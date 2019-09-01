Nicole gives France its third gold in Downhill
Seagrave second ahead of Cabirou
Elite Women Downhill: Mont-Saint-Anne - Mont-Saint-Anne
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myriam Nicole (France)
|0:04:53.200
|2
|Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain)
|0:00:01.204
|3
|Marine Cabirou (France)
|0:00:01.694
|4
|Tracey Hannah (Australia)
|0:00:04.121
|5
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.391
|6
|Eleonora Farina (Italy)
|0:00:08.555
|7
|Mélanie Chappaz (France)
|0:00:18.109
|8
|Vaea Verbeeck (Canada)
|0:00:18.783
|9
|Sian A'Hern (Australia)
|0:00:20.590
|10
|Carina Cappellari (Switzerland)
|0:00:23.813
|11
|Miranda Miller (Canada)
|0:00:24.336
|12
|Sandra Rübesam (Germany)
|0:00:25.805
|13
|Monika Hrastnik (Slovenia)
|0:00:28.978
|14
|Camila Nogueira (Argentina)
|0:00:32.203
|15
|Samantha Soriano (United States Of America)
|0:00:35.090
|16
|Frida Helena Rønning (Norway)
|0:00:36.036
|17
|Camille Balanche (Switzerland)
|0:00:37.995
|18
|Mariana Salazar (El Salvador)
|0:00:39.667
|19
|Caroline Washam (United States Of America)
|0:00:42.030
|20
|Georgia Astle (Canada)
|0:00:46.888
|21
|Veronika Widmann (Italy)
|0:00:47.509
|22
|Mazie Hayden (United States Of America)
|0:02:00.311
|23
|Steffanie Grossmann (Namibia)
|0:02:04.642
|DNF
|Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)
|DNS
|Kate Weatherly (New Zealand)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy