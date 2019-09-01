Bruni wins Downhill World title
Brosnan, Pierron round out medals
Elite Men Downhill: Mont-Saint-Anne - Mont-Saint-Anne
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Bruni (France)
|0:04:05.544
|2
|Troy Brosnan (Australia)
|0:00:00.581
|3
|Amaury Pierron (France)
|0:00:02.549
|4
|Danny Hart (Great Britain)
|0:00:02.805
|5
|Greg Minnaar (South Africa)
|0:00:03.187
|6
|Laurie Greenland (Great Britain)
|0:00:04.896
|7
|Finn Iles (Canada)
|0:00:04.981
|8
|Dakotah Norton (United States Of America)
|0:00:05.490
|9
|Mark Wallace (Canada)
|0:00:06.129
|10
|Luca Shaw (United States Of America)
|0:00:06.347
|11
|Matthew Walker (New Zealand)
|0:00:06.948
|12
|Aaron Gwin (United States Of America)
|0:00:08.560
|13
|Charlie Harrison (United States Of America)
|0:00:08.600
|14
|Greg Williamson (Great Britain)
|0:00:09.087
|15
|Kirk Mcdowall (Canada)
|0:00:09.196
|16
|Hugo Frixtalon (France)
|0:00:09.619
|17
|David Trummer (Austria)
|0:00:09.819
|18
|Jack Moir (Australia)
|0:00:09.952
|19
|Rémi Thirion (France)
|0:00:09.972
|20
|Thomas Estaque (France)
|0:00:10.577
|21
|Martin Maes (Belgium)
|0:00:10.714
|22
|Matt Walker (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.849
|23
|Neko Mulally (United States Of America)
|0:00:11.101
|24
|Jure Žabjek (Slovenia)
|0:00:11.627
|25
|Hugo Langevin (Canada)
|0:00:12.112
|26
|George Brannigan (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.166
|27
|Bruce Klein (United States Of America)
|0:00:12.196
|28
|Baptiste Pierron (France)
|0:00:12.859
|29
|Alex Marin (Spain)
|0:00:13.185
|30
|Jackson Frew (Australia)
|0:00:13.722
|31
|Andreas Kolb (Austria)
|0:00:14.029
|32
|Jacob Dickson (Ireland)
|0:00:14.386
|33
|Brendan Fairclough (Great Britain)
|0:00:15.803
|34
|Bernard Kerr (Great Britain)
|0:00:16.313
|35
|Magnus Manson (Canada)
|0:00:16.359
|36
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia)
|0:00:16.467
|37
|Stanislav Sehnal (Czech Republic)
|0:00:16.729
|38
|Max Hartenstern (Germany)
|0:00:18.419
|39
|Michael Hannah (Australia)
|0:00:19.570
|40
|Connor Fearon (Australia)
|0:00:19.726
|41
|Wyn Masters (New Zealand)
|0:00:19.800
|42
|Samuel Thibault (Canada)
|0:00:20.774
|43
|Silas Grandy (Germany)
|0:00:21.701
|44
|Rastislav Baranek (Slovakia)
|0:00:22.933
|45
|Lutz Weber (Switzerland)
|0:00:23.481
|46
|Davide Palazzari (Italy)
|0:00:23.662
|47
|Oliver Zwar (Australia)
|0:00:24.456
|48
|Keegan Wright (New Zealand)
|0:00:26.783
|49
|Emanuel Pombo (Portugal)
|0:00:28.127
|50
|Matthias Hafner (Germany)
|0:00:28.583
|51
|Simon Maurer (Germany)
|0:00:28.841
|52
|Yuki Kushima (Japan)
|0:00:30.444
|53
|Benjamin Zwar Kvist (Australia)
|0:00:32.143
|54
|Mauricio Ernesto Estrada Pulgarin (Colombia)
|0:00:32.814
|55
|Dean Lucas (Australia)
|0:00:32.866
|56
|Francisco Pardal (Portugal)
|0:00:33.475
|57
|Fabian Alcantar De Los Reyes (Mexico)
|0:00:34.699
|58
|Basil Weber (Switzerland)
|0:00:37.556
|59
|Yannick Wende (Bolivia)
|0:00:47.749
|60
|Hajime Imoto (Japan)
|0:00:48.816
|61
|Loris Vergier (France)
|0:00:50.428
|62
|Juho Mattus (Estonia)
|0:01:04.391
|63
|José García Ramirez (Mexico)
|0:01:06.776
|64
|Chinnapat Sukchanya (Thailand)
|0:01:07.256
|65
|Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Italy)
|0:02:00.155
|66
|Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand)
|0:02:39.189
|67
|Gabriel Imseis Lanfredi (Brazil)
|0:04:02.810
|DNF
|Erik Irmisch (Germany)
|DNF
|Florent Payet (France)
|DNF
|Till Ulmschneider (Germany)
|DNF
|Theo Erlangsen (South Africa)
|DNS
|Brook Macdonald (New Zealand)
|DNS
|Rafael Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia)
|DNS
|Reece Wilson (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Loris Revelli (Italy)
|DNS
|Steven Ceballos Otalvaro (Colombia)
