UCI Track Worlds Day 3: Wild wins women's Omnium

Cameron Meyer successfully defends Points Race title

Image 1 of 50

Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild (L) competes during the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild (L) competes during the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 50

Gold medallist Australian Cameron Meyer poses on the podium after the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

Gold medallist Australian Cameron Meyer poses on the podium after the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 3 of 50

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Elisa Balsamo (Italy)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild celebrates winning the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild celebrates winning the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 7 of 50

Silver medallist Demark's Amalie Dideriksen, Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild and Bronze medallist New Zealand's Rushlee Buchanan pose on the podium after taking part in the women's omnium

Silver medallist Demark's Amalie Dideriksen, Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild and Bronze medallist New Zealand's Rushlee Buchanan pose on the podium after taking part in the women's omnium
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 8 of 50

Gold medallist Italy's Filippo Ganna celebrates on the podium after the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medallist Italy's Filippo Ganna celebrates on the podium after the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 9 of 50

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel rides during the women's sprint semi final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel rides during the women's sprint semi final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 10 of 50

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel (R) rides ahead of Silver medalist Australia's Stephanie Morto during the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel (R) rides ahead of Silver medalist Australia's Stephanie Morto during the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 11 of 50

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel celebrates winning the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel celebrates winning the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 12 of 50

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel, Silver medalist Australia's Stephanie Morton and Bronze medalis Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch pose on the podium after taking part in the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel, Silver medalist Australia's Stephanie Morton and Bronze medalis Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch pose on the podium after taking part in the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 13 of 50

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel (L) and Bronze medalist Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch celebrate after women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel (L) and Bronze medalist Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch celebrate after women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 14 of 50

Silver medallist Portugal's Ivo Oliveira, Gold medallist Italy's Filippo Ganna, and Bronze medallist Russian Alexander Evtushenko pose on the podium after the men's individual pursuit

Silver medallist Portugal's Ivo Oliveira, Gold medallist Italy's Filippo Ganna, and Bronze medallist Russian Alexander Evtushenko pose on the podium after the men's individual pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 15 of 50

Silver medallist Portugal's Ivo Oliveira poses on the podium after the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Silver medallist Portugal's Ivo Oliveira poses on the podium after the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 50

Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Maximilian Levy (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 50

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) on the front in the Points Race

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) on the front in the Points Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 50

Jan Willem van Schip, Cameron Meyer and Mark Stewart

Jan Willem van Schip, Cameron Meyer and Mark Stewart
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 50

Jan Willem van Schips (Netherlands)

Jan Willem van Schips (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 50

Cameron Meyer (Australia)

Cameron Meyer (Australia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 50

Italians celebrate Filippo Ganna's Individual Pursuit win

Italians celebrate Filippo Ganna's Individual Pursuit win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 50

Filippo Ganna (Italy) hoists his machine after winning the Individual Pursuit world championship

Filippo Ganna (Italy) hoists his machine after winning the Individual Pursuit world championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 50

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel celebrates on the podium after taking part in the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel celebrates on the podium after taking part in the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 25 of 50

France's Sebastien Vigier takes part in the Men's Sprint Qualifying at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

France's Sebastien Vigier takes part in the Men's Sprint Qualifying at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 26 of 50

Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild (2L) competes in the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild (2L) competes in the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 27 of 50

Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild (C) celebrates winning the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medal winner Netherland's Kirsten Wild (C) celebrates winning the women's omnium during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 28 of 50

Filippo Ganna competes in the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Filippo Ganna competes in the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 29 of 50

Ryan Owens of Great Britain competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Ryan Owens of Great Britain competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 30 of 50

Daniel Bigham of Great Britain take part in the Men`s Indivdual Pursuit Qualifying

Daniel Bigham of Great Britain take part in the Men`s Indivdual Pursuit Qualifying
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 31 of 50

New Zealand's Edward Dawkins take part in the Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

New Zealand's Edward Dawkins take part in the Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 32 of 50

Jeffrey Hoogland of Netherlands competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Jeffrey Hoogland of Netherlands competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 33 of 50

Daniel Bigham of Great Britain take part in the Men`s Indivdual Pursuit Qualifying

Daniel Bigham of Great Britain take part in the Men`s Indivdual Pursuit Qualifying
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 34 of 50

Sliver medalist Netherland's Jan Willem Van Schip, Gold medalist Australian Cameron Meyer and Bronze medalist Britton Mark Stweart pose on the podium after the men's points race final

Sliver medalist Netherland's Jan Willem Van Schip, Gold medalist Australian Cameron Meyer and Bronze medalist Britton Mark Stweart pose on the podium after the men's points race final
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 35 of 50

Italy's Filippo Ganna competes in the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Italy's Filippo Ganna competes in the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 36 of 50

Italy's Filippo Ganna celebrates after the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Italy's Filippo Ganna celebrates after the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 37 of 50

Italy's Filippo Ganna celebrates after the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Italy's Filippo Ganna celebrates after the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 38 of 50

Maximilian Levy of Germany competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Maximilian Levy of Germany competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 39 of 50

Jack Carlin of Great Britain competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Jack Carlin of Great Britain competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 40 of 50

Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata takes part in the Men's Sprint Qualifying at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata takes part in the Men's Sprint Qualifying at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 41 of 50

France's Sebastien Vigier awaits to take part in the Men's Sprint Qualifying at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

France's Sebastien Vigier awaits to take part in the Men's Sprint Qualifying at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 42 of 50

Britain's Ryan Owens takes part in the Men's Sprint Qualifying at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Britain's Ryan Owens takes part in the Men's Sprint Qualifying at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 43 of 50

Cyclists compete during the women's UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn, on March 2, 2018

Cyclists compete during the women's UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn, on March 2, 2018
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 44 of 50

Hong Kong's Xiaojuan Diao cries after crashing with a jury member during the women's Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Hong Kong's Xiaojuan Diao cries after crashing with a jury member during the women's Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 45 of 50

Australian Cameron Meyer leads the field during the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Australian Cameron Meyer leads the field during the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 46 of 50

Australian Cameron Meyer celebrates winning the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Australian Cameron Meyer celebrates winning the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 47 of 50

Australian Cameron Meyer (L) looks back at Netherland's Jan Willem Van Schip during the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Australian Cameron Meyer (L) looks back at Netherland's Jan Willem Van Schip during the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 48 of 50

Netherland's Jan Willem Van Schip celebrates during the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Netherland's Jan Willem Van Schip celebrates during the men's points race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 49 of 50

Melvin Landerneau of France competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Melvin Landerneau of France competes in Men`s sprint qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 50 of 50

Filippo Ganna competes in the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Filippo Ganna competes in the men's individual pursuit race final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Kirsten Wild won her second rainbow jersey of the 2018 UCI Track World Championships on Friday, putting in a dominant performance in the four-race women's Omnium to take the gold ahead of Amalie Diderickson (Denmark) and Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand).

"I'm super, super happy," Wild said. "The crowd gave me so much energy. I want to say 'thank you' to everybody. I've trained so hard for this, but so many people have helped me. It's really amazing that it's all worked out today."

The Women's Omnium started with a win for Wild in the Scratch Race, repeating her World Championship performance in the stand-alone Scratch Race on Wednesday. Italy's Elisa Balsamo was second, followed by France's Laurie Berthon.

Great Britan's Elinor Barker took top honours in the Tempo Race, winning sprints on laps eight, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, taking victory by three points over Gudrun Stock (Germany) and four points over China's Xiaofei Wang.

The penultimate event, the Elimination Race, saw Wild take top points again, beating Jennifer Valente (United States) into second and Balsamo into third. Diderickson was fourth, followed by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky in fifth.

In the final Points Race, Wild kept an eye on her nearest rivals as riders further down the standings swallowed up the points. Dideriksen took a late lap to move into the silver medal position, while Buchanan took two. Both riders moved within striking distance of Wild, but the Dutchwoman remained calm and put an exclamation point on her victory in the final sprint.

"I think that's the way to win an Omnium," Wild said. "I think that if you're at the back you don't win, so that's the only tactic that works"

Men's Points Race

Cameron Meyer defended his title in the Points Race to take his ninth world title. The Australian easily outdistanced runner-up Jan Willem van Schip, 70 points to 52. Great Britain's Mark Stewart was third at 49 points. Meyer built his lead with sprint wins on laps six, seven, eight, 11 and 14.

Meyer also lapped the field twice, along with Stewart, Kenny de Ketele (Bel), King Lok Cheun (China) and Andreas Graf (Austria). Van Schip lapped the field only once, but he won three lap sprints and took double points in the finale.

"Points race world title number five, it was a hard one but I am very happy," said Meyer. "It is special, everyone of them is special, especially when you win a gold medal in the world championships."

Men's Individual Pursuit

European champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) improved upon his silver medal from last year's championships in Hong Kong, where he lost out on the rainbow stripes to Australia's Jordan Kerby.

This year Ganna beat Portugal's Rui Oliveira, who set the fastest time in qualifying, by nearly two seconds with a time of 0:04:13.607. Oliveira stopped the clock at 0:04:15.428.

"I wanted to finish as soon as possible because I was suffering so much," Ganna said. "He started so strongly, but I relied on my coach and on the plan that we had.

"When did I realise I passed him? When I did it. In those moments you don't have much time to make important reasoning," Ganna said. "You are going all out from start to finish and the only thing you can do is just keep yourself on the track.

In the race for bronze, Russia's Alexander Evtushenko beat Great Britain's Charlie Tanfield 0:04:13.786 to 0:04:15.930.

Women's Sprint

Kristina Vogel successfully defended her rainbow jersey in the Sprint competition, handling Australia's Stephanie Morton in the first gold medal race, falling to Morton in the second but then bouncing back in the third to take the gold.

In the race for Bronze, Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch defeated Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee in two successive races for the final podium spot.

Men's Sprint

Racing in the morning session, the men sprinted through the qualifier and two rounds to whittle the field down to eight riders who will contest the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals on Saturdy to decide the winner.

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) set the fastest qualifying time, covering the opening test in 0:00:09.674. Australia's Matthew Glaetzer set the next best time at 0:00:09.677, followed by France's Sebastien Vigier at 0:00:09.701.

Following the 1/16 and 1/8 rounds, eight riders emerged for the quarter-finals, where Ryan Owen (Great Britain) will face Maximilian Levy (Germany), Glaetzer will face Denis Dimtriev (Russia), Sebastien Vigier (France) will face Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) and Jack Carlins (Great Britain) will take on Edward Dawkins (New Zealand).

Full Results

Men's Sprints - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:00:09.674
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:00.003
3Sebastien Vigier (France)0:00:00.027
4Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:00.035
5Jack Carlin (Great Britain)0:00:00.041
6Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)0:00:00.068
7Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)0:00:00.080
8Ryan Owens (Great Britain)0:00:00.085
9Melvin Landerneau (France)0:00:00.113
10Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)0:00:00.114
11Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:00.131
12Stefan Ritter (Canada)0:00:00.154
13Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:00.169
14Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)0:00:00.178
15Rayan Helal (France)0:00:00.204
16Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)0:00:00.246
17Maximilian Levy (Germany)0:00:00.249
18Hugo Barrette (Canada)0:00:00.260
19Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)0:00:00.270
20Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)0:00:00.285
21Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)0:00:00.288
22Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:00.294
23Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)0:00:00.295
24Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:00.328
25Chaebin Im (Republic of Korea)0:00:00.356
26Eric Engler (Germany)0:00:00.382
27Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:00.396
28Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:00.398
29Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)0:00:00.429
30Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)0:00:00.438
31Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)0:00:00.463
32David Sojka (Czech Republic)0:00:00.529
33Svajunas Jonauskas (Lithuania)0:00:00.569
34Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)0:00:00.619
35Sotirios Bretas (Greece)0:00:00.824

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Eric Engler (Germany)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
2Chaebin Im (Republic of Korea)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Melvin Landerneau (France)
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
2Stefan Ritter (Canada)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
2Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rayan Helal (France)
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 finals, Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Rayan Helal (France)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sebastien Vigier (France)
2Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
2Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
2Melvin Landerneau (France)

Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)0:04:12.400
2Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:00:01.200
3Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)0:00:01.600
4Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)0:00:02.300
5Felix Gross (Germany)0:00:02.900
6Kersten Thiele (Germany)0:00:04.900
7Ashton Lambie (United States of America)0:00:05.200
8Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)0:00:08.000
9Daniel Bigham (Great Britain)0:00:08.200
10Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)0:00:09.300
11Louis Pijourlet (France)0:00:10.500
12Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)0:00:10.700
13Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)0:00:12.000
14Derek Gee (Canada)0:00:13.700
15Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
16Dawid Czubak (Poland)0:00:14.200
17Marco Coledan (Italy)0:00:15.000
18Florian Maitre (France)0:00:16.200
19Bartosz Rudyk (Poland)0:00:18.000
20Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)0:00:18.700
21Ryo Chikatani (Japan)0:00:19.900

Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Filippo Ganna (Italy)
2Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
3Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
4Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)

Men's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Australia)70pts
2Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)52
3Mark Stewart (Great Britain)49
4King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)48
5Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)46
6Andreas Graf (Austria)42
7Christos Volikakis (Greece)40
8Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)38
9Regan Gough (New Zealand)32
10Liam Bertazzo (Italy)24
11Mark Downey (Ireland)20
12Morgan Kneisky (France)10
13Alan Banaszek (Poland)9
14Joao Matias (Portugal)6
15Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)6
16Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)5
17Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)4
18Raman Ramanau (Belarus)3
19Eric Young (United States of America)1
20Denis Nekrasov (Russian Federation)-18
21Andrej Strmiska (Slovakia)-20
DNFJan Kraus (Czech Republic)
DNSMaximilian Beyer (Germany)

Women's Sprint - Semifinals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint - Semifinals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)

Women's Sprint - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Sprint - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
4Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
2Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
3Laurie Berthon (France)
4Daria Pikulik (Poland)
5Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
6Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
7Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
8Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
9Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
10Allison Beveridge (Canada)
11Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
12Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
13Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
14Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
15Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
16Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
17Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
18Xiaofei Wang (China)
19Lydia Boylan Ireland)
20Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
21Gudrun Stock (Germany)
22Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
23Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
DNFXiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Omnium - Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain)7pts
2Gudrun Stock (Germany)4
3Xiaofei Wang (China)3
4Jennifer Valente (United States of America)2
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)2
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)2
7Yumi Kajihara (Japan)2
8Elisa Balsamo (Italy)2
9Allison Beveridge (Canada)1
10Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)1
11Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
12Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
13Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
14Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
15Lydia Boylan Ireland)
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
17Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
18Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
19Daria Pikulik (Poland)
20Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)-20
21Laurie Berthon (France)-20
22Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)-20
23Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)-20
DNSXiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
2Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
3Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
4Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
5Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
6Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
7Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
8Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
9Laurie Berthon (France)
10Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
11Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
12Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
13Gudrun Stock (Germany)
14Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
15Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
16Daria Pikulik (Poland)
17Lydia Boylan Ireland)
18Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
19Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
20Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
21Xiaofei Wang (China)
21Allison Beveridge (Canada)
23Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)

Women's Omnium Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
3Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
4Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
5Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
6Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
7Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
8Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
10Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
11Gudrun Stock (Germany)
12Jarmila Machacová (Czech Republic)
13Laurie Berthon (France)
14Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
15Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
17Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
18Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
19Alžbeta Bacíková (Slovakia)
20Allison Beveridge (Canada)DNF
20Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)DNF
22Daria Pikulik (Poland)
23Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)

 

