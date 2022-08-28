France takes under-23 XCO women's title while Italy scores U23 win for men at MTB Worlds
By Rob Jones published
Win by Line Burquier fourth of championships for host country
The final day of racing on Sunday at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France, opened with the XCO races for women and men. France took their fourth title of the Championships with a win by Line Burquier in under-23 women, while Italy's Simone Avondetto won his nations first title in the men's U23 race.
The 3.9 kilometre circuit was dry and dusty, despite rain in the previous 36 hours. Rough roots and rocks made the course slippery, and riders had to be cautious in the corners. The women rode five laps and the men six.
Italy's Giada Specia and Ronja Blochlinger of Switzerland opened a small gap on the first lap, but by the end of lap 2 Burquier was firmly in charge, and steadily increased her lead in the second half of the race to win by 43 seconds.
Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands battled with Sofie Pedersen (Denmark), Giada and Blochlinger in the second and third laps before finally breaking clear on the final lap to take the silver medal. Pedersen won the bronze medal.
The men's race was expected to be a battle between the two dominant riders on the World Cup circuit - defending champion Martin Kossman of Chile and Carter Woods of Canada. Woods fell off the pace early, while Kossman rode at the front for the first half of the race. However, the Chilean couldn't open much of a gap and began to fade on the fourth lap, when first Avondetto, and then Mathis Azzaro (France), overtook him.
A lap later and Luca Schatti (Switzerland) had knocked Kossman down to fourth, where he finished. Azzaro took silver and Schatti bronze.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Line Burquier (FRA) France
|1:11:09
|2
|Puck Pieterse (NED) Netherlands
|0:00:43
|3
|Sofie Pedersen (DEN) Denmark
|0:00:59
|4
|Giada Specia (ITA) Italy
|0:01:51
|5
|Ronja Blöchlinger (SUI) Switzerland
|6
|Noëlle Buri (SUI) Switzerland
|0:02:47
|7
|Luisa Daubermann (GER) Germany
|0:03:06
|8
|Tina Züger (SUI) Switzerland
|0:03:36
|9
|Madigan Munro (USA) United States of America
|0:04:02
|10
|Noemie Garnier (FRA) France
|0:04:17
|11
|Adéla Holubová (CZE) Czech Republic
|0:04:26
|12
|Raquel Queirós (POR) Portugal
|0:04:40
|13
|Sara Cortinovis (ITA) Italy
|0:04:55
|14
|Laura Stigger (AUT) Austria
|0:05:05
|15
|Olivia Onesti (FRA) France
|0:05:18
|16
|Ginia Caluori (SUI) Switzerland
|0:05:52
|17
|Virág Buzsáki (HUN) Hungary
|0:06:13
|18
|Vita Movrin (SLO) Slovenia
|0:06:29
|19
|Finja Lipp (GER) Germany
|0:06:43
|20
|Noemi Plankensteiner (ITA) Italy
|0:07:16
|21
|Kira Böhm (GER) Germany
|0:07:33
|22
|Jacqueline Schneebeli (SUI) Switzerland
|0:07:49
|23
|Sina Van Thiel (GER) Germany
|0:08:02
|24
|Emilly Johnston (CAN) Canada
|0:08:18
|25
|Alexa Fuchs (GER) Germany
|0:08:30
|26
|Lauren Lackman (USA) United States of America
|0:08:31
|27
|Matylda Szczecinska (POL) Poland
|0:08:55
|28
|Tamara Wiedmann (AUT) Austria
|0:09:27
|29
|Aneta Novotná (CZE Czech Republic
|0:09:35
|30
|Roxane Vermette (CAN) Canada
|0:10:15
|31
|Isaure Medde (FRA) France
|0:10:22
|32
|Ruby Ryan (NZL) New Zealand
|0:10:35
|33
|Lucia Gomez Andreu (ESP) Spain
|0:10:45
|34
|Sofia Waite (USA) United States of America
|0:11:04
|35
|Maria Jose Salamanca Pinzon (COL) Colombia
|0:11:09
|36
|Clara Sommer (AUT) Austria
|0:11:10
|37
|Csenge Anna Bokros (HUN) Hungary
|0:11:34
|38
|Maria Flores Garcia (MEX) Mexico
|0:11:44
|39
|Katherine Hosking (AUS) Australia
|0:11:50
|40
|Giuliana Salvini Morgen (BRA) Brazil
|0:12:01
|41
|Akari Kobayashi (JPN) Japan
|0:12:07
|42
|Ruth Holcomb (USA) United States of America
|0:12:26
|43
|Yarela Gonzalez Obando (CHI) Chile
|0:12:58
|44
|Milena Drelak (POL) Poland
|0:13:09
|45
|Elena Mcgorum (GBR) Great Britain
|0:13:45
|46
|Catalina Vidaurre Kossmann (CHI) Chile
|47
|Zuzana Šafářová (CZE) Czech Republic
|48
|Estibaliz Sagardoy Zunzarren (ESP) Spain
|49
|Paula Martin Varo (ESP) Spain
|50
|Tereza Kurnická (SVK) Slovakia
|51
|Karolína Bedrníková (CZE) Czech Republic
|52
|Laura Camila Cagua Gonzalez (COL) Colombia
|53
|Holly Lubcke (AUS) Australia
|54
|Amélie Mackay (NZL) New Zealand
|55
|Rimari Sutton (RSA) South Africa
|56
|Francisca Candelaria Chiesa Bachey (ARG) Argentina
|57
|Nurzarina Mohammad Zaki (MAS) Malaysia
|DNS
|Zoe Cuthbert (AUS) Australia
|DNS
|Jocelyn Stel (CAN) Canada
|DNS
|Izzy Flint (AUS) Australia
|DNS
|Iryna Shymanska (UKR) Ukraine
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avondetto Simone (ITA) Italy
|1:10:35
|2
|Azzaro Mathis (FRA) France
|0:00:28
|3
|Schätti Luca (SUI) Switzerland
|0:00:57
|4
|Vidaurre Kossmann Martin (CHI) Chile
|0:01:13
|5
|Riley Bjorn (USA) United States of America
|0:01:36
|6
|Fontana Filippo (ITA) Italy
|0:01:49
|7
|Lillo Dario (SUI) Switzerland
|0:01:59
|8
|Amos Riley (USA) United States of America
|0:02:06
|9
|Wiedmann Luke (SUI) Switzerland
|0:02:35
|10
|Campos Motos David Domingo (ESP) Spain
|0:02:45
|11
|Rekdahl Ole Sigurd (NOR) Norway
|0:02:51
|12
|Bair Mario (AUT) Austria
|0:02:56
|13
|Fox Sam (AUS) Australia
|0:03:14
|14
|Walter Simon (SUI) Switzerland
|0:03:16
|15
|Boichis Adrien (FRA) France
|0:03:20
|16
|Woods Carter (CAN) Canada
|0:03:31
|17
|Blackmore Joseph (GBR) Great Britain
|0:03:34
|18
|Xavier de Oliveira Pereira Gustavo (BRA) Brazil
|0:03:39
|19
|Lillelund Tobias (DEN) Denmark
|0:03:42
|20
|Cheneval Loan (FRA) France
|0:03:47
|21
|Mason Cameron (GBR) Great Britain
|22
|Sølvhøj Oliver (DEN) Denmark
|0:04:01
|23
|Krayer Lennart-Jan (GER) Germany
|0:04:10
|24
|Michels Jente (BEL) Belgium
|0:04:17
|25
|Zatloukal Jan (CZE) Czech Republic
|0:04:28
|26
|Horny Clement (BEL) Belgium
|0:04:40
|27
|Aebersold Nils (SUI) Switzerland
|0:04:57
|28
|Guay Mathis (FRA) France
|0:05:08
|29
|Lind Oscar (SWE) Sweden
|0:05:13
|30
|Wright Cameron (AUS) Australia
|31
|Clark Owen (CAN) Canada
|0:05:33
|32
|Baumann Janis (SUI) Switzerland
|0:05:38
|33
|Mcguire Rory (GBR) Great Britain
|0:05:59
|34
|Kaiser Leon Reinhard (GER) Germany
|0:06:07
|35
|Van Dijk Chris (NED) Netherlands
|0:06:10
|36
|Konečný Filip (CZE) Czech Republic
|0:06:16
|37
|Punchard Cole (CAN) Canada
|0:06:18
|38
|Miller Alex (NAM) Namibia
|0:06:22
|39
|Aldridge Charlie (GBR) Great Britain
|0:06:28
|40
|Janssens Arne (BEL) Belgium
|0:06:34
|41
|Beard Austin (USA) United States of America
|42
|Gutierrez Prieto Adair (MEX) Mexico
|0:06:40
|43
|Treudler Finn (SUI) Switzerland
|0:06:51
|44
|Grieco Lucas (FRA) France
|0:07:10
|45
|Gonen Gil Ly (ISR) Israel
|0:07:11
|46
|Agostinacchio Filippo (ITA) Italy
|0:07:21
|47
|Duran Agustin (ARG) Argentina
|48
|Van Zyl Johan (RSA) South Africa
|0:07:31
|49
|Sáska Jan (CZE) Czech Republic
|0:07:34
|50
|König Tobias (GER) Germany
|51
|Ramsay Noah (CAN) Canada
|0:07:39
|52
|Peña Franco Nelson (COL) Colombia
|0:07:40
|53
|Martin Luca (FRA) France
|0:07:50
|54
|Gomez Gomez Camilo Andres (COL) Colombia
|0:08:00
|55
|Schweizer Ben (GER) Germany
|56
|Cabrera Gonzalez José (MEX) Mexico
|0:08:08
|57
|Scherrer Julius (AUT) Austria
|0:08:16
|58
|Eriksson André (SWE) Sweden
|0:08:24
|59
|Barber Arguimbau Francesc (ESP) Spain
|0:08:36
|60
|Day Robbie (USA) United States of America
|0:08:45
|61
|Krynski Piotr (POL) Poland
|0:08:55
|62
|Johnson Brayden (USA) United States of America
|0:09:11
|63
|Nortje Tristan (RSA) South Africa
|0:09:12
|64
|Schellekens Tom (NED) Netherlands
|0:09:16
|65
|Vandersteen Jarne (BEL) Belgium
|0:09:21
|66
|Jones Cameron (NZL) New Zealand
|0:09:48
|67
|Malacarne Alex Junior (BRA) Brazil
|0:10:01
|68
|Hudyma Oleksandr (UKR) Ukraine
|0:10:05
|69
|Feurstein Kilian (AUT) Austria
|0:10:11
|70
|Gallo Florido Ignacio (CHI) Chile
|0:10:16
|71
|Cantor Sanchez Jonathan David (COL) Colombia
|0:10:50
|72
|Herrera Ochoa Esteban (MEX) Mexico
|73
|Barroso Gomez Alberto (ESP) Spain
|74
|Bottcher Caleb (NZL) New Zealand
|75
|Carrick-anderson Corran (GBR) Great Britain
|76
|Deshe Yotam (ISR) Israel
|77
|Hrtánek Martin (SVK) Slovakia
|78
|Karlsson Viggo (SWE) Sweden
|79
|Terlouw Jaedon (RSA) South Africa
|80
|Moir Luke (RSA) South Africa
|81
|Zancan Pardo Angelo (ARG) Argentina
|82
|Cheesman Tom (AUS) Australia
|83
|Berumen Lopez Carlos (MEX) Mexico
|84
|Folguera Diaz Kilian (AND) Andorra
|85
|Paolilli Domenic (AUS) Australia
|86
|Sandoval Jimenez Antonio (MEX) Mexico
|87
|Klemenčič Jakob (SLO) Slovenia
|88
|Lozar Matjaž (SLO) Slovenia
|89
|Cruz João (POR) Portugal
|90
|Klimek Krzysztof (POL) Poland
|91
|Pescaru Patrick (ROU) Romania
|92
|Hahn Hugo (NAM) Namibia
|93
|Wilson Matthew (NZL) New Zealand
|94
|Brenes Mata Sebastian (CRC) Costa Rica
|95
|Arnold Prieto Mario Antonio (PAR) Paraguay
|96
|Zulkifli Zulfikri (MAS) Malaysia
|DNF
|Malezsewski Lukas (BEL) Belgium
|DNF
|Rose Ethan (NZL) New Zealand
|DNF
|Khairul Muhammad Fahmi (MAS) Malaysia
|DNS
|Eder Fabian (GER) Germany
France takes under-23 XCO women's title while Italy scores U23 win for men at MTB WorldsWin by Line Burquier fourth of championships for host country
