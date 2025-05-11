This record has meant much more than just a sporting performance' - Vittoria Bussi sets new women's UCI Hour record of 50.455km

"I can say with a smile that I contributed to the history of the UCI Hour Record for women," Italian says

Vittoria Bussi set a new women's Hour Record of 50.455km (Image credit: UCI)

Vittoria Bussi has again broken the women's UCI Hour Record, covering a distance of 50.455 kilometres on the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes, Mexico. 

Bussi, both a renowned mathematician and pro rider, covered the cost of her record attempt via a well-sporting crowd funding campaign.  

