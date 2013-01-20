Trending

Van der Poel wraps up World Cup in Hoogerheide

Dutchman completes domination of junior ranks

Image 1 of 19

Yannick Peeters (Belgium)

Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 19

The Hoogerheide podium: Martijn Budding, Mathieu van der Poel and Gioeli Bertolini

The Hoogerheide podium: Martijn Budding, Mathieu van der Poel and Gioeli Bertolini
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 19

Italian Gioele Bertolilni was happy with his performance in Hoogerheide

Italian Gioele Bertolilni was happy with his performance in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 19

Gioele Bertolini rode to third in Hoogerheide

Gioele Bertolini rode to third in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 19

Van der Poel wins in Hoogerheide

Van der Poel wins in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 19

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 19

The Hoogerheide podium: Martijn Budding, Mathieu van der Poel and Gioeli Bertolini

The Hoogerheide podium: Martijn Budding, Mathieu van der Poel and Gioeli Bertolini
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 19

Van der Poel brings it home for the Dutch crowd

Van der Poel brings it home for the Dutch crowd
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 19

Snow didn't stop Mathieu van der Poel from a clean sweep of the World Cup

Snow didn't stop Mathieu van der Poel from a clean sweep of the World Cup
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 19

Swiss champion Dominic Grab

Swiss champion Dominic Grab
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 19

Italian champ Gioele Bertolini on the podium in Hoogerheide

Italian champ Gioele Bertolini on the podium in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 19

Kobe Gossens (Belgium)

Kobe Gossens (Belgium)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 19

Undefeated in the World Cup, junior world champ Mathieu van der Poel is the future of Dutch 'cross

Undefeated in the World Cup, junior world champ Mathieu van der Poel is the future of Dutch 'cross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 19

Mathieu Van der Poel on the podium in Hoogerheide

Mathieu Van der Poel on the podium in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 19

Mathieu Van der Poel swept the 2012-2013 Junior World Cup

Mathieu Van der Poel swept the 2012-2013 Junior World Cup
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 19

Junior world champion Mathieu Van der Poel wins in snowy Hoogerheide

Junior world champion Mathieu Van der Poel wins in snowy Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 19

Junior world champion Mathieu Van der Poel continued his undefeated streak, sweeping the World Cup in Hoogerheide

Junior world champion Mathieu Van der Poel continued his undefeated streak, sweeping the World Cup in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 19

Yannick Peeters just missed the podium in fourth

Yannick Peeters just missed the podium in fourth
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 19

The Hoogerheide podium: Martijn Budding, Mathieu van der Poel and Gioeli Bertolini

The Hoogerheide podium: Martijn Budding, Mathieu van der Poel and Gioeli Bertolini
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)0:39:12
2Martijn Budding (Netherlands)0:00:34
3Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:00:36
4Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:01:23
5Clement Russo (France)0:01:32
6Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
7Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)0:01:34
8Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)0:01:40
9Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)0:01:50
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:02:00
11Jonas Degroote (Belgium)0:02:09
12Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)0:02:12
13Ben Boets (Belgium)0:02:13
14Lehvi Braam (Netherlands)0:02:15
15Leo Vincent (France)0:02:20
16Manuel Müller (Germany)0:02:22
17Lukas Meiler (Germany)0:02:25
18Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:02:31
19Richard Jansen (Netherlands)0:02:33
20Manuel Todaro (Italy)0:02:34
21Nadir Colledani (Italy)0:02:55
22Kobe Goossens (Belgium)0:03:07
23Yan Gras (France)0:03:09
24Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)0:03:10
25Marco König (Germany)0:03:44
26Elie Gesbert (France)
27Adam King (Great Britain)0:03:48
28Mats Lammertink (Netherlands)0:04:01
29Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands)0:04:12
30Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)0:04:17
31Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:04:24
32Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)0:04:29
33Billy Harding (Great Britain)0:04:34
34Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)0:04:40
35Jake Womersley (Great Britain)0:04:42
36Simon Vozar (Slovakia)
37Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)0:04:58
38David Eriksson (Sweden)0:05:09
39Paul Lindenau (Germany)0:05:21
40Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
41Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)0:05:57
42Tim Janssen (Netherlands)0:06:20

Final World Cup Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)360pts
2Martijn Budding (Netherlands)255
3Logan Owen (USA)205
4Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)184
5Quinten Hermans (Belgium)178
6Gioele Bertolini (Italy)171
7Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)155
8Clement Russo (France)154
9Kobe Goossens (Belgium)129
10Yannick Peeters (Belgium)113

