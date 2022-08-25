Halter, Schehl claim junior titles at MTB Worlds

Switzerland and Germany become the first nations to win gold medals in individual events in Les Gets

Monique Halter (Switzerland) wins junior women's title at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Monique Halter (Switzerland) and Paul Schehl (Germany) won the first individual titles to be awarded at the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France, on Thursday, in the Junior women's and men's XCO categories, respectively.

Hot and sunny conditions made for a very dry and dusty 3.9-kilometre circuit, with riders slipping and sliding in the corners. The women rode four laps and the men five.

The women's race was dominated by one rider - Monique Halter of Switzerland. She rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, establishing a gap of 29 seconds by the start of the second lap over teammate Lea Huber, which grew to 1:16 by the finish line. 

Huber had more of a battle for second with Natalia Grzegorzewska of Poland, but held on to take the silver medal by ten seconds.

The men's race quickly came down to four riders - Paul Schehl and Emil Herzog of Germany, Jan Christen of Switzerland and Paul Magnier of France. 

The four were together until the fourth lap, when Herzog suffered a rear flat; he was able to get to the pits quickly, but his chance of a medal was gone, and he eventually finished sixth. 

Schehl and Christen dropped Magnier in the first half of the final lap, and it looked like it might come down to a sprint. 

However, Christen tried a bold pass on the last descent, 500 metres from the finish line, which ended in a crash on the off-camber corner at the bottom. He managed to recover to take the silver medal ahead of Magnier, but the title went to Schehl.

Junior women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Halter (Swi) Switzerland 0:59:37
2Lea Huber (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:16
3Natalia Grzegorzewska (Pol) Poland 0:01:26
4Antonia Weeger (Ger) Germany 0:01:56
5Ella Maclean-Howell (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:40
6Valentina Corvi (Ita) Italy 0:03:04
7Bailey Cioppa (USA) United States Of America 0:03:56
8Katrin Embacher (Aut) Austria 0:04:09
9Anina Hutter (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:45
10Isabella Holmgren (Can) Canada 0:04:50
11Marta Cano Espinosa (Spa) Spain 0:05:01
12Tilda Hylén (Swe) Sweden 0:05:12
13Julia Grégoire (Bel) Belgium 0:05:21
14Carla Hahn (Ger) Germany 0:05:33
15Lauren Molengraaf (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:49
16Marin Lowe (Can) Canada
17Lisa Kristine Jorde (Nor) Norway 0:06:34
18Ava Holmgren (Can) Canada 0:06:37
19Kinga Zur (Pol) Poland 0:06:47
20Tyler Jacobs (RSA) South Africa 0:06:49
21Lauren Aggeler (USA) United States Of America 0:07:08
22Simona Spěšná (Cze) Czech Republic 0:07:17
23Chiara Solèr (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:32
24Ophelie Grandmont (Can) Canada 0:08:02
25Ella Myers (Can) Canada 0:08:19
26Amalia Medina Fernandez (Chi) Chile 0:08:23
27Mariia Sukhopalova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:08:50
28Szonja Greman (Hun) Hungary 0:08:56
29Terézia Ciriaková (Svk) Slovakia 0:08:57
30Natalie Kaufmann (Ger) Germany 0:08:58
31Lorena Cadalbert (Swi) Switzerland 0:09:03
32Eliška Hanáková (Cze) Czech Republic 0:09:15
33Julie Lillelund (Den) Denmark 0:09:19
34Lisa Feurstein (Aut) Austria 0:09:40
35Alexandra Hanni (Ita) Italy 0:09:52
36Elli Clark (Can) Canada 0:09:54
37Lucrezia Braida (Ita) Italy 0:10:20
38Mia Cameron (NZl) New Zealand 0:10:49
39Mara Roldan (Can) Canada 0:11:05
40Fleur Moors (Bel) Belgium 0:11:29
41Íris Chagas (Por) Portugal 0:11:55
42Jana Pallweber (Ita) Italy 0:12:07
43Cynthia Boivinet (Fra) France 0:12:14
44Chloe Fraser (USA) United States Of America 0:12:17
45Beatrice Fontana (Ita) Italy 0:12:42
46Liv Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg 0:13:33
47Ilona Moulin (Fra) France 0:13:44
48Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:06
49Eva Gonzalez Mogollon (Spa) Spain 0:15:18
50Ruby Dobson (Aus) Australia
51Yosselin Morales De La Cruz (Mex) Mexico
52Salome Cortes Bautista (Col) Colombia
53Frida Figueroa Cornejo (Mex) Mexico
54Shara Helena Quintero Bohorquez (Col) Colombia
55Duna Rodriguez Lopez (Spa) Spain
56Hayley Oakes (Aus) Australia
57Lora Oravecz (Hun) Hungary
58Luiza Cocuzzi (Bra) Brazil
59Karem Gomez Ballen (Col) Colombia
60Gabriela Pereira Ferolla (Bra) Brazil
61Zharick Madariaga Gonzalez (Col) Colombia
62Sofia Gonzalez Estrada (Arg) Argentina
DNSTatiana Tournut (Fra) France

Junior Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Schehl (Ger) Germany 1:02:48
2Jan Christen (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:18
3Paul Magnier (Fra) France 0:00:24
4Rens Teunissen Van Manen (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:18
5Benjamin Krüger (Ger) Germany 0:01:30
6Emil Herzog (Ger) Germany 0:01:46
7Sivert Ekroll (Nor) Norway 0:02:04
8Lars Gräter (Ger) Germany 0:02:31
9Daniel English (USA) United States Of America 0:02:53
10Martin E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Norway 0:03:17
11Zorak Paille (Can) Canada 0:03:33
12Jack Spranger (USA) United States Of America 0:03:45
13Romano Püntener (Lie) Liechtenstein 0:03:52
14Melvin Crommelinck (Fra) France 0:04:04
15Loris Hättenschwiler (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:06
16Leo Lounela (Swe) Sweden 0:04:12
17Nathan Cornillon (Fra) France 0:04:18
18Sven Gerig (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:32
19Romain Debord (Fra) France 0:04:36
20Morris Gruiters (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:46
21Ondřej Novotný (Cze) Czech Republic 0:04:54
22Kevin Lowe (Nam) Namibia 0:04:59
23Nicolas Reynoso (Arg) Argentina 0:05:15
24Patrik Černý (Cze) Czech Republic 0:05:22
25Elian Paccagnella (Ita) Italy 0:05:33
26Tim Rex (Bel) Belgium 0:05:39
27Cayden Parker (USA) United States Of America 0:05:56
28Fabio Bassignana (Ita) Italy 0:06:05
29Edvin Elofsson (Swe) Sweden 0:06:06
30Khalid Sidahmed (Swi) Switzerland
31Ernest Roets (RSA) South Africa 0:06:20
32Hugo Sandin (Swe) Sweden 0:06:26
33Hugo Andres Rodriguez Aguilar (Col) Colombia 0:06:28
34Marco Betteo (Ita) Italy
35Brajan Swider (Pol) Poland 0:06:34
36Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Great Britain 0:06:44
37Hector Hjorth (Den) Denmark 0:06:48
38Jack Ward (Aus) Australia 0:06:56
39Mikkel Lose (Den) Denmark 0:07:05
40Hannes Degenkolb (Ger) Germany 0:07:09
41Livio Stefani (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:11
42Maxime St Onge (Can) Canada 0:07:16
43Huw Buck Jones (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:22
44Jonas Kind Høydahl (Nor) Norway 0:07:25
45Artur Mendonça (Por) Portugal 0:07:29
46Vicent Zaragoza Pascual (Spa) Spain 0:07:40
47Mateusz Szyszko (Pol) Poland 0:07:45
48Samuel Gabl (Aut) Austria 0:07:50
49Ori Heracovitz (Isr) Israel 0:07:54
50Yanick Binz (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:57
51Massimiliano Ambrosi (RSA) South Africa 0:07:59
52Felix Sprenger (Lie) Liechtenstein 0:08:12
53Daniel Hahn (Nam) Namibia 0:08:21
54Mauro Hassler (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:23
55Jordan Boshoff (RSA) South Africa 0:08:24
56Cam Mccallum (Can) Canada 0:08:31
57Tommaso Ferri (Ita) Italy 0:08:37
58Mika Comaniuk (Can) Canada 0:08:46
59Max Greensill (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:58
60Gabriel Saenz Villagran (Gua) Guatemala 0:09:03
61Alexander Hammerle (Aut) Austria
62Gabriel Borre (Ita) Italy 0:09:07
63David Elias Rico Barraza (Mex) Mexico
64Ben Askey (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:13
65Alexander Woodford (Can) Canada 0:09:24
66Joel Dodds (Aus) Australia 0:09:28
67Alex Andres Pabon Bastidas (Col) Colombia 0:09:49
68Roger Turné Marinello (And) Andorra 0:10:01
69Noa Berton (Lux) Luxembourg 0:10:06
70Nick Klijn (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:08
71Žan Pahor (Slo) Slovenia 0:10:11
72Eiki Yamauchi Leoncio (Bra) Brazil 0:10:22
73Cohen Jessen (Aus) Australia 0:10:30
74Riley Corke (Aus) Australia 0:10:33
75Alexandru-Andrei Ilie (Rom) Romania 0:10:35
76Matias Fernando Gonzalez Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:10:37
77Kristoffer Andersen (Den) Denmark
78Facundo Gabriel Cayata (Arg) Argentina 0:11:27
79Ryoga Shimazaki (Jpn) Japan 0:11:29
80Brady White (USA) United States Of America
81Blaz Kavcic (Slo) Slovenia
82Ivan Okmažić (Cro) Croatia
83Adrià Regada Hierro (And) Andorra
84Elias-George Hozat (Rom) Romania
85Justin Swanepoel (RSA) South Africa
86Kay De Bruyckere (Bel) Belgium
87Vladyslav Hrushetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
88Muhammad Syawal Mazlin (Mas) Malaysia
89Victor Valencia Buitrago (Col) Colombia
90Marcel Gladek (Slo) Slovenia
91Ethan Woods (NZl) New Zealand
92Guilherme Barros (Por) Portugal
93Tomer Caspi (Isr) Israel
94Flavio Knaus (Lie) Liechtenstein
95Kota Furue (Jpn) Japan
96Michal Minár (Svk) Slovakia
97Pablo Garcia Mena (Spa) Spain
98Injae Sol (Kor) Korea
99Bohdan Chynchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
100Sho Takahashi (Jpn) Japan
101Ján Vierik (Svk) Slovakia
102Adam Nižňanský (Svk) Slovakia
103Matej Švoňava (Svk) Slovakia
104Baltazar Oña Romaldini (Chi) Chile
105Róbert Porubský (Svk) Slovakia
106James Officer (NZl) New Zealand
DNFDavid Haverdings (Ned) Netherlands
DNFIan Ackert (Can) Canada
DNFDaniel Ibañez Cardenas (Mex) Mexico
DNFAntonio Vacarescu (Rom) Romania
DNFJoan Mir Mascaro (Spa) Spain
DNFGustav Pedersen (Den) Denmark
DNFAlexandre Martins (Fra) France
DNSTravis Harkness (Irl) Ireland

Rob Jones

