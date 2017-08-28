Courtney claims overall World Cup victory
American takes out Val di Sole finale over Frei, Richards
U23 Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:14:30
|2
|Sina Frei (Swi) Jb Brunex Felt Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:01:02
|4
|Isla Short (GBr) Omx Pro Team
|0:04:18
|5
|Martina Berta (Ita) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc
|0:05:00
|6
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)
|0:05:29
|7
|Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:05:37
|8
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:05:44
|9
|Ida Jansson (Swe)
|0:06:23
|10
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:06:32
|11
|Jana Czeczinkarová (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek
|0:06:44
|12
|Barbora Prudková (Cze)
|0:07:12
|13
|Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
|0:07:15
|14
|Olga Terentyeva (Rus)
|0:07:26
|15
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc
|0:07:31
|16
|Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:07:55
|17
|Hélène Clauzel (Fra)
|0:08:03
|18
|Giorgia Marchet (Ita)
|0:08:14
|19
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:09:08
|20
|Eleonore Barmaverain (Ita) Rdr Italia Factory
|0:09:41
|21
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
|0:10:04
|22
|Clarissa Mai (Ger)
|0:10:25
|23
|Nina Benz (Ger)
|0:10:36
|24
|Constance Valentin (Fra) Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:10:38
|25
|Charline Fragnière (Swi)
|0:10:51
|26
|Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|0:10:52
|27
|Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spa) Massi
|0:11:41
|28
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:12:13
|29
|Felicitas Geiger (Ger)
|0:12:35
|30
|Adéla Šafárová (Cze)
|0:12:49
|31
|Laurane Meyers (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
|0:13:43
|32
|Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol)
|33
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
|34
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|35
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|36
|Angela Campanari (Ita)
|37
|Julia Wieltschnig (Aut)
|38
|Patrycja Piotrowska (Pol)
|DNF
|Lena Mettraux (Swi)
|DNF
|Greta Seiwald (Ita)
