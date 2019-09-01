Trending

Schurter wins record eighth cross-country MTB worlds gold

Swiss beats Flückiger and Tempier into second and third

Image 1 of 13

Nino Schurter winning his eighth title

Nino Schurter winning his eighth title
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 2 of 13

Schurter comes in to finish

Schurter comes in to finish
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 3 of 13

Schurter celebrates after crossing the line

Schurter celebrates after crossing the line
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 4 of 13

The podium – Mathias Flueckiger, Nino Schurter, Stephane Tempier

The podium – Mathias Flueckiger, Nino Schurter, Stephane Tempier
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 5 of 13

Champagne flows on the podium

Champagne flows on the podium
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 6 of 13

The race start

The race start
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 7 of 13

Nino Schurter (Switzerland), Henrique Avancini (Brazil) and Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) at the front

Nino Schurter (Switzerland), Henrique Avancini (Brazil) and Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) at the front
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 8 of 13

Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) at the front as they head out onto lap 1

Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) at the front as they head out onto lap 1
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 9 of 13

Stephane Tempier (France) on his way to his first World Championship medal

Stephane Tempier (France) on his way to his first World Championship medal
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 10 of 13

Leandre Bouchard (Canada) was top North American

Leandre Bouchard (Canada) was top North American
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 11 of 13

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland)
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 12 of 13

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
(Image credit: rob jones)
Image 13 of 13

Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) and Titouan Carod (France)

Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) and Titouan Carod (France)
(Image credit: rob jones)
With chief rival Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) absent, Nino Schurter (Switzerland) was the clear favourite for the Elite men's title at the Mountain Bike World Championships, and he did not disappoint on Saturday in Mont-Ste-Anne, Canada, winning a record eighth title.

Ironically, the last time the world championships were held here in 2010, Schurter double-flatted while in the lead, eventually finishing fourth.

He admitted that it had been on his mind and affected his preparation, "I've been coming here to race for more than ten years, and one of the key factors is to get through without any mechanicals.

"I invested more time than ever to investigate all kinds of different lines, to have the safest lines through the descents. I was also riding higher tire pressure than normal to reduce the chances of flat tires. I think that paid off; I was the only one in the top four without a mechanical."

Schurter opened a gap on the field early, with only Stephane Tempier (France) able to stay with him. The rest of the contenders were some 30 seconds back, but could not make any headway.

The two leaders stayed together until the fifth lap (of seven), when Schurter surged, quickly dropping Tempier, who then flatted, as did Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland). Both rejoined the chase, while Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) launched a well-timed attack to move into second.

The first two spots seemed set, with Tempier and Flückiger battling for the final medal. However, Kerschbaumer flatted less than 500 metres from the finish line, and was passed by three riders, with Flückiger taking second and Tempier third.

"I felt really strong coming into the race today," said Schurter. "I didn't want to go too early.  I attacked a few times in the hardest uphill but couldn't make a gap, then in the end I was away, but it was very hard.  It's such an amazing and historic track that it is a really sweet victory."

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Switzerland 1:27:05
2Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:30
3Stephane Tempier (Fra) France 0:00:38
4Titouan Carod (Fra) France 0:00:56
5Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Italy 0:01:02
6Ondřej Cink (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:34
7Victor Koretzky (Fra) France 0:01:43
8Jordan Sarrou (Fra) France 0:01:57
9Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:00
10Henrique Avancini (Bra) Brazil 0:02:07
11Maxime Marotte (Fra) France 0:02:16
12Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy 0:02:27
13Manuel Fumic (Ger) Germany 0:02:36
14Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Denmark 0:02:53
15Florian Vogel (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:05
16Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex) Mexico 0:03:22
17Daniele Braidot (Ita) Italy 0:03:30
18Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgium 0:03:44
19Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:49
20Anton Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 0:03:50
21Erik Hægstad (Nor) Norway 0:04:01
22Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy 0:04:11
23Reto Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:17
24Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Australia 0:04:23
25Maximilian Foidl (Aut) Austria 0:04:50
26David Valero Serrano (Spa) Spain 0:05:05
27Leandre Bouchard (Can) Canada 0:05:08
28Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Poland
29Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Spain 0:05:33
30Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Israel 0:05:38
31Márton Dina (Hun) Hungary 0:05:40
32Martin Haring (Svk) Slovakia 0:05:41
33Anton Sintsov (Rus) Russian Federation
34Peter Disera (Can) Canada 0:05:49
35Alan Hatherly (RSA) South Africa 0:06:11
36Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Germany 0:06:20
37Thomas Litscher (Swi) Switzerland 0:06:32
38Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain 0:06:37
39Gregor Raggl (Aut) Austria 0:06:46
40Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:02
41Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra) Brazil 0:07:22
42Martin Loo (Est) Estonia 0:07:39
43Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
44Georg Egger (Ger) Germany 0:07:48
45Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain 0:07:59
46Martins Blums (Lat) Latvia 0:08:03
47Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan 0:08:19
48Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Czech Republic 0:08:46
49Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) United States of America 0:08:50
50Markus Schulte-lünzum (Ger) Germany 0:08:52
51Cameron Ivory (Aus) Australia 0:08:57
52Andrey Fonseca Ureña (CRc) Costa Rica 0:09:14
53Zsombor Palumby (Hun) Hungary 0:09:15
54Carlos Herrera Arroyo (CRc) Costa Rica
55Reece Tucknott (Aus) Australia 0:09:41
56Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Germany 0:10:05
57Keegan Swenson (USA) United States of America 0:10:47
58Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech RepublicLAP
59Fabio Hernando Castañeda Monsalve (Col) ColombiaLAP
60Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Canada LAP
61Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Bra) Brazil LAP
62Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Canada LAP
63Catriel Soto (Arg) Argentina LAP
64Jonathan Josue Quesada Castillo (CRc) Costa Rica LAP
65Jhonatan Botero Villegas (Col) Colombia LAP
66Ben Oliver (NZl) New Zealand LAP
67Ivan Filatov (Rus) Russian Federation LAP
68Jan Withaar (RSA) South Africa LAP
69Stephan Davoust (USA) United States of America LAP
70Felix Belhumeur (Can) Canada LAP
71András Parti (Hun) Hungary LAP
72Jorge Alvaro Macias (Arg) Argentina LAP
73Russell Finsterwald (USA) United States of America LAP
74Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra) Brazil LAP
75Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi) ChileLAP
76Sebastian Jayne (Aus) Australia LAP
77Raphael Gagne (Can) Canada LAP
78Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra) Brazil LAP
79Kennedi Sampaio de Oliveira Lago (Bra) Brazil LAP
80Dario Gasco (Arg) Argentina LAP
81Cory Wallace (Can) Canada LAP
82Ingvar Omarsson ISL Iceland LAP
83Juan Fernando Monroy (Col) Colombia LAP
84Alex Wild (USA) United States of America LAP
DNFKevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Belgium
DNFJan Škarnitzl (Cze) Czech Republic
DNFSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Spain
DNFMilan Vader (Ned) Netherlands
DNFKarl Markt (Aut) Austria
DNFJaime Miranda Jaime (Mex) Mexico
DNFGuy Sessler (Isr) Israel
DNFMilton Ramos Gamez (Hon) Honduras
DNFThomas Griot (Fra) France

