Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) took the first rainbow jersey of the 2018 UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn on Wednesday, attacking the field with six laps remaining in the Scratch Race and holding off a hard chase from Katie Archibald (Great Britain) and eventual runner-up Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium). Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) took the bronze.

"It's really, really nice to win before my own people, on my own track. It's amazing," Wild said in a TV interview before the podium ceremony. "It's the best riders in the world to compete, and actually I can't believe that I won with a solo. It's really cool."

Wild, who is known for her powerful sprint on the road, said the solo attack was not part of her original plan.

"My plan was to stay really calm and wait for the sprint, but it didn't go according to my plan," she said. "But, yeah, this worked out really well."

Wild won gold in the discipline at the 2015 World Championships, but she said Wednesday's win was even more special.

"Yeah, this is amazing to win here in Apeldoorn," she said. "I have no words."

Germany and Netherlands take Team Sprint gold

In the team sprints, which opened the evening session with qualifying rounds for the men and women, the German women took gold ahead of Netherlands and Russia, while Netherlands claimed gold in the men's event over Great Britain and France.

The German women, Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel, qualified with the fastest time of 32.640 and then knocked Poland off with a time of 32.652 in the first round. Paired against Netherlands in the final, the German women won gold with a time of 32.605 to the Dutch time of 33.124. In the race for bronze, Russia rode to 32.990 to China's 33.282.

In the men's contest, the Netherlands team of Nils van Thoenderdaal, Harrie Lavreysen and Matthijs Buchli set the fastest qualifying mark at 42.869, then took out the Czech Republic in the first round with a time of 43.234.

In the final, the Dutch team rode a 42.727 to beat Great Britain's 43.231. In the race for bronze, France beat the Russian Federation with a time of 43.373.

Team Pursuit squads set the pecking order

In other opening-day racing, Great Britain set itself up for a gold medal test against Denmark, while Germany will race Italy for the bronze.

The British team of Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield set the quickest qualifying time at 3:55.714, followed by Italy, Denmark and Germany. Britain then beat Germany 3:56.335 to 3:58.047 to make the final. Denmark squeaked past Italy 3:54.496 to 3:54.884 to set up Thursday's gold-medal match.

In the women's Team Pursuit qualifying round, the United States set the fastest time at 4:18.836, followed by Great Britain at 4:19.177, Italy at 4:21.543 and New Zealand at 4:23.530.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:55.714 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) Kian Emadi (Great Britain) Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) 2 Italy 0:03:56.406 Simone Consonni (Italy) Liam Bertazzo (Italy) Filippo Ganna (Italy) Francesco Lamon (Italy) 3 Denmark 0:03:56.740 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) Julius Johansen (Denmark) Frederik Madsen (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) 4 Germany 0:03:57.447 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) Felix Gross (Germany) Theo Reinhardt (Germany) Kersten Thiele (Germany) 5 New Zealand 0:03:57.622 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) Regan Gough (New Zealand) Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 6 Russian Federation 0:03:56.362 Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation) Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation) Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation) 7 Switzerland 0:03:59.543 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland) Frank Pasche (Switzerland) Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland) 8 Canada 0:04:00.584 Michael Foley (Canada) Derek Gee (Canada) Adam Jamieson (Canada) Jay Lamoureux (Canada) 9 Japan 0:04:01.753 Ryo Chikatani (Japan) Shogo Ichimaru (Japan) Shunsuke Imamura (Japan) Keitaro Sawada (Japan) 10 Poland 0:04:01.963 Szymon Sajnok (Poland) Alan Banaszek (Poland) Szymon Krawczyk (Poland) Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 11 France 0:04:02.415 Benjamin Thomas (France) Adrien Garel (France) Florian Maitre (France) Louis Pijourlet (France) 12 Belgium 0:04:03.367 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) Moreno De Pauw (Belgium) Robbe Ghys (Belgium) 13 United States 0:04:04.203 Eric Young (United States of America) Gavin Hoover (United States of America) Ashton Lambie (United States of America) Daniel Summerhill (United States of America) 14 Belarus 0:04:06.629 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) Yauheni Akhramenka (Belarus) Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus) 15 China 0:04:08.266 Ya Ke Hou (China) Zhihui Jiang (China) Pingan Shen (China) Fengnian Wang (China) 16 Spain 0:04:10.677 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain) Vincente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Switzerland 0:03:59.648 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland) Gael Suter (Switzerland) Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland) 2 Russian Federation 0:04:00.320 Lev Gonov (Russian Federation) Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation) Sergei Shilov (Russian Federation)

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:58.932 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) Regan Gough (New Zealand) Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 2 Canada 0:04:02.235 Michael Foley (Canada) Derek Gee (Canada) Adam Jamieson (Canada) Jay Lamoureux (Canada)

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 0:03:54.496 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) Julius Johansen (Denmark) Frederik Madsen (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark) 2 Italy 0:03:54.884 Simone Consonni (Italy) Liam Bertazzo (Italy) Filippo Ganna (Italy) Francesco Lamon (Italy)

Men's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:56.335 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) Kian Emadi (Great Britain) Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) 2 Germany 0:03:58.047 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) Felix Gross (Germany) Theo Reinhardt (Germany) Kersten Thiele (Germany)

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:04:18.836 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) Kelly Catlin (United States of America) Chloe Dygert (United States of America) Kimberly Geist (United States of America) 2 Great Britain 0:04:19.177 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Laura Kenny (Great Britain) Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 3 Italy 0:04:21.543 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) Letizia Paternoster (Italy) Simona Frapporti (Italy) Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) 4 New Zealand 0:04:23.530 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) Bryony Botha (New Zealand) Kirstie James (New Zealand) Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) 5 Canada 0:04:24.071 Allison Beveridge (Canada) Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 6 Germany 0:04:28.480 Gudrun Stock (Germany) Charlotte Becker (Germany) Franziska Brausse (Germany) Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 7 France 0:04:29.626 Laurie Berthon (France) Coralie Demay (France) Marion Borras (France) Marie Le Net (France) 8 Poland 0:04:29.799 Daria Pikulik (Poland) Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 9 Japan 0:04:30.966 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) Kie Furuyama (Japan) Yuya Hashimoto (Japan) Kisato Nakamura (Japan) 10 China 0:04:32.386 Xiaofei Wang (China) Jiali Liu (China) Menglu Ma (China) Hong Wang (China) 11 Russian Federation 0:04:32.862 Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation) Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation) Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation) Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation) 12 Belgium 0:04:33.078 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) Gilke Croket (Belgium) Annelies Dom (Belgium) Saartje Vandenbroucke (Belgium) 13 Belarus 0:04:34.264 Polina Pivovarova (Belarus) Ina Savenka (Belarus) Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Belarus) Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)

Women's Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 4 Nao Suzuki (Japan) 5 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 6 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 7 Jasmin Duehring (Canada) 8 Evgenia Augustinas (Russian Federation) 9 Rachele Barbieri (Italy) 10 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 11 Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 12 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 13 Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) 14 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 15 Lydia Gurley Ireland) 16 Christina Birch (United States of America) 17 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 18 Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spain) 19 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 20 Valentine Fortin (France) 21 Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) DNF Xiaojuan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.869 Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 2 France 0:00:43.389 Francois Pervis (France) Sebastien Vigier (France) Quentin Lafargue (France) 3 Germany 0:00:43.452 Robert Forstemann (Germany) Maximilian Levy (Germany) Joachim Eilers (Germany) 4 Great Britain 0:00:43.558 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) Ryan Owens (Great Britain) Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 5 New Zealand 0:00:43.736 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) Sam Webster (New Zealand) Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 6 Russian Federation 0:00:43.905 Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation) Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation) 7 Japan 0:00:44.240 Kazuki Amagai (Japan) Yudai Nitta (Japan) Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 8 Czech Republic 0:00:44.410 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) Martin Cechman (Czech Republic) Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) 9 China 0:00:44.524 Jianxin Li (China) Yongjia Luo (China) Wenjun Bi (China) 10 Spain 0:00:44.665 Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spain) Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 11 Colombia 0:00:44.137 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Ruben Dario Murillo Minota (Colombia) Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 12 Belarus 0:00:45.227 Yauhen Veramchuk (Belarus) Artsiom Zaitsau (Belarus) Uladzislau Novik (Belarus) REL Poland Rafal Sarnecki (Poland) Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:43.434 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) Philip Hindes (Great Britain) Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 New Zealand 0:00:44.146 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) Sam Webster (New Zealand) Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russian Federation 0:00:43.557 Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation) Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation) 2 Germany 0:00:43.594 Stefan Botticher (Germany) Maximilian Levy (Germany) Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:43.737 Francois Pervis (France) Sebastien Vigier (France) Michael D'almeida (France) REL Japan Kazuki Amagai (Japan) Yudai Nitta (Japan) Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Men's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:43.234 Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 2 Czech Republic 0:00:44.559 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) Martin Cechman (Czech Republic) Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)

Men's Team Sprint - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:42.700 Nils Van Thoenderdaal (Netherlands) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 2 Great Britain 0:00:43.200 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) Ryan Owens (Great Britain) Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Men's Team Sprint - Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 France 0:00:43.400 Francois Pervis (France) Sebastien Vigier (France) Quentin Lafargue (France) 4 Russian Federation 0:00:43.600 Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation) Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.640 Miriam Welte (Germany) Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 2 Russian Federation 0:00:32.739 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 3 China 0:00:33.210 Chaorui Song (China) Tianshi Zhong (China) 4 Netherlands 0:00:33.415 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) Hetty Van De Wouw (Netherlands) 5 Mexico 0:00:33.640 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 6 Great Britain 0:00:33.634 Lauren Bate (Great Britain) Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 7 New Zealand 0:00:33.666 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 8 Poland 0:00:33.867 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) Urszula Los (Poland) 9 Spain 0:00:33.939 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 10 United States 0:00:34.022 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) Mandy Marquardt (United States of America) 11 Italy 0:00:34.373 Miriam Vece (Italy) Elena Bissolati (Italy) 12 Republic of Korea 0:00:34.443 Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea) Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 13 Hong Kong, China 0:00:35.791 Jessica Hoi Yan (Hong Kong, China) Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) 14 India 0:00:36.086 Deborah Deborah (India) Alena Reji (India)

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 0:00:32.958 Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 2 Mexico 0:00:33.861 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:33.295 Chaorui Song (China) Tianshi Zhong (China) 2 Great Britain 0:00:33.623 Lauren Bate (Great Britain) Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia Federation 0:00:32.987 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 New Zealand 0:00:33.453 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Team Sprint - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.652 Miriam Welte (Germany) Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Poland 0:00:34.100 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)

Women's Team Sprint - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.605 Miriam Welte (Germany) Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Netherlands 0:00:33.124 Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)