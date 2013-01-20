Vos wins final round of cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide
Dutch rider tests form ahead of world championships
Elite Women: Hoogerheide -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:38:54
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|0:01:12
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:01:24
|5
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:29
|6
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:48
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:51
|8
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|0:01:56
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:02:18
|10
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|11
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|12
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:02:52
|13
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:03:19
|15
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|0:03:34
|16
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Faren - Let's Go Finland Team
|0:03:45
|17
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:03:50
|18
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:51
|19
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:03:53
|20
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|21
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:23
|22
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:05:13
|23
|Jessica Lambracht
|0:05:15
|24
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:05:32
|25
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:05:45
|26
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:05:50
|27
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:05:52
|28
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|29
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Team Pratomagno Women
|0:06:16
|30
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:06:19
|31
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|0:06:20
|32
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:06:29
|33
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:06:30
|34
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|0:07:35
|35 (-1 lap)
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|36 (-2 laps)
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|37
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|38 (-3 laps)
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|390
|pts
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|300
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|276
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|274
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|247
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|225
|7
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus
|223
|8
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|202
|9
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|196
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|165
|11
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|159
|12
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|149
|13
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|135
|14
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|127
|15
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|112
|16
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|105
|17
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|91
|18
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|90
|19
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|88
|20
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM
|61
|21
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus
|61
|22
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|60
|23
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|58
|24
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|57
|25
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team
|55
|26
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|54
|27
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|53
|28
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|52
|29
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|35
|30
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|33
|31
|Annie Last (GBr)
|29
|32
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|28
|33
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|28
|34
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|24
|35
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|23
|36
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|22
|37
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|22
|38
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|21
|39
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|19
|40
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare
|19
|41
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|17
|42
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|17
|43
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|14
|44
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk)
|14
|45
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|14
|46
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|13
|47
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|13
|48
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa
|13
|49
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|10
|50
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|9
|51
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger)
|8
|52
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|8
|53
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de Team
|7
|54
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|6
|55
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|6
|56
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|4
|57
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|4
|58
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|4
|59
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|3
|60
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|3
|61
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|2
|62
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|1
|63
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|1
|64
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|1
