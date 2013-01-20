Trending

Vos wins final round of cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide

Dutch rider tests form ahead of world championships

Image 1 of 17

Sanne van Paassen, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier Bruneau

Sanne van Paassen, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier Bruneau
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 17

Mariann Vos wins in Hoogerheide 2013

Mariann Vos wins in Hoogerheide 2013
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 17

The World Cup podium in Hoogerheide: Sanne van Paassen, Marianne Vos, Christel Ferrier Bruneau

The World Cup podium in Hoogerheide: Sanne van Paassen, Marianne Vos, Christel Ferrier Bruneau
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 17

Italy's Eva Lechner in Hoogerheide

Italy's Eva Lechner in Hoogerheide
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 17

Swiss rider Jasmin Achermann

Swiss rider Jasmin Achermann
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 17

Lucie Chainel Lefevre

Lucie Chainel Lefevre
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 17

Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus)

Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 17

Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France)

Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 17

Belgian champion Sanne Cant gets warm after an icy Hoogerheide world cup

Belgian champion Sanne Cant gets warm after an icy Hoogerheide world cup
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 17

Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea)

Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 17

Sanne van Paassen, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier Bruneau

Sanne van Paassen, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier Bruneau
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 17

Amy Dombroski (Telenet Fidea)

Amy Dombroski (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 17

Christine Vardaros (Baboco)

Christine Vardaros (Baboco)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 17

Sanne van Paassen, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier Bruneau

Sanne van Paassen, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier Bruneau
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 17

Ellen van Loy

Ellen van Loy
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 17

Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)

Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 17

Marianne Vos wins the World Cup finale

Marianne Vos wins the World Cup finale
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:38:54
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:00:53
3Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team0:01:12
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:01:24
5Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus0:01:29
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:01:48
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:51
8Vania Rossi (Ita)0:01:56
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:02:18
10Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:28
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:42
12Annie Last (GBr)0:02:52
13Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:13
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:03:19
15Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion0:03:34
16Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team0:03:45
17Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:03:50
18Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:51
19Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:03:53
20Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:03
21Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:23
22Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:05:13
23Jessica Lambracht0:05:15
24Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:05:32
25Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:05:45
26Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:05:50
27Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:05:52
28Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:08
29Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women0:06:16
30Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:06:19
31Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:06:20
32Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:06:29
33Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:06:30
34Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:07:35
35 (-1 lap)Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
36 (-2 laps)Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
37Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
38 (-3 laps)Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele

World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective390pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team300
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team276
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team274
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP247
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team225
7Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus223
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team202
9Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry196
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team165
11Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT159
12Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus149
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team135
14Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol127
15Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team112
16Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team105
17Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams91
18Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus90
19Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion88
20Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM61
21Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus61
22Vania Rossi (Ita)60
23Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team58
24Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld57
25Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team55
26Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite54
27Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)53
28Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele52
29Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo35
30Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team33
31Annie Last (GBr)29
32Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto28
33Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles28
34Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team24
35Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)23
36Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized22
37Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement22
38Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite21
39Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement19
40Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare19
41Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com17
42Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept17
43Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox14
44Tereza Medvedova (Svk)14
45Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store14
46Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes13
47Evy Kuijpers (Ned)13
48Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa13
49Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite10
50Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)9
51Jessica Lambracht (Ger)8
52Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)8
53Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team7
54Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT6
55Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange6
56Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)4
57Karla Stepanova (Cze)4
58Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco4
59Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)3
60Alessia Bulleri (Ita)3
61Nadja Heigl (Aut)2
62Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club1
63Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing1
64Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team1

