Debutants with determination – The rising stars expected to shine at La Vuelta Femenina

U23 riders Cat Ferguson, Justyna Czapla and Lisa van Belle among fresh talent making first starts at Spanish Grand Tour

Justyna Czapla of Canyon-SRAM zondacrypro celebrates at podium with first best young rider prize of the week at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

May marks the transition from the Classics to stage racing for the Women's WorldTour, and with it comes some tired legs from a full calendar of one-day events but a refreshed readiness for the big stage of the season's opening Grand Tour. 

The Vuelta Femenina, May 4-10, features 41 debutants out of a field of 146 riders. Most of the new faces competing across northern Spain will try to make a name for themselves on the varied terrain, showcasing their endurance and putting lessons learned from the spring into action. 

