France takes under-23 XCO women's title while Italy scores U23 win for men at MTB Worlds

Image 1 of 4 U23 women's podium in XCO: Puck Pieterse in second, World Champion Line Burquier and Sofie Pedersen in third (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 4 Line Burquier of France wins the under-23 women XCO race (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 4 U23 men's podium (L to R): Mathis Azzaro with silver, World Champion Simone Avondetto and Luca Schatti with bronze (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 4 U23 men's winner Simone Avondetto (Italy) (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 4

The final day of racing on Sunday at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France, opened with the XCO races for women and men. France took their fourth title of the Championships with a win by Line Burquier in under-23 women, while Italy's Simone Avondetto won his nations first title in the men's U23 race.



The 3.9 kilometre circuit was dry and dusty, despite rain in the previous 36 hours. Rough roots and rocks made the course slippery, and riders had to be cautious in the corners. The women rode five laps and the men six.



Italy's Giada Specia and Ronja Blochlinger of Switzerland opened a small gap on the first lap, but by the end of lap 2 Burquier was firmly in charge, and steadily increased her lead in the second half of the race to win by 43 seconds.

Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands battled with Sofie Pedersen (Denmark), Giada and Blochlinger in the second and third laps before finally breaking clear on the final lap to take the silver medal. Pedersen won the bronze medal.



The men's race was expected to be a battle between the two dominant riders on the World Cup circuit - defending champion Martin Kossman of Chile and Carter Woods of Canada. Woods fell off the pace early, while Kossman rode at the front for the first half of the race. However, the Chilean couldn't open much of a gap and began to fade on the fourth lap, when first Avondetto, and then Mathis Azzaro (France), overtook him.

A lap later and Luca Schatti (Switzerland) had knocked Kossman down to fourth, where he finished. Azzaro took silver and Schatti bronze.

Results - U23 women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Line Burquier (FRA) France 1:11:09 2 Puck Pieterse (NED) Netherlands 0:00:43 3 Sofie Pedersen (DEN) Denmark 0:00:59 4 Giada Specia (ITA) Italy 0:01:51 5 Ronja Blöchlinger (SUI) Switzerland 6 Noëlle Buri (SUI) Switzerland 0:02:47 7 Luisa Daubermann (GER) Germany 0:03:06 8 Tina Züger (SUI) Switzerland 0:03:36 9 Madigan Munro (USA) United States of America 0:04:02 10 Noemie Garnier (FRA) France 0:04:17 11 Adéla Holubová (CZE) Czech Republic 0:04:26 12 Raquel Queirós (POR) Portugal 0:04:40 13 Sara Cortinovis (ITA) Italy 0:04:55 14 Laura Stigger (AUT) Austria 0:05:05 15 Olivia Onesti (FRA) France 0:05:18 16 Ginia Caluori (SUI) Switzerland 0:05:52 17 Virág Buzsáki (HUN) Hungary 0:06:13 18 Vita Movrin (SLO) Slovenia 0:06:29 19 Finja Lipp (GER) Germany 0:06:43 20 Noemi Plankensteiner (ITA) Italy 0:07:16 21 Kira Böhm (GER) Germany 0:07:33 22 Jacqueline Schneebeli (SUI) Switzerland 0:07:49 23 Sina Van Thiel (GER) Germany 0:08:02 24 Emilly Johnston (CAN) Canada 0:08:18 25 Alexa Fuchs (GER) Germany 0:08:30 26 Lauren Lackman (USA) United States of America 0:08:31 27 Matylda Szczecinska (POL) Poland 0:08:55 28 Tamara Wiedmann (AUT) Austria 0:09:27 29 Aneta Novotná (CZE Czech Republic 0:09:35 30 Roxane Vermette (CAN) Canada 0:10:15 31 Isaure Medde (FRA) France 0:10:22 32 Ruby Ryan (NZL) New Zealand 0:10:35 33 Lucia Gomez Andreu (ESP) Spain 0:10:45 34 Sofia Waite (USA) United States of America 0:11:04 35 Maria Jose Salamanca Pinzon (COL) Colombia 0:11:09 36 Clara Sommer (AUT) Austria 0:11:10 37 Csenge Anna Bokros (HUN) Hungary 0:11:34 38 Maria Flores Garcia (MEX) Mexico 0:11:44 39 Katherine Hosking (AUS) Australia 0:11:50 40 Giuliana Salvini Morgen (BRA) Brazil 0:12:01 41 Akari Kobayashi (JPN) Japan 0:12:07 42 Ruth Holcomb (USA) United States of America 0:12:26 43 Yarela Gonzalez Obando (CHI) Chile 0:12:58 44 Milena Drelak (POL) Poland 0:13:09 45 Elena Mcgorum (GBR) Great Britain 0:13:45 46 Catalina Vidaurre Kossmann (CHI) Chile 47 Zuzana Šafářová (CZE) Czech Republic 48 Estibaliz Sagardoy Zunzarren (ESP) Spain 49 Paula Martin Varo (ESP) Spain 50 Tereza Kurnická (SVK) Slovakia 51 Karolína Bedrníková (CZE) Czech Republic 52 Laura Camila Cagua Gonzalez (COL) Colombia 53 Holly Lubcke (AUS) Australia 54 Amélie Mackay (NZL) New Zealand 55 Rimari Sutton (RSA) South Africa 56 Francisca Candelaria Chiesa Bachey (ARG) Argentina 57 Nurzarina Mohammad Zaki (MAS) Malaysia DNS Zoe Cuthbert (AUS) Australia DNS Jocelyn Stel (CAN) Canada DNS Izzy Flint (AUS) Australia DNS Iryna Shymanska (UKR) Ukraine