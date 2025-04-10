'A tough pill to swallow’ – Injured Rebecca Henderson misses first ever Mountain Bike World Series opener but sets sights on Nové Město

Fractures from Australian Championships crash delay effort to ride the upswing back to 'absolute best' but 'it's okay because I have eight more chances this year to try and find that peak'

ELANCOURT FRANCE JULY 28 Rebecca Henderson of Team Australia competes during the Womens CrossCountry Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28 2024 in Elancourt France Photo by Jared C TiltonGetty Images
Rebecca Henderson riding for Australia at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Henderson had a big target drawn around the opening round of the UCI Whoop Mountain Bike World Series this year given the Australian’s fortunes had looked to be turning near the end of last season as the rider – who in 2022 touched the top of the world rankings – secured her first World Cup top five in the cross-country Olympic race in well over a year at Lake Placid.

The season was soon ending but the flame had been stoked for the rider as she looked ahead to 2025, when she would shift to the Orbea Fox Factory Team after her Primaflor Mondraker squad of seven years closed. 

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

