Courtney claims overall World Cup victory

American takes out Val di Sole finale over Frei, Richards

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
U23 women's podium: Sina Frei, Kate Courtney, Evie Richards

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
U23 women's overall World Cup: Sina Frei, Kate Courtney, Evie Richards

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing1:14:30
2Sina Frei (Swi) Jb Brunex Felt Team0:00:32
3Evie Richards (GBr)0:01:02
4Isla Short (GBr) Omx Pro Team0:04:18
5Martina Berta (Ita) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc0:05:00
6Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:05:29
7Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing0:05:37
8Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:05:44
9Ida Jansson (Swe)0:06:23
10Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:06:32
11Jana Czeczinkarová (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek0:06:44
12Barbora Prudková (Cze)0:07:12
13Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi0:07:15
14Olga Terentyeva (Rus)0:07:26
15Lena Gerault (Fra) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc0:07:31
16Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:07:55
17Hélène Clauzel (Fra)0:08:03
18Giorgia Marchet (Ita)0:08:14
19Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:09:08
20Eleonore Barmaverain (Ita) Rdr Italia Factory0:09:41
21Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)0:10:04
22Clarissa Mai (Ger)0:10:25
23Nina Benz (Ger)0:10:36
24Constance Valentin (Fra) Materiel-Velo.Com0:10:38
25Charline Fragnière (Swi)0:10:51
26Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team0:10:52
27Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spa) Massi0:11:41
28Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:12:13
29Felicitas Geiger (Ger)0:12:35
30Adéla Šafárová (Cze)0:12:49
31Laurane Meyers (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic0:13:43
32Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol)
33Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
34Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
35Serena Tasca (Ita)
36Angela Campanari (Ita)
37Julia Wieltschnig (Aut)
38Patrycja Piotrowska (Pol)
DNFLena Mettraux (Swi)
DNFGreta Seiwald (Ita)

