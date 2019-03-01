Image 1 of 34 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 34 Dimension Data move up the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 34 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) was left with nasty road rash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 34 Crashes always hurt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 34 Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) was involved on one of the big crashes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 34 The mist covered the rocky landscape of northern UAE (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 34 Movistar drag the peloton along as they enter the hills (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 34 Cloudy weather made for some surreal landscapes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 34 Joey Rosskopf (CCC TEam) leads what is left of the day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 34 Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) set an infernal pace on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 34 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) distanced his overall rivals at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 34 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 34 Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 34 James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dug deep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 34 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) hit the line first (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 34 Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) went down hard (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 34 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at speed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 34 The break worked well together to open a nine-minute gap on the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 34 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 34 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 34 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 34 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wins on Jebel Jais at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted past Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in sight of the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 The UAE Tour climb of Jebel Jais was long and fast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) waited for his moment (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 The JUmbo-Visma team did a perfect job protecting Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Like everyone, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) waited for the sprint finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 The break of the day stayed away until the climb of Jebel Jais (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Alejandro Valverde gets some mechanical work after being caught up in the early crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 The UAE Team Emirates riders at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) admitted he suffered with a temperature overnight and was not at his best (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) went deep to finish fourth on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) all but won the UAE Tour by taking the final mountain stage, nipping Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin at the line atop the Jebel Jais. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) crossed the line in third.

Roglic's win virtually sealed his overall victory in the race, giving him a lead of 31 seconds with only one sprint stage remaining. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes into the final stage in second place, with Gaudu third at 44 seconds.

The early part of the stage was marked by several crashes and a long breakaway group. The last rider of that group, CCC Team's Joey Rosskopf, was caught with only 2 km to go. A greatly reduced peloton of some 15 riders rode up to the finish line, with Dumoulin opening the sprint, only to have Roglic catch him at the last moment.

“We showed with the whole team how strong we are, and I’m really happy I managed to finish it off today,” Roglic said after the finish.

“From the beginning, our guys did a perfect job and I was protected all day from the wind. We had a lot of guys for the last climb, and Laurens [De Plus] pulled until the last 500 metres. It was really impressive from the whole team.”

The Slovenian rider wasn't ready to claim the overall victory just yet, however.

“The race is done for today, but tomorrow is a new day," he said. "We just have to stay focused until the finish.”

A nervous wait for the mountain showdown

The 175km stage started with the usual battle to get into the break group, but it was quickly overshadowed by a large crash in the peloton that indicated there was real tension on the decisive stage of the UAE Tour.

Valverde was among those caught up in the crash, and he had to wait for bike repairs, giving him a nearly two-minute deficit to make up. Dumoulin was held up by the crash and was in another of the many groups scurrying to catch the peloton again. Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) was alone up front, slowly building up a gap as behind him the various groups all rejoined the slow-moving peloton.

With everyone back in, the pace picked up and more riders looked to break away. Novo Nordisk, who had been in every break group so far, was the most active. But as Hansen pulled away and built up a gap of more than two minutes, they calmed down again.

Hansen took the most points at the intermediate sprint, and a group of seven, including Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took off to grab the remaining points, with the gap to the front opening to 30 seconds. They soon caught the Australian and began to work together.

The group of Hansen, Viviani, Marcel Sieberg (Bahrain Merida), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Rosskopf, Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) and Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was allowed to go clear, and the gap was soon up to four minutes. The break was a threat and so the pace stayed high, touching 45km/h for the opening two hours. A strong side wind saw Jumbo-Visma put the rest of the peloton into the gutter as payback for not helping with the chase.

Viviani took the top points in an uncontested second intermediate sprint with 100km to go. He and teammate Markov then pulled over to the side of the road for an apparent nature break ad to wait for the peloton, which was five minutes back.

With about 90km to go, a crash near the front of the field brought down a handful of riders and split the peloton. The peloton eased and so the gap went up over six minutes while everything came back together behind them. That gap kept on growing, hitting the nine-minute mark with about 60km remaining. The break seemed to have a chance of victory. That was enough for Team Sunweb and Movistar to send a man up to help Jumbo-Visma with the lead work, and the gap slowly dropped towards eight minutes.

The gap continued to drop as more teams joined in the chase, and when the climb started with 20 km to go, it was down to under five minutes. The breakaway immediately started falling apart, with Sieberg the first to go after his dug deep to help teammate Tratnik.

Jumbo-Visma take control

The peloton, too, started rapidly declining as it started up the 20km climb. As the road went up, the gap came down, and with 12km to go the lead group was down to three and Tratnik suddenly took off, leaving Rosskopf and Clarke to chase and catch him. The peloton was at 2:25 and moving around four kilometres per hour faster on the steady gradient.

Rosskopf and Clarke got back up to Tratnik but then Clarke had to finally let the other two go, Tratnik soon cracked too, leaving Rosskopf to chase victory alone. Behind him, all the favourites were still in the surprisingly large field, with Tony Martin putting in much hard work pulling the peloton up the mountain into the headwind. When the pace increased, the size of the field decreased, spitting riders out of the group one by one. The sprinters had already formed a gruppetto and would finish 20 minutes down.

With 8.4km to the top, Rosskopf had one minute on the field and knew it would not be enough as De Plus took over from Martin and kept the speed high. The catch was made with 2.2km to go, but surprisingly there were no real attacks. De Plus’ pace and knowledge that there was a headwind at the finish deterred the brave. Valverde was not at his best and few others had the legs or possibility of taking the race lead from Roglic. The focus turned to winning the stage.

De Plus lead his captain, Roglic, into the final kilometre as Nibali was dropped, leaving just 20 riders up front.

As the final curves of the climb began, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) jumped first, kicking off the battle for the stage victory. Then Dumoulin opened the sprint with 200 metres to go. The Dutchman looked to have his team's first win of the season, but Roglic moved Kelderman out of the way to go after him and had the legs to beat him at the line and reward his Jumbo-Visma teammates with another stage win.

Their celebrations of overall victory will begin after Saturday’s flat stage around the streets of Dubai.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:15:39 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05 11 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:12 13 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:16 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 16 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 18 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 22 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35 24 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:42 25 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:33 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:52 37 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 38 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 40 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02 41 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 42 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:12 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:51 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:06 46 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:12 47 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:15 48 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:37 49 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 50 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:54 51 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:04:56 52 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:05:12 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 54 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:46 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 58 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 59 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:51 61 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:05 62 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 63 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 64 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:27 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 67 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:11 68 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:16 69 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:35 70 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:34 71 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:01 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 74 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 76 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:13:42 77 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 80 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 81 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 82 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 83 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 84 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 85 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 86 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 87 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 88 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 89 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:34 90 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 91 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:20 92 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 93 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:49 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 95 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 96 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 99 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 104 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:39 105 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 107 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 110 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 112 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 118 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 119 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 120 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 121 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 122 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 123 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 124 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 126 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 128 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 129 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 130 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team DNF Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - Umm-al-Quwain, 25.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 3 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - Marjan Island, 75.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 pts 2 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 5 3 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1

Points total on stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 9 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 5 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 13 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 14 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 14:16:11 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Team Sky 4 Deceueninck-QuickStep 5 Astana Pro Team 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 CCC Team 8 Mitchelton-Scott 9 Team Sunweb 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Movistar Team 12 Groupama-FDJ 13 Trek-Segafredo 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 Lotto Soudal 16 Dimension Data 17 Katusha-Alpecin 18 EF Education First 19 Gazprom-RusVelo 20 Team Novo Nordisk

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 23:09:38 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:44 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:56 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:04 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:08 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:11 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:29 9 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:45 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:49 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52 12 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 13 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 14 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:04 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:19 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:02:22 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:30 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:47 19 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 20 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:32 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:55 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 23 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:04:38 24 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 25 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:01 26 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:12 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:19 28 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:26 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:05:34 30 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:56 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:20 32 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:23 33 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:06:25 34 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 35 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:06:32 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:05 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:47 38 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:40 39 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:46 40 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:00 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:15 42 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:10:16 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:03 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:15 45 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 46 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:06 47 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:11 48 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:14:24 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:14:47 50 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:02 51 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:50 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:14 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:35 54 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:00 55 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:10 56 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:19:00 57 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:43 58 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:20:26 59 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:21 60 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:34 61 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:49 62 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:24:17 63 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:18 64 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:49 65 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:50 66 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:01 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:47 68 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:08 69 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:27:38 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:04 71 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:41 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:49 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:51 74 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:28:55 75 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:07 76 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:54 77 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:30:49 78 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:27 79 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:59 80 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:12 81 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:35:11 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:35:22 83 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 84 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:11 85 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:36:27 86 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:33 87 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 88 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:43 89 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:36:44 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:37:27 91 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:37 92 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:37 93 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:38 94 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:49 95 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:51 96 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:20 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:39:24 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:29 99 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:39:39 101 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:58 102 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:14 103 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:40:59 104 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:43 105 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:41:50 106 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:10 107 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:12 108 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:42:14 109 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:42:29 110 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:39 111 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:42:55 112 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:29 113 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:31 114 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:44 115 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:43:47 116 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:43:58 117 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:44:40 118 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:02 119 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:10 120 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:12 121 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:45:31 122 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:45:58 123 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 124 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:46:02 125 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:12 126 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:05 127 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:24 128 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:48:08 129 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:23 130 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 52 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 48 4 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 43 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 36 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 32 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 16 11 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 15 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 13 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 17 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 12 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 20 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 21 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 8 22 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 7 23 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 24 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 25 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 28 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 5 29 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 30 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 4 34 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 4 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 36 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3 37 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 3 38 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 41 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 42 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1 43 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1 44 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 45 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1 46 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1 47 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 48 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23:10:22 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:01 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:12 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:03:54 6 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:02 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:28 8 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:42 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:12 10 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:39 11 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:05:41 12 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:56 14 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:22 15 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:05 16 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:23:33 17 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:06 18 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:30:05 19 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:15 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:34:27 21 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:35:49 22 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:53 23 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:54 24 Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:40:59 25 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:26 26 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:28 27 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:41:45 28 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:45:14 29 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:45:18 30 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:45:28 31 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:21 32 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Intermediate Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 52 pts 2 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 43 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 4 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 12 5 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 6 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 9 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 5 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 11 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3 12 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 3 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1 17 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 1 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1