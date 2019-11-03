Ganna breaks world record twice in individual pursuit

Report

Filippo Ganna (Italy) produced the headline display of the Track World Cup in Minsk when he broke the world record in the individual pursuit twice on the final day. The Italian recorded a time of 4:04.252 in qualifying on Sunday morning to beat the mark set by Ashton Lambie (USA) in September, and then broke his own record by clocking a remarkable 4:02.647 in the final.

Ganna caught his opponent John Archibald (Great Britain) en route to victory and proceeded to break his own world record by over a second, finishing in an average speed of 59.345kph. Lambie took the bronze medal, beating Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) with a time of 4:11.215.

“Coming after his medal in the Worlds time trial, these records will give him more awareness of the greats abilities that he has been gifted,” Italian coach Marco Villa said of Ganna’s remarkable world record rides, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lambie’s previous record of 4:05.423 was achieved at an altitude of more than 2,500m at the Pan-American Championships in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Ganna already held the world’s best time at sea level since this year’s Track World Championships in Pruszków, where he set a mark of 4:07.456 in qualifying. He is the first Italian to hold the individual pursuit world record since Andrea Colinelli in 1996.

Later in the session, Emma Hinze (Germany) won the women’s keirin, beating Mathilde Gros (France) into second, while Hyejin Lee (Korea) took third.

Denmark triumphed in the men’s Madison, where Lasse Norman Hansen partnered Michael Mørkøv to victory over the French duo of Bryan Coquard and Benjamin Thomas. The Spanish pair of Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora took bronze, while the Italian duo of Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni had to settle for 7th.

Jennifer Valente (USA) took victory in the women’s omnium with an assured display across the four events. Letizia Paternoster (Italy) claimed second place ahead of double Olympic champion Laura Kenny (Great Britain).

Valente moved into an early lead after winning the scratch race and tempo race, and she carried a buffer of four points over Paternoster into the final points race after another solid display in the elimination race. The American finished the competition with 130 points, while Paternoster took silver on 116 points and Kenny claimed the final step of the podium with 1098 points.

Daria Pikulik (Poland) took 4th ahead of Clara Copponi (France) and Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark).

The men’s individual sprint was dominated the Netherlands, as Harrie Lavreysen came from behind to beat his fellow countryman Jeffrey Hoogland in the final. Another Dutch rider, Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) defeated Sebastien Vigier (France) for the bronze medal. Olympic champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) was defeated comprehensively by the eventual winner Lavreysen in the quarter finals.

Men's Individual Pursuit

Men's Individual Pursuit - Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:04:03 2 John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

Bronze Medal Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America 0:04:11 4 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:12

Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:04:04.252 2 John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:04:09.843 3 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:10.391 4 Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America 0:04:11.966 5 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:04:12.074 6 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany 0:04:12.168 7 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) France 0:04:15.999 8 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Belgium 0:04:18.170 9 Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus 0:04:18.848 10 Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland 0:04:20.844 11 Kian Emadi (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:23.820 12 Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:04:23.979 13 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine 0:04:30.574 14 Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic 0:04:31.468 15 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:04:34.625 16 Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Latvia 0:04:43.933 17 Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark 0:04:45.056 18 Maxim Sukhov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 0:04:48.614 19 Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal 0:04:52.714 DSQ Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel

Men's Sprint

Gold Medal Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Bronze Medal Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 4 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Men's Individual Sprint - Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.465 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.502 3 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 0:00:09.587 4 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.589 5 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:09.664 6 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.711 7 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:09.719 8 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:09.773 9 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:09.780 10 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:09.788 11 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.801 12 Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France 0:00:09.852 13 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.861 14 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:09.882 15 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:09.887 16 Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan 0:00:09.894 17 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:09.919 18 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:09.924 19 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:09.977 20 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.992 21 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.016 22 Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:10.024 23 Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:10.036 24 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:10.056 25 Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 0:00:10.141 26 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.147 27 Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.208 28 Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:00:10.213 29 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.221 30 Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:10.298 DNS Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 DNS Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy DNS Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

1/16 Final Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.904 2 Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

1/16 Final Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.865 2 Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

1/16 Final Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.301 2 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia

1/16 Final Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.279 2 Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team

1/16 Final Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:10.181 2 Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

1/16 Final Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.339 2 Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan

1/16 Final Heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.477 2 Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China

1/16 Final Heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France 0:00:10.327 2 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

1/16 Final Heat 9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.136 2 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

1/16 Final Heat 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.343 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

1/16 Final Heat 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:10.172 2 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic

1/16 Final Heat 12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.211 2 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

1/8 Final Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.157 2 Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan

1/8 Final Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.889 2 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation

1/8 Final Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 0:00:10.017 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

1/8 Final Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.069 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

1/8 Final Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.248 2 Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France

1/8 Final Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.246 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

1/8 Final Heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.172 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

1/8 Final Heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.246 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

1/4 Final Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

1/4 Final Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain

1/4 Final Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

1/4 Final Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Seminfinal Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 2 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Semifinal Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Women's Keirin

Final 1-6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.174 2 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 2 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 4 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 5 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 6 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Final 7-12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:11.474 8 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 9 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 10 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 11 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain DNS Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

First Round Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 4 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America DNS Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

First Round Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 3 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 4 Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 5 Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

First Round Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 2 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 3 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 4 Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala DNF Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

First Round Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 2 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 4 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 5 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic

First Round Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 3 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling Club 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 5 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

First Round Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 3 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa 5 Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus

First Round Repechage Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 4 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

First Round Repechage Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 3 Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling Club 4 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

First Round Repechage Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation 4 Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala

First Round Repechage Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 2 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 3 Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

First Round Repechage Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 3 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 4 Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus

First Round Repechage Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 3 Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa 4 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Second Round Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 3 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 5 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 6 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

Second Round Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 2 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 3 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 4 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 5 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 6 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Women's Omnium

Final Standings Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 130 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 116 3 Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 108 4 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 99 5 Clara Copponi (Fra) France 99 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 94 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 93 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 92 9 Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation 76 10 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 61 11 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 57 12 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 56 13 AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 56 14 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 56 15 Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 49 16 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 36 17 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 33 18 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 32 19 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 28 20 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 26 21 Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada 18 22 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 12 23 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 24 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

Scratch Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 2 Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 3 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 6 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 7 Clara Copponi (Fra) France 8 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 10 Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 11 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 12 Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation 13 AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 14 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 15 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 16 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 17 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 18 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 19 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 20 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 21 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 22 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 23 Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada 24 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Tempo Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 23 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 23 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 22 4 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 21 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 21 6 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 20 7 Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation 7 8 AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 3 9 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 10 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 1 11 Clara Copponi (Fra) France 1 12 Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 1 13 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 1 14 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 15 Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 16 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 17 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 18 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 19 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 20 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 21 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 22 Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada 23 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 24 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Elimination Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 4 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 8 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 9 Clara Copponi (Fra) France 10 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 11 Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 12 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 13 Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada 14 AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 15 Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 16 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 17 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 18 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 19 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 20 Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 21 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 22 Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation 23 Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 24 Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Madison