Molengraaf wins junior women's race in Maasmechelen
Moors and Holmgren complete podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Molengraaf (Ned)
|0:42:02
|2
|Fleur Moors (Bel)
|0:00:08
|3
|Ava Holmgren (Can)
|0:00:44
|4
|Cat Ferguson (GBr)
|0:00:45
|5
|Célia Gery (Fra)
|0:00:46
|6
|Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel)
|0:01:12
|7
|Vida Lopez De San Roman (USA)
|0:01:34
|8
|Eliška Hanáková (Cze)
|0:01:43
|9
|Valentina Corvi (Ita)
|0:01:56
|10
|Amandine Muller (Fra)
|0:01:57
|11
|Isabella Holmgren (Can)
|0:02:20
|12
|Kateřina Douděrová (Cze)
|0:02:45
|13
|Anaïs Moulin (Fra)
|0:03:05
|14
|Alexandra Valade (Fra)
|0:03:17
|15
|Imogen Wolff (GBr)
|16
|Puck Langenbarg (Ned)
|0:03:35
|17
|Kaya Musgrave (USA)
|0:03:50
|18
|Karla Nováková (Cze)
|0:03:57
|19
|Lore De Schepper (Bel)
|20
|Shanyl De Schoesitter (Bel)
|0:03:59
|21
|Alice Colling (GBr)
|0:04:07
|22
|Messane Bräutigam (Ger)
|0:04:18
|23
|Vanda Dlasková (Cze)
|0:04:22
|24
|Bloeme Kalis (Ned)
|0:04:27
|25
|Lore Sas (Bel)
|0:04:30
|26
|Lise Klaes (Fra)
|0:04:42
|27
|Julie Bego (Fra)
|0:04:43
|28
|Elizabeth Mckinnon (GBr)
|0:05:06
|29
|Fee Knaven (Ned)
|0:05:08
|30
|Jule Märkl (Ger)
|0:05:09
|31
|Sara Sonnemans (Ned)
|0:05:37
|32
|Ella Brenneman (USA)
|0:06:01
|33
|Jana Van Der Veken (Bel)
|0:06:12
|34
|Nahia Arana Quintanilla (Spa)
|0:06:16
|35
|Roxanne Takken (Ned)
|0:06:27
|36
|Finley Aspholm (Fin)
|0:06:35
|37
|Maja Jozkowicz (Pol)
|0:07:56
|38
|Elsa Westenfelder (USA)
|0:08:06
|39
|Lucie Francois (Bel)
|0:08:30
|40
|Kaija Budde (Ger)
|41
|Amelie Kipfmüller (Swi)
