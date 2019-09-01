Trending

Nicole gives France its third gold in Downhill

Seagrave second ahead of Cabirou

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole (France) 0:04:53.200
2Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain) 0:00:01.204
3Marine Cabirou (France) 0:00:01.694
4Tracey Hannah (Australia) 0:00:04.121
5Emilie Siegenthaler (Switzerland) 0:00:05.391
6Eleonora Farina (Italy) 0:00:08.555
7Mélanie Chappaz (France) 0:00:18.109
8Vaea Verbeeck (Canada) 0:00:18.783
9Sian A'Hern (Australia) 0:00:20.590
10Carina Cappellari (Switzerland) 0:00:23.813
11Miranda Miller (Canada) 0:00:24.336
12Sandra Rübesam (Germany) 0:00:25.805
13Monika Hrastnik (Slovenia) 0:00:28.978
14Camila Nogueira (Argentina) 0:00:32.203
15Samantha Soriano (United States Of America) 0:00:35.090
16Frida Helena Rønning (Norway) 0:00:36.036
17Camille Balanche (Switzerland) 0:00:37.995
18Mariana Salazar (El Salvador) 0:00:39.667
19Caroline Washam (United States Of America) 0:00:42.030
20Georgia Astle (Canada) 0:00:46.888
21Veronika Widmann (Italy) 0:00:47.509
22Mazie Hayden (United States Of America) 0:02:00.311
23Steffanie Grossmann (Namibia) 0:02:04.642
DNFVipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)
DNSKate Weatherly (New Zealand)

