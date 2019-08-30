Aldridge, Schneebeli win Junior XC World titles
Swiss extend lead in medal table
Junior Men & Women XC: Mont-Saint-Anne - Mont-Saint-Anne
Junior Women
Switzerland won their third title in two days at the Mountain Bike World Championships on Thursday, with Jacqueline Schneebeli winning the Junior women's XCO rainbow jersey.
Schneebeli and Mona Mitterwallner of Austria rode off the front of the field by the end of the first lap, with Helene Marie Fossesholm (Norway) and Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary) battling further back for the bronze medal. Schneebeli dropped Mitterwallner going into the final lap to win the title by over a minute, with Fossesholm taking bronze.
"I didn't want to start too fast, because it is quite a long lap, and the uphills were really, really hard. But when I was in front, I just wanted to stay there," said Schneebeli.
"In the uphill Mona and I were always close together, but on one of the downhills she had a crash and I was able to get a gap."
Junior Men
The Junior men's race at the Mountain Bike World Championships saw Great Britain win their first title on Thursday, with Charlie Aldridge showing that he is fully recovered from a mid-season knee injury.
Luca Martin of France took silver and Andreas Vittone of Italy won the bronze medal.
A group of five riders broke clear on the first lap and the podium was going to come from this group, which also included Canadian favourite Carter Woods and Luke Moir of South Africa. Vittone attacked in the third lap, splitting the group, with Aldridge bridging up to him and dropping his rival on the final lap to win the title. Martin took second after Vittone crashed, damaging his chain.
"It was a really, really, close race," said Aldridge. "I was never quite sure who was going to be my main competitor, so I was just watching to see how the race progressed. But it was really close at the end. I made a bit of a mistake and he [Vittone] was able to get a bit of a gap, but I was able to catch up to him later and take it to the finish."
|Position
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Charlie Aldridge (GBr)
|1:07:31
|2
|Luca Martin (Fra)
|0:00:11
|3
|Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Ita)
|0:00:20
|4
|Carter Woods (Can)
|0:00:37
|5
|Luke Moir (RSA)
|0:01:33
|6
|Mario Bair (Aut)
|0:01:38
|7
|Janis Baumann (Swi)
|0:02:39
|8
|Lukas Malezsewski (Bel)
|0:03:36
|9
|Markus Eydt (Ger)
|0:03:46
|10
|Jan Zatloukal (Cze)
|0:03:49
|11
|Luke Wiedmann (Swi)
|0:03:58
|12
|Lennart-jan Krayer (Ger)
|0:04:40
|13
|Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|14
|Riley Amos (USA)
|0:04:43
|15
|Jeronimo Bedoya Botero (Col)
|0:04:44
|16
|Jakub Jenčuš (Svk)
|0:04:48
|17
|Harry Birchill (GBr)
|0:04:49
|18
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:04:50
|19
|Thore Hemmerling (Ger)
|0:04:53
|20
|Jarne Vandersteen (Bel)
|0:05:00
|21
|Hamish Graham (Can)
|0:05:11
|22
|Vincent Thiboutot (Can)
|0:05:20
|23
|Niek Hoornsman (Ned)
|0:05:50
|24
|Tobias Lillelund (Den)
|0:05:53
|25
|Bjorn Riley (USA)
|26
|Gustavo Xavier de Oliveira Pereira (Bra)
|0:07:11
|27
|Victor Philipsen (Den)
|0:07:22
|28
|Alex Junior Malacarne (Bra)
|0:07:42
|29
|Piotr Krynski (Pol)
|0:08:26
|30
|Alberto Barroso Gomez (Spa)
|0:08:38
|31
|Louis Chazaly (Fra)
|0:08:52
|32
|Nolan Jenkins (USA)
|0:09:02
|33
|Jose Cabrera Gonzalez (Mex)
|0:09:07
|34
|Nadav Amar (Isr)
|0:09:10
|35
|Charles Antoine St-onge (Can)
|0:09:56
|36
|Tomas Caulier Marinovic (Chi)
|0:10:39
|37
|Dylan Kerr (Can)
|0:10:53
|38
|Johan Van zyl (RSA)
|0:11:08
|39
|Louis Krauss (Ger)
|0:11:16
|40
|Piper Albrecht (Aus)
|0:11:26
|41
|Daniel Van der Walt (RSA)
|0:11:27
|42
|Domenic Paolilli (Aus)
|0:11:32
|43
|Santiago Ezequiel Chiesa Bachey (Arg)
|0:12:43
|44
|Robbie Day (USA)
|Lap
|45
|Jaume Bosch Pico (Spa)
|Lap
|46
|Caleb Bottcher (NZl)
|Lap
|47
|Tristan Nortje (RSA)
|Lap
|48
|Sohei Yamaguchi (Jpn)
|Lap
|49
|Esteban Herrera Ochoa (Mex)
|Lap
|50
|Nick Chisholm (Aus)
|Lap
|51
|David Aron Baranyi (Hun)
|Lap
|52
|Brennon Peterson (USA)
|Lap
|53
|Corey Smith (Aus)
|Lap
|54
|Zach Larsson (Aus)
|Lap
|55
|Nikolay Ivanov (Rus)
|Lap
|56
|David Sulc (Cze)
|Lap
|57
|Cooper Jessen (Aus)
|Lap
|58
|Xavier Roy (Can)
|Lap
|59
|Issei Matsumoto (Jpn)
|Lap
|60
|Matthew Wilson (NZl)
|Lap
|61
|Jeremie La Grenade (Can)
|Lap
|62
|Liam Johnston (Aus)
|Lap
|63
|Ayumi Nakajima (Jpn)
|Lap
|DNF
|Markus Kaad Heuer (Den)
|DNF
|Jan Saska (Cze)
|DNF
|Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto (Mex)
|DNF
|Connor Johnston (NZl)
|DNF
|Andrea Colombo (Ita)
|Position
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Jacqueline Schneebeli (Swi)
|1:05:03
|2
|Mona Mitterwallner (Aut)
|0:01:08
|3
|Helene Marie Fossesholm (Nor)
|0:03:11
|4
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|0:03:43
|5
|Zoe Cuthbert (Aus)
|0:04:20
|6
|Madigan Munro (USA)
|0:05:04
|7
|Puck Pieterse (Ned)
|0:05:18
|8
|Matylda Szczecinska (Pol)
|0:06:02
|9
|Emilly Johnston (Can)
|0:06:14
|10
|Cornelia Holland (Aut)
|0:06:27
|11
|Kira Bohm (Ger)
|0:06:36
|12
|Harriet Harnden (GBr)
|0:06:59
|13
|Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi)
|0:07:38
|14
|Samara Maxwell (NZl)
|0:07:42
|15
|Anna Mcgorum (GBr)
|0:08:16
|16
|Akari Kobayashi (Jpn)
|17
|Noemie Garnier (Fra)
|0:08:21
|18
|Emma Eydt (Ger)
|0:08:29
|19
|Pasquine Vandermouten (Fra)
|0:08:38
|20
|Sofie Heby Pedersen (Den)
|0:08:53
|21
|Radka Paulechova (Svk)
|0:09:14
|22
|Magdalena Misonova (Cze)
|0:09:20
|23
|Tamara Wiedmann (Aut)
|0:09:32
|24
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|0:09:35
|25
|Ana Santos (Por)
|0:09:43
|26
|Madeline Robbins (USA)
|0:11:07
|27
|Zandri Strydom (RSA)
|0:12:38
|28
|Catalina Maria Vidaurre Kossmann (Chi)
|0:12:42
|29
|Julianne Sarrazin (Can)
|0:13:28
|30
|Adéla Holubova (Cze)
|0:13:39
|31
|Natalia Marie Torres Macouzet (Mex)
|0:14:37
|32
|Nicole Pesse (Ita)
|0:15:00
|33
|Ruby Ryan (NZl)
|Lap
|34
|Samuelle Baillargeon (Can)
|Lap
|35
|Ada Urist (USA)
|Lap
|36
|Ana Sofia Villegas Norena (Col)
|Lap
|37
|Lucia Gomez Andreu (Spa)
|Lap
|38
|Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can)
|Lap
|39
|Lucia Macho Jimenez (Spa)
|Lap
|40
|Alexis Bobbitt (USA)
|Lap
|41
|Juliette Larose Gingras (Can)
|Lap
|42
|Holly Lubcke (Aus)
|Lap
|43
|Kelly Lawson (Can)
|Lap
|44
|Yarela Soledad Gonzalez Obando (Chi)
|Lap
|45
|Emily Wooster (Aus)
|Lap
|46
|Daniela Guadalupe Verastegui Diaz (Mex)
|Lap
|47
|Phoebe Thompson (Aus)
|Lap
|48
|Valentina Garces Restrepo (Col)
|Lap
|DNF
|Luisa Daubermann (Ger)
