UCI Track World Championships: Wild, Hoogland deliver for the Dutch

Degrendele surprises in keirin, Germany takes Madison gold

Image 1 of 39

The men's omnium

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 2 of 39

Theo Bos (Netherlands) in the 1km TT

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 3 of 39

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) celebrates the win in the points race

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 4 of 39

Spanish Madison duo Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 5 of 39

Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 6 of 39

Kirsten Wild celebrating another world title

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 7 of 39

Francois Pervis (France) in the TT

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 8 of 39

Joe Truman (Great Britain)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 9 of 39

Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 10 of 39

Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 11 of 39

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) riding to silver in the TT

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 12 of 39

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) riding to gold in the TT

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 13 of 39

Quentin Lafargue (France)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 14 of 39

The shoes of Stefan Ritter (Canada)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 15 of 39

Letizia Paternoster (Italy)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 16 of 39

Jean Spies (South Africa)

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 17 of 39

Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) hits the deck

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 18 of 39

The women's points race

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 19 of 39

Theo Reinhardt celebrates Germany's Madison world title

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 20 of 39

Theo Reinhardt and Roger Kluge - Madison world champions

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 21 of 39

Cam Meyer and Callum Scotson took the bronze in the Madison

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 22 of 39

The men's Madison podium

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 23 of 39

Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt celebrate

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 24 of 39

Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 25 of 39

The men's Madison

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 26 of 39

Madison World Champions Theo Reinhardt and Roger Kluge

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 27 of 39

Albert Torres and Seba Mora of Spain

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 28 of 39

The women's Keirin world champion Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 29 of 39

Roger Kluge gets thrown in by Theo Reinhardt

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 30 of 39

Women's keirin winner Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) is congratulated by Kristina Vogel (Germany)

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 31 of 39

Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) surprised with keirin gold

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 32 of 39

Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) won the keirin world title

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 33 of 39

Jeffrey Hoogland and Theo Bos (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 34 of 39

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), Jeffrey Hoogland and Theo Bos (Netherlands) on the kilo podium

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 35 of 39

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) earned a third world title on the final day

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 36 of 39

Jen Valente (USA) took silver in the points race

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 37 of 39

Jen Valente (USA), Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Jasmin Duehring (Canada)

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 38 of 39

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 39 of 39

Callum Scotson and Cam Meyer (Australia) in the Madison

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The home country ended the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, with three more medals including two new world titles on the final day of racing. Kirsten Wild picked up her third rainbow jersey of the event, adding the Points Race to her titles in the Omnium and Scratch Race and the silver in the Madison, making her the best mass-start racer of the competition.

Wild, who hails from Almelo, 60km down the road from Apeldoorn, dominated the Points Race, taking five of the 10 sprints to claim the gold medal over Jen Valente (United States). Canadian Jasmin Duehring was third.

"It's amazing. I couldn't wish for this before," Wild said. "I never thought about this before. I said to my boyfriend that I hoped I would win one jersey, and now I come home with three!

"I think the Scratch just all went really well, and the Omnium was also okay. In the Madison we were a bit surprised by the British girls, they were so fast. They had a really good technique, so we were a bit shocked.

"Today I didn't know what to expect. I felt a bit tired from all the races, but in the race, I thought 'I feel okay.'"

Wild joined in a nine-rider group that lapped the field mid-way through the race, but it was her sprint points that proved essential to securing victory.

"My tactics were to try to get points - easy points - like second is also okay in the sprints, and if it's necessary I have to be able to follow a group. I just gambled a bit on both and then halfway we just decided if we go for a lap or go for the points. And now it was go for the points."

Wild's win was thrilling for the home crowd, who went 'wild' as she won the final points sprint, making it impossible for Valente to overtake her tally.

"It's really, really cool. When I heard that the Worlds would be in Apeldoorn, I thought that must be so amazing. We had it in 2011 also, so I knew a bit what to expect, but it was more than I expected. It was really special.

"Especially the last ten laps of the Points Race! I was already sure for the win, and I think I could only smile, it was a really crazy feeling!"

Men's kilometre

Jeffrey Hoogland made it an even bigger celebration in the men's kilometre, taking out a solid win over Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), with his compatriot Theo Bos - a former world champion in the discipline - taking bronze.

The victory was a relief after Hoogland qualified fastest in the individual sprint competition, but was then eliminated by German Max Levy in the second round of sprint heats.

"Of course I was furious that I did not get any further in the individual sprint, yes you saw the frustration that was deep and came out today," Hoogland said, according to Telegraaf.nl. "My physical condition was not very good this week, but I did not want to give that as an excuse for the failed sprint. "

Hoogland had a bad cold leading up to the championships, brought on by a cold snap that battered Europe last week. "We have done everything in the past few days that you can do against such a cold. I knew my body was strong for the rest. And today I gave everything in the finale. If you still get individual gold, that feels really good."

Bos, who will soon head to Japan to do a full season of Keirin racing, was satisfied to take home a medal from the kilo.

"I am very happy with this result. Beforehand, I was hoping to take home a bronze medal. It's great to be able to fulfil that dream," Bos said. "Over the past few weeks I felt like this result was possible, but you're not always sure if you can pull it off on race day. Today I take third, behind two riders that were definitely stronger than me, which means I'm very satisfied with the result."

Women's Keirin

The women's keirin turned out a surprise winner in Belgian Nicky Degrendele. The 21-year-old was a bronze medalist in the discipline last year, but put in a flawless performance throughout the competition to take the rainbow jersey.

Degrendele sailed through the opening round, qualifying for round 2 with ease. In the second round, she was up against individual sprint winner Kristina Vogel, who was looking to equal the record of Anna Meares by sweeping the sprint events after also winning gold in the team sprint with Miriam Welte.

Vogel won round 2 to move onto the gold medal final, with Degrendele on her wheel in second. In the final, the Belgian was undaunted by the presence of Vogel, former world champion Simona Krupeckaitė, and Olympic bronze medalist Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong), shooting through to victory with a powerful final lap.

"I still can't believe it," Degrendele said. "This is my first elite title and I'm very happy. I was speechless, I didn't know I actually did it, I still can't believe it. I think in the next few days it will sink in, but at the moment it is so hard to believe. It's nice to get the medal but also the jersey."

Men's Madison

Spain might have drawn first blood in the men's Madison, but it was Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt who proved to be the quickest and cagiest to claim the rainbow jersey in the 200-lap event. The Spanish team had to settle for silver, with Australia taking a late lap to claim bronze over Great Britain by one point.

Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora of Spain claimed the first sprint of the race, but then sat back to assess the other teams. Great Britain's Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart were particularly aggressive in the middle of the race, consistently taking points and in medal contention until they missed a move that lapped the field late in the race.

Spain once again were the aggressors, hitting out and taking a lap along with Germany and Australia too late in the race for the British to answer. The 20 point bonus pulled Australia ahead of Great Britain into the bronze medal position.

"[I had] good legs today and a good partner as well," said Kluge. "Maybe I was the strongest, but without him I couldn't win. There's always two in the game."

Kluge came to the competition after racing in the Abu Dhabi Tour with his Mitchelton-Scott team.

"I had all week good legs, after I came from Abu Dhabi. It was hard watching all week the other races and now I'm really happy to bring it home."

Although he's been second in the Olympics and in the World Championships, has numerous national titles, Six Day wins and a European title in the Omnium, it's surprising that Sunday's Madison victory is the first world title on the track for Kluge, who will now look toward the 2020 Olympic Games.

"Finally the jersey I've been looking for since 2008. Now I've got it I'm really happy. Thanks to Theo. It's a good start to the way to Tokyo."

Full Results

Women's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)49pts
2Jennifer Valente (United States of America)43
3Jasmin Duehring (Canada)30
4Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)29
5Charlotte Becker (Germany)25
6Trine Schmidt (Denmark)24
7Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)23
8Coralie Demay (France)21
9Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)20
10Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)15
11Letizia Paternoster (Italy)10
12Elinor Barker (Great Britain)7
13Ina Savenka (Belarus)3
14Verena Eberhardt (Austria)2
15Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
16Lydia Gurley Ireland)
17Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
18Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
19Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
20Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)-20
DNFAlzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
DNFAne Iriarte Lasa (Spain)

Men's 1Km Time Trial Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:00:59.517
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:59.733
3Theo Bos (Netherlands)0:00:59.798
4Quentin Lafargue (France)0:01:00.403
5Eric Engler (Germany)0:01:00.420
6Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)0:01:00.609
7Michael D'almeida (France)0:01:00.687
8Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:01:00.736
9Callum Skinner (Great Britain)0:01:00.778
10Francois Pervis (France)0:01:00.952
11Alexandr Vasyukhno (Russian Federation)0:01:01.206
12Joseph Truman (Great Britain)0:01:01.464
13Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:01:01.474
14Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)0:01:01.586
15Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)0:01:01.723
16Stefan Ritter (Canada)0:01:01.923
17Mateusz Lipa (Poland)0:01:01.956
18Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:01:01.957
19Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)0:01:02.159
20Bradly Knipe (New Zealand)0:01:02.291
21Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan)0:01:02.516
22Shih Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:01:03.007
23Jean Spies (South Africa)0:01:04.681
DNSJoachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's 1km time trial final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:00:59.459
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:59.745
3Theo Bos (Netherlands)0:00:59.955
4Quentin Lafargue (France)0:01:00.407
5Eric Engler (Germany)0:01:00.462
6Michael D'almeida (France)0:01:00.518
7Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)0:01:00.800
8Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:01:01.421

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
3Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
4Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
5Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
226MA Wing Yu

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
3Mathilde Gros (France)
4Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
5Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
6Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
3Stephanie Morton (Australia)
4Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
5Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
6Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
2Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
3Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
4Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
RELDaria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
2Kayono Maeda (Japan)
3Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
4Emma Cumming (New Zealand)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
2Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
3Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
4Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Stephanie Morton (Australia)
4Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
3Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
4Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Keirin Round 2, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
3Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
4Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
5Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
6Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Round 2, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
4Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
5Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Keirin Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
3Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
4Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
5Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
6Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's Keirin Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
8Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
9Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
10Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
11Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Men's Madison Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge / Theo Reinhardt (Germany)53pts
2Albert Torres Barcelo / Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)45
3Cameron Meyer / Callum Scotson (Australia)37
4Oliver Wood / Mark Stewart (Great Britain)36
5Andreas Graf / Andreas Muller (Austria)32
6Niklas Larsen / Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)29
7Benjamin Thomas / Morgan Kneisky (France)24
8Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)23
9Felix English / Mark Downey (Ireland)11
10Simone Consonni / Liam Bertazzo (Italy)10
11Roy Pieters / Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)1
12Tristan Marguet / Gael Suter (Switzerland)-18
13Wojciech Pszczolarski / Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)-37
DNFRegan Gough / Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
DNFDaniel Holloway / Adrian Hegyvary (United States Of America)
DNFChun Wing Leung / King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)

