UCI Track Worlds Day 2: British men, US women take team pursuit gold
Karaliok wins men's Scratch; Zapata takes men's Keirin
Day 2: Women's Sprint, Men's Keirin - Team Pursuit Final, Men's Scratch Race
Great Britain captured gold in the men's Team Pursuit Thursday in Alpedoorn, taking down Denmark in the final by less than two seconds to win their first rainbow jerseys in the discipline since beating Australia in 2012.
Related Articles
Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield powered the team through qualifying to the finals, setting the quickest time in qualifying and then beating Germany to make the finals. Denmark squeaked past Italy to set up the gold-medal match.
"Wow! I am gobsmacked," Tanfield said. "So stoked that we pulled off the win. We keep going and the results keep coming. We all rode so well together that you would think we had been riding as a team for months not just a few weeks. It was such an honour to ride in British team colours, and I am really looking forward to the individual pursuit tomorrow."
In the race for bronze, Italy took down Germany by just under two seconds.
In the women's event, the US repeated their rainbow jersey performance from 2017, beating Great Britain into silver by just over one second. The team of Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Kelly Catlin and Kimberly Geist started off fast, slowed a bit in the middle and then powered to the win.
In the race for Bronze, Italy beat Canada by nearly three seconds.
Men's Scratch Race
In the men's Scratch Race, Yauheni Karaliok of Belarus joined Italy's Michele Scartezzini and Australia's Callum Scotson in a move that lapped the field, then he beat his two fellow escapees to take the victory and the rainbow jersey. Scartezzini finished second for silver, with Scotson rounding out the podium.
Men's Keirin
Colombian Fabian Hernando Puertas, silver medalist last year, took the rainbow jersey in the keirin final ahead of silver medalist Japan's Tomoyuki Kawabata and bronze winner Maximilian Levy of Germany.
Puertas won his heat in the first round and finished third in the second round, setting himself up for a spot in the finale.
Women's Sprint
After a day of qualifying and quarterfinal heats, the women sprinters paired themselves down to just four riders ready to compete for the podium on Friday. Australia's Stephanie Morton will face Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee in the first semi-final heat, followed by a German pairing of Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Kristina Vogel.
Vogel, the reigning world champion, set the third-best qualifying time behind Morton and Grabosch, but she fought her way to the semi-finals by beating New Zealand's Natasha Hansen in the 1/8 finals and Netherlands' Laurine van Riessen in the quarterfinals. Morton beat Lithuania's Simona Krupeckaite to nake the semi-finals, while Grabosch beat Netherlands' Shanne Braspennincx and Lee defeated Russia's Daria Shmeleva.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:53.389
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain)
|2
|Denmark
|0:03:55.232
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|Frederik Madsen (Denmark)
|Casper Von Folsach (Denmark)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Italy
|0:03:54.606
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|4
|Germany
|0:03:56.594
|Nils Schomber (Germany)
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:04:24.369
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|Charlotte Becker (Germany)
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|2
|France
|0:04:27.273
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|Coralie Demay (France)
|Marion Borras (France)
|Marie Le Net (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:04:21.780
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|2
|Poland
|0:04:32.169
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Poland)
|Lucja Pietrzak (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:19.397
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|2
|Italy
|0:04:20.647
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United States
|0:04:16.340
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
|Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|Kimberly Geist (United States of America)
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:25.384
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|Bryony Botha (New Zealand)
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United States
|0:04:15.669
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|Kelly Catlin (United States of America)
|Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|Kimberly Geist (United States of America)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:16.980
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
|Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Italy
|0:04:20.202
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|Silvia Valsecchi (Italy)
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|4
|Canada
|0:04:23.216
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:10.645
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|0:00:00.068
|3
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:00.165
|4
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.253
|5
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:00.264
|6
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|0:00:00.293
|7
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.304
|8
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:00.330
|9
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.352
|10
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:00.356
|11
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.368
|12
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:00.402
|13
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.409
|14
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.443
|15
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.445
|16
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.456
|17
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:00.481
|18
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|0:00:00.517
|19
|Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
|0:00:00.524
|20
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0:00:00.594
|21
|Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
|0:00:00.602
|22
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|0:00:00.603
|23
|Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.648
|24
|Robyn Stewart Ireland)
|0:00:00.715
|25
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:00.721
|26
|Amelia Walsh (Canada)
|0:00:00.738
|27
|Yufang Guo (China)
|0:00:00.775
|28
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|0:00:00.801
|29
|Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
|0:00:00.804
|30
|Mandy Marquardt (United States of America)
|0:00:00.842
|31
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|0:00:00.905
|32
|Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:01.059
|33
|Wongyeong Kim (Republic of Korea)
|0:00:01.125
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Yufang Guo (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|2
|Amelia Walsh (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Robyn Stewart Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|2
|Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|2
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|3
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|4
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|5
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|2
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|4
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|5
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|3
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|4
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|5
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|3
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|4
|Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
|5
|Francois Pervis (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|3
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|4
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|5
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)
|2
|Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
|3
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|3
|Francois Pervis (France)
|4
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|2
|Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
|3
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|4
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|3
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|4
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|3
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|4
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|3
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|4
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.167
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|3
|Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)
|4
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|5
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|6
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.200
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|3
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|4
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|5
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|6
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata (Colombia)
|0:00:10.184
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|3
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|4
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|5
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|6
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:10.173
|8
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|9
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|10
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|11
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|12
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|2
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|3
|Callum Scotson (Australia)
|4
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|5
|Rui Oliveira (Portugal)
|6
|Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
|7
|Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain)
|8
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|9
|Andreas Muller (Austria)
|10
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|11
|Adrien Garel (France)
|12
|Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
|13
|Marc Potts (Ireland)
|14
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|15
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|16
|Maksim Piskunov (Russian Federation)
|17
|Thomas Sexton (New Zealand)
|18
|Filip Taragel (Slovakia)
|19
|Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
|20
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|21
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|DNF
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|DNF
|Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy