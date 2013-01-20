Bosmans seals U23 World Cup with a win
Vermeersch and Alaphilippe second and third
Under 23 Men: Hoogerheide -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|0:46:22
|2
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:00:20
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|0:00:23
|4
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands-B)
|0:00:29
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|0:00:35
|6
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|0:00:38
|7
|Clément Venturini (France)
|8
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|0:00:39
|9
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:00:41
|10
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:01:00
|11
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands-B)
|0:01:02
|12
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|0:01:03
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|14
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|0:01:04
|15
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|0:01:34
|16
|Michael Schweizer Jr. (Germany)
|0:01:42
|17
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|0:01:46
|18
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:01:50
|19
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|0:02:01
|20
|Tim Ariesen (Netherlands-B)
|0:02:05
|21
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|0:02:07
|22
|Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)
|0:02:08
|23
|David Menut (France)
|0:02:24
|24
|Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:02:34
|25
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:02:39
|26
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|0:02:50
|27
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:02:57
|28
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|0:03:01
|29
|Ludwig Söderquist (Sweden)
|0:03:14
|30
|Adam Martin (Great Britain)
|0:03:42
|31
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|0:03:54
|32
|Jaap De Man (Netherlands-B)
|0:03:56
|33
|Severin Sagesser (Switzerland)
|0:03:57
|34
|Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands-B)
|0:04:01
|35
|Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spain)
|0:04:05
|36
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|0:04:15
|37
|Steven James (Great Britain)
|0:04:33
|38
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|0:04:39
|39
|Max Lindenau (Germany)
|0:04:42
|40
|Johannes Siemermann (Germany)
|0:04:56
|41
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|0:05:15
|42
|Koen Weijers (Netherlands-B)
|0:05:16
|43
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|0:05:39
|44
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|0:05:41
|45
|Martin Eriksson (Sweden)
|-2laps
|46
|Ismael Felix Barba Frutos (Spain)
|47
|Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Denmark)
|DNF
|David van der Poel (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Zach McDonald (United States)
|DNS
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|315
|pts
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|222
|3
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|200
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|200
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|193
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|163
|7
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|151
|8
|David van der Poel (Netherlands)
|131
|9
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|110
|10
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|109
|11
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|102
|12
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|101
|13
|Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)
|99
|14
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|85
|15
|Zach McDonald (United States of America)
|83
|16
|Clément Venturini (France)
|79
|17
|David Menut (France)
|71
|18
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|71
|19
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|67
|20
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|64
|21
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|60
|22
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|57
|23
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|54
|24
|Michael Schweizer Jr. (Germany)
|53
|25
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|41
|26
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|41
|27
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|40
|28
|Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)
|37
|29
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|35
|30
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|31
|31
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|30
|32
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|29
|33
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|27
|34
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|26
|35
|Yannick Eckmann (United States of America)
|24
|36
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|24
|37
|Severin Sagesser (Switzerland)
|20
|38
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|19
|39
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|19
|40
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|19
|41
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|15
|42
|Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)
|15
|43
|Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)
|14
|44
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|13
|45
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|12
|46
|Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)
|11
|47
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|10
|48
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|8
|49
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|4
|50
|Loic Doubey (France)
|4
|51
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy)
|3
|52
|Cody Kaiser (United States of America)
|3
|53
|Ludwig Söderquist (Sweden)
|2
|54
|Adam Martin (Great Britain)
|1
|55
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy)
|1
|56
|Floris De Tier (Belgium)
|1
|57
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy