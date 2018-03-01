Trending

UCI Track Worlds Day 2: British men, US women take team pursuit gold

Karaliok wins men's Scratch; Zapata takes men's Keirin

Image 1 of 47

USA's team members compete in the women's pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 47

Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates his gold medal on the podium after the men's Keirin final

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 3 of 47

Silver medallist Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata, gold medallist Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates and bronze medallist Germany's Maximilian Levy

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 4 of 47

Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates his gold medal on the podium after the men's Keirin final

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 5 of 47

US women's team pursuit squad on the podium after winning the gold medal at the 2018 Track World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 6 of 47

Great Britain's team members compete in the men's Team Pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 7 of 47

Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates after winning the men's Keirin final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 8 of 47

USA's team members cross the finish line to win the women's pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 9 of 47

Great Britain's team members (L-R) Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy and Kian Emadi pose on the podium after winning the men's Team Pursuit

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 10 of 47

Silver medallist Italy's Michele Scartezzini, gold medallist Belarus' Yauheni Karaliok, and bronze medallist Belarus' Yauheni Karaliok pose on the podium after the men's Scratch final

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 11 of 47

Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates after winning the men's Keirin final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 12 of 47

USA's team members compete in the women's pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 13 of 47

Great Britain's team members in the women's pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 14 of 47

Italy's team members compete in the women's pursuit bronze medal race during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 15 of 47

Canada's team members compete in the women's pursuit bronze medal race during the UCI Track Cycling World Championship

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 47

Belarus' Yauheni Karaliok celebrates after winning the men's Scratch final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 17 of 47

Belarus' Yauheni Karaliok celebrates after winning the men's Scratch final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 18 of 47

Cyclists take part in the men's Scratch final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 19 of 47

Cyclists take part in the men's Scratch final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 20 of 47

France's Mathilde Gros takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 21 of 47

Great Britain's team members compete in the men's Team Pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 22 of 47

Great Britain's team members celebrate after winning the men's Team Pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championship

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 23 of 47

Denmark's team members compete in the men's Team Pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 24 of 47

Great Britain's team members compete in the men's Team Pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 25 of 47

Germany's riders compete in the women's Team Pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 26 of 47

Cyclists take part in the men's Scratch final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 27 of 47

Mathilde Gros of France takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 28 of 47

New Zealand's Natasha Hansen takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 29 of 47

New Zealand's Natasha Hansen takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 30 of 47

Stephanie Morton of Australia takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 31 of 47

Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 32 of 47

Germany's Kristina Vogel takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 33 of 47

Lithuanian cyclist Vasilijus Lendel, Germany's Maximilian Levy and Japanese's Yuta Wakimoto compete in the first round of the men's Keirin

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 34 of 47

Yufang Guo of China takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 35 of 47

Belgium's Nicky Degrendele takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 36 of 47

Shanne Baspenninck of Netherlands takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 37 of 47

Britain's Katy Marchant takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 38 of 47

Italy's team members react as they cross the finish line to win the men's Team Pursuit bronze medal race during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 39 of 47

Germany's Maximilian Dornbach, South Africa's Jean Spies, Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata and New Zealand's Edward Dawkins take part in the Men's Keirin

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 40 of 47

France's Mathilde Gros (L) is beaten by Netherland's Laurine van Riessen during the women's Sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 41 of 47

France's Francois Pervis reacts after failing in the first round of the men's Keirin during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 42 of 47

France's Mathilde Gros takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 43 of 47

France's Mathilde Gros takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 44 of 47

Germany's Miriam Welte takes part in a qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 45 of 47

Spain's Tania Calvo Barbero takes part in the qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 46 of 47

Mandy Marquardt of the US takes part in the qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 47 of 47

Belgium's Nicky Degrendele takes part in the qualifying round for the women's sprint during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Great Britain captured gold in the men's Team Pursuit Thursday in Alpedoorn, taking down Denmark in the final by less than two seconds to win their first rainbow jerseys in the discipline since beating Australia in 2012.

Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield powered the team through qualifying to the finals, setting the quickest time in qualifying and then beating Germany to make the finals. Denmark squeaked past Italy to set up the gold-medal match.

"Wow! I am gobsmacked," Tanfield said. "So stoked that we pulled off the win. We keep going and the results keep coming. We all rode so well together that you would think we had been riding as a team for months not just a few weeks. It was such an honour to ride in British team colours, and I am really looking forward to the individual pursuit tomorrow."

In the race for bronze, Italy took down Germany by just under two seconds.

In the women's event, the US repeated their rainbow jersey performance from 2017, beating Great Britain into silver by just over one second. The team of Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Kelly Catlin and Kimberly Geist started off fast, slowed a bit in the middle and then powered to the win.

In the race for Bronze, Italy beat Canada by nearly three seconds.

Men's Scratch Race

In the men's Scratch Race, Yauheni Karaliok of Belarus joined Italy's Michele Scartezzini and Australia's Callum Scotson in a move that lapped the field, then he beat his two fellow escapees to take the victory and the rainbow jersey. Scartezzini finished second for silver, with Scotson rounding out the podium.

Men's Keirin

Colombian Fabian Hernando Puertas, silver medalist last year, took the rainbow jersey in the keirin final ahead of silver medalist Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata and bronze winner Maximilian Levy of Germany.

Puertas won his heat in the first round and finished third in the second round, setting himself up for a spot in the finale.

Women's Sprint

After a day of qualifying and quarterfinal heats, the women sprinters paired themselves down to just four riders ready to compete for the podium on Friday. Australia's Stephanie Morton will face Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee in the first semi-final heat, followed by a German pairing of Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Kristina Vogel.

Vogel, the reigning world champion, set the third-best qualifying time behind Morton and Grabosch, but she fought her way to the semi-finals by beating New Zealand's Natasha Hansen in the 1/8 finals and Netherlands' Laurine van Riessen in the quarterfinals.  Morton beat Lithuania's Simona Krupeckaite to nake the semi-finals, while Grabosch beat Netherlands' Shanne Braspennincx and Lee defeated Russia's Daria Shmeleva.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:53.389
Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
2Denmark0:03:55.232
Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
Julius Johansen (Denmark)
Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Italy0:03:54.606
Simone Consonni (Italy)
Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
Francesco Lamon (Italy)
4Germany0:03:56.594
Nils Schomber (Germany)
Felix Gross (Germany)
Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
Kersten Thiele (Germany)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:04:24.369
Gudrun Stock (Germany)
Charlotte Becker (Germany)
Franziska Brausse (Germany)
Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
2France0:04:27.273
Laurie Berthon (France)
Coralie Demay (France)
Marion Borras (France)
Marie Le Net (France)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:04:21.780
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
2Poland0:04:32.169
Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
Lucja Pietrzak (Poland)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:19.397
Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
2Italy0:04:20.647
Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:04:16.340
Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
Kimberly Geist (United States of America)
2New Zealand0:04:25.384
Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:04:15.669
Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
Kimberly Geist (United States of America)
2Great Britain0:04:16.980
Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
Emily Nelson (Great Britain)

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Italy0:04:20.202
Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
4Canada0:04:23.216
Allison Beveridge (Canada)
Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
Stephanie Roorda (Canada)

Women's Sprints - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:10.645
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)0:00:00.068
3Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:00.165
4Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:00.253
5Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:00.264
6Mathilde Gros (France)0:00:00.293
7Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)0:00:00.304
8Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:00.330
9Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:00.352
10Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:00.356
11Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)0:00:00.368
12Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)0:00:00.402
13Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:00.409
14Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:00.443
15Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:00.445
16Liubov Basova (Ukraine)0:00:00.456
17Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:00.481
18Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)0:00:00.517
19Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)0:00:00.524
20Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:00.594
21Madalyn Godby (United States of America)0:00:00.602
22Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)0:00:00.603
23Emma Cumming (New Zealand)0:00:00.648
24Robyn Stewart Ireland)0:00:00.715
25Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)0:00:00.721
26Amelia Walsh (Canada)0:00:00.738
27Yufang Guo (China)0:00:00.775
28Kayono Maeda (Japan)0:00:00.801
29Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)0:00:00.804
30Mandy Marquardt (United States of America)0:00:00.842
31Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)0:00:00.905
32Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)0:00:01.059
33Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea)0:00:01.125

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Yufang Guo (China)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Amelia Walsh (Canada)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Robyn Stewart Ireland)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miriam Welte (Germany)
2Emma Cumming (New Zealand)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
2Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Madalyn Godby (United States of America)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
3Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
4Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
5Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)
2Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
3Yudai Nitta (Japan)
4Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
5Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
3Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
4Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
5Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
3Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
4Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
5Francois Pervis (France)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
3Hugo Barrette (Canada)
4David Sojka (Czech Republic)
5Quentin Lafargue (France)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)
2Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
3Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Francois Pervis (France)
4David Sojka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hugo Barrette (Canada)
2Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
3Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
4Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
3Sam Webster (New Zealand)
4Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
4Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
3Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
4Quentin Lafargue (France)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
3Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:10.167
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)
3Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)
4Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
5Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
6Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)0:00:10.200
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
3Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
4Hugo Barrette (Canada)
5Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
6Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's Keirin - Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)0:00:10.184
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
3Maximilian Levy (Germany)
4Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
5Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
6Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin - Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:10.173
8Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
9Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
10Hugo Barrette (Canada)
11Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
12Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
2Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
3Callum Scotson (Australia)
4Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
5Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
6Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
7Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain)
8Christos Volikakis (Greece)
9Andreas Muller (Austria)
10Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
11Adrien Garel (France)
12Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
13Marc Potts (Ireland)
14Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
15Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
16Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation)
17Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
18Filip Taragel (Slovakia)
19Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
20Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
21Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
DNFYacine Chalel (Algeria)
DNFJiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)

 

