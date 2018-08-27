Image 1 of 21 The final overall World Cup podium (L to R): Alessandra Keller, Annika Langvad , Jolanda Neff, Emily Batty, Anne Tauber (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 21 Team of the Year - Kross Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) wins the final round of the UCI XCO World Cup in La Bresse, France (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) collapsed post-race after chasing back from mechanicals, twice (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) jumps to the front at the start of the women's race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 21 Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 21 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) attacks (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) and Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 21 Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 21 Erin Huck during the final round of the 2018 UCI XCO World Cup in La Bresse, France (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) nearly comes off (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 21 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) in the lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 21 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) chases back after her second flat (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) leads Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon Factory Racing XC) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) jumps to the front at the start of the women's race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 21 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) and Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 21 The women's podium (L to R): Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Emily Batty, Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad, Alessandra Keller (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) won her third UCI XCO World Cup title in emphatic fashion on Sunday in La Bresse, France, with a victory in the final round.

After raining for most of the week, race day dawned sunny but cool. The sun gradually dried the sections of the circuit in the open, but it remained muddy and slippery in the woods.

The women's race proved to be one of the most exciting in years, with multiple lead changes as riders flatted and chase back to the leaders.

Neff took an early lead, with Emily Batty (Trek Factory), Annika Langvad (Specialized), Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon Factory) chasing.

After Neff flatted on the second lap, Langvad moved into the lead, closely followed by Batty, but when Langvad also flatted on the next lap, Batty moved into the lead for two laps.

Neff was chasing back, but flatted again, although she finally managed to rejoin Batty in the lead at the end of lap 5 with Ferrand-Prévot.

On the final lap, Neff managed to get away by a few seconds and hold it to the finish line, with Batty coming in five seconds later, followed by Langvad at 27 seconds.

"It was pretty unbelievable today," admitted Neff. "It was crazy from start to finish. It is incredible to race in France because there are always so many fans. I raced with mud tyres and maybe not enough pressure, so it was definitely my own fault. Twice I saw the race go away and I thought, 'This is it.' But I kept riding and closing the gaps, and I felt that it was still possible. This was definitely the toughest [overall] title to win, and I had to fight all season."

Neff finished the series with 1,930 points, followed by Langvad, 187 points behind. Batty jumped from fourth to third, 30 points ahead of Keller.

Full Results

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) 1:33:03 2 Emily Batty (Can) 0:00:05 3 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:00:27 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 0:00:33 5 Alessandra Keller (Swi) 0:01:27 6 Anne Tauber (Ned) 0:01:58 7 Kate Courtney (USA) 0:02:53 8 Githa Michiels (Bel) 0:03:11 9 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) 0:03:33 10 Tanja Žakelj (Slo) 0:03:51 11 Erin Huck (USA) 0:04:41 12 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:04:48 13 Haley Smith (Can) 0:05:02 14 Julie Bresset (Fra) 0:05:09 15 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 16 Iryna Popova (Ukr) 0:05:36 17 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) 0:06:00 18 Karla Štepánová (Cze) 0:06:25 19 Barbara Benkó (Hun) 0:06:33 20 Andrea Waldis (Swi) 0:06:47 21 Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze) 0:07:05 22 Lea Davison (USA) 0:07:15 23 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:07:24 24 Linda Indergand (Swi) 0:07:38 25 Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex) 0:07:44 26 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:07:50 27 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 0:08:00 28 Adelheid Morath (Ger) 0:08:25 29 Lena Gerault (Fra) 0:09:07 30 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:09:11 31 Holly Harris (Aus) 0:09:30 32 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 0:09:38 33 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 0:09:39 34 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) 0:10:00 35 Annie Last (GBr) 0:10:06 36 Estelle Boudot Morel (Fra) 0:10:14 37 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:10:36 38 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 0:10:43 39 Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra) 0:10:51 40 Jaqueline Mourao (Bra) 0:11:04 41 Janika Lõiv (Est) 0:11:06 42 Ramona Forchini (Swi) 0:13:07 43 Fabienne Schaus (Lux) 0:13:14 44 Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) 0:13:27 45 Cindy Montambault (Can) 0:13:59 46 Hana Ježková (Cze) 0:14:26 47 Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col) 0:15:11 48 Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) 0:15:17 49 Viktoria Smidth Knudsen (Den) 0:15:42 50 Lotte Koopmans (Ned) 0:16:08 51 Cherie Redecker (RSA) 52 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 53 Marine Groccia (Swi) 54 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 55 Margot Moschetti (Fra) 56 Lucie Veselá (Cze) 57 Joana Monteiro (Por) 58 Nancy Akinyi (Ken) 59 Vanessa Holmes (GBr) 60 Angela Laycock (GBr) DNF Nadine Rieder (Ger) DNF Jessica Benz (Ger) DNS Sarah Riley (Aus)