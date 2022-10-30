Van den Eijnden wins junior men's race in Maasmechelen
Bisiaux, Vandenberghe round out podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guus van den Eijnden (Ned)
|0:44:17
|2
|Léo Bisiaux (Fra)
|0:00:15
|3
|Viktor Vandenberghe (Bel)
|0:00:25
|4
|Andrew August (USA)
|0:00:56
|5
|Jelte Jochems (Ned)
|6
|Senna Remijn (Ned)
|0:00:57
|7
|Václav Ježek (Cze)
|0:00:58
|8
|Barnabás Vas (Hun)
|9
|Mika Vijfvinkel (Ned)
|0:01:00
|10
|Floris Haverdings (Ned)
|0:01:03
|11
|Wies Nuyens (Bel)
|0:01:07
|12
|Robbe Marchand (Bel)
|0:01:18
|13
|Alexis David (Fra)
|0:01:19
|14
|Magnus White (USA)
|0:01:23
|15
|Seppe Van Den Boer (Bel)
|0:01:27
|16
|Matthias Schwarzbacher (Svk)
|17
|Ondřej Novotný (Cze)
|0:01:33
|18
|Aubin Sparfel (Fra)
|0:01:37
|19
|Samuele Scappini (Ita)
|0:01:49
|20
|Ferre Urkens (Bel)
|0:01:57
|21
|Gorka Corres Ibañez De Opakua (Spa)
|0:01:58
|22
|Max Greensill (GBr)
|0:02:02
|23
|Axel Van Den Broek (Bel)
|0:02:03
|24
|Jan Faltýnek (Cze)
|0:02:12
|25
|Daniel Nielsen (Den)
|26
|Miles Mattern (USA)
|0:02:25
|27
|Keije Solen (Ned)
|0:02:32
|28
|Tars Poelvoorde (Bel)
|0:02:35
|29
|Tommaso Bosio (Ita)
|0:02:39
|30
|Antoine Jamin (Bel)
|0:02:44
|31
|Alan Zanolini (Ita)
|32
|Hippolyte Loete (Fra)
|33
|Fantin Gloux (Fra)
|0:02:46
|34
|Noa Berton (Lux)
|35
|Max Heiner Oertzen (Ger)
|0:02:47
|36
|Ben Stokes (USA)
|0:03:00
|37
|Jasper Schoofs (Bel)
|0:03:11
|38
|Alfie Amey (GBr)
|0:03:14
|39
|Nicolas Halter (Swi)
|0:03:32
|40
|Esteban Foucher (Fra)
|0:04:02
|41
|David Thompson (USA)
|0:04:03
|42
|Nicholas Travella (Ita)
|0:04:09
|43
|Filip Samec (Cze)
|0:04:16
|44
|Filipe Duarte (Can)
|0:04:21
|45
|Ville Merlov (Swe)
|0:04:29
|46
|Jacob Bush (GBr)
|0:04:47
|47
|Jayden Mcmullen (Can)
|0:05:11
|48
|Ksawery Adaszak (Pol)
|0:05:21
|49
|Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa)
|0:05:28
|50
|Nathan Meiller (Fra)
|0:05:32
|51
|Mats Berns (Lux)
|0:05:37
|52
|Elias Saigh (USA)
|0:06:05
|53
|Pavel Šumpík (Cze)
|54
|Rick Meylender (Lux)
|55
|Sven Wabel (Swi)
|56
|Fynn Ury (Lux)
|57
|Pepe Albrecht (Ger)
|DNF
|Nicolai Andersen (Den)
|DNF
|Kasper Borremans (Fin)
|DNF
|Oliver Akers (GBr)
|DNF
|Ian Ackert (Can)
