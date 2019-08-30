Aldridge, Schneebeli win Junior XC World titles

Image 1 of 16 Luca Martin, Charlie Aldridge, Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 16 Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain) wins (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 16 Mona Mitterwallner, Jacqueline Schneebeli, Helene Marie Fossesholm (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 16 Luca Martin (France) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 16 Start (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 16 Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) wins (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 16 Start of the Junior Men's race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 16 Carter Woods (Canada) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 16 Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) leading Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 16 Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 16 Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) took control (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 16 Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Italy) and Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 16 Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 16 Ronja Blochlinger (Switzerland) leading Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) at the end of the start loop (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 16 Helene Marie Fossesholm (Norway) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 16 Luca Martin (France) (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Junior Women



Switzerland won their third title in two days at the Mountain Bike World Championships on Thursday, with Jacqueline Schneebeli winning the Junior women's XCO rainbow jersey.

Schneebeli and Mona Mitterwallner of Austria rode off the front of the field by the end of the first lap, with Helene Marie Fossesholm (Norway) and Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary) battling further back for the bronze medal. Schneebeli dropped Mitterwallner going into the final lap to win the title by over a minute, with Fossesholm taking bronze.



"I didn't want to start too fast, because it is quite a long lap, and the uphills were really, really hard. But when I was in front, I just wanted to stay there," said Schneebeli.

"In the uphill Mona and I were always close together, but on one of the downhills she had a crash and I was able to get a gap."



Junior Men



The Junior men's race at the Mountain Bike World Championships saw Great Britain win their first title on Thursday, with Charlie Aldridge showing that he is fully recovered from a mid-season knee injury.

Luca Martin of France took silver and Andreas Vittone of Italy won the bronze medal.

A group of five riders broke clear on the first lap and the podium was going to come from this group, which also included Canadian favourite Carter Woods and Luke Moir of South Africa. Vittone attacked in the third lap, splitting the group, with Aldridge bridging up to him and dropping his rival on the final lap to win the title. Martin took second after Vittone crashed, damaging his chain.



"It was a really, really, close race," said Aldridge. "I was never quite sure who was going to be my main competitor, so I was just watching to see how the race progressed. But it was really close at the end. I made a bit of a mistake and he [Vittone] was able to get a bit of a gap, but I was able to catch up to him later and take it to the finish."

Results - Junior Men Position Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Charlie Aldridge (GBr) 1:07:31 2 Luca Martin (Fra) 0:00:11 3 Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Ita) 0:00:20 4 Carter Woods (Can) 0:00:37 5 Luke Moir (RSA) 0:01:33 6 Mario Bair (Aut) 0:01:38 7 Janis Baumann (Swi) 0:02:39 8 Lukas Malezsewski (Bel) 0:03:36 9 Markus Eydt (Ger) 0:03:46 10 Jan Zatloukal (Cze) 0:03:49 11 Luke Wiedmann (Swi) 0:03:58 12 Lennart-jan Krayer (Ger) 0:04:40 13 Davide Toneatti (Ita) 14 Riley Amos (USA) 0:04:43 15 Jeronimo Bedoya Botero (Col) 0:04:44 16 Jakub Jenčuš (Svk) 0:04:48 17 Harry Birchill (GBr) 0:04:49 18 Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:04:50 19 Thore Hemmerling (Ger) 0:04:53 20 Jarne Vandersteen (Bel) 0:05:00 21 Hamish Graham (Can) 0:05:11 22 Vincent Thiboutot (Can) 0:05:20 23 Niek Hoornsman (Ned) 0:05:50 24 Tobias Lillelund (Den) 0:05:53 25 Bjorn Riley (USA) 26 Gustavo Xavier de Oliveira Pereira (Bra) 0:07:11 27 Victor Philipsen (Den) 0:07:22 28 Alex Junior Malacarne (Bra) 0:07:42 29 Piotr Krynski (Pol) 0:08:26 30 Alberto Barroso Gomez (Spa) 0:08:38 31 Louis Chazaly (Fra) 0:08:52 32 Nolan Jenkins (USA) 0:09:02 33 Jose Cabrera Gonzalez (Mex) 0:09:07 34 Nadav Amar (Isr) 0:09:10 35 Charles Antoine St-onge (Can) 0:09:56 36 Tomas Caulier Marinovic (Chi) 0:10:39 37 Dylan Kerr (Can) 0:10:53 38 Johan Van zyl (RSA) 0:11:08 39 Louis Krauss (Ger) 0:11:16 40 Piper Albrecht (Aus) 0:11:26 41 Daniel Van der Walt (RSA) 0:11:27 42 Domenic Paolilli (Aus) 0:11:32 43 Santiago Ezequiel Chiesa Bachey (Arg) 0:12:43 44 Robbie Day (USA) Lap 45 Jaume Bosch Pico (Spa) Lap 46 Caleb Bottcher (NZl) Lap 47 Tristan Nortje (RSA) Lap 48 Sohei Yamaguchi (Jpn) Lap 49 Esteban Herrera Ochoa (Mex) Lap 50 Nick Chisholm (Aus) Lap 51 David Aron Baranyi (Hun) Lap 52 Brennon Peterson (USA) Lap 53 Corey Smith (Aus) Lap 54 Zach Larsson (Aus) Lap 55 Nikolay Ivanov (Rus) Lap 56 David Sulc (Cze) Lap 57 Cooper Jessen (Aus) Lap 58 Xavier Roy (Can) Lap 59 Issei Matsumoto (Jpn) Lap 60 Matthew Wilson (NZl) Lap 61 Jeremie La Grenade (Can) Lap 62 Liam Johnston (Aus) Lap 63 Ayumi Nakajima (Jpn) Lap DNF Markus Kaad Heuer (Den) DNF Jan Saska (Cze) DNF Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto (Mex) DNF Connor Johnston (NZl) DNF Andrea Colombo (Ita)