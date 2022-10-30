Thibau Nys wins U-23 Men's Cyclocross race in Maasmechelen

By Stephen Farrand
published

Ronhaar and Meeusen complete the podium after close race

Belgian Thibau Nys celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mens U23 race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Maasmechelen Belgium stage 4 out of 14 of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition Sunday 30 October 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS Photo by DAVID PINTENS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

