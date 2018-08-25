Trending

Langvad, Van der Poel take short track wins in La Bresse

Benko, Neff and Forster, Avancini round out podiums

Image 1 of 21

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) celebrates his win

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 21

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) XC leading Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) XC leading Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 21

2012 Olympic Gold medalist Julie Bresset

2012 Olympic Gold medalist Julie Bresset
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 21

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes the lead

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes the lead
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 21

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team)

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 21

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 21

US National Short Track Champion Erin Huck

US National Short Track Champion Erin Huck
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 21

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) attacks

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) attacks
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 21

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) and Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) and Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 21

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes her 5th Short Track win

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes her 5th Short Track win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 21

Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) and Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory Racing)

Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) and Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 21

Jolanda Neff and Alessandra Keller go to the front at the start

Jolanda Neff and Alessandra Keller go to the front at the start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 21

Podium: l to r - Lars Forster, Mathieu van der Poel, Henrique Avancini

Podium: l to r - Lars Forster, Mathieu van der Poel, Henrique Avancini
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 21

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 21

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 21

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 21

Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 21

Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)

Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 21

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 21

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) finishing on a broken rim and VERY flat tire

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) finishing on a broken rim and VERY flat tire
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 21

Podium: l to r - Barbara Benko, Annika Langvad, Jolanda Neff

Podium: l to r - Barbara Benko, Annika Langvad, Jolanda Neff
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The final round of the XCC - Short Track - at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup saw some familiar faces on the top of podium in La Bresse, France, on Friday. Annika Langvad (Specialized) proved that she owns the women's race, with her fifth win in six events, while Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) took his third win of the season.

Rain earlier in the day had tapered off by the time the 20 minute races began, but the ground was still thoroughly soaked and muddy. Riders faced a main steep climb before traversing the side of the ski hill and then zig-zagging to the bottom. A second short climb and a final descent back to the finishing straight completed the circuit.

Three riders quickly separated themselves from the rest of the women's field - Langvad, world champion and World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing), and Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory). As in previous races, Langvad attacked in the last five minutes to pull away for the win, with Benko taking second ahead of Neff. The World Cup points offered did not change the lead, however, Langvad did move to within 97 points of Neff.

"You plan different race scenarios, but you are never right," commented Langvad. "You have to go by intuition and feeling. If you had told me one year ago when I first heard about the new format that I would have five wins, I wouldn't have believed it. I'm happy about the whole season."

The men's race did not split up like the women's, with a core dozen riders all in contention going into the last lap, when van der Poel launched a massive attack to drop the rest of the group and take the win. New European champion Lars Forster (BMC) took second ahead of Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory).

World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) had already mathematically locked up the overall title at the previous Mont-Ste-Anne round in Canada, however, van der Poel padded his second place spot over Avancini with his win, and goes into Sunday's XCO with a 64 point advantage over the Brazilian.

"You can lose or you can win with an attack," said van der Poel, "and I won the race there. The final straight was very long, and it would be hard to be there on your own, so I was waiting for the last lap to put the attack in."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:20:52
2Barbara Benko (Ita) Ghost Factory Racing0:00:08
3Jolanda Neff (Swi) Kross Racing Team0:00:11
4Alessandra Keller (Swi) Thömus - Rn Racing Team0:00:14
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Thömus - Rn Racing Team
6Erin Huck (USA)
7Anne Tauber (Fra) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team0:00:15
8Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team P/B Maxxis0:00:23
9Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:00:24
10Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:00:27
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing Xc0:00:31
12Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:00:35
13Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Gapp System - Cabtech Mtb Racing Team0:00:36
14Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior/Devinci Factory Racing0:00:37
15Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
16Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team0:00:38
17Serena Calvetti (Ita) Ktm Protek Dama0:00:43
18Githa Michiels (Bel)0:00:45
19Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:00:55
20Holly Harris (Aus) Team Merida Gunn-Rita0:00:56
21Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team Xc
22Julie Bresset (Fra)0:00:58
23Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:01:01
24Sabine Spitz (Ger) Wiawis Bikes Pro Team0:01:04
25Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:01:14
26Jovana Crnogorac (Fra) Bike Way Racing Team0:01:15
27Mariske Strauss (RSA) Silverback Omx Pro Team0:01:27
28Paula Gorycka (Pol) Strüby-Bixs Team0:01:35
29Sandra Walter (Can)0:01:36
30Cindy Montambault (Can)0:01:48
31Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:01:55
32Cherie Redecker (RSA)0:02:56
DNFSabrina Enaux (Fra)
DNFRaiza Goulao Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:21:10
2Lars Forster (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:06
3Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:00:07
4Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:00:11
5Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:00:12
6Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing0:00:13
7Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:00:15
8Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team0:00:18
9Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:19
10David Valero Serrano (Spa) Mmr Factory Racing Team
11Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor0:00:22
12Daniele Braidot (Ita) Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia0:00:23
13Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team
14Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour0:00:24
15Titouan Carod (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:25
16Martin Loo (Est)
17Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:00:29
18Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:31
19Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:00:33
20Ondrej Cink (Cze) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor
21Anton Cooper (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:00:37
22Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas0:00:50
23Grant Ferguson (GBr) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team0:00:58
24Anton Sintsov (Rus) Salcano Sakarya B.B. Pro Team0:01:01
25Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail0:01:04
26Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Primaflor Mondraker Rotor0:01:09
27Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
28Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:01:16
29Catriel Soto (Arg) Mmr Factory Racing Team0:01:19
30Luca Braidot (Ita) Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia0:01:37
31Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Team Focus Selle Italia0:02:45
32Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing
DNFNadir Colledani (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
DNFLukas Flueckiger (Swi) Thömus - Rn Racing Team
DNFMathias Flueckiger (Swi) Thömus - Rn Racing Team
DNFMarco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail

 

