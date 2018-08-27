Trending

Schurter wins in La Bresse to secure UCI World Cup

Kerschbaumer, Marotte round out podium

Image 1 of 19

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) takes World Cup win #30

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) takes World Cup win #30
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 19

Nino Schurter, 2018 Mens overall World Cup winner

Nino Schurter, 2018 Mens overall World Cup winner
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 19

Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus-RN Racing Team) and Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)

Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus-RN Racing Team) and Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 19

US National Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)

US National Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 19

Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 19

The fans love a bit of World Cup action

The fans love a bit of World Cup action
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 19

The World Cup attracts all sorts

The World Cup attracts all sorts
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 19

The final World Cup podium (L to R): Henrique Avancini, Mathieu van der Poel, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Gerhard Kerschbaumer

The final World Cup podium (L to R): Henrique Avancini, Mathieu van der Poel, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Gerhard Kerschbaumer
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 19

Fans were stacked 5 or more deep on some of the sections

Fans were stacked 5 or more deep on some of the sections
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 19

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC), Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas), Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC), Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas), Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 19

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 19

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 19

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 19

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 19

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 19

The men's podium at the final round of the UCI XCO World Cup in La Bresse, France (L to R): Mathieu Van der Poel, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Victor Koretzky

The men's podium at the final round of the UCI XCO World Cup in La Bresse, France (L to R): Mathieu Van der Poel, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Victor Koretzky
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 19

Mathieu Van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) is still in the hunt for a World Cup win

Mathieu Van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) is still in the hunt for a World Cup win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 19

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas)

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Despite having already mathematically won the 2018 UCI XCO World Cup after the penultimate sixth round, Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) did not hold back in the final round in La Bresse, France, on Sunday, taking his 30th career World Cup win, putting him in an exclusive club with Julien Absalon and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå.

Schurter attacked on the opening lap and led for all but one lap. Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas) and Corendon-Circus' Mathieu Van der Poel kept Schurter within 15 seconds for the first three laps, with Van der Poel actually joining the world champion at the front on lap 2, but they both began to lose ground in the second half of the race.

Kerschbaumer rallied in the final lap to pull to within 12 seconds and take second place, but Van der Poel crashed and suffered a slow puncture, and was overtaken by Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) for third in the last lap.

"It was my plan to attack right from the beginning and see how the others responded," said Schurter. "I want to try to win every World Cup race, and my 30th World Cup win was a big goal. And it's a good feeling to go into the world championships with a good result."

Schurter ended the season with 1,861 points. Van der Poel remained in second, a distant 506 points back, while Marotte moved into third, bumping Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:26:25
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:00:12
3Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:01:32
4Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)0:02:19
5Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:02:32
6Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)0:02:49
7Anton Cooper (NZl)0:02:59
8Florian Vogel (Swi)0:03:09
9Titouan Carod (Fra)0:03:24
10Andri Frischknecht (Swi)0:03:34
11Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:47
12Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:03:56
13David Valero Serrano (Spa)0:04:05
14Thomas Litscher (Swi)0:04:15
15Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:04:39
16Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:04:50
17Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:04:51
18Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:04:52
19Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:04:59
20Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:05:11
21Ondrej Cink (Cze)
22Reto Indergand (Swi)0:05:37
23Marcel Guerrini (Swi)0:05:41
24Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:05:50
25Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)0:06:02
26Maxime Loret (Fra)0:06:09
27Karl Markt (Aut)0:06:14
28Stephane Tempier (Fra)0:06:28
29Luca Braidot (Ita)0:06:36
30Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:06:59
31Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)0:07:10
32Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)0:07:19
33Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:07:23
34Jan Vastl (Cze)0:07:28
35Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:07:42
36Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:07:44
37Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:07:51
38Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
39Georg Egger (Ger)0:07:57
40Catriel Soto (Arg)0:08:05
41Martin Fanger (Swi)0:08:08
42Fabian Giger (Swi)0:08:33
43Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:08:36
44Martin Loo (Est)0:08:48
45Nadir Colledani (Ita)
46Raphael Gay (Fra)0:09:11
47Leandre Bouchard (Can)
48András Parti (Hun)0:09:21
49Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:09:34
50Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:09:53
51Florian Trigo (Fra)0:09:58
52Martin Gluth (Ger)0:10:04
53Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)0:10:22
54Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)0:10:43
55Simon Vitzthum (Swi)0:10:46
56Jhonatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:11:03
57Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:11:07
58Bruno Vitali (Swi)0:11:16
59Carlos Herrera Arroyo (CRc)0:11:29
60Andrin Beeli (Swi)0:11:45
61Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:11:54
62Maximilian Foidl (Aut)0:12:58
63Howard Grotts (USA)0:14:18
64Sven Strähle (Ger)
65Florian Chenaux (Swi)
66Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
67Ruben Scheire (Bel)
68Erno Jacob Mccrae (Bel)
69Mário Costa (Por)
70Raphael Gagne (Can)
71Peter Disera (Can)
72Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger)
73Alexis Paris (Fra)
74Martins Blums (Lat)
75Vincent Sibille (Fra)
76Davide Clerici (Ita)
77Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
78Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
79Harold Flandre (Fra)
80Antoine Le Coq (Fra)
81Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
82Anthony Ralle (Fra)
83Phillip Pearce (GBr)
84Pierre Billaud (Fra)
85Jakob Hartmann (Ger)
86Zdenek Vobecký (Cze)
87Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
88Maximilian Holz (Ger)
89Pierrick Kersuzan (Fra)
90Guy Sessler (Isr)
91Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
92Mattia Setti (Ita)
93Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
94Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
95Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
96Corentin Cousteur (Fra)
97Filip Kubín (Cze)
98Alex Orillard (Fra)
99Joe Griffiths (GBr)
100Frédéric Ischard (Fra)
101Ingvar Omarsson ISL
102Julien Estivalet (Fra)
103Markus Siebert (Ger)
104Sébastien Welter (Fra)
105Rodolphe Lestievent (Fra)
106Tobias Sindlinger (Ger)
DNFJulian Schelb (Ger)
DNFSebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
DNFPablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
DNFLars Forster (Swi)
DNFThomas Griot (Fra)
DNFPatricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
DNFMarek Konwa (Pol)
DNFErwin Bakker (Ned)
DNFNicola Rohrbach (Swi)
DNFChristian Pfäffle (Ger)
DNFAndrew L'esperance (Can)
DNFDavid Rosa (Por)
DNSMarco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
DNSJulian Biefang (Ger)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews