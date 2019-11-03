Trending

Ganna breaks world record twice in individual pursuit

Valente wins women's Omnium, Hinze keirin as Denmark dominate Madison, Dutch 1-2 men's sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Report

Filippo Ganna (Italy) produced the headline display of the Track World Cup in Minsk when he broke the world record in the individual pursuit twice on the final day. The Italian recorded a time of 4:04.252 in qualifying on Sunday morning to beat the mark set by Ashton Lambie (USA) in September, and then broke his own record by clocking a remarkable 4:02.647 in the final.

Ganna caught his opponent John Archibald (Great Britain) en route to victory and proceeded to break his own world record by over a second, finishing in an average speed of 59.345kph. Lambie took the bronze medal, beating Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) with a time of 4:11.215.

“Coming after his medal in the Worlds time trial, these records will give him more awareness of the greats abilities that he has been gifted,” Italian coach Marco Villa said of Ganna’s remarkable world record rides, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lambie’s previous record of 4:05.423 was achieved at an altitude of more than 2,500m at the Pan-American Championships in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Ganna already held the world’s best time at sea level since this year’s Track World Championships in Pruszków, where he set a mark of 4:07.456 in qualifying. He is the first Italian to hold the individual pursuit world record since Andrea Colinelli in 1996.

Later in the session, Emma Hinze (Germany) won the women’s keirin, beating Mathilde Gros (France) into second, while Hyejin Lee (Korea) took third.

Denmark triumphed in the men’s Madison, where Lasse Norman Hansen partnered Michael Mørkøv to victory over the French duo of Bryan Coquard and Benjamin Thomas. The Spanish pair of Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora took bronze, while the Italian duo of Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni had to settle for 7th.

Jennifer Valente (USA) took victory in the women’s omnium with an assured display across the four events. Letizia Paternoster (Italy) claimed second place ahead of double Olympic champion Laura Kenny (Great Britain).

Valente moved into an early lead after winning the scratch race and tempo race, and she carried a buffer of four points over Paternoster into the final points race after another solid display in the elimination race. The American finished the competition with 130 points, while Paternoster took silver on 116 points and Kenny claimed the final step of the podium with 1098 points.

Daria Pikulik (Poland) took 4th ahead of Clara Copponi (France) and Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark).

The men’s individual sprint was dominated the Netherlands, as Harrie Lavreysen came from behind to beat his fellow countryman Jeffrey Hoogland in the final. Another Dutch rider, Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) defeated Sebastien Vigier (France) for the bronze medal. Olympic champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) was defeated comprehensively by the eventual winner Lavreysen in the quarter finals.

 

Men's Individual Pursuit

Men's Individual Pursuit - Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:04:03
2John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

Bronze Medal Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America 0:04:11
4Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:12

Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:04:04.252
2John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:04:09.843
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:10.391
4Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America 0:04:11.966
5Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:04:12.074
6Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany 0:04:12.168
7Corentin Ermenault (Fra) France 0:04:15.999
8Rune Herregodts (Bel) Belgium 0:04:18.170
9Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus 0:04:18.848
10Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland 0:04:20.844
11Kian Emadi (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:23.820
12Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:04:23.979
13Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine 0:04:30.574
14Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic 0:04:31.468
15Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:04:34.625
16Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Latvia 0:04:43.933
17Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark 0:04:45.056
18Maxim Sukhov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 0:04:48.614
19Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal 0:04:52.714
DSQJoffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel

Men's Sprint

Gold Medal Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Bronze Medal
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
4Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Men's Individual Sprint - Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.465
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.502
3Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 0:00:09.587
4Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.589
5Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:09.664
6Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.711
7Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:09.719
8Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:09.773
9Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:09.780
10Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:09.788
11Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.801
12Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France 0:00:09.852
13Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.861
14Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:09.882
15Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:09.887
16Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan 0:00:09.894
17Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:09.919
18Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:09.924
19Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:09.977
20Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.992
21Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.016
22Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:10.024
23Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:10.036
24Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:10.056
25Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 0:00:10.141
26Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.147
27Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.208
28Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:00:10.213
29Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.221
30Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:10.298
DNSMarc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
DNSFrancesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
DNSHersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

1/16 Final Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.904
2Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

1/16 Final Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.865
2Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

1/16 Final Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.301
2Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia

1/16 Final Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.279
2Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team

1/16 Final Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:10.181
2Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

1/16 Final Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.339
2Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan

1/16 Final Heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.477
2Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China

1/16 Final Heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France 0:00:10.327
2Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

1/16 Final Heat 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.136
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

1/16 Final Heat 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.343
2Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

1/16 Final Heat 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:10.172
2Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic

1/16 Final Heat 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.211
2Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

1/8 Final Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.157
2Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan

1/8 Final Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09.889
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation

1/8 Final Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 0:00:10.017
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

1/8 Final Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.069
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

1/8 Final Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.248
2Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France

1/8 Final Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.246
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

1/8 Final Heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.172
2Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

1/8 Final Heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.246
2Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

1/4 Final Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

1/4 Final Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
2Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain

1/4 Final Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

1/4 Final Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
2Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Seminfinal Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
2Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Semifinal Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Women's Keirin

Final 1-6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.174
2Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
4Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
5Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
6Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Final 7-12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:11.474
8Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
9Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
10Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
11Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
DNSAnastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

First Round Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
3Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
4Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
DNSLiubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

First Round Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
3Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
4Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
5Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

First Round Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
2Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
3Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
4Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala
DNFDaria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

First Round Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
3Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
4Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
5Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic

First Round Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
2Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
3Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

First Round Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
3Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
4Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
5Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus

First Round Repechage Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
3Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
4Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

First Round Repechage Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
3Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
4Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

First Round Repechage Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
3Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
4Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala

First Round Repechage Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
2Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
3Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

First Round Repechage Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
2Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
3Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
4Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus

First Round Repechage Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
3Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
4Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Second Round Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
3Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
4Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
5Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
6Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

Second Round Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
2Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
3Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
4Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
5Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
6Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Women's Omnium

Final Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 130
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 116
3Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 108
4Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 99
5Clara Copponi (Fra) France 99
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 94
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 93
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 92
9Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation 76
10Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 61
11Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 57
12Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 56
13AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 56
14Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 56
15Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland 49
16Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 36
17Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 33
18Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 32
19Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 28
20Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 26
21Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada 18
22Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 12
23Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4
24Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
2Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
6Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
7Clara Copponi (Fra) France
8Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
10Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
11Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
12Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation
13AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
14Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
15Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
16Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
17Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
18Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
19Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
20Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
21Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
22Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
23Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada
24Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Tempo Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 23
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 23
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 22
4Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 21
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 21
6Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 20
7Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation 7
8AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 3
9Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2
10Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 1
11Clara Copponi (Fra) France 1
12Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 1
13Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 1
14Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
15Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
16Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
17Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
18Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
19Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
20Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
21Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
22Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada
23Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
24Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
4Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
8Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
9Clara Copponi (Fra) France
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
11Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
12Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
13Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada
14AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
15Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
16Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
17Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
18Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
19Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
20Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
21Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
22Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation
23Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
24Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Madison

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen/ Michael Morkov (Denmark) 52
2Bryan Coquard/ Benjamin Thomas (France) 44
3Albert Torres Barcelo/ Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 41
4Kenny de Ketele/ Robbe Ghys (Belgium) 40
5Matthew Walls/ Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 33
6Jan Willem van Schip/ Yoeri Havik (Netherlands) 33
7Elia Viviani/ Simone Consonni (Italy) 27
8Maximilian Beyer/ Theo Reinhardt (Germany) 9
9Robin Froidevaux/ Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 6
10Rui Oliveira/ Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 5
11Andreas Graf/ Andreas Muller (Austria) 4
12King lok Cheung/ Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 3
13Raman Tsishkou/ Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) -12
14Gavin Hoover/ Eric Young (United States) -20
15Vitaliy Hryniv/ Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) -40
16JB Murphy/ Marc Potts (Ireland) -59
DNFFilip Prokopyszyn/ Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
DNFSergei Rostovtsev/ Maxim Piskuno (Russian Federation)

