls, they were so fast. They had a really good technique, so we were a bit shocked.

"Today I didn't know what to expect. I felt a bit tired from all the races, but in the race, I thought 'I feel okay.'"

Wild joined in a nine-rider group that lapped the field mid-way through the race, but it was her sprint points that proved essential to securing victory.

"My tactics were to try to get points - easy points - like second is also okay in the sprints, and if it's necessary I have to be able to follow a group. I just gambled a bit on both and then halfway we just decided if we go for a lap or go for the points. And now it was go for the points."

Wild's win was thrilling for the home crowd, who went 'wild' as she won the final points sprint, making it impossible for Valente to overtake her tally.

"It's really, really cool. When I heard that the Worlds would be in Apeldoorn, I thought that must be so amazing. We had it in 2011 also, so I knew a bit what to expect, but it was more than I expected. It was really special.

"Especially the last ten laps of the Points Race! I was already sure for the win, and I think I could only smile, it was a really crazy feeling!"

Men's kilometre

Jeffrey Hoogland made it an even bigger celebration in the men's kilometre, taking out a solid win over Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), with his compatriot Theo Bos - a former world champion in the discipline - taking bronze.

The victory was a relief after Hoogland qualified fastest in the individual sprint competition, but was then eliminated by German Max Levy in the second round of sprint heats.

"Of course I was furious that I did not get any further in the individual sprint, yes you saw the frustration that was deep and came out today," Hoogland said, according to Telegraaf.nl. "My physical condition was not very good this week, but I did not want to give that as an excuse for the failed sprint. "

Hoogland had a bad cold leading up to the championships, brought on by a cold snap that battered Europe last week. "We have done everything in the past few days that you can do against such a cold. I knew my body was strong for the rest. And today I gave everything in the finale. If you still get individual gold, that feels really good."

Bos, who will soon head to Japan to do a full season of Keirin racing, was satisfied to take home a medal from the kilo.

"I am very happy with this result. Beforehand, I was hoping to take home a bronze medal. It's great to be able to fulfil that dream," Bos said. "Over the past few weeks I felt like this result was possible, but you're not always sure if you can pull it off on race day. Today I take third, behind two riders that were definitely stronger than me, which means I'm very satisfied with the result."

Women's Keirin

The women's keirin turned out a surprise winner in Belgian Nicky Degrendele. The 21-year-old was a bronze medalist in the discipline last year, but put in a flawless performance throughout the competition to take the rainbow jersey.

Degrendele sailed through the opening round, qualifying for round 2 with ease. In the second round, she was up against individual sprint winner Kristina Vogel, who was looking to equal the record of Anna Meares by sweeping the sprint events after also winning gold in the team sprint with Miriam Welte.

Vogel won round 2 to move onto the gold medal final, with Degrendele on her wheel in second. In the final, the Belgian was undaunted by the presence of Vogel, former world champion Simona Krupeckaitė, and Olympic bronze medalist Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong), shooting through to victory with a powerful final lap.

"I still can't believe it," Degrendele said. "This is my first elite title and I'm very happy. I was speechless, I didn't know I actually did it, I still can't believe it. I think in the next few days it will sink in, but at the moment it is so hard to believe. It's nice to get the medal but also the jersey."

Men's Madison

Spain might have drawn first blood in the men's Madison, but it was Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt who proved to be the quickest and cagiest to claim the rainbow jersey in the 200-lap event. The Spanish team had to settle for silver, with Australia taking a late lap to claim bronze over Great Britain by one point.

Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora of Spain claimed the first sprint of the race, but then sat back to assess the other teams. Great Britain's Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart were particularly aggressive in the middle of the race, consistently taking points and in medal contention until they missed a move that lapped the field late in the race.

Spain once again were the aggressors, hitting out and taking a lap along with Germany and Australia too late in the race for the British to answer. The 20 point bonus pulled Australia ahead of Great Britain into the bronze medal position.

"[I had] good legs today and a good partner as well," said Kluge. "Maybe I was the strongest, but without him I couldn't win. There's always two in the game."

Kluge came to the competition after racing in the Abu Dhabi Tour with his Mitchelton-Scott team.

"I had all week good legs, after I came from Abu Dhabi. It was hard watching all week the other races and now I'm really happy to bring it home."

Although he's been second in the Olympics and in the World Championships, has numerous national titles, Six Day wins and a European title in the Omnium, it's surprising that Sunday's Madison victory is the first world title on the track for Kluge, who will now look toward the 2020 Olympic Games.

"Finally the jersey I've been looking for since 2008. Now I've got it I'm really happy. Thanks to Theo. It's a good start to the way to Tokyo."

Full Results

Women's Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 49 pts 2 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 43 3 Jasmin Duehring (Canada) 30 4 Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation) 29 5 Charlotte Becker (Germany) 25 6 Trine Schmidt (Denmark) 24 7 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 23 8 Coralie Demay (France) 21 9 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 20 10 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 15 11 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 10 12 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 7 13 Ina Savenka (Belarus) 3 14 Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 2 15 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 16 Lydia Gurley Ireland) 17 Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 18 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 19 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 20 Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China) -20 DNF Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) DNF Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spain)

Men's 1Km Time Trial Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:59.517 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:59.733 3 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:00:59.798 4 Quentin Lafargue (France) 0:01:00.403 5 Eric Engler (Germany) 0:01:00.420 6 Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia) 0:01:00.609 7 Michael D'almeida (France) 0:01:00.687 8 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:01:00.736 9 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 0:01:00.778 10 Francois Pervis (France) 0:01:00.952 11 Alexandr Vasyukhno (Russian Federation) 0:01:01.206 12 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 0:01:01.464 13 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 0:01:01.474 14 Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) 0:01:01.586 15 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 0:01:01.723 16 Stefan Ritter (Canada) 0:01:01.923 17 Mateusz Lipa (Poland) 0:01:01.956 18 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 0:01:01.957 19 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 0:01:02.159 20 Bradly Knipe (New Zealand) 0:01:02.291 21 Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 0:01:02.516 22 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:01:03.007 23 Jean Spies (South Africa) 0:01:04.681 DNS Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's 1km time trial final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:59.459 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:59.745 3 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:00:59.955 4 Quentin Lafargue (France) 0:01:00.407 5 Eric Engler (Germany) 0:01:00.462 6 Michael D'almeida (France) 0:01:00.518 7 Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia) 0:01:00.800 8 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:01:01.421

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 3 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 4 Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic) 5 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 226 MA Wing Yu

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 3 Mathilde Gros (France) 4 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 5 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 6 Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 3 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 4 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 5 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) 6 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 2 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 3 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) REL Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 2 Kayono Maeda (Japan) 3 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 4 Emma Cumming (New Zealand)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 2 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 3 Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) 4 Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 3 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 4 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 3 Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic) 4 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Keirin Round 2, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 3 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 4 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 5 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 6 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Round 2, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 3 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 4 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 5 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Keirin Final 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 4 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 5 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 6 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Keirin Final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 8 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 9 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 10 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 11 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)