France takes under-23 XCO women's title while Italy scores U23 win for men at MTB Worlds

Win by Line Burquier fourth of championships for host country

U23 women's podium in XCO: Puck Pieterse in second, World Champion Line Burquier and Sofie Pedersen in third (Image credit: Rob Jones)
The final day of racing on Sunday at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France, opened with the XCO races for women and men. France took their fourth title of the Championships with a win by Line Burquier in under-23 women, while Italy's Simone Avondetto won his nations first title in the men's U23 race.

The 3.9 kilometre circuit was dry and dusty, despite rain in the previous 36 hours. Rough roots and rocks made the course slippery, and riders had to be cautious in the corners. The women rode five laps and the men six.

Italy's Giada Specia and Ronja Blochlinger of Switzerland opened a small gap on the first lap, but by the end of lap 2 Burquier was firmly in charge, and steadily increased her lead in the second half of the race to win by 43 seconds. 

Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands battled with Sofie Pedersen (Denmark), Giada and Blochlinger in the second and third laps before finally breaking clear on the final lap to take the silver medal. Pedersen won the bronze medal.

The men's race was expected to be a battle between the two dominant riders on the World Cup circuit - defending champion Martin Kossman of Chile and Carter Woods of Canada. Woods fell off the pace early, while Kossman rode at the front for the first half of the race. However, the Chilean couldn't open much of a gap and began to fade on the fourth lap, when first Avondetto, and then Mathis Azzaro (France), overtook him. 

A lap later and Luca Schatti (Switzerland) had knocked Kossman down to fourth, where he finished. Azzaro took silver and Schatti bronze.

Results - U23 women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Line Burquier (FRA) France 1:11:09
2Puck Pieterse (NED) Netherlands 0:00:43
3Sofie Pedersen (DEN) Denmark 0:00:59
4Giada Specia (ITA) Italy 0:01:51
5Ronja Blöchlinger (SUI) Switzerland
6Noëlle Buri (SUI) Switzerland 0:02:47
7Luisa Daubermann (GER) Germany 0:03:06
8Tina Züger (SUI) Switzerland 0:03:36
9Madigan Munro (USA) United States of America 0:04:02
10Noemie Garnier (FRA) France 0:04:17
11Adéla Holubová (CZE) Czech Republic 0:04:26
12Raquel Queirós (POR) Portugal 0:04:40
13Sara Cortinovis (ITA) Italy 0:04:55
14Laura Stigger (AUT) Austria 0:05:05
15Olivia Onesti (FRA) France 0:05:18
16Ginia Caluori (SUI) Switzerland 0:05:52
17Virág Buzsáki (HUN) Hungary 0:06:13
18Vita Movrin (SLO) Slovenia 0:06:29
19Finja Lipp (GER) Germany 0:06:43
20Noemi Plankensteiner (ITA) Italy 0:07:16
21Kira Böhm (GER) Germany 0:07:33
22Jacqueline Schneebeli (SUI) Switzerland 0:07:49
23Sina Van Thiel (GER) Germany 0:08:02
24Emilly Johnston (CAN) Canada 0:08:18
25Alexa Fuchs (GER) Germany 0:08:30
26Lauren Lackman (USA) United States of America 0:08:31
27Matylda Szczecinska (POL) Poland 0:08:55
28Tamara Wiedmann (AUT) Austria 0:09:27
29Aneta Novotná (CZE Czech Republic 0:09:35
30Roxane Vermette (CAN) Canada 0:10:15
31Isaure Medde (FRA) France 0:10:22
32Ruby Ryan (NZL) New Zealand 0:10:35
33Lucia Gomez Andreu (ESP) Spain 0:10:45
34Sofia Waite (USA) United States of America 0:11:04
35Maria Jose Salamanca Pinzon (COL) Colombia 0:11:09
36Clara Sommer (AUT) Austria 0:11:10
37Csenge Anna Bokros (HUN) Hungary 0:11:34
38Maria Flores Garcia (MEX) Mexico 0:11:44
39Katherine Hosking (AUS) Australia 0:11:50
40Giuliana Salvini Morgen (BRA) Brazil 0:12:01
41Akari Kobayashi (JPN) Japan 0:12:07
42Ruth Holcomb (USA) United States of America 0:12:26
43Yarela Gonzalez Obando (CHI) Chile 0:12:58
44Milena Drelak (POL) Poland 0:13:09
45Elena Mcgorum (GBR) Great Britain 0:13:45
46Catalina Vidaurre Kossmann (CHI) Chile
47Zuzana Šafářová (CZE) Czech Republic
48Estibaliz Sagardoy Zunzarren (ESP) Spain
49Paula Martin Varo (ESP) Spain
50Tereza Kurnická (SVK) Slovakia
51Karolína Bedrníková (CZE) Czech Republic
52Laura Camila Cagua Gonzalez (COL) Colombia
53Holly Lubcke (AUS) Australia
54Amélie Mackay (NZL) New Zealand
55Rimari Sutton (RSA) South Africa
56Francisca Candelaria Chiesa Bachey (ARG) Argentina
57Nurzarina Mohammad Zaki (MAS) Malaysia
DNSZoe Cuthbert (AUS) Australia
DNSJocelyn Stel (CAN) Canada
DNSIzzy Flint (AUS) Australia
DNSIryna Shymanska (UKR) Ukraine

Results - U23 men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avondetto Simone (ITA) Italy 1:10:35
2Azzaro Mathis (FRA) France 0:00:28
3Schätti Luca (SUI) Switzerland 0:00:57
4Vidaurre Kossmann Martin (CHI) Chile 0:01:13
5Riley Bjorn (USA) United States of America 0:01:36
6Fontana Filippo (ITA) Italy 0:01:49
7Lillo Dario (SUI) Switzerland 0:01:59
8Amos Riley (USA) United States of America 0:02:06
9Wiedmann Luke (SUI) Switzerland 0:02:35
10Campos Motos David Domingo (ESP) Spain 0:02:45
11Rekdahl Ole Sigurd (NOR) Norway 0:02:51
12Bair Mario (AUT) Austria 0:02:56
13Fox Sam (AUS) Australia 0:03:14
14Walter Simon (SUI) Switzerland 0:03:16
15Boichis Adrien (FRA) France 0:03:20
16Woods Carter (CAN) Canada 0:03:31
17Blackmore Joseph (GBR) Great Britain 0:03:34
18Xavier de Oliveira Pereira Gustavo (BRA) Brazil 0:03:39
19Lillelund Tobias (DEN) Denmark 0:03:42
20Cheneval Loan (FRA) France 0:03:47
21Mason Cameron (GBR) Great Britain
22Sølvhøj Oliver (DEN) Denmark 0:04:01
23Krayer Lennart-Jan (GER) Germany 0:04:10
24Michels Jente (BEL) Belgium 0:04:17
25Zatloukal Jan (CZE) Czech Republic 0:04:28
26Horny Clement (BEL) Belgium 0:04:40
27Aebersold Nils (SUI) Switzerland 0:04:57
28Guay Mathis (FRA) France 0:05:08
29Lind Oscar (SWE) Sweden 0:05:13
30Wright Cameron (AUS) Australia
31Clark Owen (CAN) Canada 0:05:33
32Baumann Janis (SUI) Switzerland 0:05:38
33Mcguire Rory (GBR) Great Britain 0:05:59
34Kaiser Leon Reinhard (GER) Germany 0:06:07
35Van Dijk Chris (NED) Netherlands 0:06:10
36Konečný Filip (CZE) Czech Republic 0:06:16
37Punchard Cole (CAN) Canada 0:06:18
38Miller Alex (NAM) Namibia 0:06:22
39Aldridge Charlie (GBR) Great Britain 0:06:28
40Janssens Arne (BEL) Belgium 0:06:34
41Beard Austin (USA) United States of America
42Gutierrez Prieto Adair (MEX) Mexico 0:06:40
43Treudler Finn (SUI) Switzerland 0:06:51
44Grieco Lucas (FRA) France 0:07:10
45Gonen Gil Ly (ISR) Israel 0:07:11
46Agostinacchio Filippo (ITA) Italy 0:07:21
47Duran Agustin (ARG) Argentina
48Van Zyl Johan (RSA) South Africa 0:07:31
49Sáska Jan (CZE) Czech Republic 0:07:34
50König Tobias (GER) Germany
51Ramsay Noah (CAN) Canada 0:07:39
52Peña Franco Nelson (COL) Colombia 0:07:40
53Martin Luca (FRA) France 0:07:50
54Gomez Gomez Camilo Andres (COL) Colombia 0:08:00
55Schweizer Ben (GER) Germany
56Cabrera Gonzalez José (MEX) Mexico 0:08:08
57Scherrer Julius (AUT) Austria 0:08:16
58Eriksson André (SWE) Sweden 0:08:24
59Barber Arguimbau Francesc (ESP) Spain 0:08:36
60Day Robbie (USA) United States of America 0:08:45
61Krynski Piotr (POL) Poland 0:08:55
62Johnson Brayden (USA) United States of America 0:09:11
63Nortje Tristan (RSA) South Africa 0:09:12
64Schellekens Tom (NED) Netherlands 0:09:16
65Vandersteen Jarne (BEL) Belgium 0:09:21
66Jones Cameron (NZL) New Zealand 0:09:48
67Malacarne Alex Junior (BRA) Brazil 0:10:01
68Hudyma Oleksandr (UKR) Ukraine 0:10:05
69Feurstein Kilian (AUT) Austria 0:10:11
70Gallo Florido Ignacio (CHI) Chile 0:10:16
71Cantor Sanchez Jonathan David (COL) Colombia 0:10:50
72Herrera Ochoa Esteban (MEX) Mexico
73Barroso Gomez Alberto (ESP) Spain
74Bottcher Caleb (NZL) New Zealand
75Carrick-anderson Corran (GBR) Great Britain
76Deshe Yotam (ISR) Israel
77Hrtánek Martin (SVK) Slovakia
78Karlsson Viggo (SWE) Sweden
79Terlouw Jaedon (RSA) South Africa
80Moir Luke (RSA) South Africa
81Zancan Pardo Angelo (ARG) Argentina
82Cheesman Tom (AUS) Australia
83Berumen Lopez Carlos (MEX) Mexico
84Folguera Diaz Kilian (AND) Andorra
85Paolilli Domenic (AUS) Australia
86Sandoval Jimenez Antonio (MEX) Mexico
87Klemenčič Jakob (SLO) Slovenia
88Lozar Matjaž (SLO) Slovenia
89Cruz João (POR) Portugal
90Klimek Krzysztof (POL) Poland
91Pescaru Patrick (ROU) Romania
92Hahn Hugo (NAM) Namibia
93Wilson Matthew (NZL) New Zealand
94Brenes Mata Sebastian (CRC) Costa Rica
95Arnold Prieto Mario Antonio (PAR) Paraguay
96Zulkifli Zulfikri (MAS) Malaysia
DNFMalezsewski Lukas (BEL) Belgium
DNFRose Ethan (NZL) New Zealand
DNFKhairul Muhammad Fahmi (MAS) Malaysia
DNSEder Fabian (GER) Germany

