Walls wins men's Omnium, Karaliok wins scratch race
Dutch win women's Madison, men's Keirin as Lee takes women's sprint final
Day 3: Women's Sprint, Madison - Men's Scratch Race, Omnium, Keirin
The Dutch team moved into the lead of the UCI Track World Cup medal standings, taking out two gold medals in the second day of event finals in Minsk, Belarus.
The seasoned women's Madison team of Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters took the victory over Great Britain's Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson with the French squad of Clara Copponi and Marie le Net in third.
Great Britain, the Netherlands, France and the USA each gained a lap on the peloton, but the Americans could not match the medalists in the sprint and finished fifth behind Poland.
Harrie Lavreysen gave the Dutch the gold medal in the men's Keirin, topping Denis Dmitriev (Russia) and Japan's Koyu Matsui.
The British earned a second gold medal of the event with Matt Walls taking out the men's Omnium in a tense points race finale. Walls marked his rivals to take two laps on the field, while Elia Viviani moved over Portugal's Rui Oliveira to earn the silver medal.
Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen was hampered by a poor finish in the Elimination Race, but rebounded to challenge for the medals in the Omnium finale. He took three laps on the field but fell just four points shy of the final podium in fourth.
In the opening final of the day, former world champion Yauheni Karaliok gave the home country its first gold medal, winning the men's Scratch Race over Sebastian Mora (Spain) and the USA's Eric Young.
Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee won the women's sprint tournament, beating Russian Anastasia Voinova in two straight matches for gold, with Emma Heinze (Germany) sweeping the bronze medal final over the USA's Mandy Marquadt.
Racing continues on Sunday with the men's Madison and sprint finals and the women's Omnium and keirin.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|163
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|154
|3
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|149
|4
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|145
|5
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|111
|6
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|106
|7
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|105
|8
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|100
|9
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|95
|10
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|78
|11
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|67
|12
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|67
|13
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|65
|14
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|53
|15
|Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America
|50
|16
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
|46
|17
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|18
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|14
|19
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|-64
|DNF
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
|DNS
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|4
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|6
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|7
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|8
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|9
|Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
|10
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|11
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
|2
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|3
|Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
|4
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
|5
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|6
|Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
|7
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|8
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|REL
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|11
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Daniel Babor (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|Maxim Piskunov (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|15
|Filip Prokopyszyn (Pol) Poland
|16
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel
|17
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
|18
|Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
|19
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|20
|Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild / Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|50
|2
|Laura Kenny / Emily Nelson (Great Britain)
|44
|3
|Clara Copponi / Marie le Net (France)
|35
|4
|Daria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|27
|5
|Jennifer Valente / Christina Birch (United States)
|22
|6
|Franziska Brausse / Lisa Klein (Germany)
|17
|7
|Shari Bossuyt / Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|10
|8
|Letizia Paternoster / Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|6
|9
|Amalie Dideriksen / Trine Schmidt (Denmark)
|6
|10
|Diana Klimova / Mariia Novolodskaya (Russian Federation)
|3
|11
|Xiaofei Wang / Jiali Liu (China)
|3
|12
|Andrea Waldis / Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
|13
|Oksana Kliachina / Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|14
|Emily Kay / Alice Sharpe (Ireland)
|15
|Palina Pivavarava / Ina Savenka (Belarus)
|-20
|16
|Yao Pang / Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
|-20
|17
|Jarmila Machacova / Katerina Kohoutkova (Czech Republic)
|-40
|DNF
|Sofia Arreola Navarro / Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|4
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:10.584
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:00.006
|3
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.076
|4
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.118
|5
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.219
|6
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:00.221
|7
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|8
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.232
|9
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.243
|10
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.247
|11
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.299
|12
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|0:00:00.308
|13
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.344
|14
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:00.361
|15
|Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00.391
|16
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.394
|17
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.398
|18
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.401
|19
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.477
|20
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.501
|21
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.505
|22
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.529
|23
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.540
|24
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:00.584
|25
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|0:00:00.610
|26
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|0:00:00.715
|27
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:00.738
|28
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.786
|29
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.861
|30
|Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00.875
|31
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:00.879
|32
|Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea
|0:00:00.891
|33
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.895
|34
|Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:00.919
|35
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|0:00:01.006
|36
|Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala
|0:00:01.027
|37
|Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:01.030
|38
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|0:00:01.183
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|2
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|2
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|2
|Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
|2
|Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
|3
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
|5
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
|6
|Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|8
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|9
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|10
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|11
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|Yacine Chalel (Alg) Algeria
|13
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filip Prokopyszyn (Pol) Poland
|2
|Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
|3
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Daniel Babor (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|6
|Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
|7
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Maxim Piskunov (Rus) Russian Federation
|9
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel
|10
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|11
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|12
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Latvia
|13
|Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.919
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|4
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|DNF
|Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|DNF
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.591
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|3
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|4
|Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|5
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|6
|Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus
|DNF
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|0:00:10.073
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation
|3
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|5
|Brandon Pineda (Gua) Guatemala
|DNF
|Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
|DNS
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:10.577
|2
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|5
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|6
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|7
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:10.233
|2
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|3
|Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus
|4
|Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|5
|Brandon Pineda (Gua) Guatemala
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.097
|2
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|3
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia
|4
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|DNS
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|0:00:10.425
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|DNS
|Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.159
|2
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|4
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.377
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|3
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
|DSQ
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.479
|2
|Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|3
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|5
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|3
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|4
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|6
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|8
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|9
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|10
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America
|12
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
|13
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|15
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|19
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|20
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|30
|2
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|24
|4
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|24
|5
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|21
|6
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|20
|7
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|20
|8
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|20
|9
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|20
|10
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|20
|11
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|12
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|13
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|2
|14
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
|1
|15
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|16
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|1
|17
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|18
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|19
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|20
|Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America
|DNF
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|4
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|7
|Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America
|8
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|9
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|11
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|12
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|14
|Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
|15
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|17
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|18
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|20
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|DNS
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
