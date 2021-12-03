Trending

Hoover moves up to second in Track Champions League

Spaniard Mora faces challenge from American on final round

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/11/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 2 - Lithuania / Cido Arena, PanevÄ—Å¾ys, Lithuania - Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri celebrates victory in the men's Elimination race.
Sebastian Mora (Spain) held onto his lead in the UCI Track Champions League with a pair of third places in the Scratch Race and Elimination Race, carrying 89 points into Saturday's final round in London. However, he faces a strong challenge from Gavin Hoover (United States), who claimed an emphatic victory in the Elimination Race.

Hoover had been sitting third overall, but rode a flawless Elimination Race to make the final three, then dispatched both Mora and Poland's Alan Banaszek take his first victory in the series.

Round 1 winner Corbin Strong held onto third at 68 points despite a lacklustre ride in both events.

"I've had a few close ones and I finally got the win," Hoover said. "With the elimination you don't think about the next one you just keep going and see what happens. I think Sebastian is one of the best in the world and has been for a long time, but we'll see what happens tomorrow."

A late attack got away in the Scratch Race, with Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) taking the win and Japan's Kazushige Kuboki beating Mora in the sprint. Hoover placed fifth.

Men's Endurance Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora (Spain) 89
2Gavin Hoover (United States Of America) 84
3Corbin Strong (New Zealand) 68
4Rhys Britton (Great Britain) 59
5Kelland O'Brien (Australia) 57
6Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 56
7Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 54
8Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 49
9Alan Banaszek (Poland) 48
10Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 47
11Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 45
12Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 36
13Erik Martorell Haga (Spain) 31
14Josh Charlton (Great Britain) 17
15Ed Clancy (Great Britain) 9
16Rotem Tene (Israel) 9
17Yacine Chalel (Algeria) 8
18William Tidball (Great Britain) 5

Men's Scratch Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
2Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
3Sebastian Mora (Spain)
4Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
5Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
6Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
7William Tidball (Great Britain)
8Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
9Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
10Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
11Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
12Alan Banaszek (Poland)
13Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
14Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
15Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
16Rotem Tene (Israel)
17Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
18Josh Charlton (Great Britain)

Men's Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
2Alan Banaszek (Poland)
3Sebastian Mora (Spain)
4Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
5Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
6Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
7Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
8Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
9Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
10William Tidball (Great Britain)
11Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
12Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
13Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
14Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
15Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
16Rotem Tene (Israel)
17Josh Charlton (Great Britain)
18Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

