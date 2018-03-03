Dygert dominates with indivdual pursuit gold repeat
Britons win Madison, Welte nets 500m gold, Sajnok takes men's Omnium
Day 4: Women's 500m TT, Ind. Pursuit, Madison - Men's Sprint, Omnium
Chloe Dygert Owen (United States) put on a display of complete domination in the women's individual pursuit, breaking the eight-year-old world record by two seconds and her nearest rivals by a lap en route to her fifth career world title on the track.
Dygert Owen qualified quickest, breaking her mentor Sarah Hammer's mark by two seconds and going over nine seconds quicker than Dutchwomen Annemiek van Vleuten to move onto the gold medal final. It was hardly a contest, with Van Vleuten lapped halfway through the race as Dygert Owen powered to another world record in 3:20.06.
Lisa Brennauer (Germany) and Kelly Catlin (USA) fought for the bronze medal in the finals in a far more evenly matched contest. Catlin was quickest out of the blocks, leading for the first lap before Brennauer surged ahead. The German kept a narrow lead for the next kilometre, but Catlin made a comeback in the second half.
Over the final 1500m, Catlin steadily nudged her advantage out, ending the race with a 1.262 margin of victory to secure the bronze medal.
"We had a little faster goal and I was really hoping to get that, but coming away with a little faster than my ride this morning is still great. I'm excited and ready to walk away to the next race to try and go faster," Dygert Owen said.
"It's really special, any time you can be in the rainbow stripes it's quite an honour. To be here again on the podium with another USA member is really awesome."
Men's Omnium
Poland's Szymon Sajnok claimed the victory in the men's Omnium, topping Dutch favourite Jan van Schip by a four-point margin after four events.
Simone Consonni (Italy) took the bronze medal a week after racing 'opening weekend' with his UAE Team Emirates road team.
Van Schip came out swinging in the opening Scratch race, winning the event over Japan's Eiya Hashimoto and Dan Holloway (USA). But in the Tempo race, Sajnok began his steady climb up the rankings, coming second to Portugal's Ivo Oliveira of Hagens Berman Axeon, with Team WIGGINS' Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) in third.
But the Elimination race proved to be critical, as Oliveira made a gaffe and was eliminated second and plummeted down the standings. Holloway and Stewart similarly slipped away, while Consonni went all in to survive until there were only three left, then had nothing more to give.
That left Van Schip against Sajnok, and the Dutchman had nothing left for the sprint after spending much of the race on the front.
Van Schip's fortunes did not improve in the points race, where he suffered a crash and missed out on earning points in the final sprint. The four points Sajnok claimed proved to be the winning margin.
Women's Madison
Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson netted gold in the women's Madison, taking out eight of the 12 sprints to finish with a massive 15 point margin of victory over Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters (Netherlands).
Letizia Paternoster and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) were third.
Defending champion Jolien D'Hoore, missing injured teammate Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), and partner Shari Bossuyt lost two laps and were never a factor.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|0:03:20.072
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|0:03:29.319
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:32.485
|4
|Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
|0:03:33.084
|5
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
|0:03:33.675
|6
|Kirstie James (New Zealand)
|0:03:34.150
|7
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|0:03:34.507
|8
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|0:03:35.395
|9
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|0:03:35.519
|10
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|0:03:36.438
|11
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|0:03:36.475
|12
|Martina Alzini (Italy)
|0:03:36.692
|13
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|0:03:38.065
|14
|Marion Borras (France)
|0:03:38.392
|15
|Kinley Gibson (Canada)
|0:03:39.328
|16
|Pia Pensaari (Finland)
|0:03:39.517
|17
|Annelies Dom (Belgium)
|0:03:40.781
|18
|Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|0:03:40.882
|19
|Yuya Hashimoto (Japan)
|0:03:43.676
|20
|Marie Le Net (France)
|0:03:44.023
|21
|Nikola Rozynska (Poland)
|0:03:51.359
|22
|Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:55.709
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|0:03:20.060
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|3
|Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
|0:03:34.658
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:35.920
|5
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|2
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (United States of America)
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|5
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|6
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|8
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|9
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|10
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|11
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|12
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|13
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|14
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|15
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|16
|Felix English (Ireland)
|17
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|18
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|19
|Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
|20
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|21
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|22
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|23
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|24
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|28
|pts
|2
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|25
|3
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|25
|4
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|25
|5
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|23
|6
|Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
|22
|7
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|21
|8
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|21
|9
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|20
|10
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|11
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|12
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|13
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|14
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|15
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|16
|Daniel Holloway (United States of America)
|17
|Felix English (Ireland)
|18
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|19
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|20
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|21
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|22
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|23
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|24
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald / Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|50
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild / Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|35
|3
|Letizia Paternoster / Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|20
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen / Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
|18
|5
|Maria Novolodskaya / Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
|14
|6
|Sofia Arreola Navarro / Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|-15
|7
|Laurie Berthon / Coralie Demay (France)
|-19
|8
|Ganna Solovei / Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
|-20
|9
|Lydia Boylan / Lydia Gurley (Ireland)
|-20
|10
|Romy Kasper / Lisa Kullmer (Germany)
|-40
|11
|Lena Mettraux / Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|-40
|12
|Jolien D'hoore / Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
|-40
|13
|Michaela Drummond / Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|-60
|14
|Wiktoria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|-60
|15
|Kimberly Geist / Kimberly Ann Zubris (United States)
|-60
|DNF
|Stephanie Roorda / Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
|DNF
|Yumi Kajihara / Yuya Hashimoto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:33.239
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:33.416
|3
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|0:00:33.523
|4
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:33.557
|5
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:33.613
|6
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|0:00:33.888
|7
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:33.893
|8
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:33.924
|9
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:34.001
|10
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|0:00:34.082
|11
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0:00:34.266
|12
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|0:00:34.405
|13
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|0:00:34.535
|14
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|0:00:34.781
|15
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:34.888
|16
|Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea)
|0:00:35.102
|17
|Mandy Marquardt (United States of America)
|0:00:35.148
|18
|Jessica Hoi Yan (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:35.220
|19
|Chaorui Song (China)
|0:00:35.333
|20
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|0:00:35.706
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:33.150
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:33.237
|3
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:33.484
|4
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|0:00:33.487
|5
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:33.609
|6
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:33.996
|7
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|0:00:34.179
|8
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:34.242
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|111
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|107
|3
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|104
|4
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|94
|5
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|93
|6
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|90
|7
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|87
|8
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|86
|9
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|83
|10
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|82
|11
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|72
|12
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|65
|13
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|64
|14
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|59
|15
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|58
|16
|Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
|58
|17
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|57
|18
|Daniel Holloway (United States of America)
|57
|19
|Felix English (Ireland)
|39
|20
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|28
|21
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|19
|22
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|13
|23
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|4
|24
|Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
|-17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|4
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|5
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|6
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|7
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|8
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy