UCI Track World Championships: Wild wins rainbow stripes in Scratch Race
Great Britain men make Team Pursuit final with Denmark; Germany and Netherlands take Team Sprint gold
Day 1: Team Pursuit, Team Sprint - Women's Scratch Race
Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) took the first rainbow jersey of the 2018 UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn on Wednesday, attacking the field with six laps remaining in the Scratch Race and holding off a hard chase from Katie Archibald (Great Britain) and eventual runner-up Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium). Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) took the bronze.
"It's really, really nice to win before my own people, on my own track. It's amazing," Wild said in a TV interview before the podium ceremony. "It's the best riders in the world to compete, and actually I can't believe that I won with a solo. It's really cool."
Wild, who is known for her powerful sprint on the road, said the solo attack was not part of her original plan.
"My plan was to stay really calm and wait for the sprint, but it didn't go according to my plan," she said. "But, yeah, this worked out really well."
Wild won gold in the discipline at the 2015 World Championships, but she said Wednesday's win was even more special.
"Yeah, this is amazing to win here in Apeldoorn," she said. "I have no words."
Germany and Netherlands take Team Sprint gold
In the team sprints, which opened the evening session with qualifying rounds for the men and women, the German women took gold ahead of Netherlands and Russia, while Netherlands claimed gold in the men's event over Great Britain and France.
The German women, Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel, qualified with the fastest time of 32.640 and then knocked Poland off with a time of 32.652 in the first round. Paired against Netherlands in the final, the German women won gold with a time of 32.605 to the Dutch time of 33.124. In the race for bronze, Russia rode to 32.990 to China's 33.282.
In the men's contest, the Netherlands team of Nils van Thoenderdaal, Harrie Lavreysen and Matthijs Buchli set the fastest qualifying mark at 42.869, then took out the Czech Republic in the first round with a time of 43.234.
In the final, the Dutch team rode a 42.727 to beat Great Britain's 43.231. In the race for bronze, France beat the Russian Federation with a time of 43.373.
Team Pursuit squads set the pecking order
In other opening-day racing, Great Britain set itself up for a gold medal test against Denmark, while Germany will race Italy for the bronze.
The British team of Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield set the quickest qualifying time at 3:55.714, followed by Italy, Denmark and Germany. Britain then beat Germany 3:56.335 to 3:58.047 to make the final. Denmark squeaked past Italy 3:54.496 to 3:54.884 to set up Thursday's gold-medal match.
In the women's Team Pursuit qualifying round, the United States set the fastest time at 4:18.836, followed by Great Britain at 4:19.177, Italy at 4:21.543 and New Zealand at 4:23.530.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:55.714
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|2
|Italy
|0:03:56.406
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|3
|Denmark
|0:03:56.740
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|4
|Germany
|0:03:57.447
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|5
|New Zealand
|0:03:57.622
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|Regan Gough (New Zealand)
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:03:56.362
|Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
|7
|Switzerland
|0:03:59.543
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
|Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
|Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
|8
|Canada
|0:04:00.584
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|9
|Japan
|0:04:01.753
|Ryo Chikatani (Japan)
|Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)
|Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
|Keitaro Sawada (Japan)
|10
|Poland
|0:04:01.963
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|Szymon Krawczyk (Poland)
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|11
|France
|0:04:02.415
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|Adrien Garel (France)
|Florian Maitre (France)
|Louis Pijourlet (France)
|12
|Belgium
|0:04:03.367
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
|13
|United States
|0:04:04.203
|Eric Young (United States of America)
|Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
|Ashton Lambie (United States of America)
|Daniel Summerhill (United States of America)
|14
|Belarus
|0:04:06.629
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|Yauheni Akhramenka (Belarus)
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|15
|China
|0:04:08.266
|Ya Ke Hou (China)
|Zhihui Jiang (China)
|Pingan Shen (China)
|Fengnian Wang (China)
|16
|Spain
|0:04:10.677
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
|Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain)
|Vincente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Switzerland
|0:03:59.648
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:04:00.320
|Lev Gonov (Russian Federation)
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)
|Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:58.932
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|Regan Gough (New Zealand)
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|2
|Canada
|0:04:02.235
|Michael Foley (Canada)
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|0:03:54.496
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|2
|Italy
|0:03:54.884
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:56.335
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|2
|Germany
|0:03:58.047
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United States
|0:04:18.836
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
|Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|Kimberly Geist (United States of America)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:19.177
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|3
|Italy
|0:04:21.543
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|4
|New Zealand
|0:04:23.530
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|Kirstie James (New Zealand)
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|5
|Canada
|0:04:24.071
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|6
|Germany
|0:04:28.480
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|7
|France
|0:04:29.626
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|Coralie Demay (France)
|Marion Borras (France)
|Marie Le Net (France)
|8
|Poland
|0:04:29.799
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|9
|Japan
|0:04:30.966
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|Kie Furuyama (Japan)
|Yuya Hashimoto (Japan)
|Kisato Nakamura (Japan)
|10
|China
|0:04:32.386
|Xiaofei Wang (China)
|Jiali Liu (China)
|Menglu Ma (China)
|Hong Wang (China)
|11
|Russian Federation
|0:04:32.862
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
|12
|Belgium
|0:04:33.078
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|Gilke Croket (Belgium)
|Annelies Dom (Belgium)
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium)
|13
|Belarus
|0:04:34.264
|Polina Pivovarova (Belarus)
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Belarus)
|Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|4
|Nao Suzuki (Japan)
|5
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|6
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
|8
|Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation)
|9
|Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
|10
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|11
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|12
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|13
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
|14
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|15
|Lydia Gurley Ireland)
|16
|Christina Birch (United States of America)
|17
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|18
|Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spain)
|19
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|20
|Valentine Fortin (France)
|21
|Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
|DNF
|Xiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.869
|Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands)
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|France
|0:00:43.389
|Francois Pervis (France)
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|3
|Germany
|0:00:43.452
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.558
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|5
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.736
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.905
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
|7
|Japan
|0:00:44.240
|Kazuki Amagai (Japan)
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|8
|Czech Republic
|0:00:44.410
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|9
|China
|0:00:44.524
|Jianxin Li (China)
|Yongjia Luo (China)
|Wenjun Bi (China)
|10
|Spain
|0:00:44.665
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spain)
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|11
|Colombia
|0:00:44.137
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|Ruben Dario Murillo Minota (Colombia)
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|12
|Belarus
|0:00:45.227
|Yauhen Veramchuk (Belarus)
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Belarus)
|Uladzislau Novik (Belarus)
|REL
|Poland
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.434
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:44.146
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.557
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
|2
|Germany
|0:00:43.594
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:43.737
|Francois Pervis (France)
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Michael D'almeida (France)
|REL
|Japan
|Kazuki Amagai (Japan)
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.234
|Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands)
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Czech Republic
|0:00:44.559
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.700
|Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands)
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.200
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|France
|0:00:43.400
|Francois Pervis (France)
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|4
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.600
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.640
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:00:32.739
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|3
|China
|0:00:33.210
|Chaorui Song (China)
|Tianshi Zhong (China)
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.415
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands)
|5
|Mexico
|0:00:33.640
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|6
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.634
|Lauren Bate (Great Britain)
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|7
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.666
|Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|8
|Poland
|0:00:33.867
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|9
|Spain
|0:00:33.939
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|10
|United States
|0:00:34.022
|Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
|Mandy Marquardt (United States of America)
|11
|Italy
|0:00:34.373
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Elena Bissolati (Italy)
|12
|Republic of Korea
|0:00:34.443
|Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea)
|Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
|13
|Hong Kong, China
|0:00:35.791
|Jessica Hoi Yan (Hong Kong, China)
|Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
|14
|India
|0:00:36.086
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|Alena Reji (India)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:32.958
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|2
|Mexico
|0:00:33.861
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:33.295
|Chaorui Song (China)
|Tianshi Zhong (China)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.623
|Lauren Bate (Great Britain)
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia Federation
|0:00:32.987
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.453
|Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.652
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Poland
|0:00:34.100
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.605
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.124
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Russia Federation
|0:00:32.990
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|4
|China
|0:00:33.282
|Chaorui Song (China)
|Tianshi Zhong (China)
