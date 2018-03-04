Dutch riders top medal count in Track World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild celebrates winning the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) celebrates the win in the points race (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 5 Netherland's Kirsten Wild celebrates after her victory in the women's scratch race at The UCI World Cycling Championships in Apeldoorn (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 5 Jeffrey Hoogland and Theo Bos (Netherlands) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 5 Annemiek van Vleuten, Chloe Dygert Owen and Kelly Catlin on the pursuit podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The Dutch celebrated the end of the UCI Track World Championships on home soil in Apeldoorn with three more medals, pulling far ahead in the overall tally for the meet.

Kirsten Wild's gold in the Points Race, Jeffrey Hoogland's gold and Theo Bos' bronze in the kilo brought their count to 12, twice that of second ranked Germany.

Great Britain and Australia also earned six medals.

Wild's victory on Sunday was her third, after taking the Scratch Race and the Omnium. For Hoogland it was the second gold medal after his Dutch squad won the team sprint over Great Britain and France.

The Dutch women, in addition to Wild's triple rainbows, earned silver in the individual pursuit with Annemiek van Vleuten, in the team sprint behind Germany, silver in the Madison and bronze in the 500m time trial with Elis Ligtlee.

The Germans showed their strength in the women's sprint events, with Kristina Vogel taking gold and Pauline Grabosch with bronze in the individual sprint. They beat the Dutch in the team sprint, but missed out in the keirin.

Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt gave Germany its fourth gold medal in the Madison in the last event of the meet.

Great Britain, Australia and the United States each earned two world titles. The British men continued a tradition in the team pursuit with a new batch of riders led by veteran Ed Clancy. Katy Archibald and Emily Nelson may have begun a new tradition with a stellar performance in the Madison to claim the gold.

The Australian men earned that country's two titles, with Cameron Meyer winning the men's Points Race and Matthew Glaetzer the individual sprint.

The United States relied heavily on the astounding talents of Chloe Dygert Owen, who helped power the team pursuit squad to victory over Great Britain before going on to set the world record en route to the win in the individual pursuit.