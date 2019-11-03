Ganna breaks world record twice in individual pursuit
Valente wins women's Omnium, Hinze keirin as Denmark dominate Madison, Dutch 1-2 men's sprint
Day 4: Women's Omnium, Keirin - Men's Sprint, Madison, Individual Pursuit
Report
Filippo Ganna (Italy) produced the headline display of the Track World Cup in Minsk when he broke the world record in the individual pursuit twice on the final day. The Italian recorded a time of 4:04.252 in qualifying on Sunday morning to beat the mark set by Ashton Lambie (USA) in September, and then broke his own record by clocking a remarkable 4:02.647 in the final.
Ganna caught his opponent John Archibald (Great Britain) en route to victory and proceeded to break his own world record by over a second, finishing in an average speed of 59.345kph. Lambie took the bronze medal, beating Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) with a time of 4:11.215.
“Coming after his medal in the Worlds time trial, these records will give him more awareness of the greats abilities that he has been gifted,” Italian coach Marco Villa said of Ganna’s remarkable world record rides, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Lambie’s previous record of 4:05.423 was achieved at an altitude of more than 2,500m at the Pan-American Championships in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Ganna already held the world’s best time at sea level since this year’s Track World Championships in Pruszków, where he set a mark of 4:07.456 in qualifying. He is the first Italian to hold the individual pursuit world record since Andrea Colinelli in 1996.
Later in the session, Emma Hinze (Germany) won the women’s keirin, beating Mathilde Gros (France) into second, while Hyejin Lee (Korea) took third.
Denmark triumphed in the men’s Madison, where Lasse Norman Hansen partnered Michael Mørkøv to victory over the French duo of Bryan Coquard and Benjamin Thomas. The Spanish pair of Albert Torres and Sebastian Mora took bronze, while the Italian duo of Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni had to settle for 7th.
Jennifer Valente (USA) took victory in the women’s omnium with an assured display across the four events. Letizia Paternoster (Italy) claimed second place ahead of double Olympic champion Laura Kenny (Great Britain).
Valente moved into an early lead after winning the scratch race and tempo race, and she carried a buffer of four points over Paternoster into the final points race after another solid display in the elimination race. The American finished the competition with 130 points, while Paternoster took silver on 116 points and Kenny claimed the final step of the podium with 1098 points.
Daria Pikulik (Poland) took 4th ahead of Clara Copponi (France) and Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark).
The men’s individual sprint was dominated the Netherlands, as Harrie Lavreysen came from behind to beat his fellow countryman Jeffrey Hoogland in the final. Another Dutch rider, Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) defeated Sebastien Vigier (France) for the bronze medal. Olympic champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) was defeated comprehensively by the eventual winner Lavreysen in the quarter finals.
Men's Individual Pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|0:04:03
|2
|John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:11
|4
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:12
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|0:04:04.252
|2
|John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|0:04:09.843
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:10.391
|4
|Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:11.966
|5
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:04:12.074
|6
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Germany
|0:04:12.168
|7
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) France
|0:04:15.999
|8
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:18.170
|9
|Mikhail Shemetau (Blr) Belarus
|0:04:18.848
|10
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
|0:04:20.844
|11
|Kian Emadi (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:23.820
|12
|Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:23.979
|13
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:30.574
|14
|Nicolas Pietrula (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:31.468
|15
|Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:34.625
|16
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Latvia
|0:04:43.933
|17
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
|0:04:45.056
|18
|Maxim Sukhov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|0:04:48.614
|19
|Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
|0:04:52.714
|DSQ
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel
Men's Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|4
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:09.465
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:09.502
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|0:00:09.587
|4
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:09.589
|5
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:09.664
|6
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:09.711
|7
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:09.719
|8
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:09.773
|9
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:09.780
|10
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:09.788
|11
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:09.801
|12
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|0:00:09.852
|13
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:09.861
|14
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:09.882
|15
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:09.887
|16
|Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:09.894
|17
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|0:00:09.919
|18
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation
|0:00:09.924
|19
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:09.977
|20
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:09.992
|21
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.016
|22
|Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:10.024
|23
|Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:10.036
|24
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:10.056
|25
|Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|0:00:10.141
|26
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.147
|27
|Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.208
|28
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:10.213
|29
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:10.221
|30
|Maxim Nalyotov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:10.298
|DNS
|Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|DNS
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|DNS
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.904
|2
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.865
|2
|Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.301
|2
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.279
|2
|Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:10.181
|2
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.339
|2
|Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.477
|2
|Tsz Chun Law (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.327
|2
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:10.136
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.343
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation
|0:00:10.172
|2
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.211
|2
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:10.157
|2
|Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:09.889
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|0:00:10.017
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.069
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.248
|2
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.246
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.172
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.246
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Women's Keirin
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.174
|2
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|4
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|5
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|6
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:11.474
|8
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|9
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|10
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|DNS
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|DNS
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|3
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|4
|Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|3
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|4
|Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala
|DNF
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|3
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|5
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|5
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|5
|Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|4
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|3
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|4
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|4
|Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|2
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|3
|Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|4
|Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|4
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|3
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|5
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|2
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|3
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|4
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|6
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Women's Omnium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|130
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|116
|3
|Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|108
|4
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|99
|5
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|99
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|94
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|93
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|92
|9
|Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation
|76
|10
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|61
|11
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|57
|12
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|56
|13
|AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|56
|14
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|56
|15
|Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
|49
|16
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|36
|17
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|33
|18
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|32
|19
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|28
|20
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|26
|21
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada
|18
|22
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|12
|23
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|24
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|2
|Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|6
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|7
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|8
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
|11
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|12
|Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation
|13
|AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|14
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|15
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|16
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|17
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|18
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|19
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|21
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|22
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|23
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada
|24
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|23
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|23
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|22
|4
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|21
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|21
|6
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|20
|7
|Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation
|7
|8
|AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|3
|9
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|10
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|11
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|1
|12
|Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|13
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|14
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|15
|Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
|16
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|17
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|18
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|19
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|20
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|22
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada
|23
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|24
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|4
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|8
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|9
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|11
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|12
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Can) Canada
|14
|AnitaYvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|15
|Emily Kay (Irl) Ireland
|16
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|17
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|18
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|19
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|20
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|21
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|22
|Diana Klimova (Rus) Russian Federation
|23
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|24
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
Men's Madison
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen/ Michael Morkov (Denmark)
|52
|2
|Bryan Coquard/ Benjamin Thomas (France)
|44
|3
|Albert Torres Barcelo/ Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|41
|4
|Kenny de Ketele/ Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
|40
|5
|Matthew Walls/ Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|33
|6
|Jan Willem van Schip/ Yoeri Havik (Netherlands)
|33
|7
|Elia Viviani/ Simone Consonni (Italy)
|27
|8
|Maximilian Beyer/ Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|9
|9
|Robin Froidevaux/ Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|6
|10
|Rui Oliveira/ Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|5
|11
|Andreas Graf/ Andreas Muller (Austria)
|4
|12
|King lok Cheung/ Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|3
|13
|Raman Tsishkou/ Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|-12
|14
|Gavin Hoover/ Eric Young (United States)
|-20
|15
|Vitaliy Hryniv/ Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|-40
|16
|JB Murphy/ Marc Potts (Ireland)
|-59
|DNF
|Filip Prokopyszyn/ Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|DNF
|Sergei Rostovtsev/ Maxim Piskuno (Russian Federation)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy