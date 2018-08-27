Neff wins final UCI World Cup in La Bresse, seals overall
Frei takes U23 win
Elite Women XC: -
Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) won her third UCI XCO World Cup title in emphatic fashion on Sunday in La Bresse, France, with a victory in the final round.
After raining for most of the week, race day dawned sunny but cool. The sun gradually dried the sections of the circuit in the open, but it remained muddy and slippery in the woods.
The women's race proved to be one of the most exciting in years, with multiple lead changes as riders flatted and chase back to the leaders.
Neff took an early lead, with Emily Batty (Trek Factory), Annika Langvad (Specialized), Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon Factory) chasing.
After Neff flatted on the second lap, Langvad moved into the lead, closely followed by Batty, but when Langvad also flatted on the next lap, Batty moved into the lead for two laps.
Neff was chasing back, but flatted again, although she finally managed to rejoin Batty in the lead at the end of lap 5 with Ferrand-Prévot.
On the final lap, Neff managed to get away by a few seconds and hold it to the finish line, with Batty coming in five seconds later, followed by Langvad at 27 seconds.
"It was pretty unbelievable today," admitted Neff. "It was crazy from start to finish. It is incredible to race in France because there are always so many fans. I raced with mud tyres and maybe not enough pressure, so it was definitely my own fault. Twice I saw the race go away and I thought, 'This is it.' But I kept riding and closing the gaps, and I felt that it was still possible. This was definitely the toughest [overall] title to win, and I had to fight all season."
Neff finished the series with 1,930 points, followed by Langvad, 187 points behind. Batty jumped from fourth to third, 30 points ahead of Keller.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|1:33:03
|2
|Emily Batty (Can)
|0:00:05
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:00:27
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|0:00:33
|5
|Alessandra Keller (Swi)
|0:01:27
|6
|Anne Tauber (Ned)
|0:01:58
|7
|Kate Courtney (USA)
|0:02:53
|8
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:03:11
|9
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|0:03:33
|10
|Tanja Žakelj (Slo)
|0:03:51
|11
|Erin Huck (USA)
|0:04:41
|12
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:04:48
|13
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:05:02
|14
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|0:05:09
|15
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|16
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|0:05:36
|17
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:06:00
|18
|Karla Štepánová (Cze)
|0:06:25
|19
|Barbara Benkó (Hun)
|0:06:33
|20
|Andrea Waldis (Swi)
|0:06:47
|21
|Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)
|0:07:05
|22
|Lea Davison (USA)
|0:07:15
|23
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:07:24
|24
|Linda Indergand (Swi)
|0:07:38
|25
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex)
|0:07:44
|26
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:07:50
|27
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|0:08:00
|28
|Adelheid Morath (Ger)
|0:08:25
|29
|Lena Gerault (Fra)
|0:09:07
|30
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:09:11
|31
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|0:09:30
|32
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:09:38
|33
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|0:09:39
|34
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
|0:10:00
|35
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:10:06
|36
|Estelle Boudot Morel (Fra)
|0:10:14
|37
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:10:36
|38
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:10:43
|39
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
|0:10:51
|40
|Jaqueline Mourao (Bra)
|0:11:04
|41
|Janika Lõiv (Est)
|0:11:06
|42
|Ramona Forchini (Swi)
|0:13:07
|43
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux)
|0:13:14
|44
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
|0:13:27
|45
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:13:59
|46
|Hana Ježková (Cze)
|0:14:26
|47
|Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)
|0:15:11
|48
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
|0:15:17
|49
|Viktoria Smidth Knudsen (Den)
|0:15:42
|50
|Lotte Koopmans (Ned)
|0:16:08
|51
|Cherie Redecker (RSA)
|52
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|53
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|54
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|55
|Margot Moschetti (Fra)
|56
|Lucie Veselá (Cze)
|57
|Joana Monteiro (Por)
|58
|Nancy Akinyi (Ken)
|59
|Vanessa Holmes (GBr)
|60
|Angela Laycock (GBr)
|DNF
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|DNF
|Jessica Benz (Ger)
|DNS
|Sarah Riley (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sina Frei (Swi)
|1:22:01
|2
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:00:33
|3
|Ronja Eibl (Ger)
|0:01:37
|4
|Marika Tovo (Ita)
|0:03:02
|5
|Haley Batten (USA)
|0:03:53
|6
|Malene Degn (Den)
|0:04:27
|7
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)
|0:04:54
|8
|Lucie Urruty (Fra)
|0:05:22
|9
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita)
|0:05:32
|10
|Nicole Koller (Swi)
|0:05:35
|11
|Lisa Pasteiner (Aut)
|0:05:44
|12
|Loana Lecomte (Fra)
|0:06:22
|13
|Ida Jansson (Swe)
|0:06:26
|14
|Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)
|0:07:12
|15
|Leonie Daubermann (Ger)
|0:07:21
|16
|Giorgia Marchet (Ita)
|0:07:26
|17
|Caroline Bohé (Den)
|0:07:38
|18
|Martina Berta (Ita)
|0:07:54
|19
|Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol)
|0:08:03
|20
|Coline Clauzure (Fra)
|0:08:21
|21
|Felicitas Geiger (Ger)
|0:08:44
|22
|Chloe Passelande (Fra)
|0:09:15
|23
|Greta Seiwald (Ita)
|0:10:05
|24
|Anna Spielmann (Aut)
|0:10:24
|25
|Corina Druml (Aut)
|0:10:46
|26
|Isla Short (GBr)
|0:11:46
|27
|Constance Valentin (Fra)
|0:12:51
|28
|Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi)
|0:12:59
|29
|Lara Krähemann (Swi)
|0:13:14
|30
|Charline Fragnière (Swi)
|0:13:38
|31
|Charlotte Rayner (NZl)
|0:14:21
|32
|Emeline Detilleux (Bel)
|0:15:17
|33
|Nina Benz (Ger)
|0:15:23
|34
|Manon Wimmer (Fra)
|0:15:29
|35
|Federica Piana (Ita)
|0:15:48
|36
|Laurane Meyers (Fra)
|37
|Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez (Mex)
|38
|Alessia Verrando (Ita)
|39
|Marit Sveen (Nor)
|40
|Pauline Roy (Swi)
|41
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|42
|Megan Williams (Aus)
|43
|Patrycja Swierczynska (Pol)
|44
|Fiona Antoine (Fra)
|45
|Angela Campanari (Ita)
|46
|Manon Mantei (Fra)
|47
|Matshidiso Bakang Ebudilwe BOT
|DNF
|Antonia Daubermann (Ger)
|DNF
|Bianca Haw (RSA)
|DNF
|Martine Opsahl (Nor)
|DNS
|Hélène Clauzel (Fra)
