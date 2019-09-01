Trending

Bruni wins Downhill World title

Brosnan, Pierron round out medals

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Bruni (France) 0:04:05.544
2Troy Brosnan (Australia) 0:00:00.581
3Amaury Pierron (France) 0:00:02.549
4Danny Hart (Great Britain) 0:00:02.805
5Greg Minnaar (South Africa) 0:00:03.187
6Laurie Greenland (Great Britain) 0:00:04.896
7Finn Iles (Canada) 0:00:04.981
8Dakotah Norton (United States Of America) 0:00:05.490
9Mark Wallace (Canada) 0:00:06.129
10Luca Shaw (United States Of America) 0:00:06.347
11Matthew Walker (New Zealand) 0:00:06.948
12Aaron Gwin (United States Of America) 0:00:08.560
13Charlie Harrison (United States Of America) 0:00:08.600
14Greg Williamson (Great Britain) 0:00:09.087
15Kirk Mcdowall (Canada) 0:00:09.196
16Hugo Frixtalon (France) 0:00:09.619
17David Trummer (Austria) 0:00:09.819
18Jack Moir (Australia) 0:00:09.952
19Rémi Thirion (France) 0:00:09.972
20Thomas Estaque (France) 0:00:10.577
21Martin Maes (Belgium) 0:00:10.714
22Matt Walker (Great Britain) 0:00:10.849
23Neko Mulally (United States Of America) 0:00:11.101
24Jure Žabjek (Slovenia) 0:00:11.627
25Hugo Langevin (Canada) 0:00:12.112
26George Brannigan (New Zealand) 0:00:12.166
27Bruce Klein (United States Of America) 0:00:12.196
28Baptiste Pierron (France) 0:00:12.859
29Alex Marin (Spain) 0:00:13.185
30Jackson Frew (Australia) 0:00:13.722
31Andreas Kolb (Austria) 0:00:14.029
32Jacob Dickson (Ireland) 0:00:14.386
33Brendan Fairclough (Great Britain) 0:00:15.803
34Bernard Kerr (Great Britain) 0:00:16.313
35Magnus Manson (Canada) 0:00:16.359
36Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia) 0:00:16.467
37Stanislav Sehnal (Czech Republic) 0:00:16.729
38Max Hartenstern (Germany) 0:00:18.419
39Michael Hannah (Australia) 0:00:19.570
40Connor Fearon (Australia) 0:00:19.726
41Wyn Masters (New Zealand) 0:00:19.800
42Samuel Thibault (Canada) 0:00:20.774
43Silas Grandy (Germany) 0:00:21.701
44Rastislav Baranek (Slovakia) 0:00:22.933
45Lutz Weber (Switzerland) 0:00:23.481
46Davide Palazzari (Italy) 0:00:23.662
47Oliver Zwar (Australia) 0:00:24.456
48Keegan Wright (New Zealand) 0:00:26.783
49Emanuel Pombo (Portugal) 0:00:28.127
50Matthias Hafner (Germany) 0:00:28.583
51Simon Maurer (Germany) 0:00:28.841
52Yuki Kushima (Japan) 0:00:30.444
53Benjamin Zwar Kvist (Australia) 0:00:32.143
54Mauricio Ernesto Estrada Pulgarin (Colombia) 0:00:32.814
55Dean Lucas (Australia) 0:00:32.866
56Francisco Pardal (Portugal) 0:00:33.475
57Fabian Alcantar De Los Reyes (Mexico) 0:00:34.699
58Basil Weber (Switzerland) 0:00:37.556
59Yannick Wende (Bolivia) 0:00:47.749
60Hajime Imoto (Japan) 0:00:48.816
61Loris Vergier (France) 0:00:50.428
62Juho Mattus (Estonia) 0:01:04.391
63José García Ramirez (Mexico) 0:01:06.776
64Chinnapat Sukchanya (Thailand) 0:01:07.256
65Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Italy) 0:02:00.155
66Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand) 0:02:39.189
67Gabriel Imseis Lanfredi (Brazil) 0:04:02.810
DNFErik Irmisch (Germany)
DNFFlorent Payet (France)
DNFTill Ulmschneider (Germany)
DNFTheo Erlangsen (South Africa)
DNSBrook Macdonald (New Zealand)
DNSRafael Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia)
DNSReece Wilson (Great Britain)
DNSLoris Revelli (Italy)
DNSSteven Ceballos Otalvaro (Colombia)

