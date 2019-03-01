Trending

UAE Tour: Roglic wins on mountain finish to Jebel Jais

Jumbo-Visma rider extends overall lead and sets up overall victory

Image 1 of 34

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his stage victory

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium after winning stage 6

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 34

Dimension Data move up the peloton

Dimension Data move up the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 34

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) was left with nasty road rash

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) was left with nasty road rash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 34

Crashes always hurt

Crashes always hurt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 34

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) was involved on one of the big crashes

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) was involved on one of the big crashes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 34

The mist covered the rocky landscape of northern UAE

The mist covered the rocky landscape of northern UAE
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 34

Movistar drag the peloton along as they enter the hills

Movistar drag the peloton along as they enter the hills
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 34

Cloudy weather made for some surreal landscapes

Cloudy weather made for some surreal landscapes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 34

Joey Rosskopf (CCC TEam) leads what is left of the day's breakaway

Joey Rosskopf (CCC TEam) leads what is left of the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 34

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) set an infernal pace on the climb

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) set an infernal pace on the climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 34

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) distanced his overall rivals at the finish

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) distanced his overall rivals at the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 34

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 34

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 34

James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dug deep

James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dug deep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 34

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) hit the line first

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) hit the line first
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 34

Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) went down hard

Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) went down hard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 34

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at speed

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at speed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 34

The break worked well together to open a nine-minute gap on the peloton

The break worked well together to open a nine-minute gap on the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 34

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 34

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First)

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 34

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wins on Jebel Jais at the UAE Tour

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wins on Jebel Jais at the UAE Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted past Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in sight of the finish

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted past Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in sight of the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

The UAE Tour climb of Jebel Jais was long and fast

The UAE Tour climb of Jebel Jais was long and fast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) waited for his moment

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) waited for his moment
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

The JUmbo-Visma team did a perfect job protecting Primoz Roglic

The JUmbo-Visma team did a perfect job protecting Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Like everyone, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) waited for the sprint finish

Like everyone, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) waited for the sprint finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

The break of the day stayed away until the climb of Jebel Jais

The break of the day stayed away until the climb of Jebel Jais
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Alejandro Valverde gets some mechanical work after being caught up in the early crash

Alejandro Valverde gets some mechanical work after being caught up in the early crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

The UAE Team Emirates riders at the start

The UAE Team Emirates riders at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) admitted he suffered with a temperature overnight and was not at his best

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) admitted he suffered with a temperature overnight and was not at his best
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) went deep to finish fourth on the stage

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) went deep to finish fourth on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) all but won the UAE Tour by taking the final mountain stage, nipping Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin at the line atop the Jebel Jais. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) crossed the line in third.

Roglic's win virtually sealed his overall victory in the race, giving him a lead of 31 seconds with only one sprint stage remaining. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes into the final stage in second place, with Gaudu third at 44 seconds.

The early part of the stage was marked by several crashes and a long breakaway group. The last rider of that group, CCC Team's Joey Rosskopf, was caught with only 2 km to go. A greatly reduced peloton of some 15 riders rode up to the finish line, with Dumoulin opening the sprint, only to have Roglic catch him at the last moment.

“We showed with the whole team how strong we are, and I’m really happy I managed to finish it off today,” Roglic said after the finish.

“From the beginning, our guys did a perfect job and I was protected all day from the wind. We had a lot of guys for the last climb, and Laurens [De Plus] pulled until the last 500 metres. It was really impressive from the whole team.”

The Slovenian rider wasn't ready to claim the overall victory just yet, however.

“The race is done for today, but tomorrow is a new day," he said. "We just have to stay focused until the finish.”

A nervous wait for the mountain showdown

The 175km stage started with the usual battle to get into the break group, but it was quickly overshadowed by a large crash in the peloton that indicated there was real tension on the decisive stage of the UAE Tour.

Valverde was among those caught up in the crash, and he had to wait for bike repairs, giving him a nearly two-minute deficit to make up. Dumoulin was held up by the crash and was in another of the many groups scurrying to catch the peloton again. Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) was alone up front, slowly building up a gap as behind him the various groups all rejoined the slow-moving peloton.

With everyone back in, the pace picked up and more riders looked to break away. Novo Nordisk, who had been in every break group so far, was the most active. But as Hansen pulled away and built up a gap of more than two minutes, they calmed down again.

Hansen took the most points at the intermediate sprint, and a group of seven, including Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took off to grab the remaining points, with the gap to the front opening to 30 seconds. They soon caught the Australian and began to work together.

The group of Hansen, Viviani, Marcel Sieberg (Bahrain Merida), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Rosskopf, Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) and Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was allowed to go clear, and the gap was soon up to four minutes. The break was a threat and so the pace stayed high, touching 45km/h for the opening two hours. A strong side wind saw Jumbo-Visma put the rest of the peloton into the gutter as payback for not helping with the chase.

Viviani took the top points in an uncontested second intermediate sprint with 100km to go. He and teammate Markov then pulled over to the side of the road for an apparent nature break ad to wait for the peloton, which was five minutes back.

With about 90km to go, a crash near the front of the field brought down a handful of riders and split the peloton. The peloton eased and so the gap went up over six minutes while everything came back together behind them. That gap kept on growing, hitting the nine-minute mark with about 60km remaining. The break seemed to have a chance of victory. That was enough for Team Sunweb and Movistar to send a man up to help Jumbo-Visma with the lead work, and the gap slowly dropped towards eight minutes.

The gap continued to drop as more teams joined in the chase, and when the climb started with 20 km to go, it was down to under five minutes. The breakaway immediately started falling apart, with Sieberg the first to go after his dug deep to help teammate Tratnik.

Jumbo-Visma take control

The peloton, too, started rapidly declining as it started up the 20km climb. As the road went up, the gap came down, and with 12km to go the lead group was down to three and Tratnik suddenly took off, leaving Rosskopf and Clarke to chase and catch him. The peloton was at 2:25 and moving around four kilometres per hour faster on the steady gradient.

Rosskopf and Clarke got back up to Tratnik but then Clarke had to finally let the other two go, Tratnik soon cracked too, leaving Rosskopf to chase victory alone. Behind him, all the favourites were still in the surprisingly large field, with Tony Martin putting in much hard work pulling the peloton up the mountain into the headwind. When the pace increased, the size of the field decreased, spitting riders out of the group one by one. The sprinters had already formed a gruppetto and would finish 20 minutes down.

With 8.4km to the top, Rosskopf had one minute on the field and knew it would not be enough as De Plus took over from Martin and kept the speed high. The catch was made with 2.2km to go, but surprisingly there were no real attacks. De Plus’ pace and knowledge that there was a headwind at the finish deterred the brave. Valverde was not at his best and few others had the legs or possibility of taking the race lead from Roglic. The focus turned to winning the stage.

De Plus lead his captain, Roglic, into the final kilometre as Nibali was dropped, leaving just 20 riders up front.

As the final curves of the climb began, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) jumped first, kicking off the battle for the stage victory. Then Dumoulin opened the sprint with 200 metres to go. The Dutchman looked to have his team's first win of the season, but Roglic moved Kelderman out of the way to go after him and had the legs to beat him at the line and reward his Jumbo-Visma teammates with another stage win.

Their celebrations of overall victory will begin after Saturday’s flat stage around the streets of Dubai.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma4:15:39
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
10James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:05
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
13Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:16
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
16Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
18Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
22Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:35
24Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:42
25Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
27Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
28Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:33
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
31Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:52
37Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
38Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
40Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
41Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
42Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:12
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:51
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:06
46Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:12
47Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:04:15
48Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:37
49Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
50Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:54
51Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:04:56
52Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:05:12
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
54Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
55Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:46
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
58Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
59Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:07:51
61Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:05
62Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
63Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
64Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:27
66Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
67Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:11
68Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:10:16
69Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:35
70Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:11:34
71Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:01
72Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
74Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
76Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:13:42
77Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
80Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
81Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
82Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
83Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
84Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
85Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
86James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
87Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
88Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
89Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:16:34
90Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
91Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:17:20
92Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
93Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:49
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
95Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
96Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
97Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
98Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
99Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
100Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
101Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
102Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:39
105Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
107Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
109Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
110Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
111Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
112Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
115Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
116Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
118Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
119Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
120Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
121Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
122Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
123Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
124Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
125Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
126Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
128Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
129Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
130Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Umm-al-Quwain, 25.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
3Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2 - Marjan Island, 75.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8pts
2Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida5
3Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1

Points total on stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma20pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb16
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates9
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal9
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb5
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida5
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
13Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
14James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe14:16:11
2UAE Team Emirates
3Team Sky
4Deceueninck-QuickStep
5Astana Pro Team
6AG2R La Mondiale
7CCC Team
8Mitchelton-Scott
9Team Sunweb
10Team Jumbo-Visma
11Movistar Team
12Groupama-FDJ
13Trek-Segafredo
14Bahrain-Merida
15Lotto Soudal
16Dimension Data
17Katusha-Alpecin
18EF Education First
19Gazprom-RusVelo
20Team Novo Nordisk

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma23:09:38
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:44
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:56
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:04
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:08
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:11
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:29
9Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:45
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:49
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:52
12Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
13Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:56
14Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:02:04
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:19
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:02:22
17Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:30
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:47
19Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
20Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:32
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:55
22Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
23Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:04:38
24Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
25Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:01
26Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:19
28Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:26
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:05:34
30Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:56
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:20
32Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:06:23
33Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:06:25
34Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
35Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:06:32
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:07:05
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:47
38Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:40
39Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:46
40Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:00
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:15
42Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:10:16
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:03
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:13:15
45Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
46Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:06
47Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:11
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:14:24
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team0:14:47
50Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:02
51Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:50
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:14
53Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:17:35
54Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:00
55Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:10
56Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:19:00
57Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:43
58Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:20:26
59Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:21
60Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:34
61Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:23:49
62Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:24:17
63Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:18
64Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:49
65Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:50
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:01
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:26:47
68Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:27:08
69Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:27:38
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:04
71Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:41
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:49
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:51
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:28:55
75Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:07
76Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:54
77James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:30:49
78Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:27
79Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:31:59
80Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:12
81Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:35:11
82Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:35:22
83Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
84Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:11
85Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:36:27
86Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:36:33
87Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
88Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:43
89Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:36:44
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:37:27
91Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:37:37
92Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:38:37
93Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:38:38
94Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:49
95Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:38:51
96Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:39:20
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:39:24
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:39:29
99Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:39:39
101Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:39:58
102Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:40:14
103Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:40:59
104Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:43
105Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:41:50
106Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:10
107Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:42:12
108Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:42:14
109Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:42:29
110Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:39
111Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:42:55
112Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:43:29
113Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:31
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:44
115Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:43:47
116Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:43:58
117Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:44:40
118Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:02
119Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:45:10
120Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:12
121Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:45:31
122Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:45:58
123Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
124Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:46:02
125Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:12
126Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:05
127Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:24
128Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:48:08
129Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:23
130Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo52pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep49
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma48
4Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk43
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates36
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal32
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team30
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ24
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb16
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates16
11Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
13Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe14
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb13
15Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky13
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
17Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo12
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal9
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
20Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
21Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida8
22Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data7
23Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott7
24Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
25Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
28Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida5
29James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
30Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First4
34Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team4
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
36Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3
37Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk3
38Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
39Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
41Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb2
42Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1
43Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1
44Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
45Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1
46Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1
47Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1
48Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ23:10:22
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:45
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:01
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:12
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:03:54
6Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:02
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:28
8Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:04:42
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
10Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:05:39
11Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:05:41
12Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
13Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:56
14Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:13:22
15Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:23:05
16Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:23:33
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:06
18James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:30:05
19Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:31:15
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:34:27
21Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:35:49
22Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:37:53
23Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:37:54
24Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:40:59
25Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:41:26
26Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:41:28
27Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:41:45
28Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:45:14
29Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:45:18
30Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:45:28
31Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:21
32Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
33Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Intermediate Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo52pts
2Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk43
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
4Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo12
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal9
6Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida5
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
11Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3
12Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk3
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida3
14Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1
17Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk1
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bora-Hansgrohe
2UAE Team Emirates
3Astana Pro Team
4AG2R La Mondiale
5CCC Team
6Team Sky
7Mitchelton-Scott
8Team Sunweb
9Trek-Segafredo
10Team Jumbo-Visma
11Groupama-FDJ
12Bahrain-Merida
13Dimension Data
14Movistar Team
15Deceueninck-QuickStep
16Lotto Soudal
17Katusha-Alpecin
18EF Education First
19Gazprom-RusVelo
20Team Novo Nordisk

