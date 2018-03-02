UCI Track Worlds Day 3: Wild wins women's Omnium
Cameron Meyer successfully defends Points Race title
Day 3: Women's Sprint, Omnium - Men's Keirin, Ind. Pursuit, Points Race
Kirsten Wild won her second rainbow jersey of the 2018 UCI Track World Championships on Friday, putting in a dominant performance in the four-race women's Omnium to take the gold ahead of Amalie Diderickson (Denmark) and Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand).
"I'm super, super happy," Wild said. "The crowd gave me so much energy. I want to say 'thank you' to everybody. I've trained so hard for this, but so many people have helped me. It's really amazing that it's all worked out today."
The Women's Omnium started with a win for Wild in the Scratch Race, repeating her World Championship performance in the stand-alone Scratch Race on Wednesday. Italy's Elisa Balsamo was second, followed by France's Laurie Berthon.
Great Britan's Elinor Barker took top honours in the Tempo Race, winning sprints on laps eight, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, taking victory by three points over Gudrun Stock (Germany) and four points over China's Xiaofei Wang.
The penultimate event, the Elimination Race, saw Wild take top points again, beating Jennifer Valente (United States) into second and Balsamo into third. Diderickson was fourth, followed by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky in fifth.
In the final Points Race, Wild kept an eye on her nearest rivals as riders further down the standings swallowed up the points. Dideriksen took a late lap to move into the silver medal position, while Buchanan took two. Both riders moved within striking distance of Wild, but the Dutchwoman remained calm and put an exclamation point on her victory in the final sprint.
"I think that's the way to win an Omnium," Wild said. "I think that if you're at the back you don't win, so that's the only tactic that works"
Men's Points Race
Cameron Meyer defended his title in the Points Race to take his ninth world title. The Australian easily outdistanced runner-up Jan Willem van Schip, 70 points to 52. Great Britain's Mark Stewart was third at 49 points. Meyer built his lead with sprint wins on laps six, seven, eight, 11 and 14.
Meyer also lapped the field twice, along with Stewart, Kenny de Ketele (Bel), King Lok Cheun (China) and Andreas Graf (Austria). Van Schip lapped the field only once, but he won three lap sprints and took double points in the finale.
"Points race world title number five, it was a hard one but I am very happy," said Meyer. "It is special, everyone of them is special, especially when you win a gold medal in the world championships."
Men's Individual Pursuit
European champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) improved upon his silver medal from last year's championships in Hong Kong, where he lost out on the rainbow stripes to Australia's Jordan Kerby.
This year Ganna beat Portugal's Rui Oliveira, who set the fastest time in qualifying, by nearly two seconds with a time of 0:04:13.607. Oliveira stopped the clock at 0:04:15.428.
"I wanted to finish as soon as possible because I was suffering so much," Ganna said. "He started so strongly, but I relied on my coach and on the plan that we had.
"When did I realise I passed him? When I did it. In those moments you don't have much time to make important reasoning," Ganna said. "You are going all out from start to finish and the only thing you can do is just keep yourself on the track.
In the race for bronze, Russia's Alexander Evtushenko beat Great Britain's Charlie Tanfield 0:04:13.786 to 0:04:15.930.
Women's Sprint
Kristina Vogel successfully defended her rainbow jersey in the Sprint competition, handling Australia's Stephanie Morton in the first gold medal race, falling to Morton in the second but then bouncing back in the third to take the gold.
In the race for Bronze, Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch defeated Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee in two successive races for the final podium spot.
Men's Sprint
Racing in the morning session, the men sprinted through the qualifier and two rounds to whittle the field down to eight riders who will contest the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals on Saturdy to decide the winner.
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) set the fastest qualifying time, covering the opening test in 0:00:09.674. Australia's Matthew Glaetzer set the next best time at 0:00:09.677, followed by France's Sebastien Vigier at 0:00:09.701.
Following the 1/16 and 1/8 rounds, eight riders emerged for the quarter-finals, where Ryan Owen (Great Britain) will face Maximilian Levy (Germany), Glaetzer will face Denis Dimtriev (Russia), Sebastien Vigier (France) will face Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) and Jack Carlins (Great Britain) will take on Edward Dawkins (New Zealand).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.674
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:00.003
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|0:00:00.027
|4
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.035
|5
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.041
|6
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|0:00:00.068
|7
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.080
|8
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.085
|9
|Melvin Landerneau (France)
|0:00:00.113
|10
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|0:00:00.114
|11
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.131
|12
|Stefan Ritter (Canada)
|0:00:00.154
|13
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.169
|14
|Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)
|0:00:00.178
|15
|Rayan Helal (France)
|0:00:00.204
|16
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.246
|17
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|0:00:00.249
|18
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|0:00:00.260
|19
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|0:00:00.270
|20
|Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.285
|21
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|0:00:00.288
|22
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:00.294
|23
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|0:00:00.295
|24
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.328
|25
|Chaebin Im (Republic of Korea)
|0:00:00.356
|26
|Eric Engler (Germany)
|0:00:00.382
|27
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.396
|28
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:00.398
|29
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.429
|30
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|0:00:00.438
|31
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|0:00:00.463
|32
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.529
|33
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Lithuania)
|0:00:00.569
|34
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|0:00:00.619
|35
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|0:00:00.824
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|2
|Eric Engler (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|2
|Chaebin Im (Republic of Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Melvin Landerneau (France)
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|2
|Stefan Ritter (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rayan Helal (France)
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Rayan Helal (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|2
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|2
|Melvin Landerneau (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:04:12.400
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:00:01.200
|3
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|0:00:01.600
|4
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|0:00:02.300
|5
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|0:00:02.900
|6
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|0:00:04.900
|7
|Ashton Lambie (United States of America)
|0:00:05.200
|8
|Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|0:00:08.000
|9
|Daniel Bigham (Great Britain)
|0:00:08.200
|10
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|0:00:09.300
|11
|Louis Pijourlet (France)
|0:00:10.500
|12
|Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.700
|13
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|0:00:12.000
|14
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|0:00:13.700
|15
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|16
|Dawid Czubak (Poland)
|0:00:14.200
|17
|Marco Coledan (Italy)
|0:00:15.000
|18
|Florian Maitre (France)
|0:00:16.200
|19
|Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)
|0:00:18.000
|20
|Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:18.700
|21
|Ryo Chikatani (Japan)
|0:00:19.900
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|2
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|3
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|4
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|70
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|52
|3
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|49
|4
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|48
|5
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|46
|6
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|42
|7
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|40
|8
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
|38
|9
|Regan Gough (New Zealand)
|32
|10
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|24
|11
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|20
|12
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|10
|13
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|9
|14
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|6
|15
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
|6
|16
|Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
|5
|17
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|4
|18
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|3
|19
|Eric Young (United States of America)
|1
|20
|Denis Nekrasov (Russian Federation)
|-18
|21
|Andrej Strmiska (Slovakia)
|-20
|DNF
|Jan Kraus (Czech Republic)
|DNS
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|3
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|4
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|5
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|7
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|8
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|9
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|10
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|11
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|12
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|13
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|14
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|15
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|16
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|17
|Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
|18
|Xiaofei Wang (China)
|19
|Lydia Boylan Ireland)
|20
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|21
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|22
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|23
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Xiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|7
|pts
|2
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|4
|3
|Xiaofei Wang (China)
|3
|4
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|2
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|2
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|2
|7
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|2
|8
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|2
|9
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|1
|10
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|1
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|12
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|13
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|14
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|15
|Lydia Boylan Ireland)
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|17
|Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
|18
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|19
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|20
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|-20
|21
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|-20
|22
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|-20
|23
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|-20
|DNS
|Xiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|2
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|3
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|6
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|7
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|8
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|9
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|10
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|11
|Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
|12
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|13
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|14
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|15
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|16
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|17
|Lydia Boylan Ireland)
|18
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|19
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|20
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|21
|Xiaofei Wang (China)
|21
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|23
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|5
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|6
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|8
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|10
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|11
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|12
|Jarmila Machacová (Czech Republic)
|13
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|14
|Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
|15
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|17
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|18
|Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
|19
|Alžbeta Bacíková (Slovakia)
|20
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|DNF
|20
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|DNF
|22
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|23
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
