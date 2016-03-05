Jason Kenny back to his best to win sprint gold

Image 1 of 5 Jason Kenny celebrates his worlds sprint victory Image 2 of 5 Jason Kenny in his latest rainbow jersey Image 3 of 5 Jason Kenny and Sam Webster go head to head Image 4 of 5 Jason Kenny puts on his best pain face as he sprints agains Sam Webster Image 5 of 5 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Jason Kenny put aside pre-event concerns over his form to win the world title in the sprint event at the UCI Track World Championships in London.

The British sprinter fought back to beat Australia's Matthew Glaetzer 2-1 in the final to win his first world title since 2013 and after the race the 2012 double Olympic champion stated that he was close to his best ever form.

“This is special. To win the sprint one is special. It’s the Blue Riband event if you’re a sprinter. I’m really pleased, and over the moon. I’m there or thereabouts, close to the best I’ve ever been,” he said.

Coming into the World Championships Kenny’s form and even his desire had been questioned. He was put under the microscope once again when he made less than complementary comments about the British coaching and when the men’s team sprint failed to fire.

However, Kenny’s return to the London velodrome, where he enjoyed glittering success in 2012, appeared to help him rediscover his sprint legs.

“Twelve months ago I remember sitting in the stands and watching the semi-finals and finals and it seemed like a world away. We watched the French boys race for the medals and it was a world away.”

With the Rio Olympic Games months away, Kenny stressed the importance of momentum.

“We’ve turned it around but we’re aware that over the next five months we really need to work and make the most of it for when it matters.”

