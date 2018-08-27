Schurter wins in La Bresse to secure UCI World Cup
Kerschbaumer, Marotte round out podium
Elite Men XC: -
Despite having already mathematically won the 2018 UCI XCO World Cup after the penultimate sixth round, Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) did not hold back in the final round in La Bresse, France, on Sunday, taking his 30th career World Cup win, putting him in an exclusive club with Julien Absalon and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå.
Schurter attacked on the opening lap and led for all but one lap. Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas) and Corendon-Circus' Mathieu Van der Poel kept Schurter within 15 seconds for the first three laps, with Van der Poel actually joining the world champion at the front on lap 2, but they both began to lose ground in the second half of the race.
Kerschbaumer rallied in the final lap to pull to within 12 seconds and take second place, but Van der Poel crashed and suffered a slow puncture, and was overtaken by Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) for third in the last lap.
"It was my plan to attack right from the beginning and see how the others responded," said Schurter. "I want to try to win every World Cup race, and my 30th World Cup win was a big goal. And it's a good feeling to go into the world championships with a good result."
Schurter ended the season with 1,861 points. Van der Poel remained in second, a distant 506 points back, while Marotte moved into third, bumping Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|1:26:25
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:00:12
|3
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:01:32
|4
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:02:19
|5
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|0:02:32
|6
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)
|0:02:49
|7
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|0:02:59
|8
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:03:09
|9
|Titouan Carod (Fra)
|0:03:24
|10
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
|0:03:34
|11
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:03:47
|12
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:03:56
|13
|David Valero Serrano (Spa)
|0:04:05
|14
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|0:04:15
|15
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|0:04:39
|16
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|0:04:50
|17
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:04:51
|18
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:04:52
|19
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:04:59
|20
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:05:11
|21
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|22
|Reto Indergand (Swi)
|0:05:37
|23
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi)
|0:05:41
|24
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|0:05:50
|25
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)
|0:06:02
|26
|Maxime Loret (Fra)
|0:06:09
|27
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:06:14
|28
|Stephane Tempier (Fra)
|0:06:28
|29
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:06:36
|30
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:06:59
|31
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)
|0:07:10
|32
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)
|0:07:19
|33
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:07:23
|34
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|0:07:28
|35
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:07:42
|36
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:07:44
|37
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:07:51
|38
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|39
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:07:57
|40
|Catriel Soto (Arg)
|0:08:05
|41
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:08:08
|42
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|0:08:33
|43
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:08:36
|44
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:08:48
|45
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|46
|Raphael Gay (Fra)
|0:09:11
|47
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|48
|András Parti (Hun)
|0:09:21
|49
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:09:34
|50
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:09:53
|51
|Florian Trigo (Fra)
|0:09:58
|52
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:10:04
|53
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|0:10:22
|54
|Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)
|0:10:43
|55
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
|0:10:46
|56
|Jhonatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:11:03
|57
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:11:07
|58
|Bruno Vitali (Swi)
|0:11:16
|59
|Carlos Herrera Arroyo (CRc)
|0:11:29
|60
|Andrin Beeli (Swi)
|0:11:45
|61
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|0:11:54
|62
|Maximilian Foidl (Aut)
|0:12:58
|63
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|0:14:18
|64
|Sven Strähle (Ger)
|65
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|66
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|67
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|68
|Erno Jacob Mccrae (Bel)
|69
|Mário Costa (Por)
|70
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|71
|Peter Disera (Can)
|72
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger)
|73
|Alexis Paris (Fra)
|74
|Martins Blums (Lat)
|75
|Vincent Sibille (Fra)
|76
|Davide Clerici (Ita)
|77
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|78
|Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
|79
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|80
|Antoine Le Coq (Fra)
|81
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|82
|Anthony Ralle (Fra)
|83
|Phillip Pearce (GBr)
|84
|Pierre Billaud (Fra)
|85
|Jakob Hartmann (Ger)
|86
|Zdenek Vobecký (Cze)
|87
|Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
|88
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|89
|Pierrick Kersuzan (Fra)
|90
|Guy Sessler (Isr)
|91
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|92
|Mattia Setti (Ita)
|93
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|94
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|95
|Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
|96
|Corentin Cousteur (Fra)
|97
|Filip Kubín (Cze)
|98
|Alex Orillard (Fra)
|99
|Joe Griffiths (GBr)
|100
|Frédéric Ischard (Fra)
|101
|Ingvar Omarsson ISL
|102
|Julien Estivalet (Fra)
|103
|Markus Siebert (Ger)
|104
|Sébastien Welter (Fra)
|105
|Rodolphe Lestievent (Fra)
|106
|Tobias Sindlinger (Ger)
|DNF
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|DNF
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
|DNF
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|DNF
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|DNF
|Thomas Griot (Fra)
|DNF
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|DNF
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|DNF
|Erwin Bakker (Ned)
|DNF
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|DNF
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|DNF
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|DNF
|David Rosa (Por)
|DNS
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|DNS
|Julian Biefang (Ger)
