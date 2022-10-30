Fem Van Empel wins Maasmechelen Cyclocross World Cup
Pieterse and Van Anrooij complete podium after race-long battle
Fem Van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) made it four wins from four in the cyclocross World Cup, with another devastating and victorious last lap attack in the women’s race at Maasmechelen.
Fellow under-23 riders Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) traded blows with the World Cup leader throughout the fast race but were distanced on the final lap.
As she did the previous weekend in Tabor, Van Empel powered away from her rivals in the closing moments of the race to take victory.
Pieterse’s search for a maiden World Cup race victory continues as she settled for second while van Anrooij was narrowly beaten into third. All three riders will compete in the under-23 category at next weekend’s European cyclo-cross championships and lead a new generation of young cyclocross riders.
The Dutch riders now face the dilemma of whether to move up to the elite category early for the end of the season world championships next year or stay in the under-23 ranks.
More to follow.
