US women qualify fastest in Minsk World Cup

The US women team pursuiters at the Pan Am Games in Lima
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The US women set the fastest qualifying time in the opening round of the 2019-2020 UCI Track World Cup in Minsk, Belarus on Thursday.

The result marks the return of former Olympian and world champion Chloe Dygert to the formation after a year away due to injuries. Dygert was joined by fellow Rio silver medalist Jen Valente and newcomers Ellen White and Christina Birch.

The quartet will now face Great Britain in the first round. The British squad led by the decorated Olympian Laura Kenny fell ten seconds short of their world record, finishing fourth fastest behind Italy and Germany.

Denmark led the men's rankings, topping Italy by a wide margin. France were third best ahead of Switzerland.

The US men's squad that won the Pan American Games struggled against the international field and failed to qualify for the first round.

Elite Women Team Pursuit Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States 0:04:15.505
Jennifer Valente
Christina Birch
Chloe Dygert
Emma White
2Italy 0:04:17.474
Letizia Paternoster
Elisa Balsamo
Marta Cavalli
Vittoria Guazzini
3Germany 0:04:17.985
Franziska Brausse
Lisa Brennauer
Lisa Klein
Mieke Kroger
4Great Britain 0:04:20.605
Laura Kenny
Megan Barker
Josie Knight
Emily Nelson
5France 0:04:22.292
Clara Copponi
Marion Borras
Coralie Demay
Valentine Fortin
6Belgium 0:04:22.546
Jolien d'Hoore
Annelies Dom
Shari Bossuyt
Lotte Kopecky
7Ireland 0:04:25.389
Lara Gillespie
Mia Griffin
Kelly Murphy
Alice Sharpe
8Poland 0:04:26.523
Daria Pikulik
Justyna Kaczkowska
Karolina Karasiewicz
Nikol Plosaj
9Russian Federation 0:04:27.357
Tamara Dronova
Daria Malkova
Mariia Miliaeva
Mariia Novolodskaya
10Belarus 0:04:29.410
Alena Amialiusik
Palina Pivavarava
Ina Savenka
Karalina Savenka
11Ukraine 0:04:35.153
Kseniia Fedotova
Yuliia Biriukova
Oksana Kliachina
Ganna Solovei

Elite Men Team Pursuit Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 0:03:50.723
Lasse Norman Hansen
Julius Johansen
Frederik Rodenberg Madsen
Rasmus Pedersen
2Italy 0:03:53.145
Simone Consonni
Filippo Ganna
Francesco Lamon
Davide Plebani
3France 0:03:53.528
Thomas Denis
Corentin Ermenault
Valentin Tabellion
Benjamin Thomas
4Switzerland 0:03:54.111
Claudio Imhof
Valere Thiebaud
Stefan Bissegger
Robin Froidevaux
5Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:03:54.562
John Archibald
Daniel Bigham
William Perrett
Jonathan Wale
6Russian Federation 0:03:54.820
Nikita Bersenev
Lev Gonov
Ivan Smirnov
Kirill Sveshnikov
7Germany 0:03:55.187
Felix Gross
Theo Reinhardt
Leon Rohde
Domenic Weinstein
8Great Britain 0:03:56.425
Matthew Walls
Mark Stewart
Steven Burke
Ethan Vernon
9Belgium 0:03:57.722
Kenny de Ketele
Robbe Ghys
Rune Herregodts
Fabio van den Bossche
10United States 0:03:59.008
John Croom
Gregory Daniel
Gavin Hoover
Ashton Lambie
11Belarus 0:04:00.062
Raman Tsishkou
Hardzei Tsishchanka
Yauheni Akhramenka
Yauheni Karaliok
12Poland 0:04:01.684
Bartosz Rudyk
Filip Prokopyszyn
Szymon Sajnok
Daniel Staniszewski
13Lokosphinx 0:04:02.195
Savva Novikov
Sergey Malnev
Arseny Nikiforov
Alexandr Smirnov
14Ukraine 0:04:05.866
Volodymyr Dzhus
Vitaliy Hryniv
Vladyslav Shcherban
Maksym Vasyliev
15Track Team Brandenburg 0:04:13.864
Richard Banusch
Franz Gross
Pierre-Pascal Keup
Sebastian Schmiedel

