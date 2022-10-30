Molengraaf wins junior women's race in Maasmechelen

By Cyclingnews
published

Moors and Holmgren complete podium

Fleur Moors, Lauren Molengraaf and Ava Holmgren on the podium in Maasmechelen
Fleur Moors, Lauren Molengraaf and Ava Holmgren on the podium in Maasmechelen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Molengraaf (Ned) 0:42:02
2Fleur Moors (Bel) 0:00:08
3Ava Holmgren (Can) 0:00:44
4Cat Ferguson (GBr) 0:00:45
5Célia Gery (Fra) 0:00:46
6Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel) 0:01:12
7Vida Lopez De San Roman (USA) 0:01:34
8Eliška Hanáková (Cze) 0:01:43
9Valentina Corvi (Ita) 0:01:56
10Amandine Muller (Fra) 0:01:57
11Isabella Holmgren (Can) 0:02:20
12Kateřina Douděrová (Cze) 0:02:45
13Anaïs Moulin (Fra) 0:03:05
14Alexandra Valade (Fra) 0:03:17
15Imogen Wolff (GBr)
16Puck Langenbarg (Ned) 0:03:35
17Kaya Musgrave (USA) 0:03:50
18Karla Nováková (Cze) 0:03:57
19Lore De Schepper (Bel)
20Shanyl De Schoesitter (Bel) 0:03:59
21Alice Colling (GBr) 0:04:07
22Messane Bräutigam (Ger) 0:04:18
23Vanda Dlasková (Cze) 0:04:22
24Bloeme Kalis (Ned) 0:04:27
25Lore Sas (Bel) 0:04:30
26Lise Klaes (Fra) 0:04:42
27Julie Bego (Fra) 0:04:43
28Elizabeth Mckinnon (GBr) 0:05:06
29Fee Knaven (Ned) 0:05:08
30Jule Märkl (Ger) 0:05:09
31Sara Sonnemans (Ned) 0:05:37
32Ella Brenneman (USA) 0:06:01
33Jana Van Der Veken (Bel) 0:06:12
34Nahia Arana Quintanilla (Spa) 0:06:16
35Roxanne Takken (Ned) 0:06:27
36Finley Aspholm (Fin) 0:06:35
37Maja Jozkowicz (Pol) 0:07:56
38Elsa Westenfelder (USA) 0:08:06
39Lucie Francois (Bel) 0:08:30
40Kaija Budde (Ger)
41Amelie Kipfmüller (Swi)

