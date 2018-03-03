Dygert Owen smashes Hammer's individual pursuit world record

Image 1 of 5 Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit world title in Hong Kong 2017 (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Chloe Dygert en route to winning the individual pursuit at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships Image 3 of 5 American Sarah Hammer took the omnium points race win by lapping the field twice. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 5 Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit world title in Hong Kong 2017 (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 5 Chloe Dygert (United States of America) wears the world champion's jersey after winning the junior women's time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

American Chloe Dygert Owen smashed the world record for the women's 3000-meter individual pursuit in the qualifying round of the event at the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands on Saturday.

The 21-year-old clocked a 3:20.072 during qualifying in the sea-level velodrome. That's 2.19 seconds faster than Sarah Hammer's time, which has stood as the world record since it was set at altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico on May 11, 2010. In the final, Dygert went slightly quicker, lapping Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) to claim the gold medal with a time of 3:20.06.

In qualifying Dygert Owen was also slightly delayed by lapping Great Britain's Eleanor Dickinson halfway through the heat.

"We had a little faster goal and I was really hoping to get that, but coming away with a little faster than my ride this morning is still great. I'm excited and ready to walk away to the next race to try and go faster," Dygert Owen said after repeating as world champion.

"It's really special, any time you can be in the rainbow stripes it's quite an honor." Dygert Owen's compatriot Kelly Catlin topped Lisa Brennauer (Germany) for the bronze medal. "To be here again on the podium with another USA member is really awesome."

Dygert Owen now has five rainbow jerseys on the track including her three in the team pursuit, along with two junior titles on the road in 2015.

"I work really hard for it. I've had a lot of great supporters on my team. I'm proud and excited for it."