Kirsten Wild won her second rainbow jersey of the 2018 UCI Track World Championships on Friday, putting in a dominant performance in the four-race women's Omnium to take the gold ahead of Amalie Diderickson (Denmark) and Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand).

"I'm super, super happy," Wild said. "The crowd gave me so much energy. I want to say 'thank you' to everybody. I've trained so hard for this, but so many people have helped me. It's really amazing that it's all worked out today."

The Women's Omnium started with a win for Wild in the Scratch Race, repeating her World Championship performance in the stand-alone Scratch Race on Wednesday. Italy's Elisa Balsamo was second, followed by France's Laurie Berthon.

Great Britan's Elinor Barker took top honours in the Tempo Race, winning sprints on laps eight, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, taking victory by three points over Gudrun Stock (Germany) and four points over China's Xiaofei Wang.

The penultimate event, the Elimination Race, saw Wild take top points again, beating Jennifer Valente (United States) into second and Balsamo into third. Diderickson was fourth, followed by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky in fifth.

In the final Points Race, Wild kept an eye on her nearest rivals as riders further down the standings swallowed up the points. Dideriksen took a late lap to move into the silver medal position, while Buchanan took two. Both riders moved within striking distance of Wild, but the Dutchwoman remained calm and put an exclamation point on her victory in the final sprint.

"I think that's the way to win an Omnium," Wild said. "I think that if you're at the back you don't win, so that's the only tactic that works"

Men's Points Race

Cameron Meyer defended his title in the Points Race to take his ninth world title. The Australian easily outdistanced runner-up Jan Willem van Schip, 70 points to 52. Great Britain's Mark Stewart was third at 49 points. Meyer built his lead with sprint wins on laps six, seven, eight, 11 and 14.

Meyer also lapped the field twice, along with Stewart, Kenny de Ketele (Bel), King Lok Cheun (China) and Andreas Graf (Austria). Van Schip lapped the field only once, but he won three lap sprints and took double points in the finale.

"Points race world title number five, it was a hard one but I am very happy," said Meyer. "It is special, everyone of them is special, especially when you win a gold medal in the world championships."

Men's Individual Pursuit

European champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) improved upon his silver medal from last year's championships in Hong Kong, where he lost out on the rainbow stripes to Australia's Jordan Kerby.

This year Ganna beat Portugal's Rui Oliveira, who set the fastest time in qualifying, by nearly two seconds with a time of 0:04:13.607. Oliveira stopped the clock at 0:04:15.428.

"I wanted to finish as soon as possible because I was suffering so much," Ganna said. "He started so strongly, but I relied on my coach and on the plan that we had.

"When did I realise I passed him? When I did it. In those moments you don't have much time to make important reasoning," Ganna said. "You are going all out from start to finish and the only thing you can do is just keep yourself on the track.





In the race for bronze, Russia's Alexander Evtushenko beat Great Britain's Charlie Tanfield 0:04:13.786 to 0:04:15.930.

Women's Sprint

Kristina Vogel successfully defended her rainbow jersey in the Sprint competition, handling Australia's Stephanie Morton in the first gold medal race, falling to Morton in the second but then bouncing back in the third to take the gold.

In the race for Bronze, Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch defeated Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee in two successive races for the final podium spot.

Men's Sprint

Racing in the morning session, the men sprinted through the qualifier and two rounds to whittle the field down to eight riders who will contest the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals on Saturdy to decide the winner.

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) set the fastest qualifying time, covering the opening test in 0:00:09.674. Australia's Matthew Glaetzer set the next best time at 0:00:09.677, followed by France's Sebastien Vigier at 0:00:09.701.

Following the 1/16 and 1/8 rounds, eight riders emerged for the quarter-finals, where Ryan Owen (Great Britain) will face Maximilian Levy (Germany), Glaetzer will face Denis Dimtriev (Russia), Sebastien Vigier (France) will face Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) and Jack Carlins (Great Britain) will take on Edward Dawkins (New Zealand).

Full Results

Men's Sprints - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:09.674 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:00.003 3 Sebastien Vigier (France) 0:00:00.027 4 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:00.035 5 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 0:00:00.041 6 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 0:00:00.068 7 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.080 8 Ryan Owens (Great Britain) 0:00:00.085 9 Melvin Landerneau (France) 0:00:00.113 10 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 0:00:00.114 11 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 0:00:00.131 12 Stefan Ritter (Canada) 0:00:00.154 13 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:00.169 14 Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia) 0:00:00.178 15 Rayan Helal (France) 0:00:00.204 16 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.246 17 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:00.249 18 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 0:00:00.260 19 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 0:00:00.270 20 Martin Cechman (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.285 21 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 0:00:00.288 22 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:00.294 23 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 0:00:00.295 24 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:00.328 25 Chaebin Im (Republic of Korea) 0:00:00.356 26 Eric Engler (Germany) 0:00:00.382 27 Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.396 28 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 0:00:00.398 29 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 0:00:00.429 30 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 0:00:00.438 31 Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname) 0:00:00.463 32 David Sojka (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.529 33 Svajunas Jonauskas (Lithuania) 0:00:00.569 34 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 0:00:00.619 35 Sotirios Bretas (Greece) 0:00:00.824

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 2 Eric Engler (Germany)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Owens (Great Britain) 2 Chaebin Im (Republic of Korea)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Melvin Landerneau (France) 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 2 Stefan Ritter (Canada)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 2 Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rayan Helal (France) 2 Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Rayan Helal (France)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sebastien Vigier (France) 2 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Owens (Great Britain) 2 Melvin Landerneau (France)

Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 0:04:12.400 2 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:00:01.200 3 Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) 0:00:01.600 4 Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) 0:00:02.300 5 Felix Gross (Germany) 0:00:02.900 6 Kersten Thiele (Germany) 0:00:04.900 7 Ashton Lambie (United States of America) 0:00:05.200 8 Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus) 0:00:08.000 9 Daniel Bigham (Great Britain) 0:00:08.200 10 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 0:00:09.300 11 Louis Pijourlet (France) 0:00:10.500 12 Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) 0:00:10.700 13 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 0:00:12.000 14 Derek Gee (Canada) 0:00:13.700 15 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 16 Dawid Czubak (Poland) 0:00:14.200 17 Marco Coledan (Italy) 0:00:15.000 18 Florian Maitre (France) 0:00:16.200 19 Bartosz Rudyk (Poland) 0:00:18.000 20 Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation) 0:00:18.700 21 Ryo Chikatani (Japan) 0:00:19.900

Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 2 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 3 Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) 4 Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)

Men's Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 70 pts 2 Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 52 3 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 49 4 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) 48 5 Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 46 6 Andreas Graf (Austria) 42 7 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 40 8 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 38 9 Regan Gough (New Zealand) 32 10 Liam Bertazzo (Italy) 24 11 Mark Downey (Ireland) 20 12 Morgan Kneisky (France) 10 13 Alan Banaszek (Poland) 9 14 Joao Matias (Portugal) 6 15 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) 6 16 Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland) 5 17 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 4 18 Raman Ramanau (Belarus) 3 19 Eric Young (United States of America) 1 20 Denis Nekrasov (Russian Federation) -18 21 Andrej Strmiska (Slovakia) -20 DNF Jan Kraus (Czech Republic) DNS Maximilian Beyer (Germany)

Women's Sprint - Semifinals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint - Semifinals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)

Women's Sprint - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Sprint - Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 4 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 3 Laurie Berthon (France) 4 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 5 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 6 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 7 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 8 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 9 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 10 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 11 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 12 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 13 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 14 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) 15 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 16 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 17 Polina Pivovarova (Belarus) 18 Xiaofei Wang (China) 19 Lydia Boylan Ireland) 20 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 21 Gudrun Stock (Germany) 22 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 23 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) DNF Xiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Omnium - Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 7 pts 2 Gudrun Stock (Germany) 4 3 Xiaofei Wang (China) 3 4 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 2 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 2 7 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 2 8 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 2 9 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 1 10 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 1 11 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 12 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) 13 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 14 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 15 Lydia Boylan Ireland) 16 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 17 Polina Pivovarova (Belarus) 18 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 19 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 20 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) -20 21 Laurie Berthon (France) -20 22 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) -20 23 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) -20 DNS Xiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 3 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 5 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 6 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 7 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 8 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 9 Laurie Berthon (France) 10 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 11 Polina Pivovarova (Belarus) 12 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 13 Gudrun Stock (Germany) 14 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 15 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) 16 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 17 Lydia Boylan Ireland) 18 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 19 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 20 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 21 Xiaofei Wang (China) 21 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 23 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)