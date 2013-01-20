Trending

Bina emerges victorious at Hoogerheide

Albert wins cyclo-cross World Cup

Image 1 of 24

Lars van der Haar on the attack

Lars van der Haar on the attack
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 24

Kevin Pauwels treads gently on the slick descent

Kevin Pauwels treads gently on the slick descent
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 24

Niels Albert runs up the icy slope

Niels Albert runs up the icy slope
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 24

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) had a spill

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) had a spill
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 24

Sven Nys slips on the ice

Sven Nys slips on the ice
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 24

Martin Bina, winner of the Hoogerheide world cup

Martin Bina, winner of the Hoogerheide world cup
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 24

Julien Taramarcaz (BMC)

Julien Taramarcaz (BMC)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 24

Martin Bina wins the World Cup in Hoogerheide

Martin Bina wins the World Cup in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 24

Sven Nys was the top Belgian in fourth but still unhappy

Sven Nys was the top Belgian in fourth but still unhappy
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 24

Lars van der Haar makes a quick recovery

Lars van der Haar makes a quick recovery
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 24

Nys avoids world champion Niels Albert as he hits the deck

Nys avoids world champion Niels Albert as he hits the deck
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 24

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) was annoyed with his timid performance in Hoogerheide

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) was annoyed with his timid performance in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 24

Enrico Franzoi loses traction in Hoogerheide

Enrico Franzoi loses traction in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 24

Lars van der Haar (Rabo)

Lars van der Haar (Rabo)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 24

Mariusz Gil

Mariusz Gil
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 24

Martin Bina takes the lead in Hoogerheide

Martin Bina takes the lead in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 24

Radomir Simunek

Radomir Simunek
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 24

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) did just enough to claim the World Cup overall from Kevin Pauwels

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) did just enough to claim the World Cup overall from Kevin Pauwels
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 24

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the ice and snow of Hoogerheide

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the ice and snow of Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 24

Niels Albert takes the icy turn with caution

Niels Albert takes the icy turn with caution
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 24

Martin Bina was the unexpected winner of a snowy Hoogerheide world cup

Martin Bina was the unexpected winner of a snowy Hoogerheide world cup
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 24

The Hoogerheide World Cup podium: Lars van der Haar, Martin Bina and Simon Zahner

The Hoogerheide World Cup podium: Lars van der Haar, Martin Bina and Simon Zahner
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 24

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) won the overall World Cup

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) won the overall World Cup
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 24

Lars van der Haar, the Dutch champion, showed fearlessness on his home course

Lars van der Haar, the Dutch champion, showed fearlessness on his home course
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Martin Bina (Czech Republic) won the final round of the World Cup in the snow of Hoogerheide, Netherlands. Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) was fifth on the slippery course, enough to secure the overall victory in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.

Snow and ice were the main ingredients for the World Cup finale in Hoogerheide. The usual suspects were too uncomfortable with the snow and finished off the podium. Outsiders stepped into the spotlight and 29 year-old iceman Martin Bina proved to be the best of them, taking his first-ever World Cup victory. Home rider Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Simon Zahner (Switzerland) joined the junior world champion of 2001 on the podium.

“This race for me this race was very technical, very speed and that’s good for me. It’s a very important victory for me,” Bina said.

Niels Albert profited from a late chain problem for Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) to claim the overall win in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup. Pauwels finishes runner-up while Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) is third overall.

The splendid win from Bina comes as a major surprise. The Czech never finished in the top 10 of a World Cup round this season but clearly the cold circumstances were in his favour. Together with Pauwels, the Czech showed off great technical skills to stay upright and ride fast on the challenging course in Hoogerheide. Halfway through the race, Bina and Lars van der Haar increased the pace in the six-man lead group which also contained Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah), Zahner, Pauwels and Albert. The two Belgians, Pauwels and Albert, were eying each other for the overall win in the World Cup and lost touch with the leaders. By the end of the sixth of nine laps, Bina managed to get a gap. Behind him the chasers hesitated.

“The initiative only came from Kevin [Pauwels] or me. When he dropped his chain it was up to me. I came back on him but then I bobbled. In the final lap I came close again but not close enough,” Van der Haar said.

Bina completed a nearly perfect ride in the snow. Only in the final lap did he slip and fall on the ground but the Czech recovered well. At the finish line, Bina had a gap of 7 seconds on Van der Haar. In the battle for third place, Sven Nys came close to the wheel of Simon Zahner but the latter stood firm and held on to take his first podium finish in a World Cup race.

Nys was riding near the front in the first laps until he crashed on his backside while running off an extremely slippery drop. From there he lost a lot of ground whereas Zahner moved up to the lead group in the second lap. Zahner left the initiative to the others and although he made some mistakes, they weren’t enough to keep him from finishing on the podium.

Nys explained he never felt comfortable on the slippery course. “I was afraid to crash and lose everything,” Nys said, referring to potential injuries which might harm his participation in the Louisville world championships. “Many times I lost several seconds because I was afraid to make a mistake. Form-wise I’m good but not super.”

Newly crowned Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) crashed hard during Saturday’s race in Zonnebeke. Due to a torn muscle in his thigh he didn’t take the start in Hoogerheide. Vantornout dropped from fourth to seventh place in the World Cup classification. Vantornout is also uncertain for the world championships which take place in two weeks’ time in Louisville.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Bina (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor1:02:17
2Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:00:07
3Simon Zahner (Swi)0:00:11
4Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony Cycling Team0:00:22
5Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:27
6Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
7Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:33
8Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:42
9Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:46
10Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:00:49
11Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:59
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:10
13Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)0:01:15
14Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:17
15Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink/ Leontien.nl Pro0:01:40
16Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink/ Leontien.nl Pro0:01:56
17Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:02:07
18Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:11
19Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:02:12
20Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:02:13
21Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:14
22Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:02:19
23Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:02:22
24Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:29
25Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:08
26Ondrej Bambula (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor0:03:14
27Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:28
28Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:34
29Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:41
30Guillaume Perrot (Fra)0:03:56
31Andreas Moser (Swi)0:04:38
32Ole Quast (Ger)0:04:46
33Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:05:00
34Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:05:01
35Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:05:03
36Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:05:16
37Jaime Juncal Martinez (Spa)0:05:38
38Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:05:48
39 (-2 laps)Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
40Milan Barenyi (Svk)
41Martin Haring (Svk)
42Romain Lejeune (Fra)
(-3 laps)Micki Van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
44 (-4 laps)Robert Glajza (Svk)
45Alexander Revell (NZl)
46 (-5 laps)Lewis Rattray (Aus)
47 (-6 laps)Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)

World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus540pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team515
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony506
4Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team411
5Bart Aernouts (Bel)372
6Radomir Simunek (Cze)361
7Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team356
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ348
9Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)318
10Simon Zahner (Swi)298
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea276
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea274
13Enrico Franzoi (Ita)266
14Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team264
15Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)263
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus252
17Martin Bina (Cze)245
18Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)244
19Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus239
20Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea236
21Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus232
22Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)227
23Gerben De Knegt (Ned)214
24Thijs Al (Ned)211
25Mariusz Gil (Pol)192
26Matthieu Boulo (Fra)174
27Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus165
28Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)160
29Jonathan Page (USA)145
30Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)122
31Martin Zlamalik (Cze)122
32Jeremy Powers (USA)113
33Ondrej Bambula (Cze)110
34Micki Van Empel (Ned)109
35Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)99
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks94
37Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale93
38Jiri Polnicky (Cze)83
39Arnaud Grand (Swi)77
40Aurelien Duval (Fra)75
41Ian Field (GBr)74
42Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team73
43Lukas Flückiger (Swi)71
44Martin Haring (Svk)68
45Guillaume Perrot (Fra)67
46Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
47Nicolas Bazin (Fra)65
48Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)63
49Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)58
50Timothy Johnson (USA)57
51Elia Silvestri (Ita)54
52Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)52
53Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)46
54Petr Dlask (Cze)43
55Marco Ponta (Ita)43
56Christian Helmig (Lux)42
57Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea39
58Magnus Darvell (Swe)38
59Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)35
60Andreas Moser (Swi)31
61Ole Quast (Ger)31
62Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - Euphony30
63Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ26
64David Kasek (Cze)26
65Milan Barenyi (Svk)23
66Robert Glajza (Svk)22
67Mitchell Huenders (Ned)21
68Lewis Rattray (Aus)20
69Justin Lindine (USA)18
70Robert Gavenda (Svk)18
71Romain Lejeune (Fra)18
72Stefano Capponi (Ita)17
73Alexander Revell (NZl)17
74Lukas Winterberg (Swi)16
75Kenneth Hansen (Den)15
76Jaime Juncal Martinez (Spa)14
77Sascha Weber (Ger)14
78Aaron Schooler (Can)13
79Adrien Pascal (Fra)13
80Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)13
81Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)12
82Fabio Ursi (Ita)12
83Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)11
84Jeremy Durrin (USA)11
85Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)11
86Cristian Cominelli (Ita)10
87Martin Loo (Est)9
88Michael Boros (Cze)9
89Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)8
90Gusty Bausch (Lux)8
91Yannick Mayer (Ger)7
92David Quist (Nor)7
93Mark Mcconnell (Can)6
94Ludwig Söderquist (Swe)5
95Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)4
96Zach Mcdonald (USA)4
97Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)4
98Angus Edmond (NZl)4
99Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)3
100Marco Bianco (Ita)3
101Ondrej Glajza (Svk)1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews