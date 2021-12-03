Hinze, Friedrich dominate women's sprint
By Laura Weislo
After crash in keirin, Hinze holds onto lead with sprint victory
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|95
|2
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|93
|3
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|68
|4
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|62
|5
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|57
|6
|Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)
|54
|7
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|51
|8
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|44
|9
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|43
|10
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|38
|11
|Mina Sato (Japan)
|35
|12
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|34
|13
|Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|29
|14
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|25
|15
|Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
|20
|16
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|18
|17
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|12
|18
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|8
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|2
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|3
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|2
|Mina Sato (Japan)
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|3
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|3
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|3
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|2
|Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)
|3
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|2
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|3
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|DNF
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|DNS
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|3
|Mina Sato (Japan)
|4
|Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)
|5
|Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|6
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|3
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|4
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|DNS
|Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|3
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|4
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|5
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|6
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
Hinze, Friedrich dominate women's sprintAfter crash in keirin, Hinze holds onto lead with sprint victory
