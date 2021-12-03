Trending

Bötticher challenges Lavreysen in men's sprint overall

By

UCI Track Champions League threatened before final night

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 06/11/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 1 - Mallorca / VelÃ²drom Illes Balears, Palma, Spain - Germany's Stefan Botticher wins the Keirin men's final.
(Image credit: SWPix)

Men's Sprint Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 110
2Stefan Botticher (Germany) 96
3Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 64
4Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago) 56
5Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation) 52
6Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 47
7Rayan Helal (France) 43
8Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 40
9Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 39
10Tom Derache (France) 36
11Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) 29
12Hugo Barrette (Canada) 29
13Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 28
14Maximilian Levy (Germany) 27
15Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 20
16Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 17
17Kento Yamasaki (Japan) 15
18Jean Spies (South Africa) 10

Men's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
2Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation)
3Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Derache (France)
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)
3Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)

Men's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Men's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
3Kento Yamasaki (Japan)

Men's Sprint Round 1 - Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
3Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Men's Sprint Round 2 - Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
3Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint Round 2 - Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
3Tom Derache (France)

Men's Sprint Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Stefan Botticher (Germany)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
3Rayan Helal (France)
4Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
5Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
6Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
3Rayan Helal (France)
4Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
5Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
6Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)
3Tom Derache (France)
4Hugo Barrette (Canada)
RELDenis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
3Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
4Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
5Maximilian Levy (Germany)
6Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

Latest on Cyclingnews