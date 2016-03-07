Great Britain tops London Track World Championships medal table

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions Image 2 of 5 Laura Trott celebrates her second world title of the championships (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 3 of 5 Joachim Eilers (Germany) with gold in the kilo Image 4 of 5 Tianshi Zhong and Lin Junhong (China) celebrate gold and silver in the sprint Image 5 of 5 Silver medallist Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) and bronze medallist Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada) flank Rebecca Wiasak (Australia)

Host nation Great Britain has topped the 2016 London Track World Championships medal tally with five golds, a silver and three bronzes. With three gold medals in its tally of eight, Germany finished second on the table as Australia's five medals saw them finish third overall. Russia and China rounded out the top five with 22 nations in all claiming medals in London.

Great Britain enjoyed two gold medals on the fifth and final day of the Worlds with Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish teaming up for a second Madison title and Laura Trott claiming the omnium title. There was also final day rainbow jerseys for Joachim Eilers in the men's keirin and Tianshi Zhong in the women's sprint ahead of teammate Lin Junhong to decide the final medal table.

The five gold medals for Great Britain were all individual successes with Trott also winning the scratch title, Jonathan Dibben winning the points race and Jason Kenny the men's sprint. There were bronze medals for Andy Tennant in the individual pursuit and for Becky James in the women's keirin. The sole silver medal came in the men's team pursuit squad final with Australia claiming the gold.

Germany's third gold medal was also a sprint event with Kristina Vogel claiming her seventh career rainbow jersey in the keirin. Vogel also claimed a bronze medal in the women's sprint and then teamed up with Miriam Welte for another bronze in the team sprint. The German men's sprint trio of René Enders, Max Niederlag and Joachim Eilers also claimed a bronze medal while there were silver medals for Domenic Weinstein in the individual pursuit and Roger Kluge in the omnium.

Australia's medal count was down from 11 in Paris last year to five in London with Rebecca Wiasak defending her individual title and the men's team pursuit squad securing two gold medals. Silver medals went to Matthew Glaetzer in the sprint and Anna Meares in the keirin. Glenn O'Shea added a bronze in the omnium.

The Russian duo of Daria Shmeleva and Anastasia Voynova claimed the team sprint gold medal after China was relegated although there was redemption for Zhong Tianshi who won the women's sprint gold. Voynova won Russias second, posting the fastest time in the 500m time trial.

The Netherlands finished with three silver medals but no golds while Canada and France also came close, with two silvers, but head home without rainbow jerseys. In contrast, Italy and Colombia won just one medal each but ensured it was gold with Filippo Ganna in the individual pursuit, and Fernando Gaviria in the omnium. There was also an historic gold medal for the USA in the women's team pursuit.

There were also gold medals for Spain in the men's scratch race via Sebastián Mora and for Poland in the women's points race through Katarzyna Pawłowska.

12-months ago at the Paris Worlds, France claimed five golds and seven medals in total and although there was no repeat success in London, sprinter Grégory Baugé told Cyclingnews that France's focus is on the Rio Olympic Games.

The UCI have confirmed the 2017 Worlds will take place in Hong Kong over Easter. The World Cup schedule for 2016-17 is yet to be announced.

2016 London Track World Championships medal tally