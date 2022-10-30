Fem Van Empel wins Maasmechelen Cyclocross World Cup

Image 1 of 10 MAASMECHELEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 30 LR Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions and Fem Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal compete during the 1st UCI Cyclocross World Cup Maasmechelen Womens Elite CXWorldCup on October 30 2022 in Maasmechelen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) MAASMECHELEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 30 LR Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions and Fem Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal compete during the 1st UCI Cyclocross World Cup Maasmechelen Womens Elite CXWorldCup on October 30 2022 in Maasmechelen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) MAASMECHELEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 30 Kata Blanka Vas of Hungary Team Sd Worx competes during the 1st UCI Cyclocross World Cup Maasmechelen Womens Elite CXWorldCup on October 30 2022 in Maasmechelen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) MAASMECHELEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 30 Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team Team JumboVisma competes during the 1st UCI Cyclocross World Cup Maasmechelen Womens Elite CXWorldCup on October 30 2022 in Maasmechelen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) MAASMECHELEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 30 Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck competes during the 1st UCI Cyclocross World Cup Maasmechelen Womens Elite CXWorldCup on October 30 2022 in Maasmechelen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) MAASMECHELEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 30 Fem Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 1st UCI Cyclocross World Cup Maasmechelen Womens Elite CXWorldCup on October 30 2022 in Maasmechelen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport )

Fem Van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) made it four wins from four in the cyclocross World Cup, with another devastating and victorious last lap attack in the women’s race at Maasmechelen.

Fellow under-23 riders Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) traded blows with the World Cup leader throughout the fast race but were distanced on the final lap.

As she did the previous weekend in Tabor, Van Empel powered away from her rivals in the closing moments of the race to take victory.

Pieterse’s search for a maiden World Cup race victory continues as she settled for second while van Anrooij was narrowly beaten into third. All three riders will compete in the under-23 category at next weekend’s European cyclo-cross championships and lead a new generation of young cyclocross riders.

The Dutch riders now face the dilemma of whether to move up to the elite category early for the end of the season world championships next year or stay in the under-23 ranks.

More to follow.