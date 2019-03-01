UAE Tour: Roglic wins on mountain finish to Jebel Jais
Jumbo-Visma rider extends overall lead and sets up overall victory
Stage 6: Ajman - Jebel Jais
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) all but won the UAE Tour by taking the final mountain stage, nipping Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin at the line atop the Jebel Jais. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) crossed the line in third.
Roglic's win virtually sealed his overall victory in the race, giving him a lead of 31 seconds with only one sprint stage remaining. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) goes into the final stage in second place, with Gaudu third at 44 seconds.
The early part of the stage was marked by several crashes and a long breakaway group. The last rider of that group, CCC Team's Joey Rosskopf, was caught with only 2 km to go. A greatly reduced peloton of some 15 riders rode up to the finish line, with Dumoulin opening the sprint, only to have Roglic catch him at the last moment.
“We showed with the whole team how strong we are, and I’m really happy I managed to finish it off today,” Roglic said after the finish.
“From the beginning, our guys did a perfect job and I was protected all day from the wind. We had a lot of guys for the last climb, and Laurens [De Plus] pulled until the last 500 metres. It was really impressive from the whole team.”
The Slovenian rider wasn't ready to claim the overall victory just yet, however.
“The race is done for today, but tomorrow is a new day," he said. "We just have to stay focused until the finish.”
A nervous wait for the mountain showdown
The 175km stage started with the usual battle to get into the break group, but it was quickly overshadowed by a large crash in the peloton that indicated there was real tension on the decisive stage of the UAE Tour.
Valverde was among those caught up in the crash, and he had to wait for bike repairs, giving him a nearly two-minute deficit to make up. Dumoulin was held up by the crash and was in another of the many groups scurrying to catch the peloton again. Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) was alone up front, slowly building up a gap as behind him the various groups all rejoined the slow-moving peloton.
With everyone back in, the pace picked up and more riders looked to break away. Novo Nordisk, who had been in every break group so far, was the most active. But as Hansen pulled away and built up a gap of more than two minutes, they calmed down again.
Hansen took the most points at the intermediate sprint, and a group of seven, including Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took off to grab the remaining points, with the gap to the front opening to 30 seconds. They soon caught the Australian and began to work together.
The group of Hansen, Viviani, Marcel Sieberg (Bahrain Merida), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Rosskopf, Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) and Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was allowed to go clear, and the gap was soon up to four minutes. The break was a threat and so the pace stayed high, touching 45km/h for the opening two hours. A strong side wind saw Jumbo-Visma put the rest of the peloton into the gutter as payback for not helping with the chase.
Viviani took the top points in an uncontested second intermediate sprint with 100km to go. He and teammate Markov then pulled over to the side of the road for an apparent nature break ad to wait for the peloton, which was five minutes back.
With about 90km to go, a crash near the front of the field brought down a handful of riders and split the peloton. The peloton eased and so the gap went up over six minutes while everything came back together behind them. That gap kept on growing, hitting the nine-minute mark with about 60km remaining. The break seemed to have a chance of victory. That was enough for Team Sunweb and Movistar to send a man up to help Jumbo-Visma with the lead work, and the gap slowly dropped towards eight minutes.
The gap continued to drop as more teams joined in the chase, and when the climb started with 20 km to go, it was down to under five minutes. The breakaway immediately started falling apart, with Sieberg the first to go after his dug deep to help teammate Tratnik.
Jumbo-Visma take control
The peloton, too, started rapidly declining as it started up the 20km climb. As the road went up, the gap came down, and with 12km to go the lead group was down to three and Tratnik suddenly took off, leaving Rosskopf and Clarke to chase and catch him. The peloton was at 2:25 and moving around four kilometres per hour faster on the steady gradient.
Rosskopf and Clarke got back up to Tratnik but then Clarke had to finally let the other two go, Tratnik soon cracked too, leaving Rosskopf to chase victory alone. Behind him, all the favourites were still in the surprisingly large field, with Tony Martin putting in much hard work pulling the peloton up the mountain into the headwind. When the pace increased, the size of the field decreased, spitting riders out of the group one by one. The sprinters had already formed a gruppetto and would finish 20 minutes down.
With 8.4km to the top, Rosskopf had one minute on the field and knew it would not be enough as De Plus took over from Martin and kept the speed high. The catch was made with 2.2km to go, but surprisingly there were no real attacks. De Plus’ pace and knowledge that there was a headwind at the finish deterred the brave. Valverde was not at his best and few others had the legs or possibility of taking the race lead from Roglic. The focus turned to winning the stage.
De Plus lead his captain, Roglic, into the final kilometre as Nibali was dropped, leaving just 20 riders up front.
As the final curves of the climb began, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) jumped first, kicking off the battle for the stage victory. Then Dumoulin opened the sprint with 200 metres to go. The Dutchman looked to have his team's first win of the season, but Roglic moved Kelderman out of the way to go after him and had the legs to beat him at the line and reward his Jumbo-Visma teammates with another stage win.
Their celebrations of overall victory will begin after Saturday’s flat stage around the streets of Dubai.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:15:39
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:12
|13
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|16
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|22
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:35
|24
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:42
|25
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|27
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:33
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:52
|37
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|38
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|40
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|41
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|42
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:12
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:51
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:06
|46
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:12
|47
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:15
|48
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:37
|49
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|50
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:54
|51
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:04:56
|52
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:05:12
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|54
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:46
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|58
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|59
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:51
|61
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:05
|62
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|63
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|64
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:27
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|67
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:11
|68
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:16
|69
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:35
|70
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:34
|71
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:01
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|76
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:42
|77
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|80
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|82
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|85
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|87
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|89
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:34
|90
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|91
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:20
|92
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:49
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|96
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:39
|105
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|107
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|112
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|119
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|120
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|121
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|122
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|123
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|124
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|126
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|128
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|129
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|3
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|pts
|2
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|3
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|9
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|8
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|14
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:16:11
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Deceueninck-QuickStep
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|CCC Team
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|EF Education First
|19
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:09:38
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:44
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:56
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:04
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:08
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:29
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:45
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:49
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:52
|12
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|13
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:56
|14
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:04
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:22
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:30
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:47
|19
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|20
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:32
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:55
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|23
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:04:38
|24
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|25
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:01
|26
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:19
|28
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:26
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:05:34
|30
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:56
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:20
|32
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:23
|33
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:06:25
|34
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|35
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:06:32
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:05
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:47
|38
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:40
|39
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:46
|40
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:00
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:15
|42
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:10:16
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:03
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:15
|45
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|46
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:06
|47
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:11
|48
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:14:24
|49
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:14:47
|50
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:02
|51
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:50
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:14
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:35
|54
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:00
|55
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:10
|56
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:19:00
|57
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:43
|58
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:20:26
|59
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:21
|60
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:34
|61
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:49
|62
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:24:17
|63
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:18
|64
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:49
|65
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:50
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:01
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:47
|68
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:08
|69
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:27:38
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:04
|71
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:41
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:49
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:51
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:28:55
|75
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:07
|76
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:54
|77
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:30:49
|78
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:27
|79
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:59
|80
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:12
|81
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:11
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:35:22
|83
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:11
|85
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:27
|86
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:33
|87
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|88
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:43
|89
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:36:44
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:37:27
|91
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:37
|92
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:37
|93
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:38
|94
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:49
|95
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:51
|96
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:20
|97
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:39:24
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:29
|99
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:39:39
|101
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:58
|102
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:40:14
|103
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:40:59
|104
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:43
|105
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:41:50
|106
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:10
|107
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:12
|108
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:14
|109
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:42:29
|110
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:39
|111
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:42:55
|112
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:29
|113
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:31
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:44
|115
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:43:47
|116
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:58
|117
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:44:40
|118
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:02
|119
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:10
|120
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:12
|121
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:45:31
|122
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:45:58
|123
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|124
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:46:02
|125
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:12
|126
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:05
|127
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:24
|128
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:48:08
|129
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:23
|130
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|52
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|4
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|32
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|11
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|15
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|13
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|17
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|12
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|9
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|20
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|21
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|22
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|23
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|24
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|25
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|28
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|29
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|30
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|4
|34
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|4
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|36
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|37
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|38
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|41
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|42
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|1
|43
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|44
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|45
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|46
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|47
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23:10:22
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:01
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:12
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:03:54
|6
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:02
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:28
|8
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:42
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|10
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:39
|11
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:05:41
|12
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:56
|14
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:13:22
|15
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:05
|16
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:23:33
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:06
|18
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:30:05
|19
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:15
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:27
|21
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:35:49
|22
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:53
|23
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:54
|24
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:40:59
|25
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:26
|26
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:28
|27
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:41:45
|28
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:45:14
|29
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:45:18
|30
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:45:28
|31
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:21
|32
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|52
|pts
|2
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|4
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|12
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|9
|6
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|11
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|12
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|17
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|CCC Team
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Team Sunweb
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Deceueninck-QuickStep
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|EF Education First
|19
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
