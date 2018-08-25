Image 1 of 21 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) celebrates his win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 21 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) XC leading Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 21 2012 Olympic Gold medalist Julie Bresset (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 21 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes the lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 21 Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 21 US National Short Track Champion Erin Huck (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 21 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) attacks (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) and Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 21 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes her 5th Short Track win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) and Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 21 Jolanda Neff and Alessandra Keller go to the front at the start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 21 Podium: l to r - Lars Forster, Mathieu van der Poel, Henrique Avancini (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 21 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 21 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 21 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 21 Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 21 Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 21 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 21 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) finishing on a broken rim and VERY flat tire (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 21 Podium: l to r - Barbara Benko, Annika Langvad, Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The final round of the XCC - Short Track - at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup saw some familiar faces on the top of podium in La Bresse, France, on Friday. Annika Langvad (Specialized) proved that she owns the women's race, with her fifth win in six events, while Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) took his third win of the season.

Rain earlier in the day had tapered off by the time the 20 minute races began, but the ground was still thoroughly soaked and muddy. Riders faced a main steep climb before traversing the side of the ski hill and then zig-zagging to the bottom. A second short climb and a final descent back to the finishing straight completed the circuit.

Three riders quickly separated themselves from the rest of the women's field - Langvad, world champion and World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing), and Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory). As in previous races, Langvad attacked in the last five minutes to pull away for the win, with Benko taking second ahead of Neff. The World Cup points offered did not change the lead, however, Langvad did move to within 97 points of Neff.

"You plan different race scenarios, but you are never right," commented Langvad. "You have to go by intuition and feeling. If you had told me one year ago when I first heard about the new format that I would have five wins, I wouldn't have believed it. I'm happy about the whole season."

The men's race did not split up like the women's, with a core dozen riders all in contention going into the last lap, when van der Poel launched a massive attack to drop the rest of the group and take the win. New European champion Lars Forster (BMC) took second ahead of Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory).

World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) had already mathematically locked up the overall title at the previous Mont-Ste-Anne round in Canada, however, van der Poel padded his second place spot over Avancini with his win, and goes into Sunday's XCO with a 64 point advantage over the Brazilian.

"You can lose or you can win with an attack," said van der Poel, "and I won the race there. The final straight was very long, and it would be hard to be there on your own, so I was waiting for the last lap to put the attack in."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing 0:20:52 2 Barbara Benko (Ita) Ghost Factory Racing 0:00:08 3 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Kross Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Thömus - Rn Racing Team 0:00:14 5 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus - Rn Racing Team 6 Erin Huck (USA) 7 Anne Tauber (Fra) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team 0:00:15 8 Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team P/B Maxxis 0:00:23 9 Iryna Popova (Ukr) 0:00:24 10 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:00:27 11 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing Xc 0:00:31 12 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc 0:00:35 13 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Gapp System - Cabtech Mtb Racing Team 0:00:36 14 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior/Devinci Factory Racing 0:00:37 15 Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing 16 Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team 0:00:38 17 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Ktm Protek Dama 0:00:43 18 Githa Michiels (Bel) 0:00:45 19 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:00:55 20 Holly Harris (Aus) Team Merida Gunn-Rita 0:00:56 21 Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team Xc 22 Julie Bresset (Fra) 0:00:58 23 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team 0:01:01 24 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Wiawis Bikes Pro Team 0:01:04 25 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 0:01:14 26 Jovana Crnogorac (Fra) Bike Way Racing Team 0:01:15 27 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback Omx Pro Team 0:01:27 28 Paula Gorycka (Pol) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:01:35 29 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:01:36 30 Cindy Montambault (Can) 0:01:48 31 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret 0:01:55 32 Cherie Redecker (RSA) 0:02:56 DNF Sabrina Enaux (Fra) DNF Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor