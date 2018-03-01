Image 1 of 47 USA's team members compete in the women's pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 47 Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates his gold medal on the podium after the men's Keirin final (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 47 Silver medallist Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata, gold medallist Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates and bronze medallist Germany's Maximilian Levy (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 47 Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata celebrates his gold medal on the podium after the men's Keirin final (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 47 US women's team pursuit squad on the podium after winning the gold medal at the 2018 Track World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 6 of 47 Great Britain's team members compete in the men's Team Pursuit Great Britain captured gold in the men's Team Pursuit Thursday in Alpedoorn, taking down Denmark in the final by less than two seconds to win their first rainbow jerseys in the discipline since beating Australia in 2012.

Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield powered the team through qualifying to the finals, setting the quickest time in qualifying and then beating Germany to make the finals. Denmark squeaked past Italy to set up the gold-medal match.

"Wow! I am gobsmacked," Tanfield said. "So stoked that we pulled off the win. We keep going and the results keep coming. We all rode so well together that you would think we had been riding as a team for months not just a few weeks. It was such an honour to ride in British team colours, and I am really looking forward to the individual pursuit tomorrow."

In the race for bronze, Italy took down Germany by just under two seconds.

In the women's event, the US repeated their rainbow jersey performance from 2017, beating Great Britain into silver by just over one second. The team of Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Kelly Catlin and Kimberly Geist started off fast, slowed a bit in the middle and then powered to the win.

In the race for Bronze, Italy beat Canada by nearly three seconds.

Men's Scratch Race

In the men's Scratch Race, Yauheni Karaliok of Belarus joined Italy's Michele Scartezzini and Australia's Callum Scotson in a move that lapped the field, then he beat his two fellow escapees to take the victory and the rainbow jersey. Scartezzini finished second for silver, with Scotson rounding out the podium.

Men's Keirin

Colombian Fabian Hernando Puertas, silver medalist last year, took the rainbow jersey in the keirin final ahead of silver medalist Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata and bronze winner Maximilian Levy of Germany.

Puertas won his heat in the first round and finished third in the second round, setting himself up for a spot in the finale.

Women's Sprint

After a day of qualifying and quarterfinal heats, the women sprinters paired themselves down to just four riders ready to compete for the podium on Friday. Australia's Stephanie Morton will face Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee in the first semi-final heat, followed by a German pairing of Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Kristina Vogel.

Vogel, the reigning world champion, set the third-best qualifying time behind Morton and Grabosch, but she fought her way to the semi-finals by beating New Zealand's Natasha Hansen in the 1/8 finals and Netherlands' Laurine van Riessen in the quarterfinals. Morton beat Lithuania's Simona Krupeckaite to nake the semi-finals, while Grabosch beat Netherlands' Shanne Braspennincx and Lee defeated Russia's Daria Shmeleva.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:53.389 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) Kian Emadi (Great Britain) Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) 2 Denmark 0:03:55.232 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) Julius Johansen (Denmark) Frederik Madsen (Denmark) Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Italy 0:03:54.606 Simone Consonni (Italy) Liam Bertazzo (Italy) Filippo Ganna (Italy) Francesco Lamon (Italy) 4 Germany 0:03:56.594 Nils Schomber (Germany) Felix Gross (Germany) Theo Reinhardt (Germany) Kersten Thiele (Germany)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:04:24.369 Gudrun Stock (Germany) Charlotte Becker (Germany) Franziska Brausse (Germany) Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 2 France 0:04:27.273 Laurie Berthon (France) Coralie Demay (France) Marion Borras (France) Marie Le Net (France)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:04:21.780 Allison Beveridge (Canada) Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 2 Poland 0:04:32.169 Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland) Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland) Lucja Pietrzak (Poland)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:19.397 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Laura Kenny (Great Britain) Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) 2 Italy 0:04:20.647 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) Letizia Paternoster (Italy) Silvia Valsecchi (Italy) Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)

Women's Team Pursuit - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:04:16.340 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) Kelly Catlin (United States of America) Chloe Dygert (United States of America) Kimberly Geist (United States of America) 2 New Zealand 0:04:25.384 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) Bryony Botha (New Zealand) Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:04:15.669 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) Kelly Catlin (United States of America) Chloe Dygert (United States of America) Kimberly Geist (United States of America) 2 Great Britain 0:04:16.980 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Laura Kenny (Great Britain) Emily Nelson (Great Britain)

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Italy 0:04:20.202 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) Letizia Paternoster (Italy) Silvia Valsecchi (Italy) Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) 4 Canada 0:04:23.216 Allison Beveridge (Canada) Ariane Bonhomme (Canada) Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) Stephanie Roorda (Canada)

Women's Sprints - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:10.645 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:00.068 3 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:00.165 4 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.253 5 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:00.264 6 Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:00.293 7 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 0:00:00.304 8 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:00.330 9 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.352 10 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:00.356 11 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:00.368 12 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:00.402 13 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.409 14 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:00.443 15 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:00.445 16 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.456 17 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:00.481 18 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 0:00:00.517 19 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea) 0:00:00.524 20 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:00.594 21 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 0:00:00.602 22 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 0:00:00.603 23 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) 0:00:00.648 24 Robyn Stewart Ireland) 0:00:00.715 25 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:00.721 26 Amelia Walsh (Canada) 0:00:00.738 27 Yufang Guo (China) 0:00:00.775 28 Kayono Maeda (Japan) 0:00:00.801 29 Julita Jagodzinska (Poland) 0:00:00.804 30 Mandy Marquardt (United States of America) 0:00:00.842 31 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 0:00:00.905 32 Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:01.059 33 Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea) 0:00:01.125

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Kayono Maeda (Japan)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mathilde Gros (France) 2 Yufang Guo (China)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 2 Amelia Walsh (Canada)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2 Robyn Stewart Ireland)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 2 Emma Cumming (New Zealand)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 2 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprints - 1/16 Finals, Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Madalyn Godby (United States of America)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 3 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 4 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 5 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 2 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 3 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 4 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 5 Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 2 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 3 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 4 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 5 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 3 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 4 Patryk Rajkowski (Poland) 5 Francois Pervis (France)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 2 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 3 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 4 David Sojka (Czech Republic) 5 Quentin Lafargue (France)

Men's Keirin - First Round, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia) 2 Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 3 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3 Francois Pervis (France) 4 David Sojka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 2 Patryk Rajkowski (Poland) 3 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 4 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 2 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 3 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 4 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 3 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 4 Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 3 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 4 Quentin Lafargue (France)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 3 Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.167 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 3 Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia) 4 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 5 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 6 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 0:00:10.200 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 3 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 4 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 5 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 6 Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's Keirin - Final 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia) 0:00:10.184 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 3 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 4 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 5 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 6 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin - Final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:10.173 8 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 9 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 10 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 11 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 12 Joachim Eilers (Germany)