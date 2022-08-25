Halter, Schehl claim junior titles at MTB Worlds
Switzerland and Germany become the first nations to win gold medals in individual events in Les Gets
Monique Halter (Switzerland) and Paul Schehl (Germany) won the first individual titles to be awarded at the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France, on Thursday, in the Junior women's and men's XCO categories, respectively.
Hot and sunny conditions made for a very dry and dusty 3.9-kilometre circuit, with riders slipping and sliding in the corners. The women rode four laps and the men five.
The women's race was dominated by one rider - Monique Halter of Switzerland. She rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, establishing a gap of 29 seconds by the start of the second lap over teammate Lea Huber, which grew to 1:16 by the finish line.
Huber had more of a battle for second with Natalia Grzegorzewska of Poland, but held on to take the silver medal by ten seconds.
The men's race quickly came down to four riders - Paul Schehl and Emil Herzog of Germany, Jan Christen of Switzerland and Paul Magnier of France.
The four were together until the fourth lap, when Herzog suffered a rear flat; he was able to get to the pits quickly, but his chance of a medal was gone, and he eventually finished sixth.
Schehl and Christen dropped Magnier in the first half of the final lap, and it looked like it might come down to a sprint.
However, Christen tried a bold pass on the last descent, 500 metres from the finish line, which ended in a crash on the off-camber corner at the bottom. He managed to recover to take the silver medal ahead of Magnier, but the title went to Schehl.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Halter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:59:37
|2
|Lea Huber (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:16
|3
|Natalia Grzegorzewska (Pol) Poland
|0:01:26
|4
|Antonia Weeger (Ger) Germany
|0:01:56
|5
|Ella Maclean-Howell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:40
|6
|Valentina Corvi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:04
|7
|Bailey Cioppa (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:56
|8
|Katrin Embacher (Aut) Austria
|0:04:09
|9
|Anina Hutter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:45
|10
|Isabella Holmgren (Can) Canada
|0:04:50
|11
|Marta Cano Espinosa (Spa) Spain
|0:05:01
|12
|Tilda Hylén (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:12
|13
|Julia Grégoire (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:21
|14
|Carla Hahn (Ger) Germany
|0:05:33
|15
|Lauren Molengraaf (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:49
|16
|Marin Lowe (Can) Canada
|17
|Lisa Kristine Jorde (Nor) Norway
|0:06:34
|18
|Ava Holmgren (Can) Canada
|0:06:37
|19
|Kinga Zur (Pol) Poland
|0:06:47
|20
|Tyler Jacobs (RSA) South Africa
|0:06:49
|21
|Lauren Aggeler (USA) United States Of America
|0:07:08
|22
|Simona Spěšná (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:17
|23
|Chiara Solèr (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:32
|24
|Ophelie Grandmont (Can) Canada
|0:08:02
|25
|Ella Myers (Can) Canada
|0:08:19
|26
|Amalia Medina Fernandez (Chi) Chile
|0:08:23
|27
|Mariia Sukhopalova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:50
|28
|Szonja Greman (Hun) Hungary
|0:08:56
|29
|Terézia Ciriaková (Svk) Slovakia
|0:08:57
|30
|Natalie Kaufmann (Ger) Germany
|0:08:58
|31
|Lorena Cadalbert (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:03
|32
|Eliška Hanáková (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:09:15
|33
|Julie Lillelund (Den) Denmark
|0:09:19
|34
|Lisa Feurstein (Aut) Austria
|0:09:40
|35
|Alexandra Hanni (Ita) Italy
|0:09:52
|36
|Elli Clark (Can) Canada
|0:09:54
|37
|Lucrezia Braida (Ita) Italy
|0:10:20
|38
|Mia Cameron (NZl) New Zealand
|0:10:49
|39
|Mara Roldan (Can) Canada
|0:11:05
|40
|Fleur Moors (Bel) Belgium
|0:11:29
|41
|Íris Chagas (Por) Portugal
|0:11:55
|42
|Jana Pallweber (Ita) Italy
|0:12:07
|43
|Cynthia Boivinet (Fra) France
|0:12:14
|44
|Chloe Fraser (USA) United States Of America
|0:12:17
|45
|Beatrice Fontana (Ita) Italy
|0:12:42
|46
|Liv Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:13:33
|47
|Ilona Moulin (Fra) France
|0:13:44
|48
|Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:06
|49
|Eva Gonzalez Mogollon (Spa) Spain
|0:15:18
|50
|Ruby Dobson (Aus) Australia
|51
|Yosselin Morales De La Cruz (Mex) Mexico
|52
|Salome Cortes Bautista (Col) Colombia
|53
|Frida Figueroa Cornejo (Mex) Mexico
|54
|Shara Helena Quintero Bohorquez (Col) Colombia
|55
|Duna Rodriguez Lopez (Spa) Spain
|56
|Hayley Oakes (Aus) Australia
|57
|Lora Oravecz (Hun) Hungary
|58
|Luiza Cocuzzi (Bra) Brazil
|59
|Karem Gomez Ballen (Col) Colombia
|60
|Gabriela Pereira Ferolla (Bra) Brazil
|61
|Zharick Madariaga Gonzalez (Col) Colombia
|62
|Sofia Gonzalez Estrada (Arg) Argentina
|DNS
|Tatiana Tournut (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Schehl (Ger) Germany
|1:02:48
|2
|Jan Christen (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:18
|3
|Paul Magnier (Fra) France
|0:00:24
|4
|Rens Teunissen Van Manen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:18
|5
|Benjamin Krüger (Ger) Germany
|0:01:30
|6
|Emil Herzog (Ger) Germany
|0:01:46
|7
|Sivert Ekroll (Nor) Norway
|0:02:04
|8
|Lars Gräter (Ger) Germany
|0:02:31
|9
|Daniel English (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:53
|10
|Martin E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Norway
|0:03:17
|11
|Zorak Paille (Can) Canada
|0:03:33
|12
|Jack Spranger (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:45
|13
|Romano Püntener (Lie) Liechtenstein
|0:03:52
|14
|Melvin Crommelinck (Fra) France
|0:04:04
|15
|Loris Hättenschwiler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:06
|16
|Leo Lounela (Swe) Sweden
|0:04:12
|17
|Nathan Cornillon (Fra) France
|0:04:18
|18
|Sven Gerig (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:32
|19
|Romain Debord (Fra) France
|0:04:36
|20
|Morris Gruiters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:46
|21
|Ondřej Novotný (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:54
|22
|Kevin Lowe (Nam) Namibia
|0:04:59
|23
|Nicolas Reynoso (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:15
|24
|Patrik Černý (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:22
|25
|Elian Paccagnella (Ita) Italy
|0:05:33
|26
|Tim Rex (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:39
|27
|Cayden Parker (USA) United States Of America
|0:05:56
|28
|Fabio Bassignana (Ita) Italy
|0:06:05
|29
|Edvin Elofsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:06:06
|30
|Khalid Sidahmed (Swi) Switzerland
|31
|Ernest Roets (RSA) South Africa
|0:06:20
|32
|Hugo Sandin (Swe) Sweden
|0:06:26
|33
|Hugo Andres Rodriguez Aguilar (Col) Colombia
|0:06:28
|34
|Marco Betteo (Ita) Italy
|35
|Brajan Swider (Pol) Poland
|0:06:34
|36
|Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:44
|37
|Hector Hjorth (Den) Denmark
|0:06:48
|38
|Jack Ward (Aus) Australia
|0:06:56
|39
|Mikkel Lose (Den) Denmark
|0:07:05
|40
|Hannes Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|0:07:09
|41
|Livio Stefani (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:11
|42
|Maxime St Onge (Can) Canada
|0:07:16
|43
|Huw Buck Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:22
|44
|Jonas Kind Høydahl (Nor) Norway
|0:07:25
|45
|Artur Mendonça (Por) Portugal
|0:07:29
|46
|Vicent Zaragoza Pascual (Spa) Spain
|0:07:40
|47
|Mateusz Szyszko (Pol) Poland
|0:07:45
|48
|Samuel Gabl (Aut) Austria
|0:07:50
|49
|Ori Heracovitz (Isr) Israel
|0:07:54
|50
|Yanick Binz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:57
|51
|Massimiliano Ambrosi (RSA) South Africa
|0:07:59
|52
|Felix Sprenger (Lie) Liechtenstein
|0:08:12
|53
|Daniel Hahn (Nam) Namibia
|0:08:21
|54
|Mauro Hassler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:23
|55
|Jordan Boshoff (RSA) South Africa
|0:08:24
|56
|Cam Mccallum (Can) Canada
|0:08:31
|57
|Tommaso Ferri (Ita) Italy
|0:08:37
|58
|Mika Comaniuk (Can) Canada
|0:08:46
|59
|Max Greensill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:58
|60
|Gabriel Saenz Villagran (Gua) Guatemala
|0:09:03
|61
|Alexander Hammerle (Aut) Austria
|62
|Gabriel Borre (Ita) Italy
|0:09:07
|63
|David Elias Rico Barraza (Mex) Mexico
|64
|Ben Askey (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:13
|65
|Alexander Woodford (Can) Canada
|0:09:24
|66
|Joel Dodds (Aus) Australia
|0:09:28
|67
|Alex Andres Pabon Bastidas (Col) Colombia
|0:09:49
|68
|Roger Turné Marinello (And) Andorra
|0:10:01
|69
|Noa Berton (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:10:06
|70
|Nick Klijn (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:08
|71
|Žan Pahor (Slo) Slovenia
|0:10:11
|72
|Eiki Yamauchi Leoncio (Bra) Brazil
|0:10:22
|73
|Cohen Jessen (Aus) Australia
|0:10:30
|74
|Riley Corke (Aus) Australia
|0:10:33
|75
|Alexandru-Andrei Ilie (Rom) Romania
|0:10:35
|76
|Matias Fernando Gonzalez Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:37
|77
|Kristoffer Andersen (Den) Denmark
|78
|Facundo Gabriel Cayata (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:27
|79
|Ryoga Shimazaki (Jpn) Japan
|0:11:29
|80
|Brady White (USA) United States Of America
|81
|Blaz Kavcic (Slo) Slovenia
|82
|Ivan Okmažić (Cro) Croatia
|83
|Adrià Regada Hierro (And) Andorra
|84
|Elias-George Hozat (Rom) Romania
|85
|Justin Swanepoel (RSA) South Africa
|86
|Kay De Bruyckere (Bel) Belgium
|87
|Vladyslav Hrushetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
|88
|Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia
|89
|Victor Valencia Buitrago (Col) Colombia
|90
|Marcel Gladek (Slo) Slovenia
|91
|Ethan Woods (NZl) New Zealand
|92
|Guilherme Barros (Por) Portugal
|93
|Tomer Caspi (Isr) Israel
|94
|Flavio Knaus (Lie) Liechtenstein
|95
|Kota Furue (Jpn) Japan
|96
|Michal Minár (Svk) Slovakia
|97
|Pablo Garcia Mena (Spa) Spain
|98
|Injae Sol (Kor) Korea
|99
|Bohdan Chynchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|100
|Sho Takahashi (Jpn) Japan
|101
|Ján Vierik (Svk) Slovakia
|102
|Adam Nižňanský (Svk) Slovakia
|103
|Matej Švoňava (Svk) Slovakia
|104
|Baltazar Oña Romaldini (Chi) Chile
|105
|Róbert Porubský (Svk) Slovakia
|106
|James Officer (NZl) New Zealand
|DNF
|David Haverdings (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Ian Ackert (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Daniel Ibañez Cardenas (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Antonio Vacarescu (Rom) Romania
|DNF
|Joan Mir Mascaro (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Gustav Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Alexandre Martins (Fra) France
|DNS
|Travis Harkness (Irl) Ireland
