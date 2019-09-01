Schurter wins record eighth cross-country MTB worlds gold
Swiss beats Flückiger and Tempier into second and third
Elite Men XC: Mont-Saint-Anne - Mont-Saint-Anne
With chief rival Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) absent, Nino Schurter (Switzerland) was the clear favourite for the Elite men's title at the Mountain Bike World Championships, and he did not disappoint on Saturday in Mont-Ste-Anne, Canada, winning a record eighth title.
Ironically, the last time the world championships were held here in 2010, Schurter double-flatted while in the lead, eventually finishing fourth.
He admitted that it had been on his mind and affected his preparation, "I've been coming here to race for more than ten years, and one of the key factors is to get through without any mechanicals.
"I invested more time than ever to investigate all kinds of different lines, to have the safest lines through the descents. I was also riding higher tire pressure than normal to reduce the chances of flat tires. I think that paid off; I was the only one in the top four without a mechanical."
Schurter opened a gap on the field early, with only Stephane Tempier (France) able to stay with him. The rest of the contenders were some 30 seconds back, but could not make any headway.
The two leaders stayed together until the fifth lap (of seven), when Schurter surged, quickly dropping Tempier, who then flatted, as did Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland). Both rejoined the chase, while Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) launched a well-timed attack to move into second.
The first two spots seemed set, with Tempier and Flückiger battling for the final medal. However, Kerschbaumer flatted less than 500 metres from the finish line, and was passed by three riders, with Flückiger taking second and Tempier third.
"I felt really strong coming into the race today," said Schurter. "I didn't want to go too early. I attacked a few times in the hardest uphill but couldn't make a gap, then in the end I was away, but it was very hard. It's such an amazing and historic track that it is a really sweet victory."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Switzerland
|1:27:05
|2
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:30
|3
|Stephane Tempier (Fra) France
|0:00:38
|4
|Titouan Carod (Fra) France
|0:00:56
|5
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Italy
|0:01:02
|6
|Ondřej Cink (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:34
|7
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) France
|0:01:43
|8
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) France
|0:01:57
|9
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:00
|10
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Brazil
|0:02:07
|11
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) France
|0:02:16
|12
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|0:02:27
|13
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Germany
|0:02:36
|14
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Denmark
|0:02:53
|15
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:05
|16
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:22
|17
|Daniele Braidot (Ita) Italy
|0:03:30
|18
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:44
|19
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:49
|20
|Anton Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:50
|21
|Erik Hægstad (Nor) Norway
|0:04:01
|22
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:11
|23
|Reto Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:17
|24
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Australia
|0:04:23
|25
|Maximilian Foidl (Aut) Austria
|0:04:50
|26
|David Valero Serrano (Spa) Spain
|0:05:05
|27
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Canada
|0:05:08
|28
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Poland
|29
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Spain
|0:05:33
|30
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Israel
|0:05:38
|31
|Márton Dina (Hun) Hungary
|0:05:40
|32
|Martin Haring (Svk) Slovakia
|0:05:41
|33
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|34
|Peter Disera (Can) Canada
|0:05:49
|35
|Alan Hatherly (RSA) South Africa
|0:06:11
|36
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Germany
|0:06:20
|37
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:32
|38
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:37
|39
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Austria
|0:06:46
|40
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:02
|41
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra) Brazil
|0:07:22
|42
|Martin Loo (Est) Estonia
|0:07:39
|43
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|44
|Georg Egger (Ger) Germany
|0:07:48
|45
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain
|0:07:59
|46
|Martins Blums (Lat) Latvia
|0:08:03
|47
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:08:19
|48
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:46
|49
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) United States of America
|0:08:50
|50
|Markus Schulte-lünzum (Ger) Germany
|0:08:52
|51
|Cameron Ivory (Aus) Australia
|0:08:57
|52
|Andrey Fonseca Ureña (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:09:14
|53
|Zsombor Palumby (Hun) Hungary
|0:09:15
|54
|Carlos Herrera Arroyo (CRc) Costa Rica
|55
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) Australia
|0:09:41
|56
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Germany
|0:10:05
|57
|Keegan Swenson (USA) United States of America
|0:10:47
|58
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic
|LAP
|59
|Fabio Hernando Castañeda Monsalve (Col) Colombia
|LAP
|60
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Canada
|LAP
|61
|Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Bra) Brazil
|LAP
|62
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Canada
|LAP
|63
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Argentina
|LAP
|64
|Jonathan Josue Quesada Castillo (CRc) Costa Rica
|LAP
|65
|Jhonatan Botero Villegas (Col) Colombia
|LAP
|66
|Ben Oliver (NZl) New Zealand
|LAP
|67
|Ivan Filatov (Rus) Russian Federation
|LAP
|68
|Jan Withaar (RSA) South Africa
|LAP
|69
|Stephan Davoust (USA) United States of America
|LAP
|70
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Canada
|LAP
|71
|András Parti (Hun) Hungary
|LAP
|72
|Jorge Alvaro Macias (Arg) Argentina
|LAP
|73
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) United States of America
|LAP
|74
|Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra) Brazil
|LAP
|75
|Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi) Chile
|LAP
|76
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus) Australia
|LAP
|77
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Canada
|LAP
|78
|Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra) Brazil
|LAP
|79
|Kennedi Sampaio de Oliveira Lago (Bra) Brazil
|LAP
|80
|Dario Gasco (Arg) Argentina
|LAP
|81
|Cory Wallace (Can) Canada
|LAP
|82
|Ingvar Omarsson ISL Iceland
|LAP
|83
|Juan Fernando Monroy (Col) Colombia
|LAP
|84
|Alex Wild (USA) United States of America
|LAP
|DNF
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNF
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Milan Vader (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Karl Markt (Aut) Austria
|DNF
|Jaime Miranda Jaime (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Guy Sessler (Isr) Israel
|DNF
|Milton Ramos Gamez (Hon) Honduras
|DNF
|Thomas Griot (Fra) France
