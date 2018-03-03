Trending

Dygert dominates with indivdual pursuit gold repeat

Britons win Madison, Welte nets 500m gold, Sajnok takes men's Omnium

Image 1 of 39

Annemiek van Vleuten, Chloe Dygert Owen and Kelly Catlin on the pursuit podium

Annemiek van Vleuten, Chloe Dygert Owen and Kelly Catlin on the pursuit podium
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 39

Sprint world champion Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Sprint world champion Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 3 of 39

Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) up against Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) up against Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 4 of 39

Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)

Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 5 of 39

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) is pumped to have won his first elite rainbow jersey

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) is pumped to have won his first elite rainbow jersey
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 6 of 39

Jack Carlin (Great Britain) up against Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand)

Jack Carlin (Great Britain) up against Eddie Dawkins (New Zealand)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 7 of 39

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 8 of 39

Jack Carlin (Great Britain) with silver

Jack Carlin (Great Britain) with silver
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 9 of 39

Chloe Dygert Owen (United States) rides to gold

Chloe Dygert Owen (United States) rides to gold
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 10 of 39

Max Levy (Germany) celebrates

Max Levy (Germany) celebrates
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 11 of 39

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) took silver in the IP

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) took silver in the IP
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 12 of 39

The sprint podium: Jack Carlin (Great Britain), Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) and Sebastien Vigier (France)

The sprint podium: Jack Carlin (Great Britain), Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) and Sebastien Vigier (France)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 13 of 39

The special Felt that Dygert rode to win gold

The special Felt that Dygert rode to win gold
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 14 of 39

Omnium world champion Szymon Sajnok of Poland

Omnium world champion Szymon Sajnok of Poland
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 15 of 39

Portugal's Ivo Oliveira warms up

Portugal's Ivo Oliveira warms up
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 16 of 39

Szymon Sajnok (Poland)

Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 17 of 39

Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)

Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 18 of 39

The Polish squad celebrate Szymon Sajnok's omnium world title

The Polish squad celebrate Szymon Sajnok's omnium world title
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 19 of 39

The Danish duo of Amalie Dideriksen and Trine Schmidt in the madison

The Danish duo of Amalie Dideriksen and Trine Schmidt in the madison
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 20 of 39

Ryan Owens (Great Britain) and Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Ryan Owens (Great Britain) and Maximilian Levy (Germany)
(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)
Image 21 of 39

Miriam Welte (Germany)

Miriam Welte (Germany)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 22 of 39

Chloe Dygert Owen (USA)

Chloe Dygert Owen (USA)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 23 of 39

Chloe Dygert Owen (USA)

Chloe Dygert Owen (USA)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 24 of 39

Annemiek van Vleuten, Chloe Dygert Owen and Kelly Catlin on the pursuit podium

Annemiek van Vleuten, Chloe Dygert Owen and Kelly Catlin on the pursuit podium
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 25 of 39

Sebastien Vigier (France) and Germany's Maximilian Levy compete in the men's sprint bronze medal race

Sebastien Vigier (France) and Germany's Maximilian Levy compete in the men's sprint bronze medal race
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 26 of 39

Kelly Catlin (USA) rides to bronze in the individual pursuit

Kelly Catlin (USA) rides to bronze in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 27 of 39

Kelly Catlin (USA) rides to bronze in the individual pursuit

Kelly Catlin (USA) rides to bronze in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 28 of 39

Miriam Welte (Germany) rides to gold in the women's 500m

Miriam Welte (Germany) rides to gold in the women's 500m
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 29 of 39

Chloe Dygert Owen (USA)

Chloe Dygert Owen (USA)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 30 of 39

Chloe Dygert Owen (USA) passes Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

Chloe Dygert Owen (USA) passes Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 31 of 39

Daria Shmeleva (Russia), Miriam Welte (Germany) and Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Daria Shmeleva (Russia), Miriam Welte (Germany) and Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 32 of 39

Miriam Welte (Germany) with the 500m gold

Miriam Welte (Germany) with the 500m gold
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 33 of 39

The Women's Madison

The Women's Madison
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 34 of 39

Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald dominated the sprints in the Madison

Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald dominated the sprints in the Madison
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 35 of 39

Ireland's Lydia Boylan crashed during the Madison

Ireland's Lydia Boylan crashed during the Madison
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 36 of 39

Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald celebrate their Madison title

Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald celebrate their Madison title
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 37 of 39

The women's Madison podium

The women's Madison podium
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 38 of 39

Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald celebrate their Madison title

Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald celebrate their Madison title
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 39 of 39

Peter van Schip (Netherlands) crashed in the Omnium

Peter van Schip (Netherlands) crashed in the Omnium
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Chloe Dygert Owen (United States) put on a display of complete domination in the women's individual pursuit, breaking the eight-year-old world record by two seconds and her nearest rivals by a lap en route to her fifth career world title on the track.

Dygert Owen qualified quickest, breaking her mentor Sarah Hammer's mark by two seconds and going over nine seconds quicker than Dutchwomen Annemiek van Vleuten to move onto the gold medal final. It was hardly a contest, with Van Vleuten lapped halfway through the race as Dygert Owen powered to another world record in 3:20.06.

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) and Kelly Catlin (USA) fought for the bronze medal in the finals in a far more evenly matched contest. Catlin was quickest out of the blocks, leading for the first lap before Brennauer surged ahead. The German kept a narrow lead for the next kilometre, but Catlin made a comeback in the second half.

Over the final 1500m, Catlin steadily nudged her advantage out, ending the race with a 1.262 margin of victory to secure the bronze medal.

"We had a little faster goal and I was really hoping to get that, but coming away with a little faster than my ride this morning is still great. I'm excited and ready to walk away to the next race to try and go faster," Dygert Owen said.

"It's really special, any time you can be in the rainbow stripes it's quite an honour. To be here again on the podium with another USA member is really awesome."

Men's Omnium

Poland's Szymon Sajnok claimed the victory in the men's Omnium, topping Dutch favourite Jan van Schip by a four-point margin after four events.

Simone Consonni (Italy) took the bronze medal a week after racing 'opening weekend' with his UAE Team Emirates road team.

Van Schip came out swinging in the opening Scratch race, winning the event over Japan's Eiya Hashimoto and Dan Holloway (USA). But in the Tempo race, Sajnok began his steady climb up the rankings, coming second to Portugal's Ivo Oliveira of Hagens Berman Axeon, with Team WIGGINS' Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) in third.

But the Elimination race proved to be critical, as Oliveira made a gaffe and was eliminated second and plummeted down the standings. Holloway and Stewart similarly slipped away, while Consonni went all in to survive until there were only three left, then had nothing more to give.

That left Van Schip against Sajnok, and the Dutchman had nothing left for the sprint after spending much of the race on the front.

Van Schip's fortunes did not improve in the points race, where he suffered a crash and missed out on earning points in the final sprint. The four points Sajnok claimed proved to be the winning margin.

Women's Madison

Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson netted gold in the women's Madison, taking out eight of the 12 sprints to finish with a massive 15 point margin of victory over Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters (Netherlands).

Letizia Paternoster and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy) were third.

Defending champion Jolien D'Hoore, missing injured teammate Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), and partner Shari Bossuyt lost two laps and were never a factor.

Full Results

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (United States of America)0:03:20.072
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)0:03:29.319
3Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:32.485
4Kelly Catlin (United States of America)0:03:33.084
5Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)0:03:33.675
6Kirstie James (New Zealand)0:03:34.150
7Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)0:03:34.507
8Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)0:03:35.395
9Emily Nelson (Great Britain)0:03:35.519
10Gudrun Stock (Germany)0:03:36.438
11Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)0:03:36.475
12Martina Alzini (Italy)0:03:36.692
13Bryony Botha (New Zealand)0:03:38.065
14Marion Borras (France)0:03:38.392
15Kinley Gibson (Canada)0:03:39.328
16Pia Pensaari (Finland)0:03:39.517
17Annelies Dom (Belgium)0:03:40.781
18Ina Savenka (Belarus)0:03:40.882
19Yuya Hashimoto (Japan)0:03:43.676
20Marie Le Net (France)0:03:44.023
21Nikola Rozynska (Poland)0:03:51.359
22Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)0:03:55.709

Women's Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (United States of America)0:03:20.060
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
3Kelly Catlin (United States of America)0:03:34.658
4Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:35.920
5Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)

Men's Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
2Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
3Daniel Holloway (United States of America)
4Christos Volikakis (Greece)
5Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
6Simone Consonni (Italy)
7Benjamin Thomas (France)
8Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
9Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
10Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
11Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
12Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
13Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
14Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
15Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
16Felix English (Ireland)
17Tomas Contte (Argentina)
18Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
19Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
20Aidan Caves (Canada)
21Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
22Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
23Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)
24Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Omnium Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)28pts
2Szymon Sajnok (Poland)25
3Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)25
4Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)25
5Simone Consonni (Italy)23
6Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)22
7Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)21
8Maximilian Beyer (Germany)21
9Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)20
10Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
11Christos Volikakis (Greece)
12Benjamin Thomas (France)
13Aidan Caves (Canada)
14Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
15Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
16Daniel Holloway (United States of America)
17Felix English (Ireland)
18Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
19Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
20Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
21Tomas Contte (Argentina)
22Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
23Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
24Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)

Women's Madison Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald / Emily Nelson (Great Britain)50pts
2Kirsten Wild / Amy Pieters (Netherlands)35
3Letizia Paternoster / Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)20
4Amalie Dideriksen / Trine Schmidt (Denmark)18
5Maria Novolodskaya / Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)14
6Sofia Arreola Navarro / Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)-15
7Laurie Berthon / Coralie Demay (France)-19
8Ganna Solovei / Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)-20
9Lydia Boylan / Lydia Gurley (Ireland)-20
10Romy Kasper / Lisa Kullmer (Germany)-40
11Lena Mettraux / Aline Seitz (Switzerland)-40
12Jolien D'hoore / Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)-40
13Michaela Drummond / Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)-60
14Wiktoria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland)-60
15Kimberly Geist / Kimberly Ann Zubris (United States)-60
DNFStephanie Roorda / Jasmin Duehring (Canada)
DNFYumi Kajihara / Yuya Hashimoto

Women's 500m Time Trial Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:33.239
2Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.416
3Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)0:00:33.523
4Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:33.557
5Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:33.613
6Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)0:00:33.888
7Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:33.893
8Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:33.924
9Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:34.001
10Liubov Basova (Ukraine)0:00:34.082
11Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:34.266
12Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)0:00:34.405
13Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:34.535
14Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)0:00:34.781
15Miriam Vece (Italy)0:00:34.888
16Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea)0:00:35.102
17Mandy Marquardt (United States of America)0:00:35.148
18Jessica Hoi Yan (Hong Kong, China)0:00:35.220
19Chaorui Song (China)0:00:35.333
20Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:35.706

Women's 500m Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.150
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:33.237
3Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:33.484
4Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)0:00:33.487
5Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:33.609
6Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:33.996
7Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)0:00:34.179
8Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:34.242

Men's Omniun Points Race/Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Szymon Sajnok (Poland)111pts
2Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)107
3Simone Consonni (Italy)104
4Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)94
5Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)93
6Oliver Wood (Great Britain)90
7Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)87
8Niklas Larsen (Denmark)86
9Benjamin Thomas (France)83
10Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)82
11Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)72
12Christos Volikakis (Greece)65
13Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)64
14Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)59
15Maximilian Beyer (Germany)58
16Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)58
17Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)57
18Daniel Holloway (United States of America)57
19Felix English (Ireland)39
20Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)28
21Aidan Caves (Canada)19
22Tomas Contte (Argentina)13
23Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)4
24Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic)-17

Men's Individual sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
3Sebastien Vigier (France)
4Maximilian Levy (Germany)
5Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
6Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
7Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
8Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

 

