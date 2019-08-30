Trending

Aldridge, Schneebeli win Junior XC World titles

Swiss extend lead in medal table

Image 1 of 16

Luca Martin, Charlie Aldridge, Andreas Emanuele Vittone

Luca Martin, Charlie Aldridge, Andreas Emanuele Vittone
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 16

Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain) wins

Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain) wins
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 16

Mona Mitterwallner, Jacqueline Schneebeli, Helene Marie Fossesholm

Mona Mitterwallner, Jacqueline Schneebeli, Helene Marie Fossesholm
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 16

Luca Martin (France)

Luca Martin (France)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 16

Start

Start
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 16

Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) wins

Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) wins
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 16

Start of the Junior Men's race

Start of the Junior Men's race
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 16

Carter Woods (Canada)

Carter Woods (Canada)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 16

Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) leading Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland)

Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) leading Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 16

Mona Mitterwallner (Austria)

Mona Mitterwallner (Austria)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 16

Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) took control

Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) took control
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 16

Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Italy) and Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain)

Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Italy) and Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 16

Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain)

Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 16

Ronja Blochlinger (Switzerland) leading Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) at the end of the start loop

Ronja Blochlinger (Switzerland) leading Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) at the end of the start loop
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 16

Helene Marie Fossesholm (Norway)

Helene Marie Fossesholm (Norway)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 16

Luca Martin (France)

Luca Martin (France)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Junior Women

Switzerland won their third title in two days at the Mountain Bike World Championships on Thursday, with Jacqueline Schneebeli winning the Junior women's XCO rainbow jersey.  

Schneebeli and Mona Mitterwallner of Austria rode off the front of the field by the end of the first lap, with Helene Marie Fossesholm (Norway) and Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary) battling further back for the bronze medal.  Schneebeli dropped Mitterwallner going into the final lap to win the title by over a minute, with Fossesholm taking bronze.

"I didn't want to start too fast, because it is quite a long lap, and the uphills were really, really hard.  But when I was in front, I just wanted to stay there," said Schneebeli.

"In the uphill Mona and I were always close together, but on one of the downhills she had a crash and I was able to get a gap."

Junior Men

The Junior men's race at the Mountain Bike World Championships saw Great Britain win their first title on Thursday, with Charlie Aldridge showing that he is fully recovered from a mid-season knee injury.  

Luca Martin of France took silver and Andreas Vittone of Italy won the bronze medal.  

A group of five riders broke clear on the first lap and the podium was going to come from this group, which also included Canadian favourite Carter Woods and Luke Moir of South Africa.  Vittone attacked in the third lap, splitting the group, with Aldridge bridging up to him and dropping his rival on the final lap to win the title.  Martin took second after Vittone crashed, damaging his chain.

"It was a really, really, close race," said Aldridge.  "I was never quite sure who was going to be my main competitor, so I was just watching to see how the race progressed.  But it was really close at the end.  I made a bit of a mistake and he [Vittone] was able to get a bit of a gap, but I was able to catch up to him later and take it to the finish."

Results - Junior Men
PositionRider Name (Country)Result
1Charlie Aldridge (GBr) 1:07:31
2Luca Martin (Fra) 0:00:11
3Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Ita) 0:00:20
4Carter Woods (Can) 0:00:37
5Luke Moir (RSA) 0:01:33
6Mario Bair (Aut) 0:01:38
7Janis Baumann (Swi) 0:02:39
8Lukas Malezsewski (Bel) 0:03:36
9Markus Eydt (Ger) 0:03:46
10Jan Zatloukal (Cze) 0:03:49
11Luke Wiedmann (Swi) 0:03:58
12Lennart-jan Krayer (Ger) 0:04:40
13Davide Toneatti (Ita)
14Riley Amos (USA) 0:04:43
15Jeronimo Bedoya Botero (Col) 0:04:44
16Jakub Jenčuš (Svk) 0:04:48
17Harry Birchill (GBr) 0:04:49
18Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:04:50
19Thore Hemmerling (Ger) 0:04:53
20Jarne Vandersteen (Bel) 0:05:00
21Hamish Graham (Can) 0:05:11
22Vincent Thiboutot (Can) 0:05:20
23Niek Hoornsman (Ned) 0:05:50
24Tobias Lillelund (Den) 0:05:53
25Bjorn Riley (USA)
26Gustavo Xavier de Oliveira Pereira (Bra) 0:07:11
27Victor Philipsen (Den) 0:07:22
28Alex Junior Malacarne (Bra) 0:07:42
29Piotr Krynski (Pol) 0:08:26
30Alberto Barroso Gomez (Spa) 0:08:38
31Louis Chazaly (Fra) 0:08:52
32Nolan Jenkins (USA) 0:09:02
33Jose Cabrera Gonzalez (Mex) 0:09:07
34Nadav Amar (Isr) 0:09:10
35Charles Antoine St-onge (Can) 0:09:56
36Tomas Caulier Marinovic (Chi) 0:10:39
37Dylan Kerr (Can) 0:10:53
38Johan Van zyl (RSA) 0:11:08
39Louis Krauss (Ger) 0:11:16
40Piper Albrecht (Aus) 0:11:26
41Daniel Van der Walt (RSA) 0:11:27
42Domenic Paolilli (Aus) 0:11:32
43Santiago Ezequiel Chiesa Bachey (Arg) 0:12:43
44Robbie Day (USA) Lap
45Jaume Bosch Pico (Spa) Lap
46Caleb Bottcher (NZl) Lap
47Tristan Nortje (RSA) Lap
48Sohei Yamaguchi (Jpn) Lap
49Esteban Herrera Ochoa (Mex) Lap
50Nick Chisholm (Aus) Lap
51David Aron Baranyi (Hun) Lap
52Brennon Peterson (USA) Lap
53Corey Smith (Aus) Lap
54Zach Larsson (Aus) Lap
55Nikolay Ivanov (Rus) Lap
56David Sulc (Cze) Lap
57Cooper Jessen (Aus) Lap
58Xavier Roy (Can) Lap
59Issei Matsumoto (Jpn) Lap
60Matthew Wilson (NZl) Lap
61Jeremie La Grenade (Can) Lap
62Liam Johnston (Aus) Lap
63Ayumi Nakajima (Jpn) Lap
DNFMarkus Kaad Heuer (Den)
DNFJan Saska (Cze)
DNFAdair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto (Mex)
DNFConnor Johnston (NZl)
DNFAndrea Colombo (Ita)

PositionRider Name (Country)Result
1Jacqueline Schneebeli (Swi) 1:05:03
2Mona Mitterwallner (Aut) 0:01:08
3Helene Marie Fossesholm (Nor) 0:03:11
4Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:03:43
5Zoe Cuthbert (Aus) 0:04:20
6Madigan Munro (USA) 0:05:04
7Puck Pieterse (Ned) 0:05:18
8Matylda Szczecinska (Pol) 0:06:02
9Emilly Johnston (Can) 0:06:14
10Cornelia Holland (Aut) 0:06:27
11Kira Bohm (Ger) 0:06:36
12Harriet Harnden (GBr) 0:06:59
13Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) 0:07:38
14Samara Maxwell (NZl) 0:07:42
15Anna Mcgorum (GBr) 0:08:16
16Akari Kobayashi (Jpn)
17Noemie Garnier (Fra) 0:08:21
18Emma Eydt (Ger) 0:08:29
19Pasquine Vandermouten (Fra) 0:08:38
20Sofie Heby Pedersen (Den) 0:08:53
21Radka Paulechova (Svk) 0:09:14
22Magdalena Misonova (Cze) 0:09:20
23Tamara Wiedmann (Aut) 0:09:32
24Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) 0:09:35
25Ana Santos (Por) 0:09:43
26Madeline Robbins (USA) 0:11:07
27Zandri Strydom (RSA) 0:12:38
28Catalina Maria Vidaurre Kossmann (Chi) 0:12:42
29Julianne Sarrazin (Can) 0:13:28
30Adéla Holubova (Cze) 0:13:39
31Natalia Marie Torres Macouzet (Mex) 0:14:37
32Nicole Pesse (Ita) 0:15:00
33Ruby Ryan (NZl) Lap
34Samuelle Baillargeon (Can) Lap
35Ada Urist (USA) Lap
36Ana Sofia Villegas Norena (Col) Lap
37Lucia Gomez Andreu (Spa) Lap
38Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can) Lap
39Lucia Macho Jimenez (Spa) Lap
40Alexis Bobbitt (USA) Lap
41Juliette Larose Gingras (Can) Lap
42Holly Lubcke (Aus) Lap
43Kelly Lawson (Can) Lap
44Yarela Soledad Gonzalez Obando (Chi) Lap
45Emily Wooster (Aus) Lap
46Daniela Guadalupe Verastegui Diaz (Mex) Lap
47Phoebe Thompson (Aus) Lap
48Valentina Garces Restrepo (Col) Lap
DNFLuisa Daubermann (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews