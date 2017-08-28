Trending

Neff finds form with Val di Sole victory

Belomoina takes overall World Cup series

Image 1 of 16

Podium: Irina Kalentyeva, Yana Belomoina, Jolanda Neff, Maja Wloszczowska, Annika Langvad

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 16

Overall World Cup podium: Jolanda Neff, Maja Wloszczowska, Yana Belomoina, Annika Langvad, Linda Indergand

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 16

Jolanda Neff wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 16

Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 16

Yana Belomoina and Jolanda Neff

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 16

Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 16

Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 16

Yana Belomoina and Annie Last at start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 16

Top Team Kross Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 16

Yana Belomoina's number soaked in sweat

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 16

Jolanda Neff and Yana Belomoina

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 16

Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 16

Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 16

Jolanda Neff (Sui) Kross Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 16

Fans turn out to watch the racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 16

Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Two-time overall World Cup champion Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) has struggled this season, but showed she is returning to form with her victory on Sunday at the final round of the 2017 Mountain Bike World Cup series in Val di Sole, Italy.

Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle) had already won the overall title going into the final race, with three wins in the previous five rounds. The women raced a start loop plus six laps of the four kilometre circuit, and Neff showed her form of old with a fast start that put her into the lead by the end of the start loop.

The Swiss rider was initially joined at the front by defending overall World Cup champion Catharine Pendrel (Clif Bar), Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Merida Gunn-Rita) and world champion Annika Langvad, but as those riders fell off the pace, Belomoina moved up to join Neff. The duo rode away from the chasers by Lap 2, and stayed together until Lap 5, when Neff attacked on a climb to solo away for the ninth World Cup win of her career, with Belomoina finishing 21 seconds back.

The chase group was whittled down to Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) and Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki) by Lap 4, with Wloszczowska attacking on the final lap to finish third.

"I'm so happy about this," said Neff, "to be back racing at the top. I'm thankful to my team, who gave me the time I needed and had the faith that I would come back. I wasn't that confident of beating Yana, because she has won three World Cups this year and is so strong. It was perfect and I'm so happy."

Belomoina wins her first World Cup title with 1250 points, followed by Wloszczowska, jumping from third to second in the standings at 770 points. Langvad, after finishing fifth, moved up from fourth to third, with 744 points, while Neff jumped from 12th to fourth with her win.

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Kross Racing Team1:26:58
2Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team0:00:21
3Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:01:09
4Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:01:20
5Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:01:43
6Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:02:04
7Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team0:02:50
8Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:03:00
9Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita0:03:15
10Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing0:03:26
11Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe Mtb Team0:03:34
12Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:03:54
13Alessandra Keller (Swi) Radon Factory Xc Team0:04:01
14Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team0:04:11
15Githa Michiels (Bel)0:04:19
16Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing0:04:46
17Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:04:57
18Sabine Spitz (Ger) Wiawis Bikes Pro Team0:05:00
19Karla Štepánová (Cze)0:05:38
20Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:06:02
21Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:06:17
22Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)0:06:29
23Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:06:33
24Annie Last (GBr) Omx Pro Team0:06:38
25Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:07:00
26Tanja Žakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:07:27
27Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Radon Factory Xc Team0:07:39
28Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:07:47
29Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker0:08:06
30Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:08:30
31Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:09:08
32Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:09:37
33Paula Gorycka (Pol) Strüby-Bixs Team0:09:49
34Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:09:54
35Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:10:02
36Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps Mtb Team0:10:37
37Marine Groccia (Swi)0:11:00
38Cherie Redecker (RSA)0:11:03
39Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing Team
40Camille Devi (Fra)0:11:09
41Barbara Benkó (Hun) Focus Xc Team0:11:21
42Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)0:11:42
43Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)0:11:55
44Hanna Klein (Ger)
45Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc0:11:56
46Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team0:12:52
47Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team0:13:53
48Katrin Leumann (Swi)
49Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
50Mariske Strauss (RSA) Omx Pro Team
51Claudia Galicia Cotrina (Spa)
52Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)
53Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
54Janika Lõiv (Est)
55Andrea Waldis (Swi) Clif Pro Team
56Marta Pastore (Ita)
57Lucie Veselá (Cze)
58Hana Ježková (Cze)
59Lotte Koopmans (Ned)
60Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)
61Romaine Wenger (Swi)
62Dana Pospíšilová (Cze)
63Julia Tanner (Ita)
64Lisa Heckmann (Ger)
65Vanessa Holmes (GBr)
66Kerry Macphee (GBr)
DNFHelen Grobert (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
DNFSerena Calvetti (Ita)
DNFAlice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mtb Team
DNFMara Fumagalli (Ita)

