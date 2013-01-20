Trending

Bosmans seals U23 World Cup with a win

Vermeersch and Alaphilippe second and third

U23 men's World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) soloed to victory at the final round in Hoogerheide.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
U23 men's World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) rides alone in the lead in the final round.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
U23 men's podium in Hoogerheide: Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), 2nd; Wietse Bosmans (Belgium), 1st; Julian Alaphilippe (France), 3rd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
1Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)0:46:22
2Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:00:20
3Julian Alaphilippe (France)0:00:23
4Stan Godrie (Netherlands-B)0:00:29
5Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)0:00:35
6Michael Boros (Czech Republic)0:00:38
7Clément Venturini (France)
8Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)0:00:39
9Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)0:00:41
10Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:01:00
11Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands-B)0:01:02
12Jens Adams (Belgium)0:01:03
13Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
14Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)0:01:04
15Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)0:01:34
16Michael Schweizer Jr. (Germany)0:01:42
17Daniele Braidot (Italy)0:01:46
18Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:01:50
19Yannick Mayer (Germany)0:02:01
20Tim Ariesen (Netherlands-B)0:02:05
21Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)0:02:07
22Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)0:02:08
23David Menut (France)0:02:24
24Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)0:02:34
25Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:02:39
26Toon Aerts (Belgium)0:02:50
27Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:02:57
28Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)0:03:01
29Ludwig Söderquist (Sweden)0:03:14
30Adam Martin (Great Britain)0:03:42
31Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)0:03:54
32Jaap De Man (Netherlands-B)0:03:56
33Severin Sagesser (Switzerland)0:03:57
34Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands-B)0:04:01
35Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spain)0:04:05
36Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)0:04:15
37Steven James (Great Britain)0:04:33
38Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)0:04:39
39Max Lindenau (Germany)0:04:42
40Johannes Siemermann (Germany)0:04:56
41Yannick Gruner (Germany)0:05:15
42Koen Weijers (Netherlands-B)0:05:16
43Bryan Falaschi (Italy)0:05:39
44Lukas Müller (Switzerland)0:05:41
45Martin Eriksson (Sweden)-2laps
46Ismael Felix Barba Frutos (Spain)
47Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard (Denmark)
DNFDavid van der Poel (Netherlands)
DNFZach McDonald (United States)
DNSTomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)

World Cup final overall standings
1Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)315pts
2Wout Van Aert (Belgium)222
3Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)200
4Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)200
5Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)193
6Julian Alaphilippe (France)163
7Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)151
8David van der Poel (Netherlands)131
9Jens Adams (Belgium)110
10Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)109
11Michael Boros (Czech Republic)102
12Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)101
13Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)99
14Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)85
15Zach McDonald (United States of America)83
16Clément Venturini (France)79
17David Menut (France)71
18Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)71
19Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)67
20Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)64
21Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)60
22Tim Merlier (Belgium)57
23Stan Godrie (Netherlands)54
24Michael Schweizer Jr. (Germany)53
25Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)41
26Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)41
27Toon Aerts (Belgium)40
28Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)37
29Luca Braidot (Italy)35
30Lars Forster (Switzerland)31
31Diether Sweeck (Belgium)30
32Quentin Jauregui (France)29
33Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)27
34Daan Soete (Belgium)26
35Yannick Eckmann (United States of America)24
36Daniele Braidot (Italy)24
37Severin Sagesser (Switzerland)20
38Fabien Doubey (France)19
39Lukas Müller (Switzerland)19
40Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)19
41Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)15
42Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)15
43Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)14
44Yannick Mayer (Germany)13
45Bryan Falaschi (Italy)12
46Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)11
47Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)10
48Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)8
49Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)4
50Loic Doubey (France)4
51Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy)3
52Cody Kaiser (United States of America)3
53Ludwig Söderquist (Sweden)2
54Adam Martin (Great Britain)1
55Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy)1
56Floris De Tier (Belgium)1
57Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)1

