Hoover moves up to second in Track Champions League
By Laura Weislo
Spaniard Mora faces challenge from American on final round
Sebastian Mora (Spain) held onto his lead in the UCI Track Champions League with a pair of third places in the Scratch Race and Elimination Race, carrying 89 points into Saturday's final round in London. However, he faces a strong challenge from Gavin Hoover (United States), who claimed an emphatic victory in the Elimination Race.
Hoover had been sitting third overall, but rode a flawless Elimination Race to make the final three, then dispatched both Mora and Poland's Alan Banaszek take his first victory in the series.
Round 1 winner Corbin Strong held onto third at 68 points despite a lacklustre ride in both events.
"I've had a few close ones and I finally got the win," Hoover said. "With the elimination you don't think about the next one you just keep going and see what happens. I think Sebastian is one of the best in the world and has been for a long time, but we'll see what happens tomorrow."
A late attack got away in the Scratch Race, with Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) taking the win and Japan's Kazushige Kuboki beating Mora in the sprint. Hoover placed fifth.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|89
|2
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|84
|3
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|68
|4
|Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
|59
|5
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|57
|6
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|56
|7
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|54
|8
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|49
|9
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|48
|10
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|47
|11
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|45
|12
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|36
|13
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|31
|14
|Josh Charlton (Great Britain)
|17
|15
|Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
|9
|16
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|9
|17
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|8
|18
|William Tidball (Great Britain)
|5
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|2
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|3
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|4
|Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
|5
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|6
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|7
|William Tidball (Great Britain)
|8
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|9
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|10
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|11
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|12
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|13
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|14
|Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
|15
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|16
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|17
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|18
|Josh Charlton (Great Britain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|2
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|3
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|4
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|5
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|6
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|7
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|8
|Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
|9
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|10
|William Tidball (Great Britain)
|11
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|12
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|13
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|14
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|15
|Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
|16
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|17
|Josh Charlton (Great Britain)
|18
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
