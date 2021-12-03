Trending

Hinze, Friedrich dominate women's sprint

By

After crash in keirin, Hinze holds onto lead with sprint victory

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/11/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 2 - Lithuania / Cido Arena, PanevÄ—Å¾ys, Lithuania - Germany's Emma Hinze leads on her way to winning her semi final women's sprint.
(Image credit: SWPix)

Women's Sprint Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany) 95
2Lea Friedrich (Germany) 93
3Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 68
4Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 62
5Mathilde Gros (France) 57
6Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation) 54
7Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 51
8Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 44
9Lauriane Genest (Canada) 43
10Miriam Vece (Italy) 38
11Mina Sato (Japan) 35
12Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 34
13Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 29
14Riyu Ohta (Japan) 25
15Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 20
16Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 18
17Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 12
18Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 8

Women's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Miriam Vece (Italy)
3Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)
2Mina Sato (Japan)
3Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)
3Riyu Ohta (Japan)

Women's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Women's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)

Women's Sprint Round 2 - Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
3Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Sprint Round 2 - Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)
2Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)
3Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)

Women's Sprint Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Lea Friedrich (Germany)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Miriam Vece (Italy)
3Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
DNFEmma Hinze (Germany)
DNFLauriane Genest (Canada)
DNSShanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Mina Sato (Japan)
4Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)
5Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
6Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
4Riyu Ohta (Japan)
5Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
DNSLaurine van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
4Mathilde Gros (France)
5Miriam Vece (Italy)
6Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
