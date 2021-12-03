Archibald cements lead in Track Champions League penultimate round

Trending

Katie Archibald delighted the home crowd in London during round three of the Track Champions League with an unexpected and rousing performance in the Elimination Race to win ahead of Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Annette Edmondson (Australia).

The Briton thrilled the crowd by playing the dangerous game of sitting at the back to save energy and then accelerating to escape being eliminated on most of the 18 sprints. She very nearly lost out with 15 riders still in the race but narrowly snuck past as Kendall Ryan (USA) missed out instead.

She dangled at the back until there were three riders left: her, Wild and Edmondson and strangely dropped back and up the banking. Her strategy became quite clear when she put out a fierce acceleration to first blast by Edmondson and then attack to leave Wild behind and take the win. Archibald credited the British fans for giving her the energy to pull off her victory.

"Every bit was needed, I don't have the speed on Kirsten tonight but thankfully I had the crowd," she said. "As soon as I saw how it stacked out in the scratch race, I was seeing her riding on the front and was saying from six laps out 'you're going to have to go'. It's horrible because you're in total agony and you have to pretend it's a walk in the park and hope the elastic snaps."

The win comes after Wild dominated the sprint in the Scratch Race by leading out for more than a lap and then holding off Portugal's Maria Martins with Archibald in third.

Archibald heads into the now-final round on Saturday with a commanding lead of 108 points to Edmondson's 73. Wild is a close third with 72. With 40 points awarded to the winner, there is still room for Wild, Edmondson and Canada's Maggie Coles-Lyster to unseat the British rider.

Women's Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
2Maria Martins (Portugal)
3Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
4Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)
6Tania Calvo (Spain)
7Silvia Zanardi (Italy)
8Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
9Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
10Eukene Larrarte (Spain)
11Emily Kay (Ireland)
12Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
13Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
14Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
15Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation)
16Kendall Ryan (United States Of America)
17Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
18Michelle Andres (Switzerland)

Women's Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)
4Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
5Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
6Silvia Zanardi (Italy)
7Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
8Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
9Emily Kay (Ireland)
10Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
11Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation)
12Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
13Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
14Eukene Larrarte (Spain)
15Kendall Ryan (United States Of America)
16Tania Calvo (Spain)
17Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
18Maria Martins (Portugal)

Women's Endurance Standings after Round 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 108
2Annette Edmondson (Australia) 73
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 72
4Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) 70
5Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 66
6Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 63
7Silvia Zanardi (Italy) 51
8Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 48
9Maria Martins (Portugal) 43
10Emily Kay (Ireland) 34
11Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) 29
12Tania Calvo (Spain) 28
13Michelle Andres (Switzerland) 21
14Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) 20
15Kendall Ryan (United States Of America) 19
16Eukene Larrarte (Spain) 18
17Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation) 12
18Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 11
Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

