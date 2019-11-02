Trending

Walls wins men's Omnium, Karaliok wins scratch race

Dutch win women's Madison, men's Keirin as Lee takes women's sprint final

Matt Walls
The Dutch team moved into the lead of the UCI Track World Cup medal standings, taking out two gold medals in the second day of event finals in Minsk, Belarus.

The seasoned women's Madison team of Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters took the victory over Great Britain's Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson with the French squad of Clara Copponi and Marie le Net in third.

Great Britain, the Netherlands, France and the USA each gained a lap on the peloton, but the Americans could not match the medalists in the sprint and finished fifth behind Poland.

Harrie Lavreysen gave the Dutch the gold medal in the men's Keirin, topping Denis Dmitriev (Russia) and Japan's Koyu Matsui.

The British earned a second gold medal of the event with Matt Walls taking out the men's Omnium in a tense points race finale.  Walls marked his rivals to take two laps on the field, while Elia Viviani moved over Portugal's Rui Oliveira to earn the silver medal.

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen was hampered by a poor finish in the Elimination Race, but rebounded to challenge for the medals in the Omnium finale. He took three laps on the field but fell just four points shy of the final podium in fourth.

In the opening final of the day, former world champion Yauheni Karaliok gave the home country its first gold medal, winning the men's Scratch Race over Sebastian Mora (Spain) and the USA's Eric Young.

Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee won the women's sprint tournament, beating Russian Anastasia Voinova in two straight matches for gold, with Emma Heinze (Germany) sweeping the bronze medal final over the USA's Mandy Marquadt.

Racing continues on Sunday with the men's Madison and sprint finals and the women's Omnium and keirin.

Men's Omnium Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 163
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 154
3Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 149
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 145
5Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 111
6Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 106
7Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 105
8Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 100
9Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 95
10Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 78
11Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 67
12Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 67
13Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 65
14Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 53
15Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America 50
16Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine 46
17Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 38
18Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 14
19Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary -64
DNFDonavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
DNS Michael Foley (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
3Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
4Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
5Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
6Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
7Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
8Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
9Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
10Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
11Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Scratch Race Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
2Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
3Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
4Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
5Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
6Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
7Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
8Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
9Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
REL Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
11Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
12Daniel Babor (Cze) Czech Republic
13Maxim Piskunov (Rus) Russian Federation
14Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
15Filip Prokopyszyn (Pol) Poland
16Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel
17Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
18Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
19Jacob Tipper (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
20Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Women's Madison Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild / Amy Pieters (Netherlands) 50
2Laura Kenny / Emily Nelson (Great Britain) 44
3Clara Copponi / Marie le Net (France) 35
4Daria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 27
5Jennifer Valente / Christina Birch (United States) 22
6Franziska Brausse / Lisa Klein (Germany) 17
7Shari Bossuyt / Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 10
8Letizia Paternoster / Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 6
9Amalie Dideriksen / Trine Schmidt (Denmark) 6
10Diana Klimova / Mariia Novolodskaya (Russian Federation) 3
11Xiaofei Wang / Jiali Liu (China) 3
12Andrea Waldis / Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
13Oksana Kliachina / Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
14Emily Kay / Alice Sharpe (Ireland)
15Palina Pivavarava / Ina Savenka (Belarus) -20
16Yao Pang / Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China) -20
17Jarmila Machacova / Katerina Kohoutkova (Czech Republic) -40
DNFSofia Arreola Navarro / Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)

Women's Sprint Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
3Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
4Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:10.584
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:00.006
3Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.076
4Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.118
5Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.219
6Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:00.221
7Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
8Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.232
9Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.243
10Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.247
11Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.299
12Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:00.308
13Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.344
14Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.361
15Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00.391
16Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.394
17Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.398
18Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.401
19Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.477
20Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.501
21Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.505
22Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.529
23Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.540
24Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.584
25Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:00.610
26Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.715
27Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 0:00:00.738
28Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.786
29Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.861
30Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00.875
31Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:00.879
32Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.891
33Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.895
34Charlene Du Preez (RSA) South Africa 0:00:00.919
35Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland 0:00:01.006
36Nicole Rodriguez (Gua) Guatemala 0:00:01.027
37Dziyana Miadzvetskaya (Blr) Belarus 0:00:01.030
38Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:01.183

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
2Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
2Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Crismonita Dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
2Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
2Hoi Yan Yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hksi Pro Cycling Team

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Of America

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Sophie Capewell (GBr) Team Inspired

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States Of America
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
2Iuri Leitao (Por) Portugal
3Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) France
5Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
6Alisher Zhumakan (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
8Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
9Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
10Jacob Tipper (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
11Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
12Yacine Chalel (Alg) Algeria
13Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Eustrak - Euskadi

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filip Prokopyszyn (Pol) Poland
2Eric Young (USA) United States Of America
3Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
4Daniel Babor (Cze) Czech Republic
5Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
6Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
7Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
8Maxim Piskunov (Rus) Russian Federation
9Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) Bison Sport - Commel
10Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
11Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
12Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Latvia
13Pingan Shen (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.919
2Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
3Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
4Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
DNF Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
DNF Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
DNF Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.591
2Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
3Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
4Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
5Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
6Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus
DNF Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 0:00:10.073
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation
3Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
4Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
5Brandon Pineda (Gua) Guatemala
DNF Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
DNS Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.577
2Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
3Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
5Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
6Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
7Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:10.233
2Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
3Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Belarus
4Artsiom Zaitsau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
5Brandon Pineda (Gua) Guatemala

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.097
2Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
3Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia
4Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
DNS Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 0:00:10.425
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
3Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
DNS Marc Jurczyk (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Men's Keirin First Round Repechage Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.159
2Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
3Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
4Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
5Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Keirin Round 2 Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.377
2Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
4Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
5Yuta Obara (Jpn) Japan
DSQ Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) SDF - Sime Darby Foundation

Men's Keirin Round 2 Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.479
2Koyu Matsui (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
3Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
4Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
5Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
DNF Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France

Men's Omnium Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
2Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
3Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
4Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
6Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
8Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
9Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
10Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
11Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America
12Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
13Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
14Michael Foley (Can) Canada
15Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
17Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
19Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
20Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
21Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain

Men's Omnium Tempo Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 30
2Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 25
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 24
4Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 24
5Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 21
6Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 20
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 20
8Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 20
9Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 20
10Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium 20
11Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine 5
12Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 1
13Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 2
14Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France 1
15Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 1
16Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany 1
17Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
18Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
19Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
20Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America
DNFMichael Foley (Can) Canada

Men's Omnium Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
2Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
4Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
5Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Belgium
6Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
7Shane Kline (USA) United States Of America
8Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
9Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) Ukraine
10Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
11Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
12Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
14Donavan Vincent Grondin (Fra) France
15Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
18Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
20Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
DNSMichael Foley (Can) Canada

