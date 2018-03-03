Image 1 of 39 Annemiek van Vleuten, Chloe Dygert Owen and Kelly Catlin on the pursuit podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 39 Sprint world champion Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 3 of 39 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) up against Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 4 of 39 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 5 of 39 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) is pumped to have won his first elite rainbow jersey (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 6 of 39 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) up against Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 7 of 39 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 8 of 39 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) with silver (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 9 of 39 Chloe Dygert Owen (United States) rides to gold (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 10 of 39 Max Levy (Germany) celebrates (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 11 of 39 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) took silver in the IP (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 12 of 39 The sprint podium: Jack Carlin (Great Britain), Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) and Sebastien Vigier (France) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 13 of 39 The special Felt that Dygert rode to win gold (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 14 of 39 Omnium world champion Szymon Sajnok of Poland (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 15 of 39 Portugal's Ivo Oliveira warms up (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 16 of 39 Szymon Sajnok (Poland) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 17 of 39 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 18 of 39 The Polish squad celebrate Szymon Sajnok's omnium world title (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 19 of 39 The Danish duo of Amalie Dideriksen and Trine Schmidt in the madison (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 20 of 39 Ryan Owens (Great Britain) and Maximilian Levy (Germany) (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 21 of 39 Miriam Welte (Germany) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 22 of 39 Chloe Dygert Owen (USA) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 23 of 39 Chloe Dygert Owen (USA) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 24 of 39 Annemiek van Vleuten, Chloe Dygert Owen and Kelly Catlin on the pursuit podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 25 of 39 Sebastien Vigier (France) and Germany's Maximilian Levy compete in the men's sprint bronze medal race (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 26 of 39 Kelly Catlin (USA) rides to bronze in the individual pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 27 of 39 Kelly Catlin (USA) rides to bronze in the individual pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 28 of 39 Miriam Welte (Germany) rides to gold in the women's 500m (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 29 of 39 Chloe Dygert Owen (USA) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 30 of 39 Chloe Dygert Owen (USA) passes Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 31 of 39 Daria Shmeleva (Russia), Miriam Welte (Germany) and Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 32 of 39 Miriam Welte (Germany) with the 500m gold (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 33 of 39 The Women's Madison (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 34 of 39 Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald dominated the sprints in the Madison (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 35 of 39 Ireland's Lydia Boylan crashed during the Madison (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 36 of 39 Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald celebrate their Madison title (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 37 of 39 The women's Madison podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 38 of 39 Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald celebrate their Madison title (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 39 of 39 Peter van Schip (Netherlands) crashed in the Omnium (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Chloe Dygert Owen (United States) put on a display of complete domination in the women's individual pursuit, breaking the eight-year-old world record by two seconds and her nearest rivals by a lap en route to her fifth career world title on the track.

Dygert Owen qualified quickest, breaking her mentor Sarah Hammer's mark by two seconds and going over nine seconds quicker than Dutchwomen Annemiek van Vleuten to move onto the gold medal final. It was hardly a contest, with Van Vleuten lapped halfway through the race as Dygert Owen powered to another world record in 3:20.06.

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) and Kelly Catlin (USA) fought for the bronze medal in the finals in a far more evenly matched contest. Catlin was quickest out of the blocks, leading for the first lap before Brennauer surged ahead. The German kept a narrow lead for the next kilometre, but Catlin made a comeback in the second half.

Over the final 1500m, Catlin steadily nudged her advantage out, ending the race with a 1.262 margin of victory to secure the bronze medal.

"We had a little faster goal and I was really hoping to get that, but coming away with a little faster than my ride this morning is still great. I'm excited and ready to walk away to the next race to try and go faster," Dygert Owen said.

"It's really special, any time you can be in the rainbow stripes it's quite an honour. To be here again on the podium with another USA member is really awesome."

Men's Omnium

Poland's Szymon Sajnok claimed the victory in the men's Omnium, topping Dutch favourite Jan van Schip by a four-point margin after four events.

Simone Consonni (Italy) took the bronze medal a week after racing 'opening weekend' with his UAE Team Emirates road team.

Van Schip came out swinging in the opening Scratch race, winning the event over Japan's Eiya Hashimoto and Dan Holloway (USA). But in the Tempo race, Sajnok began his steady climb up the rankings, coming second to Portugal's Ivo Oliveira of Hagens Berman Axeon, with Team WIGGINS' Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) in third.

But the Elimination race proved to be critical, as Oliveira made a gaffe and was eliminated second and plummeted down the standings. Holloway and Stewart similarly slipped away, while Consonni went all in to survive until there were only three left, then had nothing more to give.

That left Van Schip against Sajnok, and the Dutchman had nothing left for the sprint after spending much of the race on the front.

Van Schip's fortunes did not improve in the points race, where he suffered a crash and missed out on earning points in the final sprint. The four points Sajnok claimed proved to be the winning margin.

Women's Madison

Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson netted gold in the women's Madison, taking out eight of the 12 sprints to finish with a massive 15 point margin of victory over Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters (Netherlands).

Letizia Paternoster and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) were third.

Defending champion Jolien D'Hoore, missing injured teammate Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), and partner Shari Bossuyt lost two laps and were never a factor.

Full Results

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (United States of America) 0:03:20.072 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) 0:03:29.319 3 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:32.485 4 Kelly Catlin (United States of America) 0:03:33.084 5 Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) 0:03:33.675 6 Kirstie James (New Zealand) 0:03:34.150 7 Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) 0:03:34.507 8 Silvia Valsecchi (Italy) 0:03:35.395 9 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 0:03:35.519 10 Gudrun Stock (Germany) 0:03:36.438 11 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) 0:03:36.475 12 Martina Alzini (Italy) 0:03:36.692 13 Bryony Botha (New Zealand) 0:03:38.065 14 Marion Borras (France) 0:03:38.392 15 Kinley Gibson (Canada) 0:03:39.328 16 Pia Pensaari (Finland) 0:03:39.517 17 Annelies Dom (Belgium) 0:03:40.781 18 Ina Savenka (Belarus) 0:03:40.882 19 Yuya Hashimoto (Japan) 0:03:43.676 20 Marie Le Net (France) 0:03:44.023 21 Nikola Rozynska (Poland) 0:03:51.359 22 Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China) 0:03:55.709

Women's Individual Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (United States of America) 0:03:20.060 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) 3 Kelly Catlin (United States of America) 0:03:34.658 4 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:35.920 5 Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)

Men's Omnium Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 2 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 3 Daniel Holloway (United States of America) 4 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 5 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 6 Simone Consonni (Italy) 7 Benjamin Thomas (France) 8 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 9 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 10 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 11 Szymon Sajnok (Poland) 12 Oliver Wood (Great Britain) 13 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 14 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 15 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 16 Felix English (Ireland) 17 Tomas Contte (Argentina) 18 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 19 Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation) 20 Aidan Caves (Canada) 21 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 22 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 23 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) 24 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Omnium Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 28 pts 2 Szymon Sajnok (Poland) 25 3 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 25 4 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 25 5 Simone Consonni (Italy) 23 6 Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation) 22 7 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 21 8 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 21 9 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 20 10 Oliver Wood (Great Britain) 11 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 12 Benjamin Thomas (France) 13 Aidan Caves (Canada) 14 Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 15 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 16 Daniel Holloway (United States of America) 17 Felix English (Ireland) 18 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 19 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 20 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 21 Tomas Contte (Argentina) 22 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 23 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 24 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)

Women's Madison Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald / Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 50 pts 2 Kirsten Wild / Amy Pieters (Netherlands) 35 3 Letizia Paternoster / Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) 20 4 Amalie Dideriksen / Trine Schmidt (Denmark) 18 5 Maria Novolodskaya / Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation) 14 6 Sofia Arreola Navarro / Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) -15 7 Laurie Berthon / Coralie Demay (France) -19 8 Ganna Solovei / Anna Nahirna (Ukraine) -20 9 Lydia Boylan / Lydia Gurley (Ireland) -20 10 Romy Kasper / Lisa Kullmer (Germany) -40 11 Lena Mettraux / Aline Seitz (Switzerland) -40 12 Jolien D'hoore / Shari Bossuyt (Belgium) -40 13 Michaela Drummond / Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) -60 14 Wiktoria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland) -60 15 Kimberly Geist / Kimberly Ann Zubris (United States) -60 DNF Stephanie Roorda / Jasmin Duehring (Canada) DNF Yumi Kajihara / Yuya Hashimoto

Women's 500m Time Trial Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:33.239 2 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:33.416 3 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:33.523 4 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:33.557 5 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:33.613 6 Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) 0:00:33.888 7 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:33.893 8 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:33.924 9 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:34.001 10 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:34.082 11 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:34.266 12 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:34.405 13 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:34.535 14 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 0:00:34.781 15 Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:34.888 16 Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea) 0:00:35.102 17 Mandy Marquardt (United States of America) 0:00:35.148 18 Jessica Hoi Yan (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:35.220 19 Chaorui Song (China) 0:00:35.333 20 Deborah Deborah (India) 0:00:35.706

Women's 500m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:33.150 2 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:33.237 3 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:33.484 4 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:33.487 5 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:33.609 6 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:33.996 7 Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) 0:00:34.179 8 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:34.242

Men's Omniun Points Race/Final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Szymon Sajnok (Poland) 111 pts 2 Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 107 3 Simone Consonni (Italy) 104 4 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 94 5 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 93 6 Oliver Wood (Great Britain) 90 7 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 87 8 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 86 9 Benjamin Thomas (France) 83 10 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 82 11 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 72 12 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 65 13 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 64 14 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 59 15 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 58 16 Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation) 58 17 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 57 18 Daniel Holloway (United States of America) 57 19 Felix English (Ireland) 39 20 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 28 21 Aidan Caves (Canada) 19 22 Tomas Contte (Argentina) 13 23 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 4 24 Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) -17