Van den Eijnden wins junior men's race in Maasmechelen

By Cyclingnews
published

Bisiaux, Vandenberghe round out podium

Dutch Guus Van de Eijnden celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's junior race at the World Cup cyclocross in Maasmechelen
Dutch Guus Van de Eijnden celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's junior race at the World Cup cyclocross in Maasmechelen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guus van den Eijnden (Ned) 0:44:17
2Léo Bisiaux (Fra) 0:00:15
3Viktor Vandenberghe (Bel) 0:00:25
4Andrew August (USA) 0:00:56
5Jelte Jochems (Ned)
6Senna Remijn (Ned) 0:00:57
7Václav Ježek (Cze) 0:00:58
8Barnabás Vas (Hun)
9Mika Vijfvinkel (Ned) 0:01:00
10Floris Haverdings (Ned) 0:01:03
11Wies Nuyens (Bel) 0:01:07
12Robbe Marchand (Bel) 0:01:18
13Alexis David (Fra) 0:01:19
14Magnus White (USA) 0:01:23
15Seppe Van Den Boer (Bel) 0:01:27
16Matthias Schwarzbacher (Svk)
17Ondřej Novotný (Cze) 0:01:33
18Aubin Sparfel (Fra) 0:01:37
19Samuele Scappini (Ita) 0:01:49
20Ferre Urkens (Bel) 0:01:57
21Gorka Corres Ibañez De Opakua (Spa) 0:01:58
22Max Greensill (GBr) 0:02:02
23Axel Van Den Broek (Bel) 0:02:03
24Jan Faltýnek (Cze) 0:02:12
25Daniel Nielsen (Den)
26Miles Mattern (USA) 0:02:25
27Keije Solen (Ned) 0:02:32
28Tars Poelvoorde (Bel) 0:02:35
29Tommaso Bosio (Ita) 0:02:39
30Antoine Jamin (Bel) 0:02:44
31Alan Zanolini (Ita)
32Hippolyte Loete (Fra)
33Fantin Gloux (Fra) 0:02:46
34Noa Berton (Lux)
35Max Heiner Oertzen (Ger) 0:02:47
36Ben Stokes (USA) 0:03:00
37Jasper Schoofs (Bel) 0:03:11
38Alfie Amey (GBr) 0:03:14
39Nicolas Halter (Swi) 0:03:32
40Esteban Foucher (Fra) 0:04:02
41David Thompson (USA) 0:04:03
42Nicholas Travella (Ita) 0:04:09
43Filip Samec (Cze) 0:04:16
44Filipe Duarte (Can) 0:04:21
45Ville Merlov (Swe) 0:04:29
46Jacob Bush (GBr) 0:04:47
47Jayden Mcmullen (Can) 0:05:11
48Ksawery Adaszak (Pol) 0:05:21
49Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) 0:05:28
50Nathan Meiller (Fra) 0:05:32
51Mats Berns (Lux) 0:05:37
52Elias Saigh (USA) 0:06:05
53Pavel Šumpík (Cze)
54Rick Meylender (Lux)
55Sven Wabel (Swi)
56Fynn Ury (Lux)
57Pepe Albrecht (Ger)
DNFNicolai Andersen (Den)
DNFKasper Borremans (Fin)
DNFOliver Akers (GBr)
DNFIan Ackert (Can)

