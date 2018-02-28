Trending

UCI Track World Championships: Wild wins rainbow stripes in Scratch Race

Great Britain men make Team Pursuit final with Denmark; Germany and Netherlands take Team Sprint gold

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) took the first rainbow jersey of the 2018 UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn on Wednesday, attacking the field with six laps remaining in the Scratch Race and holding off a hard chase from Katie Archibald (Great Britain) and eventual runner-up Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium). Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) took the bronze.

"It's really, really nice to win before my own people, on my own track. It's amazing," Wild said in a TV interview before the podium ceremony. "It's the best riders in the world to compete, and actually I can't believe that I won with a solo. It's really cool."

Wild, who is known for her powerful sprint on the road, said the solo attack was not part of her original plan. 

"My plan was to stay really calm and wait for the sprint, but it didn't go according to my plan," she said. "But, yeah, this worked out really well."

Wild won gold in the discipline at the 2015 World Championships, but she said Wednesday's win was even more special.

"Yeah, this is amazing to win here in Apeldoorn," she said. "I have no words."

Germany and Netherlands take Team Sprint gold

  In the team sprints, which opened the evening session with qualifying rounds for the men and women, the German women took gold ahead of Netherlands and Russia, while Netherlands claimed gold in the men's event over Great Britain and France.  

The German women, Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel, qualified with the fastest time of 32.640 and then knocked Poland off with a time of 32.652 in the first round. Paired against Netherlands in the final, the German women won gold with a time of 32.605 to the Dutch time of 33.124. In the race for bronze, Russia rode to 32.990 to China's 33.282.

In the men's contest, the Netherlands team of Nils van Thoenderdaal, Harrie Lavreysen and Matthijs Buchli set the fastest qualifying mark at 42.869, then took out the Czech Republic in the first round with a time of 43.234.

In the final, the Dutch team rode a 42.727 to beat Great Britain's 43.231. In the race for bronze, France beat the Russian Federation with a time of 43.373.

Team Pursuit squads set the pecking order

In other opening-day racing, Great Britain set itself up for a gold medal test against Denmark, while Germany will race Italy for the bronze.  

The British team of Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield set the quickest qualifying time at 3:55.714, followed by Italy, Denmark and Germany. Britain then beat Germany 3:56.335 to 3:58.047 to make the final. Denmark squeaked past Italy 3:54.496 to 3:54.884 to set up Thursday's gold-medal match.

In the women's Team Pursuit qualifying round, the United States set the fastest time at 4:18.836, followed by Great Britain at 4:19.177, Italy at 4:21.543 and New Zealand at 4:23.530.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:55.714
Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
2Italy0:03:56.406
Simone Consonni (Italy)
Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
Francesco Lamon (Italy)
3Denmark0:03:56.740
Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
Julius Johansen (Denmark)
Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
4Germany0:03:57.447
Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
Felix Gross (Germany)
Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
Kersten Thiele (Germany)
5New Zealand0:03:57.622
Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
Regan Gough (New Zealand)
Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
6Russian Federation0:03:56.362
Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)
Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
7Switzerland0:03:59.543
Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
8Canada0:04:00.584
Michael Foley (Canada)
Derek Gee (Canada)
Adam Jamieson (Canada)
Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
9Japan0:04:01.753
Ryo Chikatani (Japan)
Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)
Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
Keitaro Sawada (Japan)
10Poland0:04:01.963
Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
Alan Banaszek (Poland)
Szymon Krawczyk (Poland)
Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
11France0:04:02.415
Benjamin Thomas (France)
Adrien Garel (France)
Florian Maitre (France)
Louis Pijourlet (France)
12Belgium0:04:03.367
Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
13United States0:04:04.203
Eric Young (United States of America)
Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
Ashton Lambie (United States of America)
Daniel Summerhill (United States of America)
14Belarus0:04:06.629
Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
Yauheni Akhramenka (Belarus)
Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
15China0:04:08.266
Ya Ke Hou (China)
Zhihui Jiang (China)
Pingan Shen (China)
Fengnian Wang (China)
16Spain0:04:10.677
Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain)
Vincente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)
Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland0:03:59.648
Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
Gael Suter (Switzerland)
Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
2Russian Federation0:04:00.320
Lev Gonov (Russian Federation)
Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)
Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:58.932
Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
Regan Gough (New Zealand)
Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
2Canada0:04:02.235
Michael Foley (Canada)
Derek Gee (Canada)
Adam Jamieson (Canada)
Jay Lamoureux (Canada)

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark0:03:54.496
Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
Julius Johansen (Denmark)
Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
2Italy0:03:54.884
Simone Consonni (Italy)
Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
Francesco Lamon (Italy)

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:56.335
Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
2Germany0:03:58.047
Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
Felix Gross (Germany)
Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
Kersten Thiele (Germany)

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:04:18.836
Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
Kimberly Geist (United States of America)
2Great Britain0:04:19.177
Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
3Italy0:04:21.543
Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
Simona Frapporti (Italy)
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
4New Zealand0:04:23.530
Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
Kirstie James (New Zealand)
Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
5Canada0:04:24.071
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
6Germany0:04:28.480
Gudrun Stock (Germany)
Charlotte Becker (Germany)
Franziska Brausse (Germany)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
7France0:04:29.626
Laurie Berthon (France)
Coralie Demay (France)
Marion Borras (France)
Marie Le Net (France)
8Poland0:04:29.799
Daria Pikulik (Poland)
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
9Japan0:04:30.966
Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
Kie Furuyama (Japan)
Yuya Hashimoto (Japan)
Kisato Nakamura (Japan)
10China0:04:32.386
Xiaofei Wang (China)
Jiali Liu (China)
Menglu Ma (China)
Hong Wang (China)
11Russian Federation0:04:32.862
Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)
Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
12Belgium0:04:33.078
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
Gilke Croket (Belgium)
Annelies Dom (Belgium)
Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
13Belarus0:04:34.264
Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
Ina Savenka (Belarus)
Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Belarus)
Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)

Women's Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
2Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
3Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
4Nao Suzuki (Japan)
5Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
6Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
7Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
8Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation)
9Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
10Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
11Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
12Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
13Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
14Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
15Lydia Gurley Ireland)
16Christina Birch (United States of America)
17Tatjana Paller (Germany)
18Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spain)
19Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
20Valentine Fortin (France)
21Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
DNFXiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:42.869
Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands)
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2France0:00:43.389
Francois Pervis (France)
Sebastien Vigier (France)
Quentin Lafargue (France)
3Germany0:00:43.452
Robert Forstemann (Germany)
Maximilian Levy (Germany)
Joachim Eilers (Germany)
4Great Britain0:00:43.558
Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
5New Zealand0:00:43.736
Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
Sam Webster (New Zealand)
Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
6Russian Federation0:00:43.905
Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
7Japan0:00:44.240
Kazuki Amagai (Japan)
Yudai Nitta (Japan)
Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
8Czech Republic0:00:44.410
Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
9China0:00:44.524
Jianxin Li (China)
Yongjia Luo (China)
Wenjun Bi (China)
10Spain0:00:44.665
Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spain)
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
11Colombia0:00:44.137
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
Ruben Dario Murillo Minota (Colombia)
Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
12Belarus0:00:45.227
Yauhen Veramchuk (Belarus)
Artsiom Zaitsau (Belarus)
Uladzislau Novik (Belarus)
RELPoland
Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:43.434
Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2New Zealand0:00:44.146
Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
Sam Webster (New Zealand)
Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation0:00:43.557
Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
2Germany0:00:43.594
Stefan Botticher (Germany)
Maximilian Levy (Germany)
Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:43.737
Francois Pervis (France)
Sebastien Vigier (France)
Michael D'almeida (France)
RELJapan
Kazuki Amagai (Japan)
Yudai Nitta (Japan)
Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:43.234
Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands)
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
2Czech Republic0:00:44.559
Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)

Men's Team Sprint - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:42.700
Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands)
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Great Britain0:00:43.200
Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Team Sprint - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3France0:00:43.400
Francois Pervis (France)
Sebastien Vigier (France)
Quentin Lafargue (France)
4Russian Federation0:00:43.600
Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.640
Miriam Welte (Germany)
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
2Russian Federation0:00:32.739
Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
3China0:00:33.210
Chaorui Song (China)
Tianshi Zhong (China)
4Netherlands0:00:33.415
Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
5Mexico0:00:33.640
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
6Great Britain0:00:33.634
Lauren Bate (Great Britain)
Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
7New Zealand0:00:33.666
Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
8Poland0:00:33.867
Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
Urszula Los (Poland)
9Spain0:00:33.939
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
10United States0:00:34.022
Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
Mandy Marquardt (United States of America)
11Italy0:00:34.373
Miriam Vece (Italy)
Elena Bissolati (Italy)
12Republic of Korea0:00:34.443
Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea)
Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
13Hong Kong, China0:00:35.791
Jessica Hoi Yan (Hong Kong, China)
Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
14India0:00:36.086
Deborah Deborah (India)
Alena Reji (India)

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:32.958
Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Mexico0:00:33.861
Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:33.295
Chaorui Song (China)
Tianshi Zhong (China)
2Great Britain0:00:33.623
Lauren Bate (Great Britain)
Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia Federation0:00:32.987
Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2New Zealand0:00:33.453
Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.652
Miriam Welte (Germany)
Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Poland0:00:34.100
Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)

Women's Team Sprint - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.605
Miriam Welte (Germany)
Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Netherlands0:00:33.124
Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Team Sprint - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Russia Federation0:00:32.990
Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
4China0:00:33.282
Chaorui Song (China)
Tianshi Zhong (China)

