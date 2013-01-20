Van der Poel wraps up World Cup in Hoogerheide
Dutchman completes domination of junior ranks
Junior Men: Hoogerheide -
Image 1 of 19
Image 2 of 19
Image 3 of 19
Image 4 of 19
Image 5 of 19
Image 6 of 19
Image 7 of 19
Image 8 of 19
Image 9 of 19
Image 10 of 19
Image 11 of 19
Image 12 of 19
Image 13 of 19
Image 14 of 19
Image 15 of 19
Image 16 of 19
Image 17 of 19
Image 18 of 19
Image 19 of 19
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:39:12
|2
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|0:00:34
|3
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:00:36
|4
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:01:23
|5
|Clement Russo (France)
|0:01:32
|6
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|7
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|0:01:34
|8
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|0:01:40
|9
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|0:01:50
|10
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|0:02:00
|11
|Jonas Degroote (Belgium)
|0:02:09
|12
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|0:02:12
|13
|Ben Boets (Belgium)
|0:02:13
|14
|Lehvi Braam (Netherlands)
|0:02:15
|15
|Leo Vincent (France)
|0:02:20
|16
|Manuel Müller (Germany)
|0:02:22
|17
|Lukas Meiler (Germany)
|0:02:25
|18
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:02:31
|19
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|0:02:33
|20
|Manuel Todaro (Italy)
|0:02:34
|21
|Nadir Colledani (Italy)
|0:02:55
|22
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|0:03:07
|23
|Yan Gras (France)
|0:03:09
|24
|Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)
|0:03:10
|25
|Marco König (Germany)
|0:03:44
|26
|Elie Gesbert (France)
|27
|Adam King (Great Britain)
|0:03:48
|28
|Mats Lammertink (Netherlands)
|0:04:01
|29
|Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands)
|0:04:12
|30
|Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)
|0:04:17
|31
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:04:24
|32
|Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)
|0:04:29
|33
|Billy Harding (Great Britain)
|0:04:34
|34
|Jack Ravenscroft (Great Britain)
|0:04:40
|35
|Jake Womersley (Great Britain)
|0:04:42
|36
|Simon Vozar (Slovakia)
|37
|Pim Van Den Klundert (Netherlands)
|0:04:58
|38
|David Eriksson (Sweden)
|0:05:09
|39
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|0:05:21
|40
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|41
|Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|0:05:57
|42
|Tim Janssen (Netherlands)
|0:06:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|360
|pts
|2
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|255
|3
|Logan Owen (USA)
|205
|4
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|184
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|178
|6
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|171
|7
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|155
|8
|Clement Russo (France)
|154
|9
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|129
|10
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|113
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy