Halter, Schehl claim junior titles at MTB Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Monique Halter (Switzerland) wins junior women's title at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 4 Monique Halter (Switzerland) wins junior women's title at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 4 Paul Schehl (Germany) wins junior men's title at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 4 Paul Schehl (Germany) wins junior men's title at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2022 (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 4

Monique Halter (Switzerland) and Paul Schehl (Germany) won the first individual titles to be awarded at the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France, on Thursday, in the Junior women's and men's XCO categories, respectively.

Hot and sunny conditions made for a very dry and dusty 3.9-kilometre circuit, with riders slipping and sliding in the corners. The women rode four laps and the men five.



The women's race was dominated by one rider - Monique Halter of Switzerland. She rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, establishing a gap of 29 seconds by the start of the second lap over teammate Lea Huber, which grew to 1:16 by the finish line.

Huber had more of a battle for second with Natalia Grzegorzewska of Poland, but held on to take the silver medal by ten seconds.



The men's race quickly came down to four riders - Paul Schehl and Emil Herzog of Germany, Jan Christen of Switzerland and Paul Magnier of France.

The four were together until the fourth lap, when Herzog suffered a rear flat; he was able to get to the pits quickly, but his chance of a medal was gone, and he eventually finished sixth.

Schehl and Christen dropped Magnier in the first half of the final lap, and it looked like it might come down to a sprint.

However, Christen tried a bold pass on the last descent, 500 metres from the finish line, which ended in a crash on the off-camber corner at the bottom. He managed to recover to take the silver medal ahead of Magnier, but the title went to Schehl.

Junior women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Halter (Swi) Switzerland 0:59:37 2 Lea Huber (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:16 3 Natalia Grzegorzewska (Pol) Poland 0:01:26 4 Antonia Weeger (Ger) Germany 0:01:56 5 Ella Maclean-Howell (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:40 6 Valentina Corvi (Ita) Italy 0:03:04 7 Bailey Cioppa (USA) United States Of America 0:03:56 8 Katrin Embacher (Aut) Austria 0:04:09 9 Anina Hutter (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:45 10 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Canada 0:04:50 11 Marta Cano Espinosa (Spa) Spain 0:05:01 12 Tilda Hylén (Swe) Sweden 0:05:12 13 Julia Grégoire (Bel) Belgium 0:05:21 14 Carla Hahn (Ger) Germany 0:05:33 15 Lauren Molengraaf (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:49 16 Marin Lowe (Can) Canada 17 Lisa Kristine Jorde (Nor) Norway 0:06:34 18 Ava Holmgren (Can) Canada 0:06:37 19 Kinga Zur (Pol) Poland 0:06:47 20 Tyler Jacobs (RSA) South Africa 0:06:49 21 Lauren Aggeler (USA) United States Of America 0:07:08 22 Simona Spěšná (Cze) Czech Republic 0:07:17 23 Chiara Solèr (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:32 24 Ophelie Grandmont (Can) Canada 0:08:02 25 Ella Myers (Can) Canada 0:08:19 26 Amalia Medina Fernandez (Chi) Chile 0:08:23 27 Mariia Sukhopalova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:08:50 28 Szonja Greman (Hun) Hungary 0:08:56 29 Terézia Ciriaková (Svk) Slovakia 0:08:57 30 Natalie Kaufmann (Ger) Germany 0:08:58 31 Lorena Cadalbert (Swi) Switzerland 0:09:03 32 Eliška Hanáková (Cze) Czech Republic 0:09:15 33 Julie Lillelund (Den) Denmark 0:09:19 34 Lisa Feurstein (Aut) Austria 0:09:40 35 Alexandra Hanni (Ita) Italy 0:09:52 36 Elli Clark (Can) Canada 0:09:54 37 Lucrezia Braida (Ita) Italy 0:10:20 38 Mia Cameron (NZl) New Zealand 0:10:49 39 Mara Roldan (Can) Canada 0:11:05 40 Fleur Moors (Bel) Belgium 0:11:29 41 Íris Chagas (Por) Portugal 0:11:55 42 Jana Pallweber (Ita) Italy 0:12:07 43 Cynthia Boivinet (Fra) France 0:12:14 44 Chloe Fraser (USA) United States Of America 0:12:17 45 Beatrice Fontana (Ita) Italy 0:12:42 46 Liv Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg 0:13:33 47 Ilona Moulin (Fra) France 0:13:44 48 Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:06 49 Eva Gonzalez Mogollon (Spa) Spain 0:15:18 50 Ruby Dobson (Aus) Australia 51 Yosselin Morales De La Cruz (Mex) Mexico 52 Salome Cortes Bautista (Col) Colombia 53 Frida Figueroa Cornejo (Mex) Mexico 54 Shara Helena Quintero Bohorquez (Col) Colombia 55 Duna Rodriguez Lopez (Spa) Spain 56 Hayley Oakes (Aus) Australia 57 Lora Oravecz (Hun) Hungary 58 Luiza Cocuzzi (Bra) Brazil 59 Karem Gomez Ballen (Col) Colombia 60 Gabriela Pereira Ferolla (Bra) Brazil 61 Zharick Madariaga Gonzalez (Col) Colombia 62 Sofia Gonzalez Estrada (Arg) Argentina DNS Tatiana Tournut (Fra) France