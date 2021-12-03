Bötticher challenges Lavreysen in men's sprint overall
By Laura Weislo
UCI Track Champions League threatened before final night
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|110
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|96
|3
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|64
|4
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
|56
|5
|Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation)
|52
|6
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|47
|7
|Rayan Helal (France)
|43
|8
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|40
|9
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|39
|10
|Tom Derache (France)
|36
|11
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|29
|12
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|29
|13
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|28
|14
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|27
|15
|Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
|20
|16
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|17
|17
|Kento Yamasaki (Japan)
|15
|18
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|2
|Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation)
|3
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Derache (France)
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|3
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
|3
|Kento Yamasaki (Japan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|3
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|3
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|3
|Tom Derache (France)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|3
|Rayan Helal (France)
|4
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|5
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|6
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|3
|Rayan Helal (France)
|4
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|5
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|6
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|3
|Tom Derache (France)
|4
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|REL
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|3
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|4
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|5
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|6
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
