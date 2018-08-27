Image 1 of 19 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) takes World Cup win #30 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 19 Nino Schurter, 2018 Mens overall World Cup winner (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 19 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 19 Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus-RN Racing Team) and Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 19 US National Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 19 Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 19 The fans love a bit of World Cup action (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 19 The World Cup attracts all sorts (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 19 The final World Cup podium (L to R): Henrique Avancini, Mathieu van der Poel, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 19 Fans were stacked 5 or more deep on some of the sections (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 19 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC), Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas), Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 19 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 19 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 19 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 19 Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 19 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 19 The men's podium at the final round of the UCI XCO World Cup in La Bresse, France (L to R): Mathieu Van der Poel, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Victor Koretzky (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 19 Mathieu Van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) is still in the hunt for a World Cup win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 19 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas) (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Despite having already mathematically won the 2018 UCI XCO World Cup after the penultimate sixth round, Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) did not hold back in the final round in La Bresse, France, on Sunday, taking his 30th career World Cup win, putting him in an exclusive club with Julien Absalon and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå.

Schurter attacked on the opening lap and led for all but one lap. Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas) and Corendon-Circus' Mathieu Van der Poel kept Schurter within 15 seconds for the first three laps, with Van der Poel actually joining the world champion at the front on lap 2, but they both began to lose ground in the second half of the race.

Kerschbaumer rallied in the final lap to pull to within 12 seconds and take second place, but Van der Poel crashed and suffered a slow puncture, and was overtaken by Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) for third in the last lap.

"It was my plan to attack right from the beginning and see how the others responded," said Schurter. "I want to try to win every World Cup race, and my 30th World Cup win was a big goal. And it's a good feeling to go into the world championships with a good result."

Schurter ended the season with 1,861 points. Van der Poel remained in second, a distant 506 points back, while Marotte moved into third, bumping Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory).

