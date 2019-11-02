Walls wins men's Omnium, Karaliok wins scratch race

The Dutch team moved into the lead of the UCI Track World Cup medal standings, taking out two gold medals in the second day of event finals in Minsk, Belarus.

The seasoned women's Madison team of Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters took the victory over Great Britain's Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson with the French squad of Clara Copponi and Marie le Net in third.

Great Britain, the Netherlands, France and the USA each gained a lap on the peloton, but the Americans could not match the medalists in the sprint and finished fifth behind Poland.

Harrie Lavreysen gave the Dutch the gold medal in the men's Keirin, topping Denis Dmitriev (Russia) and Japan's Koyu Matsui.

The British earned a second gold medal of the event with Matt Walls taking out the men's Omnium in a tense points race finale. Walls marked his rivals to take two laps on the field, while Elia Viviani moved over Portugal's Rui Oliveira to earn the silver medal.

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen was hampered by a poor finish in the Elimination Race, but rebounded to challenge for the medals in the Omnium finale. He took three laps on the field but fell just four points shy of the final podium in fourth.

In the opening final of the day, former world champion Yauheni Karaliok gave the home country its first gold medal, winning the men's Scratch Race over Sebastian Mora (Spain) and the USA's Eric Young.

Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee won the women's sprint tournament, beating Russian Anastasia Voinova in two straight matches for gold, with Emma Heinze (Germany) sweeping the bronze medal final over the USA's Mandy Marquadt.

Racing continues on Sunday with the men's Madison and sprint finals and the women's Omnium and keirin.

Men's Omnium Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 163 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 154 3 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 149 4 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 145 5 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 111 6 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 106 7 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 105 8 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 100 9 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 95 10 Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 78 11 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 67 12 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 67 13 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 65 14 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 53 15 Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America 50 16 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine 46 17 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 38 18 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 14 19 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary -64 DNF Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France DNS Michael Foley (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 3 Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 4 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 5 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 6 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 7 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 8 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 9 Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan 10 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 11 Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Scratch Race Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus 2 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 3 Eric Young (USA) United States Of America 4 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium 5 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 6 Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal 7 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 8 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 9 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team REL Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 11 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 12 Daniel Babor (Cze) Czech Republic 13 Maxim Piskunov (Rus) Russian Federation 14 Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece 15 Filip Prokopyszyn (Pol) Poland 16 Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel 17 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg 18 Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria 19 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team 20 Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Women's Madison Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild / Amy Pieters (Netherlands) 50 2 Laura Kenny / Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 44 3 Clara Copponi / Marie le Net (France) 35 4 Daria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 27 5 Jennifer Valente / Christina Birch (United States) 22 6 Franziska Brausse / Lisa Klein (Germany) 17 7 Shari Bossuyt / Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 10 8 Letizia Paternoster / Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 6 9 Amalie Dideriksen / Trine Schmidt (Denmark) 6 10 Diana Klimova / Mariia Novolodskaya (Russian Federation) 3 11 Xiaofei Wang / Jiali Liu (China) 3 12 Andrea Waldis / Michelle Andres (Switzerland) 13 Oksana Kliachina / Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 14 Emily Kay / Alice Sharpe (Ireland) 15 Palina Pivavarava / Ina Savenka (Belarus) -20 16 Yao Pang / Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China) -20 17 Jarmila Machacova / Katerina Kohoutkova (Czech Republic) -40 DNF Sofia Arreola Navarro / Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)

Women's Sprint Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 3 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 4 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 2 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:10.584 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:00.006 3 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.076 4 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.118 5 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.219 6 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:00.221 7 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 8 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.232 9 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.243 10 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.247 11 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.299 12 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:00.308 13 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.344 14 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.361 15 Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00.391 16 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.394 17 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.398 18 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.401 19 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.477 20 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.501 21 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.505 22 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.529 23 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.540 24 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.584 25 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:00.610 26 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.715 27 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 0:00:00.738 28 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.786 29 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.861 30 Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00.875 31 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:00.879 32 Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.891 33 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.895 34 Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa 0:00:00.919 35 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland 0:00:01.006 36 Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala 0:00:01.027 37 Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus 0:00:01.030 38 Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:01.183

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 2 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France 2 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 2 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 2 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 2 Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 2 Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus 2 Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal 3 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) France 5 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg 6 Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 8 Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece 9 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 10 Jacob Tipper (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team 11 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland 12 Yacine Chalel (Alg) Algeria 13 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filip Prokopyszyn (Pol) Poland 2 Eric Young (USA) United States Of America 3 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 4 Daniel Babor (Cze) Czech Republic 5 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 6 Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria 7 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium 8 Maxim Piskunov (Rus) Russian Federation 9 Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel 10 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 11 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China 12 Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Latvia 13 Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.919 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 4 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China DNF Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 DNF Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy DNF Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.591 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 3 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 4 Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 5 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 6 Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus DNF Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 0:00:10.073 2 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation 3 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 5 Brandon Pineda (Gua) Guatemala DNF Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan DNS Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.577 2 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 3 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 5 Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand 6 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 7 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:10.233 2 Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 3 Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus 4 Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 5 Brandon Pineda (Gua) Guatemala

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.097 2 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 3 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia 4 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary DNS Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 0:00:10.425 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain DNS Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.159 2 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand 4 Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine 5 Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Keirin Round 2 Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.377 2 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 3 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 4 Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela 5 Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan DSQ Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation

Men's Keirin Round 2 Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.479 2 Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 3 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain 4 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 5 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania DNF Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Men's Omnium Scratch Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 3 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 4 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 6 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 8 Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 9 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 10 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 11 Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America 12 Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France 13 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 14 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 15 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 16 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 17 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 18 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 19 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 20 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine 21 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain

Men's Omnium Tempo Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 30 2 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 25 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 24 4 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 24 5 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 21 6 Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 20 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 20 8 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 20 9 Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 20 10 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 20 11 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine 5 12 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 1 13 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 2 14 Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France 1 15 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 1 16 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 1 17 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 18 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 19 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 20 Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America DNF Michael Foley (Can) Canada